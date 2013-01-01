« previous next »
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 10:49:32 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:38:53 PM
I posted this on here earlier, but whether we have 7 days or 700 days before the next game after Sunday is totally and utterly irrelevant. Fatigue is not something you can just kick down the road. If a player is knackered now and at risk of injury, they need to be rested now. Not in a week or whenever, just because we're playing Everton in the FA Cup. Thankfully, we have a manager that recognises this.
Clearly the manager knows 100% better than you or I, so all any of us can do is offer their own opinion.

But RAWK's a forum - hence people putting forward their own thoughts - yeah?
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 10:53:11 PM »
The way Klopp mentioned 'sensible' changes and the power of Anfield suggests a few youngsters may be starting supplemented by the more experienced players. Williams seems nailed on in fullback - the question is whether Milner plays leftback or is deployed alongside Lallana in midfield. Elliot, Jones, Brewster and Philips in with a shout. The choice to start Minamino is an interesting one because if he does it means he's much more ready and raring to go.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 11:02:31 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 10:31:27 PM
However given the circumstances, given whats at stake and given that I'd like to see us improve/maintain our chances of winning the double this year, I am less arsed about this fixture then I ever have been in my life supporting this club.
It's certainly a possibility that Jurgen agrees with you mate, we won't know until 3.00 on Sunday. His selections in these circumstances are unpredictable. And I actually don't know the percentage of Liverpool based Reds would agree with what you've written above.

What I do know is I'll be in Anfield at about a quarter to 4 on Sunday and the prospect of any one on the pitch or in the stands 'being less arsed' is unthinkable.
The emotion in the stadium and the walk back to the pub or car depends massively on a win. No disrespect mate, but you've never emerged from Anfield after a derby immersed in a crowd of Liverpool lads singing, being carried down every set of concrete stairs involuntary and being met outside with a ferocity of celebrations.

I'm not even going to discuss the bragging rights and the stick that will ensue the following week, I don't engage in that for my own consolatory reasons. But it remains important.

The alternative isn't an option over here Defacto. We are arsed.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 11:08:49 PM »
John you're making this into an OTTer v Scouser debate when it has nothing to do with that. I understand your points but perhaps unintentionally youre coming across as patronizing "you dont know what it means"or perhaps I am reading it the wrong way. In any case I dont want to get drawn into this any faether, and I hope we batter them regardless of who we select in the day
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 11:21:06 PM »
Injuries and risk of more injuries are certainly a massive concern, but fuck I really wanna twat these lots. Hopefully we rest a few that are in the red zone and still send out a team strong enough to beat them. On the other hand, do you think they will rotate?
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 11:37:30 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 11:08:49 PM
John you're making this into an OTTer v Scouser debate when it has nothing to do with that. I understand your points but perhaps unintentionally youre coming across as patronizing "you dont know what it means"or perhaps I am reading it the wrong way. In any case I dont want to get drawn into this any faether, and I hope we batter them regardless of who we select in the day
Well I'm tying really hard not to and I never mentioned 'scouser" in of my posts once. I'm talking about us that go the match, who will be in the ground, some will be first time visitors, many will be membership holders and regular visitors from the UK and Ireland. Without getting in to a ticket ownership debate but all of the season ticket holders will be there in force, vociferously. And we will be arsed.

Lets get this straight, you've called me 'patronising' because I've queried your point 'you couldn't be less arsed about a fixture' when I've explained the locals are arsed.

I'm sorry mate, and this is patronising but you've (notably by other posters) followed people around this forum for the last 2 years pulling them on every point but you don't even get the value of a home cup win against Everton.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 11:46:36 PM »
Im glad Klopp is leaving the emotion out of this. Our lads need a rest after December, so therell be 11 changes I reckon. Elliott will start, Adrian in goal, Origi, Brewster, Minamino, Lallana etc to start also.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 11:49:27 PM »
There will be 45000 Reds in Anfield on Sunday who will be totally arsed.  In years to come the annals of history will record the winner of this derby.  No one will debate the whys and the wherefores or whether player A needed a rest.  If I was a player I would want to roll my sleeves up and be on that pitch.  Rest me against Spurs if you like.  All that matters to me and the other 44999 is that we win.  Too many on here just dont get the passion of a derby.  The 53000 in the ground on Sunday certainly will get it.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 11:58:05 PM »
Klopp will put out the strongest team at his disposal to beat Everton on Sunday. Whether its our first choice XI or a team sprinkled with a few of our top prospects - we shall see

Something similar to the recent 5-2 win is probably likely
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 11:59:22 PM »
Quote
Well I'm tying really hard not to and I never mentioned 'scouser" in of my posts once. I'm talking about us that go the match, who will be in the ground, some will be first time visitors, many will be membership holders and regular visitors from the UK and Ireland. Without getting in to a ticket ownership debate but all of the season ticket holders will be there in force, vociferously. And we will be arsed.

Great, nobody said that if you are going to the match that you should care less about the match due to the circumstances that we are in. Nobody said that you shouldn't be arsed if you are going to the match. However, my point was, this derby, this particular derby, at this particular moment in time, is the least significant out of every single one we've played in recent history ergo my comment. That has absolutely nothing to do with going to the match or not going to the match. It's about the current state of the team and what we're dealing with. That doesn't mean that my brain can't comprehend the importance of the derby, the rivlarly,etc.. It's pure nonsense on your part to suggest that I simply don't get it. It's your prerogative to feel how you want to feel, but the notion that I don't understand it and you do, is nonsense. I gave you multiple of examples of how I feel about the derby in itself. 

Quote
Lets get this straight, you've called me 'patronising' because I've queried your point 'you couldn't be less arsed about a fixture' when I've explained the locals are arsed.

Again,with the locals. Only the locals understand this fixture? This is why I said you are coming across the way you are, and I also said that I could be potentially misinterpreting the wrong way. Again fantastic way of taking something out of context when I fully explained how and why I feel about the derby in general, and why this particular derby is different because we have  and this is a key point, 12 fit senior players in time, who played on Thursday, and have had one less day to recover than the bitters.

So again it has fuck all to do you being a match goer or a local.


Quote
I'm sorry mate, and this is patronising but you've (notably by other posters) followed people around this forum for the last 2 years pulling them on every point but you don't even get the value of a home cup win against Everton.

It's a forum,I don't need to follow around anyone on the forum, the fact that it's a forum allows anyone to engage about everything related to this football club, ergo what you and I are doing right now. It has fuck all to do with following anyone around, and the biggest nonsense that you've come out with is that I don't value a home cup win against Everton. Pure and utter nonsense. I've explained this to you in the very first post, that if the situation wasn't as it was, I'd be agreeing with you. So fuck all again to do ''not getting the value of a home cup win against Everton''





Re: FA Cup
« Reply #490 on: Today at 12:00:39 AM »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:49:27 PM
There will be 45000 Reds in Anfield on Sunday who will be totally arsed.   In years to come the annals of history will record the winner of this derby.  No one in years to come will debate the whys and the wherefores or whether player A needed a rest.  If I was a player I would want to roll my sleeves up and be on that pitch.  Rest me against Spurs if you like.  All that matters to me and the other 44999 is that we win.  Too many on here just dont get the passion of a derby.  The 53000 in the ground on Sunday certainly will get it.

Nobody said that you shouldn't be arsed going to the match or that you shouldn't go to the match. Don't take words out of context to suit whatever arguement you have.

My posts and my points were clear and concise, and it has fuck all to do with not getting the passion of a derby.

Read.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #491 on: Today at 12:06:06 AM »
I hope we smash these thoroughly.

I don't pretend to know anything about players' tiredness or sports science. I try never to be an armchair manager, chin-rubbing and pontificating about who is tired and who isn't, who needs a rest and who doesn't. The people whose job it is to know, will know, and will advise the manager accordingly and that's good enough for me.

Beyond that I hope we play the strongest team that Klopp and his crew can deploy and go as 'all out' to win the game, and win the cup, as we can. That's why you buy elite players, so they can play in and win multiple competitions, right?

Winning is a habit. My completely non-specialist belief is that winning this game will add an extra spring in our step for the Spurs match that might not be there otherwise, just like winning the WCC led us to trash Leicester at their place, and narrowly beating Wolves allowed us to overwhelm Sheffield United with a smothering masterclass.

We should be sensible but should never throw a game because we think we are better than the competition or are now moving in more elevated circles, especially against this lot. Imagine if we'd thrown the CL last year going all out to win the league but still failed? That one point loss would have been far more painful to bear. Instead it was forgotten because we had something else to play for.

Let's go!
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #492 on: Today at 12:06:54 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 12:00:39 AM
Nobody said that you shouldn't be arsed going to the match or that you shouldn't go to the match. Don't take words out of context to suit whatever arguement you have.

My posts and my points were clear and concise, and it has fuck all to do with not getting the passion of a derby.

Read.

Whats rattled your boat?   
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #493 on: Today at 12:10:26 AM »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:49:27 PM
There will be 45000 Reds in Anfield on Sunday who will be totally arsed.  In years to come the annals of history will record the winner of this derby.  No one will debate the whys and the wherefores or whether player A needed a rest.  If I was a player I would want to roll my sleeves up and be on that pitch.  Rest me against Spurs if you like.  All that matters to me and the other 44999 is that we win.  Too many on here just dont get the passion of a derby.  The 53000 in the ground on Sunday certainly will get it.

This post is devoid of context.

Every single one of the 53000 will want us to win but every single one of them will understand the league comes first

Its not up to the players. Players always want to play.
If the man thats done more than anyone else to bring us the title decides the first team shouldnt play - as seems likely - then theyll understand...  and if they dont its him they should take it up with him because its his decision.
Youre fight isnt with the too many on here who dont get it - its with Klopp

As for the annals of history - when people look up this season theyll see a picture of Jordan Henderson holding up our first league title for 30 years come back to me if you and others care about the team we put out in the third round of the FA cup then
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:27 AM by JackWard33 »
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #494 on: Today at 12:17:13 AM »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:06:54 AM
Whats rattled your boat?   
He doesn't like that he doesn't understand that he doesn't get it. I've been going to derby's for 45 years and I should share his "not arsed" attitude or I'm patronising. wtaf?
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #495 on: Today at 12:17:59 AM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:02:31 PM
It's certainly a possibility that Jurgen agrees with you mate, we won't know until 3.00 on Sunday. His selections in these circumstances are unpredictable. And I actually don't know the percentage of Liverpool based Reds would agree with what you've written above.

What I do know is I'll be in Anfield at about a quarter to 4 on Sunday and the prospect of any one on the pitch or in the stands 'being less arsed' is unthinkable.
The emotion in the stadium and the walk back to the pub or car depends massively on a win. No disrespect mate, but you've never emerged from Anfield after a derby immersed in a crowd of Liverpool lads singing, being carried down every set of concrete stairs involuntary and being met outside with a ferocity of celebrations.

I'm not even going to discuss the bragging rights and the stick that will ensue the following week, I don't engage in that for my own consolatory reasons. But it remains important.

The alternative isn't an option over here Defacto. We are arsed.

That bit about walking to your car or pub is spot on. It's an horrible feeling. I drink with a few blues in my local and they are sound lads that have supported me and my red mates over you know what. I just feel they're chomping at the bit on this cup game as it's totally 50 / 50 as we will be resting a few of the lads and I feel it's for a good reason too. An evenly balanced team of kids and a few others should do it as the instruction as always in a game like is ....

Get raar up them !

Going for Minimano first and ( or )  last goal myself at 6/1.

When Virg played his debut last time I only done him first goal .

NO SURRENDER LIVERPOOL !!
« Reply #496 on: Today at 12:18:03 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:10:26 AM
This post is devoid of context.

Every single one of the 53000 will want us to win but every single one of them will understand the league comes first

Its not up to the players. Players always want to play.
If the man thats done more than anyone else to bring us the title decides the first team shouldnt play - as seems likely - then theyll understand...  and if they dont its him they should take it up with him because its his decision.

As for the annals of history - when people look up this season theyll see a picture of Jordan Henderson holding up our first league title for 30 years come back to me if you and others care about the team we put out in the third round of the FA cup then

We go for the league, the CL and the FA Cup.  If putting out a (fairly) strong team against Everton means we will capitulate and lose a 13 point lead (with a game in hand) then so be it.  It is a risk that most would take.
« Reply #497 on: Today at 12:19:46 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:17:36 PM
That's what I mean though. We're more than capable of fielding a side that can handle Everton. The impression i am getting is that some people practically want us to throw this game, and that they're honestly not arsed if we lose.

I can't get my head around that kind of thinking. It's Everton at Anfield ffs. We might lose but we never not try.

Do you think that the team Kloppo put out for the League Cup against Arsenal and won in PKs have enough in it to beat the neighbors?
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #498 on: Today at 12:22:47 AM »
Reading through the last couple of posts, I can understand both John C's and deFacto's viewpoints. Although calm down, deFacto!  ;D

Everyone at Anfield come Sunday is going to be arsed for this fixture. Everyone supporting the Reds outside the stadium, in the city, outside the city, the country, the continent, etc will be arsed about this. If I check the team an hour before kick-off and find that Jurgen has made 11 changes, my eyes are still going to be glued to the screen watching this and hoping for the very best no matter what and you bet I'll be arsed. However, if that does indeed end up being the case and a full-strength Everton side manages to beat a reserve Liverpool side at Anfield (not at all beyond the realm of possibility), I'm not going to wake up Monday morning and let it eat away at me in the same way that losing to them would probably ruin my week under normal circumstances. I'll take another look at the top of the table, give it a smirk and move on to Spurs the weekend after. We're going to win the league. Everton will get knocked out of this eventually anyway if they beat us.

That being said, I wouldn't want to be Klopp in this situation. He really does find himself between a rock and a hard place.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #499 on: Today at 12:24:45 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:17:13 AM
He doesn't like that he doesn't understand that he doesn't get it. I've been going to derby's for 45 years and I should share his "not arsed" attitude or I'm patronising. wtaf?

Again fuck all to do with you going to the match or not going to the match. For someone whose native language is English, you do seem to be horribly understanding what is written
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #500 on: Today at 12:25:22 AM »
I'm really surprised at you jack, especially you. You highlighted this.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:10:26 AM
This post is devoid of context.
 
Youre fight isnt with the too many on here who dont get it

but completely avoided this poignant point.
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:49:27 PM
There will be 45000 Reds in Anfield on Sunday who will be totally arsed. 
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #501 on: Today at 12:26:24 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:22:47 AM
Reading through the last couple of posts, I can understand both John C's and deFacto's viewpoints. Although calm down, deFacto!  ;D

Everyone at Anfield come Sunday is going to be arsed for this fixture. Everyone supporting the Reds outside the stadium, in the city, outside the city, the country, the continent, etc will be arsed about this. If I check the team an hour before kick-off and find that Jurgen has made 11 changes, my eyes are still going to be glued to the screen watching this and hoping for the very best no matter what and you bet I'll be arsed. However, if that does indeed end up being the case and a full-strength Everton side manages to beat a reserve Liverpool side at Anfield (not at all beyond the realm of possibility), I'm not going to wake up Monday morning and let it eat away at me in the same way that losing to them would probably ruin my week under normal circumstances. I'll take another look at the top of the table, give it a smirk and move on to Spurs the weekend after. We're going to win the league. Everton will get knocked out of this eventually anyway if they beat us.

That being said, I wouldn't want to be Klopp in this situation. He really does find himself between a rock and a hard place.

I am calm. I have no issue with someone feeling a different type of way, but "you dont know what it means" arguement is nonsense when I in the very same post specifically said that I would sharw Johns viewpoint nine times out ten had it not been for injuries. I am not sure what other way I can explain it but its pretty clear to me
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #502 on: Today at 12:27:09 AM »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:18:03 AM
We go for the league, the CL and the FA Cup.  If putting out a (fairly) strong team against Everton means we will capitulate and lose a 13 point lead (with a game in hand) then so be it.  It is a risk that most would take.
Think I broadly agree. I'd love us not to lose another point in the League, but what is a 13 point + game-in-hand cushion for if not to allow us to hedge our bets at certain key points of the season? If (and there's no reason to think it likely, but if), going stronger than necessary vs Everton in the cup means we lose a couple of points or so in the subsequent games, but then go on to win the Cup as well, then isn't that what such a large cushion is for?

Anyway Klopp will make the call and I will back him 100%
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #503 on: Today at 12:29:19 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:25:22 AM
I'm really surprised at you jack, especially you. You highlighted this.but completely avoided this poignant point.

Again oblivous to the point that NOBODY SAID THAT YOU SHOULDNT BE ARSED ABOUT THIS MATCH. i specifically said that I would be agreeing with you had it not be for the injuries, and I specifically said that this particular derby is an exception to the rule that I feel and have felt during my lifetime supporting this club. I mean I only gave examples of certain moments in recent years about the derby but lets ignore that in order to suit your narative and your arguement.

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #504 on: Today at 12:29:44 AM »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:18:03 AM
We go for the league, the CL and the FA Cup.  If putting out a (fairly) strong team against Everton means we will capitulate and lose a 13 point lead (with a game in hand) then so be it.  It is a risk that most would take.

Its not .... But really all this debate irrelevant Klopp wont and your beef is with him. 
Dont think hes ever played the first team in the 3rd round of the FA cup hes definitely not going to start after the Christmas period weve just had with a stack of injuries, 13 fit senior players and a premier league and champions league to win
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #505 on: Today at 12:32:00 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 12:27:09 AM
Think I broadly agree. I'd love us not to lose another point in the League, but what is a 13 point + game-in-hand cushion for if not to allow us to hedge our bets at certain key points of the season? If (and there's no reason to think it likely, but if), going stronger than necessary vs Everton in the cup means we lose a couple of points or so in the subsequent games, but then go on to win the Cup as well, then isn't that what such a large cushion is for?

Anyway Klopp will make the call and I will back him 100%

We arent just playing for the league, we are also defending the European cup. So if Klopp puts the same 11 as he did against Sheffield,I have no issues with that as he has done so based on the information and the state of the players currently. If he does make changes then again I have no issues in this circmustance due to the injuries we have and the time involved since we last played.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #506 on: Today at 12:32:18 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 11:08:49 PM
John you're making this into an OTTer v Scouser debate when it has nothing to do with that. I understand your points but perhaps unintentionally youre coming across as patronizing "you dont know what it means"or perhaps I am reading it the wrong way. In any case I dont want to get drawn into this any faether, and I hope we batter them regardless of who we select in the day

I don't think he is mate. It's difficult for OOT's to get their head around when we speak like this. We aren't have a go mate. I remember having a similar conversation with a Manc I know a few years ago and what we both agreed on was . Any OOT will not get that same feeling as us seeing the like likes of Gerrard , Carragher or Scholes , Neville etc picking up Old Big Ears .

It's a boss sense of pride mate that is hard to articulate.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #507 on: Today at 12:34:52 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:25:22 AM
I'm really surprised at you jack, especially you. You highlighted this.but completely avoided this poignant point.

Sorry mate Im tired and not quite sure what youre point is to me....To clarify by context I meant the context of our season
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #508 on: Today at 12:35:07 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 12:24:45 AM
Again fuck all to do with you going to the match or not going to the match. For someone whose native language is English, you do seem to be horribly understanding what is written
Yeah, I know, I was kinda talking about you behind your back there mate  ;D  soz.
But it's only because you don't know you're wrong in these circumstances. And I think you know your a bit stubborn :)


Up the fuckin Reds who are arsed.


Big hugs.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #509 on: Today at 12:45:53 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:35:07 AM
Yeah, I know, I was kinda talking about you behind your back there mate  ;D  soz.
But it's only because you don't know you're wrong in these circumstances. And I think you know your a bit stubborn :)


Up the fuckin Reds who are arsed.


Big hugs.

Youre both right.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #510 on: Today at 12:46:24 AM »

df, stop digging a hole for your self mate, the lower Kenny Stand will bring this in.
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 12:29:19 AM
Again oblivous to the point that NOBODY SAID THAT YOU SHOULDNT BE ARSED ABOUT THIS MATCH.
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 10:31:27 PM
I am less arsed about this fixture then I ever have been in my life supporting this club.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #511 on: Today at 12:46:56 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:35:07 AM
Yeah, I know, I was kinda talking about you behind your back there mate  ;D  soz.
But it's only because you don't know you're wrong in these circumstances. And I think you know your a bit stubborn :)


Up the fuckin Reds who are arsed.


Big hugs.

I am stubborn, that is true. We'll disagree on the rest,  ;D I hope we win, regardless who plays, there's nothing sweeter than beating those lot, and seeing them implode.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #512 on: Today at 12:49:45 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:46:24 AM
df, stop digging a hole for your self mate, the lower Kenny Stand will bring this in.

Keynote the word ''I'', not you, not the rest of the 45,000 people going to the match. So I was speaking for myself, not for everyone, how I felt compared to the same derby we just played a couple of weeks ago. Compared to every match against them, this feels less significant [again not insignificant, or meaningless, but less significant] BECAUSE, as I said the uncomfortable situation we find ourselves in with injuries.

Again, if you are going to quote one part of my post you should quote the part where I clearly said I would agree with you had it not been injuries, and that this one particular time, it's an exception to the rule.

So again, taking things out of context John.


Re: FA Cup
« Reply #513 on: Today at 12:52:21 AM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:32:18 AM
I don't think he is mate. It's difficult for OOT's to get their head around when we speak like this. We aren't have a go mate. I remember having a similar conversation with a Manc I know a few years ago and what we both agreed on was . Any OOT will not get that same feeling as us seeing the like likes of Gerrard , Carragher or Scholes , Neville etc picking up Old Big Ears .

It's a boss sense of pride mate that is hard to articulate.

Kesey mate, I understand trust me, the first fixture i look to find when they are released every year, is when we play this lot. I feel like I'm a broken record, having 12 fit senior players, and playing a day less than they are, and having a lot left to play for, is a massive issue for me. Otherwise, I'd be disappointed if we rotated the side and not fielded the strongest side.

That's why I said this is the exception to the rule.

But it feels like this point I've made has flown over peoples heads
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #514 on: Today at 12:55:23 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 12:32:00 AM
We arent just playing for the league, we are also defending the European cup. So if Klopp puts the same 11 as he did against Sheffield,I have no issues with that as he has done so based on the information and the state of the players currently. If he does make changes then again I have no issues in this circmustance due to the injuries we have and the time involved since we last played.

I don't want to make this about Scousers and those unfortunate not to be born Scousers but it will be us, who are in the ground, it will be us who have to go into work the next day and it will be us who bear the brunt of a Derby defeat not you.

You make some really good points about why we shouldn't be arsed but as a Scouser we will always be arsed.

We support a team that plays in a competitive environment. The worst thing we should do is start wrapping players in cotton wool. It is all about positivity. We played a really physical Sheffield United team and totally dominated them with the only injury coming from the warm up.what do you suggest not warming up ?

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #515 on: Today at 12:57:56 AM »
When talking about players being in the "red zone" and being susceptible to injury, one thing we should also take into account is that if we did/do have such players at high risk, they wouldn't have played both games this week - we had just about enough players to make another change or two if needed (I was surprised to see Origi not start a game for instance).

Rest assured, anyone at high risk will not start this game, but the others probably will. Big chance that Curtis starts alongside them.

Also, most of our injuries have occurred during important games so you can't always control everything
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #516 on: Today at 01:03:01 AM »
Aside from our internal bickering does anyone know what team Everton are likely to put out?
They have almost no CMs fit and have had a festive program too - if they do put out a first team every chance theyll be leggy. And if they dont then their depth isnt good.
Honestly dont see any reason why the reserve/youth team well likely put out cant beat them
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #517 on: Today at 01:09:07 AM »
Klopp gets us. Its going to be a juggling act of priorities, situations and circumstances. He will put out the best possible team make available to him to try to win the game. And we will win it - we have Divock the Everton killer
