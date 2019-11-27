Big game, again a chance for some fringe players to impress. Ideally, I'd like us to go as strong as we possibly can, but a certain few players aren't going to get a better chance of a rest. The likes of Virgil/Hendo and a few others probably have to come out. That said a derby is always a massive game, nobody should want anything less than a resounding win.
I'd be happy with something like ...
Alisson (he'll probably go Adrian, don't see the need to take AB out though)
Williams Hoever Gomez Robertson
Milner Lallana Minamino
Mane Origi Jones
Could even have Milner in at full back, but midfield seems light. Do hope Alisson stays in, the best goalkeeper in the world should fill the younger lads with loads of confidence. I assume Shaqiri won't make it back and it's a shame Keita missed out last night, saw Milner starting this anyway. Div in of course, because he loves a goal against these c*nts. Expecting Minamino and Jones to play, which is exciting. Considering it can't go to extra time, I'd leave the senior lads on the bench to give us that extra chance of winning the game, Trent, Salah, Gini etc. This is a another great opportunity to win another pot, and we should be absolutely ready to give these another hiding.
COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!!!!!