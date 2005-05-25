I'll be arsed at the game, urge the lads on as normal and give the ref dogs abuse, but if we play the kids and go out to them, then walking away, if this leads to us advancing in the league then I can handle it.



I don't look forward to these games often because they have some players with a nasty streak that will be leaving their foot in 'for the fans' - so I'd be gutted if we play our front three and one or two of them had their season ended by a shithouse tackle.



The way to pick up injuries is to take a knife to a gun fight. Play a load of kids and you will empower Everton to look to bully us because they know nothing will come back at them. For the last few years we have bullied Everton in the Derbies. They haven't tried it on because if you kick one of our players then the likes of Virgil, Hendo, Milner etc are going to come looking for you. Take that away and you give them the green light to try it on.The other message it sends out is that if you look to have a go then we will rest our big players. Imagine what Mourinho will be thinking if we bottle it and play the kids.We are about to come up against an Atletico team who will make this lot look like choir boys, so if the only thing that matters is winning the League should we play the kids in that game as well ?