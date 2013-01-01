« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup  (Read 15512 times)

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,552
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:09:17 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 06:12:57 PM
Brewster in the squad is good news

I hope he plays (and scores, obviously). There's talk of him going to Swansea on loan but I really want him to make it here. He played well against Arsenal and the noises in the summer were that the club rates him highly but we've not seen him be involved all that much so far this season. Admittedly, it's difficult with our usual front three and then Origi ahead of him but getting him games in the FA Cup and the like would be nice.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,533
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #441 on: Today at 07:13:55 PM »
Give them nothing.

Take from them everything.

We still have enough quality to take this lot down, even if we field a jumble of experienced and young players.  Some critical players don't have to play the whole match, and Adrian is a far better keeper than Pickford any day of the week.

Get past this test, then we can take the next step.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,358
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #442 on: Today at 07:20:41 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:04:55 PM
I think many will be surprised by just how weak a team Klopp puts out and also how well theyll perform.

To get anything out of cups this season we really needed some luck with the draws. We got none. So we do what we can but in the end it doesnt really matter.

Losing to Everton is never good but we don't have much choice if players are fatigued.

We can't risk going to Spurs and playing United with more injuries.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:21:02 PM »
We will be weak.

But we can win with a 2nd 11. Some of the kids Elliott & Jones are very good.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,710
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:26:24 PM »
I'm with Chops, be sensibly and overwhelmingly strong. That may even consist of a front 3 of Sadio, Origi and Elliot. But go strong everywhere else then rest for a week.

They don't beat us, not now, not here, not in a cup and not in our current state of mind.
Logged

Offline BondysNiners

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:28:40 PM »
I think Klopp will field a much changed side, its clear the domestic cups are not a priority at all this season. Im optimistic that are young lads can put up a fight. Carlo has a fantastic record against the reds though, and they will be well up for this one.

Its going to be one hell of a scrap.
Logged
One day, it will happen

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,533
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #446 on: Today at 09:31:31 PM »
Our young lads didn't deserve 5-0 against Villa.  We could use a very similar team; just augment the back line and the attack with a handful of experienced players.

But failing that, I agree with John.  We do not lose to this lot in this season in this competition. We will not let Everton, of all effing clubs, spoil our party this year.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,007
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #447 on: Today at 09:32:44 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:26:24 PM
I'm with Chops, be sensibly and overwhelmingly strong. That may even consist of a front 3 of Sadio, Origi and Elliot. But go strong everywhere else then rest for a week.

They don't beat us, not now, not here, not in a cup and not in our current state of mind.

But that's not how fitness works. If you have players who are in danger of being injured due to the lack of recovery time, or the time they are playing again in an intense match, resting them later may be too late.

That's the issue.

Logged

Online Tony18:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,876
  • Born and Bred
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #448 on: Today at 09:39:40 PM »
I'd go as strong as possible, I want to win this comp.

Understand the mental fatigue side, but physically we don't have another game until Tottenham away 7 days, so there's a week for the 'rest everyone snowflakes'  ;)

Seriously, I believe we can & need to beat this shower (and their scumbag followers) to put them back in their lane.

Cmon Redmen :scarf
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony18_6

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #449 on: Today at 09:46:58 PM »
Say we were to play our strongest eleven, or at least 8/9 of them, and we pick up a hamstring strain to say, Mane or Mo. Would people still be happy that we'd gone strong? We win the game in this hypothetical too. What about about one of those two and a midfielder - say Hendo or Gini.

Genuine question.

I think he'll go as strong as the medical department say he can, the 7/8 days to Spurs will be fine for recovery.

Personally id be taking as little chance as possible with Mane, Mo, Hendo, Gini. I'd add Virg and Gomez, but don't see what he can do there except bring Phillips in. Same with fullbacks, which might see Williams get a start at RB. But Robbo plays regardless I think.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,224
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #450 on: Today at 09:50:29 PM »
I want us to go for the treble. You don't get many opportunities to do it, but walking the league gives you the best chance.
The CL is there for the taking too, with no real stand out opponents that we should fear. It would be an absolutely massive statement that Liverpool are back in a big way.

Imagine not winning the league for 30 years, then doing it with a treble while regaining the CL. I hope Klopp and his staff have at least considered the opportunity that our lead in the league table gives us.
Normally I wouldn't be too arsed with the FA cup, but normally we're not 13 points clear with a game in hand in January and the best team in Europe.
Logged

Online Tony18:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,876
  • Born and Bred
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #451 on: Today at 09:53:24 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:46:58 PM
Say we were to play our strongest eleven, or at least 8/9 of them, and we pick up a hamstring strain to say, Mane or Mo. Would people still be happy that we'd gone strong? We win the game in this hypothetical too. What about about one of those two and a midfielder - say Hendo or Gini.

Genuine question.

I think he'll go as strong as the medical department say he can, the 7/8 days to Spurs will be fine for recovery.

Personally id be taking as little chance as possible with Mane, Mo, Hendo, Gini. I'd add Virg and Gomez, but don't see what he can do there except bring Phillips in. Same with fullbacks, which might see Williams get a start at RB. But Robbo plays regardless I think.

Id agree (with the medical advice) but say we don't pick up any injuries - are we saying we don't train either just in case - genuine question.

Might be just me but we cant go through a season based on what ifs...
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony18_6

Online hesbighesred

  • But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,267
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #452 on: Today at 09:54:52 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 09:32:44 PM
But that's not how fitness works. If you have players who are in danger of being injured due to the lack of recovery time, or the time they are playing again in an intense match, resting them later may be too late.

That's the issue.
It never ceases to surprise me how many people either don't get this or just wilfully ignore it. If we were going to play anything like a full strength side against Everton, we'd almost certainly have rotated against Wolves and/or Sheffield Utd. That we played full strength sides in every single Christmas fixture suggests serious rotation for the FA cup.
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:46:58 PM
Same with fullbacks, which might see Williams get a start at RB. But Robbo plays regardless I think.
Robbo might be one of the most important to rest - hasn't he been playing through pain with a long term foot injury of some kind?
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:31:31 PM
We will not let Everton, of all effing clubs, spoil our party this year.
When we win the league you'd let your celebrations be tainted by an Everton FA cup win? That would actually take a bit of the shine off? Like you'd actually be thinking about it when Hendo lifts the trophy or it's getting paraded through the City with Klopp falling off the bus?
Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,285
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #453 on: Today at 09:56:44 PM »
Will be exciting to see what team we pick. Some players are guaranteed to be included. Origi, Gomez, Milner and Lallana should start. I suspect Alisson and Henderson will play too and the same goes for VVD. Leaves four places. Have to admit I hope we use Elliott, Brewster and Minamino. And I hope we rest Robertson, maybe also TAA.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #454 on: Today at 09:58:05 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 09:56:44 PM
Will be exciting to see what team we pick. Some players are guaranteed to be included. Origi, Gomez, Milner and Lallana should start. I suspect Alisson and Henderson will play too and the same goes for VVD. Leaves four places. Have to admit I hope we use Elliott, Brewster and Minamino. And I hope we rest Robertson, maybe also TAA.

I'd be shocked if we risk VVD for this to be honest. Even Gomez would be a surprise.
Logged

Online Chig

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • YNWA!
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:04:43 PM »
I am still pissed off we didnt field a strong team to beat Villa in the League cup. Oh yes I do.
Logged
KD7 SG8 RF9 JB10

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:04:50 PM »
Quote from: Tony18:6 on Today at 09:53:24 PM
Id agree (with the medical advice) but say we don't pick up any injuries - are we saying we don't train either just in case - genuine question.

Might be just me but we cant go through a season based on what ifs...

Just to clarify up front I have no idea about maintaining athletes fitness, but I'd imagine it's a damn sight easier for us to control the intensity of training than it is a game. Im pretty sure I've read before that in these periods of the season we're not actually doing that much physical activity in sessions, it's more about tactical prep, recovery etc.

Quote from: hesbighesred on Today at 09:54:52 PM
Robbo might be one of the most important to rest - hasn't he been playing through pain with a long term foot injury of some kind?

I didn't know anything about a foot injury. Logic is purely, Milner is probably fresher than Hendo and Gini, and likely to start in midfield. Leaving no real cover for Robbo.

to be honest, it wouldn't surprise me if we do start Henderson, but I can't see him starting Gini. It was only a couple of weeks ago that he was completely rested in Qatar. After that, who else is there? Lallana seems nailed on, maybe Minamino? Would be very surprised if we went Hendo, Lallana and Minamino (or Jones) in midfield against Everton.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:57 PM by wige »
Logged

Online Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:05:34 PM »
Newcastle lost 4 players to injury in just one game the other day. Are you really willing to take that gamble for the fa-cup? And if you are, when will ever the likes of Brewster or Elliott get their gametime?

I say rotate as much as possible. We still have a great chance of beating them.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,533
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:09:43 PM »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Today at 09:54:52 PM
When we win the league you'd let your celebrations be tainted by an Everton FA cup win? That would actually take a bit of the shine off? Like you'd actually be thinking about it when Hendo lifts the trophy or it's getting paraded through the City with Klopp falling off the bus?

I dont give a crap about them winning the FA cup. I give a crap about them beating us.

Some right strange people on here, thinking we should gift that shower their first win at Anfield this century.  It's as if people are scared our entire season might collapse if we risk some of our players in this one game. Thankfully Klopp will play a team he believes can win.

Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 