Offline Cu Chulainn

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #360 on: Today at 02:07:15 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:42:53 PM
We might lose if we heavily rotate.

Hopefully no ones head falls off.
Mine certainly won't. I just want my team to win every game they play in - including in this very old and special competition - that's all. If we lose, we lose, such is life.
Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #361 on: Today at 02:07:17 PM »
I dont think well see as many changes as some are expecting as we have a full week to recover after this game.

Gomez, Robertson, Milner, Lallana, Origi and Mane to start with the likes of Williams, Philips, Jones and Elliot added in. Still a decent team.

Adrian

Williams
Gomez
Philips
Robertson

Milner
Lallana
Jones

Mane
Origi
Elliot
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #362 on: Today at 02:07:17 PM »
My team if Minamino is fit would be:- Adrian, Hoever, Gomez, Phillips, Larouchi, Milner, Lallana, Jones, Brewster, Origi, Minamino.

I'd definitely rest VVD and the midfield and front 3 from last night. With Milner and Lallana in midfield and Gomez at the back with Origi up front there is a mixture of experience and youth plus hopefully the debut of Minamino.

I don't think we should 'bin it off' though but important to rest the major players.
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #363 on: Today at 02:11:31 PM »
I would go with:

Adrian
Williams
Phillips
Houver (maybe a senior CB)
Lacouri
Milner
Lallana
Minamino
Jones
Origi
Elliott
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #364 on: Today at 02:14:22 PM »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 02:07:17 PM
I dont think well see as many changes as some are expecting as we have a full week to recover after this game.

it's not about the time we have to recover after this game that will determine how many, and who, gets rotated.  It's the amount of time after yesterday's game that will determine the team for this game.  Any players who are in the red zone or probably close to the red zone will be rested.  Considering how many injuries we have now and how many minutes so many have played the past few weeks that could be a large number of players that need to be rested. 
Offline joezydudek

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #365 on: Today at 02:18:55 PM »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 02:07:17 PM
I dont think well see as many changes as some are expecting as we have a full week to recover after this game.

Gomez, Robertson, Milner, Lallana, Origi and Mane to start with the likes of Williams, Philips, Jones and Elliot added in. Still a decent team.

Adrian

Williams
Gomez
Philips
Robertson

Milner
Lallana
Jones

Mane
Origi
Elliot


I think that seems like a good compromise. Maybe VVD instead of Gomez as he gets injured less often (though perhaps it's good to have an established defender at rcb if Williams is playing), but that team has a perfectly decent chance of beating Everton while resting some players.
Online Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #366 on: Today at 02:23:25 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:42:53 PM
We might lose if we heavily rotate.

Hopefully no ones head falls off.

Going to be a lot of moans on Sunday and Monday particularly in Merseyside due to knowing blues.

Beat Spurs and its forgotten and thats the bigger game
Offline smutchin

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #367 on: Today at 02:24:02 PM »
Wouldn't be surprised to see a very similar line-up as faced Arsenal in the league cup, though obviously without Ox and Keita.

Minamino in for Ox's place in that line-up seems like a no-brainer, though a new signing making his debut in a derby with a bunch of kids alongside him would be a real baptism of fire... So maybe keep Henderson in the side for a bit of stability, experience and guidance.

I don't think it's fair to criticise Klopp for not taking the domestic cups seriously. I believe he sends every team out with the honest intention of winning, whoever he picks, and adding to the trophy haul is always good, but he's also a pragmatist and the league remains the number one priority until the title is a mathematical certainty. Plus as numerous people have said, we really can't afford to pick up any more injuries (and let's not forget that we lost Lovren in the 3rd round last year when we already had Gomez and Matip out).

The unbeaten home record is irrelevant in the grander scheme of things, a nice adjunct of doing well generally but not a record to be defended at all costs.

Of course it'll be disappointing if we lose - it's always disappointing to lose, especially to Everton - but let's keep some perspective.

If we win, so much the better.
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #368 on: Today at 02:24:35 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:23:25 PM
Going to be a lot of moans on Sunday and Monday particularly in Merseyside due to knowing blues.

Beat Spurs and its forgotten and thats the bigger game

People will be upset if it is a derby but Klopp spoke complete sense.

25% of our senior squad are also injured.
Online Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #369 on: Today at 02:27:07 PM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:59:50 PM
Just watched the conference, journos really trying to get Klopp to rant about the fixtures.

It's a nonsense to accuse Klopp of not respecting the FA Cup. The FA don't actually respect it either, if they did they would ask for a clear space between them and the league games.

Just read that Sheff Utd will change all XI players. This will happen to many of the teams in the prem and the championship. The FA are doing a great job of devaluing their flagship competition. The only time they might notice is if the sponsorship money dries up.

It gets worse every year with the 3rd round. So badly planned and scheduled.

It's all about being lucky with the draw so you can make the changes and win anyway.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #370 on: Today at 02:31:21 PM »
There may be a gap until the next game but that doesnt change the fact our players will already be very tired and susceptible to injury. Cant afford anymore injuries to the team at the mo so Id be happy with a new 11 for this one. Couldnt give a monkeys about Everton we have much bigger fish to frazzle.
Offline debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #371 on: Today at 02:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:05:31 PM
Adrian, Williams, Phillips, Hoever, a LB, Milner, Lallana, Jones, Elliott, Origi, Minamino.
Milner at LB with Chirivella in the 6 is probably not far off.

Offline disgraced cake

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #372 on: Today at 02:45:19 PM »
Big game, again a chance for some fringe players to impress. Ideally, I'd like us to go as strong as we possibly can, but a certain few players aren't going to get a better chance of a rest. The likes of Virgil/Hendo and a few others probably have to come out. That said a derby is always a massive game, nobody should want anything less than a resounding win.

I'd be happy with something like ...

Alisson (he'll probably go Adrian, don't see the need to take AB out though)
Williams   Hoever   Gomez   Robertson
Milner   Lallana   Minamino
Mane   Origi   Jones

Could even have Milner in at full back, but midfield seems light. Do hope Alisson stays in, the best goalkeeper in the world should fill the younger lads with loads of confidence. I assume Shaqiri won't make it back and it's a shame Keita missed out last night, saw Milner starting this anyway. Div in of course, because he loves a goal against these c*nts. Expecting Minamino and Jones to play, which is exciting. Considering it can't go to extra time, I'd leave the senior lads on the bench to give us that extra chance of winning the game, Trent, Salah, Gini etc. This is a another great opportunity to win another pot, and we should be absolutely ready to give these another hiding.

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!!!!!
Offline Caligula?

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #373 on: Today at 02:51:36 PM »
Does it go to a replay if we draw?
Offline MNAA

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #374 on: Today at 02:51:40 PM »
We will rotate but probably not wholesale changes to the starting XI that played against Sheffield Utd. FA Cup may not be a priority but Klopp is not going to let us be beaten by Everton at Anfield without a proper fight.

Adrian may start though will not be surprised is Alisson is fielded. One of Virgil or Big Joe. One of Robbo or AA. Milner, Lallana and one of Gini or Hendo as midfield 3. Origi and Mane to play with Minamino making his debut
Offline GeorgiaRed

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #375 on: Today at 02:54:44 PM »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:58:41 PM
Play all the kids.

No, the kids need to have some old grey beards out there to help them. I think if Lovern, Joel, Div, Millie and Adam, Ox and the Power Cube would have been available for the Villa game it would have been different. The kids seemed to do OK in the middle of the park, possession/build up, but didn't have the experience in the two boxes. The question is who of the senior players is fit enough to put in a shift to guide the youngsters?  :-\  I know they have played a great deal but I hope Millie and Hendo could split the game. I remember the Arsenal game and Millie giving instructions after a mishap with one of the young backs - it made me smile.  ;D
Offline plucking affattedgoose

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #376 on: Today at 02:56:01 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:31:13 AM
Best guess

           Adrian
Williams Hoever Phillips someone(?)
   Milner Lallana Jones
  Minamino Origi Elliot

Bench: no one who played last night

Hopefully this
Online Yosser0_0

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #377 on: Today at 03:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:51:36 PM
Does it go to a replay if we draw?

Yes probably during the mid season break.
Offline Linudden

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #378 on: Today at 03:05:51 PM »
I think a way to revitalise the FA Cup would be to make January the "cup month". Have four rounds of the FA Cup and the League Cup final in that month, while taking a break from Premier League football. Make the League Cup final a New Years' Day tradition and allow the clubs playing in Europe to enter the tournament in the last 16.

The four teams advancing from the cup month then go to the FA Cup semis in April.

Then remove replays from the FA Cup and make the semis of the League Cup play on neutral turf on 30-40 k grounds in December and then that's a recipe for the "Cup month".
Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #379 on: Today at 03:05:52 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:01:44 PM
Yes probably during the mid season break.

indeed.

Press conference here, in which Kloppo talks about that fact. I say 'talks', but it ends up being a long impassioned speech.  He's fighting the cause of all players with this, not just his own.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PkP0gi04cw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PkP0gi04cw</a>
Offline GeorgiaRed

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #380 on: Today at 03:07:12 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:24:02 PM
Wouldn't be surprised to see a very similar line-up as faced Arsenal in the league cup, though obviously without Ox and Keita.

Minamino in for Ox's place in that line-up seems like a no-brainer, though a new signing making his debut in a derby with a bunch of kids alongside him would be a real baptism of fire... So maybe keep Henderson in the side for a bit of stability, experience and guidance.

I don't think it's fair to criticise Klopp for not taking the domestic cups seriously. I believe he sends every team out with the honest intention of winning, whoever he picks, and adding to the trophy haul is always good, but he's also a pragmatist and the league remains the number one priority until the title is a mathematical certainty. Plus as numerous people have said, we really can't afford to pick up any more injuries (and let's not forget that we lost Lovren in the 3rd round last year when we already had Gomez and Matip out).

The unbeaten home record is irrelevant in the grander scheme of things, a nice adjunct of doing well generally but not a record to be defended at all costs.

Of course it'll be disappointing if we lose - it's always disappointing to lose, especially to Everton - but let's keep some perspective.

If we win, so much the better.

The voice of reason and practicality is not allowed on RAWK.  :missus  Good post - and I agree. ;)
Offline smutchin

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #381 on: Today at 03:16:14 PM »
Quote from: GeorgiaRed on Today at 03:07:12 PM
The voice of reason and practicality is not allowed on RAWK.  :missus

I'm new here but I'll learn!
Offline daveonthespionkop1900

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #382 on: Today at 03:17:37 PM »
I think loosing against Everton at home Would damage out league push possibly psychologically, so...

Adrian
Williams vvd hoever robbo
Jones lalana milner
Milamino origi mane
Subs
Trent, gomes,hendo, Salah, firmino, Elliot
Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #383 on: Today at 03:21:47 PM »
I'm guessing Nat Phillips will be way ahead of Hoever in the projected teams, he was on the bench last night, good chance he'll be starting this one, or at least on the bench again.
Online kloppagetime

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #384 on: Today at 03:25:55 PM »
Rotation needed for this round to keep the players fresh but if we get through I would love us to attack this competition as winning a treble would be legendary.
Online nozza

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #385 on: Today at 03:33:47 PM »
Just dont play VVD or Alison  for me. Those two are not worth the risk, everyone else  bar Trent we have cover for. I think Trent plays and bosses the game.
Online IanZG

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #386 on: Today at 03:35:57 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 03:25:55 PM
Rotation needed for this round to keep the players fresh but if we get through I would love us to attack this competition as winning a treble would be legendary.

Honestly, winning a league title after 30 years would be legendary, any trophies other than the CL won that season would fall to the wayside when talking about this season.
Online cipher

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #387 on: Today at 03:39:35 PM »
The number of days of rest after this game is not important.  The issue is the frequency of games preceding this one, including one occuring 3 days before.

Many first team players will be rested.  This isn't Klopp disrespecting the competition, this is him ensuring his players stay healthy.

I'm assuming something like the following will be our lineup...

Adrian
Hoever-Gomez-VDB-Williams
Milner-Jones-Lallana
Elliot-Minamino-Origi
Online Byrneand

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #388 on: Today at 03:42:15 PM »
It goes without saying that prioritising the PL and CL is the most important thing for Liverpool.

I'm also certainly not counting chickens despite are incredible first half of the season. For a long time I've had Jan 19th penciled in as a key date when I think If we still have a 10-15 point lead with 15 games left (including Man City's seemingly impossible February/March schedule) then I'll start to get excited. When you look at the maths, depending on results (particularly at the Ethiad) then there is the potential that the PL could be wrapped up by the end of March from all practical perspectives.

Should this scenario play out, this in itself opens up a string of interesting options for Liverpool - nearly all of them positive.

Examples being:

1) Do they effectively rest the 1st team in the league and use the potential 5-6 game run from April onwards to give the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Nico Williams a proper run and test in the PL?
2) Does this have an impact on potential loan moves (out) in January?
3) If we have the ability to rest in the PL, do we actually push on and take the FA Cup seriously given the 1st team could play (potentially resting slightly in the Semi given it would come a few days after a potential CL quarter).

Just when I take into account the above, plus the fact that its Everton and Klopp knows how important the fans are to the teams success and as a follow on how important it is to the fans to beat Everton, almost 6 days to Spurs and finally the potential to go far in the competition if we'll see a slightly stronger team put out against Everton.

Online Byrneand

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #389 on: Today at 03:43:39 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 03:35:57 PM
Honestly, winning a league title after 30 years would be legendary, any trophies other than the CL won that season would fall to the wayside when talking about this season.

I agree. Say we go out of the CL though and the league was wrapped up early enough... it would be nice to still be in this competition to keep April/May interesting!
Online duvva

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #390 on: Today at 03:45:04 PM »
I think the only senior players to start will be Milner, Lallana, Origi plus Minamino if hes ready. Not sure whether hell go with Adrian or Kelleher, but expecting to see Williams, Phillips, Jones, Elliott, Hoever, Brewster if fit and either Larouci or Chirivella.
Expect a strong bench.
Online mattD

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #391 on: Today at 03:45:11 PM »
Is it just me struggling to get motivated for this? Yes I realise its a derby but its bigger for them than for us. The FA Cup is nice but I just dont see it as a big priority for us at the moment.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #392 on: Today at 03:50:25 PM »
Quote from: Byrneand on Today at 03:42:15 PM
It goes without saying that prioritising the PL and CL is the most important thing for Liverpool.

I'm also certainly not counting chickens despite are incredible first half of the season. For a long time I've had Jan 19th penciled in as a key date when I think If we still have a 10-15 point lead with 15 games left (including Man City's seemingly impossible February/March schedule) then I'll start to get excited. When you look at the maths, depending on results (particularly at the Ethiad) then there is the potential that the PL could be wrapped up by the end of March from all practical perspectives.

Should this scenario play out, this in itself opens up a string of interesting options for Liverpool - nearly all of them positive.

Examples being:

1) Do they effectively rest the 1st team in the league and use the potential 5-6 game run from April onwards to give the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Nico Williams a proper run and test in the PL?
2) Does this have an impact on potential loan moves (out) in January?
3) If we have the ability to rest in the PL, do we actually push on and take the FA Cup seriously given the 1st team could play (potentially resting slightly in the Semi given it would come a few days after a potential CL quarter).

Just when I take into account the above, plus the fact that its Everton and Klopp knows how important the fans are to the teams success and as a follow on how important it is to the fans to beat Everton, almost 6 days to Spurs and finally the potential to go far in the competition if we'll see a slightly stronger team put out against Everton.

I know you are just looking at possibilities, but depending on results we could also be joint or behind Man city by the end of March, considering the past few decades I'm not counting anything apart from each game as it comes. If we are still 15 clear in March I will begin to be optimistic, but can't stand all the looking at stuff like this half way through, one of the reasons I stay well out of that chasing the title thread, also the reason I wouldn't put any of our first team near this game. Saying that though Klopp and the staff will know best i.e fitness etc and can;t usually second guess him.
Offline deFacto

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #393 on: Today at 03:50:28 PM »
Id be motivated if we had more players fit
Online gamble

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #394 on: Today at 03:54:20 PM »
Honestly not bothered about this and reckon everton will beat us, but to be honest I'm more concerned with the league and champions league. Don't need the distraction of the minor cups.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #395 on: Today at 03:55:48 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:00:05 PM
Six days rest after this, aren't players returning from injury too?

Players returning from injury won't be match fit and may take a few games to get back into their groove. Most of those injured aren't expected back until February
Online kesey

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #396 on: Today at 03:56:03 PM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:29:46 PM
It's the fa cup not the league, play the kids. We can't afford to lose any more senior players.

Looking at our subs bench last night confirmed this.

If for example we have the same bench against Atletico we could come unstuck.
Offline Caligula?

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #397 on: Today at 03:56:32 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:01:44 PM
Yes probably during the mid season break.

Ha, then place your bets on it right now. Given the way we've been fucked over this season and just the ridiculousness of it all with the scheduling and what not, you just know that fate will deal us a cruel hand again with a replay at Goodison.
Online Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #398 on: Today at 03:58:30 PM »
I said it at the time but Klopp effectively sacrificed the domestic Cups in the summer by not signing anyone. It's only a problem now because we've drawn Everton and people are dreading work on Monday morning. If we go out to Villa again nobody would care.

Winning the league is the be all and end all this year. Anything else is a bonus. Klopp wont risk key injuries.
Offline Caligula?

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #399 on: Today at 04:01:19 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:58:30 PM
I said it at the time but Klopp effectively sacrificed the domestic Cups in the summer by not signing anyone. It's only a problem now because we've drawn Everton and people are dreading work on Monday morning.

Winning the league is the be all and end all this year. Anything else is a bonus. Klopp wont risk key injuries.

If we were playing literally any other team other than Everton, I'd send out the U-17 side if I were Klopp. Fuck the cup, it's nothing compared to what we're really after. But it being Everton is what makes it so frustrating. While City and Leicester have strolls against Port Vale and Wigan.
