Quote

Well I'm tying really hard not to and I never mentioned 'scouser" in of my posts once. I'm talking about us that go the match, who will be in the ground, some will be first time visitors, many will be membership holders and regular visitors from the UK and Ireland. Without getting in to a ticket ownership debate but all of the season ticket holders will be there in force, vociferously. And we will be arsed.

Quote

Lets get this straight, you've called me 'patronising' because I've queried your point 'you couldn't be less arsed about a fixture' when I've explained the locals are arsed.

Quote

I'm sorry mate, and this is patronising but you've (notably by other posters) followed people around this forum for the last 2 years pulling them on every point but you don't even get the value of a home cup win against Everton.



Great, nobody said that if you are going to the match that you should care less about the match due to the circumstances that we are in. Nobody said that you shouldn't be arsed if you are going to the match. However, my point was, this derby, this particular derby, at this particular moment in time, is the least significant out of every single one we've played in recent history ergo my comment. That has absolutely nothing to do with going to the match or not going to the match. It's about the current state of the team and what we're dealing with. That doesn't mean that my brain can't comprehend the importance of the derby, the rivlarly,etc.. It's pure nonsense on your part to suggest that I simply don't get it. It's your prerogative to feel how you want to feel, but the notion that I don't understand it and you do, is nonsense. I gave you multiple of examples of how I feel about the derby in itself.Again,with the locals. Only the locals understand this fixture? This is why I said you are coming across the way you are, and I also said that I could be potentially misinterpreting the wrong way. Again fantastic way of taking something out of context when I fully explained how and why I feel about the derby in general, and why this particular derby is different because we have and this is a key point, 12 fit senior players in time, who played on Thursday, and have had one less day to recover than the bitters.So again it has fuck all to do you being a match goer or a local.It's a forum,I don't need to follow around anyone on the forum, the fact that it's a forum allows anyone to engage about everything related to this football club, ergo what you and I are doing right now. It has fuck all to do with following anyone around, and the biggest nonsense that you've come out with is that I don't value a home cup win against Everton. Pure and utter nonsense. I've explained this to you in the very first post, that if the situation wasn't as it was, I'd be agreeing with you. So fuck all again to do ''not getting the value of a home cup win against Everton''