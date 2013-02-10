I'm very relaxed about this, and I'm looking forward to it in a way that I usually don't in derby games. We wouldn't go full strength if we were up against any other side at this stage of the cup, and Everton aren't that important (nor is the FA Cup) to change our approach to it. Yet it is a derby still and the FA Cup still has some prestige to it, so a fairly strong side should be put out. We're fucked with injuries though, so we can't even fully rotate.



Origi, Lallana and possibly Milner will all start for sure. I don't see him throwing Sepp in without Van Dijk being beside him; I think Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin would be too strong for him at this stage. Neco Williams will start I think, but then after that it is anyone's guess. Minamino will probably start and Shaqiri would have if he wasn't injured. So all in all, a bit of a mash up of a side but we still might just have too much for him with it being at home. Ancelotti or not, they aren't very good.





If they win, so be it. We've got bigger fish to fry and they aren't winning it anyway.