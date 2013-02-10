« previous next »
Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm

And people are willing to play a weakened team against this shower of shite. Full strength and bury the rat bastards.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:26:24 PM
They don't beat us, not now, not here, not in a cup and not in our current state of mind.

Abso-fucking-lutely.


Bury these rat bastards. 
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

