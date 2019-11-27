It goes without saying that prioritising the PL and CL is the most important thing for Liverpool.



I'm also certainly not counting chickens despite are incredible first half of the season. For a long time I've had Jan 19th penciled in as a key date when I think If we still have a 10-15 point lead with 15 games left (including Man City's seemingly impossible February/March schedule) then I'll start to get excited. When you look at the maths, depending on results (particularly at the Ethiad) then there is the potential that the PL could be wrapped up by the end of March from all practical perspectives.



Should this scenario play out, this in itself opens up a string of interesting options for Liverpool - nearly all of them positive.



Examples being:



1) Do they effectively rest the 1st team in the league and use the potential 5-6 game run from April onwards to give the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Nico Williams a proper run and test in the PL?

2) Does this have an impact on potential loan moves (out) in January?

3) If we have the ability to rest in the PL, do we actually push on and take the FA Cup seriously given the 1st team could play (potentially resting slightly in the Semi given it would come a few days after a potential CL quarter).



Just when I take into account the above, plus the fact that its Everton and Klopp knows how important the fans are to the teams success and as a follow on how important it is to the fans to beat Everton, almost 6 days to Spurs and finally the potential to go far in the competition if we'll see a slightly stronger team put out against Everton.



