Well I'm tying really hard not to and I never mentioned 'scouser" in of my posts once. I'm talking about us that go the match, who will be in the ground, some will be first time visitors, many will be membership holders and regular visitors from the UK and Ireland. Without getting in to a ticket ownership debate but all of the season ticket holders will be there in force, vociferously. And we will be arsed.



Lets get this straight, you've called me 'patronising' because I've queried your point 'you couldn't be less arsed about a fixture' when I've explained the locals are arsed.



I'm sorry mate, and this is patronising but you've (notably by other posters) followed people around this forum for the last 2 years pulling them on every point but you don't even get the value of a home cup win against Everton.



Whilst I dont want to get caught up in that side of the debate I must confess that i have found myself wondering if those who dont seem to mind us losing to Everton at Anfield (not risk losing, but actually losing, a la Villa) have to share a city with this lot and deal with the repercussions?Last thing we need is that lot galvanized for the league game at Goodison - a game which very much DOES matter, and in which our first choice players will be at far greater risk.There is a big difference between fielding a side you know is capable of winning and fielding a side that you know will at least "have a go". We beat Barcelona with two of our front three missing after all.There is no need for us to go "full" strength, anymore than there's a need to field a gang of kids with almost no chance of winning. I don't understand these two extremes. We don't have a first and second team anymore; we have a squad, and they are all capable of doing the job that Klopp sets for them.The team we sent out against Villa was only two or three senior players away from getting a result. I dont expect to see us field a team that "weak" though.We're not going to do a Laporte here. People need to relax.