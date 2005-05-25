« previous next »
Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #680 on: Today at 09:08:52 PM
i think we should go with something like this

                  Adrian

Williams  Gomez  Phillips  Milner

        Lallana      Jones

Elliot         Minamino        Origi

                Brewster
                 
Ideally we'd have Lovren, Keita, Ox and Shaq instead of the four kids but we can't do more with the injuries we have.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #681 on: Today at 09:11:23 PM
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 07:53:18 PM
Still find the I dont care attitude on here bizarre.  Everyone I have spoken does care and wants us to field a team that is more than capable of dispatching the blue shite to the appropriate bin.  I must live in an area that is totally unrepresentative.

What's the point in getting worked up about Klopp selecting mostly the U23 for the game tomorrow? As much as I'd like us to win, I feel like he was pretty clear about his plans for the cups this season and with the results in the league and CL going the way they are, there's really no reason to doubt his methods.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #682 on: Today at 09:23:44 PM
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 08:11:51 PM
I'll be arsed at the game, urge the lads on as normal and give the ref dogs abuse, but if we play the kids and go out to them, then walking away, if this leads to us advancing in the league then I can handle it.

I don't look forward to these games often because they have some players with a nasty streak that will be leaving their foot in 'for the fans' - so I'd be gutted if we play our front three and one or two of them had their season ended by a shithouse tackle.

The way to pick up injuries is to take a knife to a gun fight. Play a load of kids and you will empower Everton to look to bully us because they know nothing will come back at them. For the last few years we have bullied Everton in the Derbies. They haven't tried it on because if you kick one of our players then the likes of Virgil, Hendo, Milner etc are going to come looking for you. Take that away and you give them the green light to try it on.

The other message it sends out is that if you look to have a go then we will rest our big players. Imagine what Mourinho will be thinking if we bottle it and play the kids.

We are about to come up against an Atletico team who will make this lot look like choir boys, so if the only thing that matters is winning the League should we play the kids in that game as well ?
Re: FA Cup
Reply #683 on: Today at 09:25:24 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:20:28 PM
I expect Klopp to take advice from the medical staff and not risk players who are in the red zone but equally we should go as strong as possible. Not least because it gives the players coming in the best chance of succeeding. Throwing in a load of kids and allowing them to get another hiding similar to the Villa game could damage their confidence and could possibly stop them breaking through in the future.

We may well need some of the kids later in the season, so personally I want the ones who come in to have as good a chance of doing well as possible. That means having experienced players around them.

nothing personal towards you but this has been stated quite a few times in this thread.  It's really the most overhyped thought going at the moment.  If the players who lost against Villa (after playing really well might I add) are so crushed over a big loss that it's going to potentially threaten their ability to succeed as a professional footballer they were never going to make it in the first place. 
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #684 on: Today at 09:25:37 PM
This argument is really becoming painfully circular.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #685 on: Today at 09:29:06 PM
Hope we batter them. Play full strength, send them home fuwming again. 
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #686 on: Today at 09:33:20 PM
Doesnt really matter what we wanted anyway. Not even Klopp himself has the final say. It really is all depends on the lads recovery and if their bodies are ready for this. Whatever team he put out, is to play and hopefully win for the fans.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #687 on: Today at 09:34:31 PM
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:25:24 PM
nothing personal towards you but this has been stated quite a few times in this thread.  It's really the most overhyped thought going at the moment.  If the players who lost against Villa (after playing really well might I add) are so crushed over a big loss that it's going to potentially threaten their ability to succeed as a professional footballer they were never going to make it in the first place. 

If that is the case why do they say you shouldn't throw kids in to your team when the team is struggling. It is all about confidence.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #688 on: Today at 09:35:33 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:23:44 PM
The way to pick up injuries is to take a knife to a gun fight. Play a load of kids and you will empower Everton to look to bully us because they know nothing will come back at them. For the last few years we have bullied Everton in the Derbies. They haven't tried it on because if you kick one of our players then the likes of Virgil, Hendo, Milner etc are going to come looking for you. Take that away and you give them the green light to try it on.

The other message it sends out is that if you look to have a go then we will rest our big players. Imagine what Mourinho will be thinking if we bottle it and play the kids.

We are about to come up against an Atletico team who will make this lot look like choir boys, so if the only thing that matters is winning the League should we play the kids in that game as well ?
[/quote

Not quite the same. I think if you asked anyone on here what theyd rather win, the champions league again or the fa cup its be unanimous. You can pick up injuries anywhere in any game. Id sooner pick them up (well Id sooner none) or at least try to avoid picking them up
In a game that is less important.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #689 on: Today at 09:41:17 PM
Has someone come out and said we are making 9-10 changes?

Seems to be a lot of chat online about there being up to 10 changes but cant see anything from a source suggesting that.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #690 on: Today at 09:41:23 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:34:31 PM
If that is the case why do they say you shouldn't throw kids in to your team when the team is struggling. It is all about confidence.

And who is "they"?  And I'm not talking about throwing kids into a struggling team.  My point, as I stated it exactly, is that if those players are so crushed over a loss that they won't make it as professional footballers then they were never going to make it in the first place. 
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #691 on: Today at 09:42:30 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:41:17 PM
Has someone come out and said we are making 9-10 changes?

Seems to be a lot of chat online about there being up to 10 changes but cant see anything from a source suggesting that.

My guess is that Jones, Elliot, possibly Brewster will play along with the couple of 1st team fringe players we have fit and then the rest of the first 11. 
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #692 on: Today at 09:46:04 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:39:19 PM
I don't care about this cup.

Play the kids and give our superb first team a rest for the tough set of fixtures coming up in the league.

I want the League and CL Double.

I've seen us do two League/European Cup doubles, two League/FA Cup doubles, I want to see us do the Treble, which we missed out on by a whisker in 1977. We will win the league in March or April, we can make room for both cups too.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #693 on: Today at 09:47:16 PM
Here's hoping for XI changes, maybe even the squad that played villa plus Jones, Brewster, Elliott and the other young ones that went to Qatar. I'd take the league over every single other trophy combined so this season feels like we have to throw all our eggs in that basket and not put a single player at risk elsewhere until it's done.

Didn't Utd pie the FA cup off when they had to play the club world cup? We should have done that.

I'd love to win it of course, but I can't think of anything else but the league for now.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #694 on: Today at 09:51:16 PM
Quote from: Jake on Today at 09:47:16 PM
Here's hoping for XI changes, maybe even the squad that played villa plus Jones, Brewster, Elliott and the other young ones that went to Qatar. I'd take the league over every single other trophy combined so this season feels like we have to throw all our eggs in that basket and not put a single player at risk elsewhere until it's done.

Didn't Utd pie the FA cup off when they had to play the club world cup? We should have done that.

Elliott did play against Villa. He was the best player on the pitch.

As for tomorrow, it'll be the second string, but with "low-mileage" first-team players such as Origi, Lallana, Adrian, (Brewster and Shaq if fit). If expect to see Minamino play as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:57 PM by Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier »
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #695 on: Today at 09:52:17 PM
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 09:46:04 PM
I've seen us do two League/European Cup doubles, two League/FA Cup doubles, I want to see us do the Treble, which we missed out on by a whisker in 1977. We will win the league in March or April, we can make room for both cups too.

If only we didn't have 6 first teamers out over the festive period i'd agree with this. It's unlucky. But it is what it is.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #696 on: Today at 09:52:40 PM
Only two full days since our last game and then a good weeks rest for the next one. Im sure the medical/physio guys know who are more susceptible to injury with a short turnaround and will make changes accordingly.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #697 on: Today at 09:55:53 PM
Im gonna trust a world class manager that has access to the best medical, fitness, data tracking statistical algorithms available over some quilt behind a keyboard thats got a free weekend in May.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #698 on: Today at 10:00:23 PM
Its honestly ridiculous that folk question Klopp given what hes done ?
Its not Dario Grady sat in the dugout is it ?
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #699 on: Today at 10:03:07 PM
Quote from: L666KOP on Today at 10:00:23 PM
Its honestly ridiculous that folk question Klopp given what hes done ?
Its not Dario Grady sat in the dugout is it ?

Don't think anyone is questioning him.

People just have a different opinion over what team to play.

Some want full team cause it is a derby, some want a really weak side and others want a combo.

As you say, Klopp will make the decision and won't give a fuck what anyone thinks.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #700 on: Today at 10:03:14 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:42:19 PM
When has derby ever been about football? I think thats why some of you don't get it.

If you saw how they convinced themselves how 'they' stopped us wining the league, how they ingratiate themselves in the victim chants, Heysel chants, the hand over face stuff - they've got whistles planned, they've got a banner planned(apparently) - we never discuss tactics with this lot, that, I guess, is why it means different things to different people and means different things to me, and those like me.

Who cares what they do? Fuck them. They're not worth it.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #701 on: Today at 10:09:43 PM
FA Cup feels weird these days.

I remember the classic era of the 70s and 80s when it meant a lot.

I also remember when it felt sickening to even think about being knocked out and having to wait another whole year for another chance.

One of my favourite experiences watching us was being in the away end at Ewood Park when that last minute Houghton equaliser went in! Sheer joy.

These days ... even though I'd still love us to win it, there isn't that dread and fear of being knocked out. I guess the CL has taken over now in that respect.

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #702 on: Today at 10:09:51 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:03:07 PM
Don't think anyone is questioning him.

People just have a different opinion over what team to play.

Some want full team cause it is a derby, some want a really weak side and others want a combo.

As you say, Klopp will make the decision and won't give a fuck what anyone thinks.

And thankfully he will.

Quote
Jurgen Klopp vows to ignore emotion of Everton clash when selecting Liverpool team

The Reds take on the Toffees in the FA Cup third round on Sunday but Klopp insists the rivalry between the two sides won't influence his decision on his starting 11

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that not even the emotion or history of the Mersey derby will persuade him to risk the health and fitness of a squad stretched to breaking point.

And the Liverpool manager spelt out that even though he respects the passion of the Kop and their desire to beat the bitter enemy from across the park, he cannot make decisions because of the name of the opponent.

There is no stronger local rivalry in world football, the Merseyside derby producing the most red cards of any fixture in Premier League history.

The temptation for Klopp would be to select all his stars to ensure another morale-boosting victory over Everton to follow the inspiring 5-2 Premier League victory of a month ago.

But the FA Cup is lower on the list of Anfield priorities, and Klopp insisted there will be no emotion - just plain old sports science - in his team selection for a game he accepts is one of footballs great occasions.

No, I wont change my selection because it is Everton - that would not be sensible and I have to be, he said.

In the moment when I start getting emotional  and it is not during the game  then all of us at Liverpool have a problem.

Look, we will make it the occasion it should be. We will have a line-up. But I cannot make a difference that it is Everton or it is another team, that is what I cannot do.

I cannot say we throw everything at it even if some players are limping, that is not what I say. There are no more important or less important games, I just have to make a decision right for this moment by respecting a game from two days ago and five days ago and a week ago.

Klopp believes that simple science will force his hand in selecting a team to face their local rivals on Sundayeven if that means a weakened team that risks losing to the Blues at Anfield for the first time in 20 years,

The Reds boss has seven players sidelined with injury - with Naby Keita the latest to join Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne in the treatment room.

That leaves him with few options, but he could call on kids like fit again Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, along with fresh squad players such as Divock Origi and keeper Adrian.

And the manager explained: I couldn't make a line-up in this moment if I wanted to. I have to make sensible decisions about this. Can I force anyone into that game saying 'Whatever happens, I don't care? No.

People have told me already a couple of times I wouldn't respect the cup competitions but that is not true. But my first job is to respect the players, my absolutely number one job.

I see them every day, every second, I see them all the time and I have to make a decision is it allowed to bring them again or not. Sports science and sports medicine is a good place but they cannot do miracles and we cannot have 30-40 player squads, that's not possible.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-vows-ignore-emotion-21209361
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #703 on: Today at 10:12:48 PM
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:41:23 PM
And who is "they"?  And I'm not talking about throwing kids into a struggling team.  My point, as I stated it exactly, is that if those players are so crushed over a loss that they won't make it as professional footballers then they were never going to make it in the first place. 

If you play your u23's against a full Premier League side then they are highly likely to struggle though. Why would you deliberately do that ?

Against Villa we had no choice but tomorrow we do.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #704 on: Today at 10:15:25 PM
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:42:30 PM
My guess is that Jones, Elliot, possibly Brewster will play along with the couple of 1st team fringe players we have fit and then the rest of the first 11. 

Yeh I agree with that. A solid spine and some of the younger players is the way to go for me.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #705 on: Today at 10:16:09 PM
I expect Hoever and/or another in at the back. No way in earth we're risking our only two fit centre halves tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #706 on: Today at 10:17:17 PM
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:16:09 PM
I expect Hoever and/or another in at the back. No way in earth we're risking our only two fit centre halves tomorrow.

He might play a solid CB pairing

Matip back soon too
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #707 on: Today at 10:27:10 PM
Klopp will pick a team capable of winning. It's what he does. It's up to the players picked to do what's necessary. They will.

3-1 for me and I think Elliot and Minamino will both bag.

Bring on the Champions.
