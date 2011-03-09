Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 639 640 641 642 643 [644]   Go Down

Author Topic: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!  (Read 892569 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,876
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25720 on: December 28, 2021, 12:18:44 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 28, 2021, 11:54:38 am

On the personal stuff, diddums. I'm sure fair minded posters will make their own minds up as to who is being personal in this thread and others. Of course, they will not be privvy to the pm's from you where there are a collection of private remarks from you to me when your mask slips, as it does occasionally on the board.

More innuendo from you I see.

I called you a "weasel" in my PM didn't I? For calling for me to be banned from RAWK. What else? Come on, cough it up

And this was after you filled my own in tray with insults and threats.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25721 on: December 28, 2021, 12:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 28, 2021, 12:07:46 pm
I was one of the posters who made positive comments "you clown". In doing so I even went on to say that there was no reason to question his motives. There was nothing "malicious" about Corbyn's message I said.

But typically that is what you have just done now regarding the letter from the Jewish Labour Movement (not 'Friends of Israel'). It's not the message that interests you. It's my motives, my reasons for posting it (to hurt you presumably!). The reason (since you insist of having one) I posted it is that the letter had just popped into my email tray. It was also in the Times newspaper that morning. It was current news. This is the thread for current news.

I also happen to think it's good news. So, why on earth not?

But I did not originally comment on it. It was when the pack engulfed Johnno's reply that I followed his advice and googled to find a whole litany of posts and links that I read backing up his claims, only for them to be dismissed out of hand. I was sent another link this morning by a poster which I have sent to Tepid. I'm sure there will be celebrations in the labour party offices at this good news. Something else for Sir Keir to write about in his column with the rag. Yippee!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • IFWT
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25722 on: December 28, 2021, 12:21:14 pm »
Can you two give it a rest now, please.  Otherwise the threat to close down the News and Current will come to fruition.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25723 on: December 28, 2021, 12:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 28, 2021, 12:18:44 pm
More innuendo from you I see.

I called you a "weasel" in my PM didn't I? For calling for me to be banned from RAWK. What else? Come on, cough it up

And this was after you filled my own in tray with insults and threats.

Threats? Of what?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • IFWT
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25724 on: December 28, 2021, 12:22:34 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 28, 2021, 12:21:50 pm
Threats? Of what?

See my post above yours, thanks.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,876
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25725 on: December 28, 2021, 12:23:37 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 28, 2021, 12:19:45 pm
But I did not originally comment on it. It was when the pack engulfed Johnno's reply that I followed his advice and googled to find a whole litany of posts and links that I read backing up his claims, only for them to be dismissed out of hand. I was sent another link this morning by a poster which I have sent to Tepid. I'm sure there will be celebrations in the labour party offices at this good news. Something else for Sir Keir to write about in his column with the rag. Yippee!

The claim was that Jewish members were being banned from the Labour party because they had criticised the State of Israel.

Outlandish claims need supporting evidence.

I accept that both you and Johnno supplied some links. But none of the links provided that evidence. It's as simple as that.

If you do find genuine evidence I am happy to discuss it and I am open to changing my mind too. Indeed I'll say now that if Jewish (or any) members have been expelled from the Labour party because they have criticised the State of Israel I will line up in solidarity with them. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25726 on: December 28, 2021, 12:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 28, 2021, 12:23:37 pm
The claim was that Jewish members were being banned from the Labour party because they had criticised the State of Israel.

Outlandish claims need supporting evidence.

I accept that both you and Johnno supplied some links. But none of the links provided that evidence. It's as simple as that.

If you do find genuine evidence I am happy to discuss it and I am open to changing my mind too. Indeed I'll say now that if Jewish (or any) members have been expelled from the Labour party because they have criticised the State of Israel I will line up in solidarity with them.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/20/jewish-woman-accused-antisemitism-labour-threatens-sue-anti-zionism
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,460
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25727 on: December 28, 2021, 01:10:04 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 28, 2021, 12:19:45 pm
But I did not originally comment on it. It was when the pack engulfed Johnno's reply that I followed his advice and googled to find a whole litany of posts and links that I read backing up his claims, only for them to be dismissed out of hand. I was sent another link this morning by a poster which I have sent to Tepid. I'm sure there will be celebrations in the labour party offices at this good news. Something else for Sir Keir to write about in his column with the rag. Yippee!

Which pack is that?

You seem to think there is an organised team on RAWK 'out to get you'

How exciting!

Doesn't seem very likely though. I question Johnno now and then when he confuses me as I'm not really sure what he's saying sometimes. Maybe it's because I'm thick, but he seems to give out mixed messages like 'oppose the Tories at all costs' but 'Don't vote for Labour'

As I'm a bit dim, those two statements appear to condradict each other. I created this thread so that people could chime in and discuss current or recent or even older events. Largely I think that it's been an interesting thread that's gone off the rails here and there, but a lot of good info has been discussed. Quite often that's got me going off to other websites to read up on stuff and in other occasions, I've bought books relating to the subject as I like to try and learn stuff.

That's why, when I'm confused about what the script is, I'm asking questions. You seem to be saying that people asking questions can't be permitted and that it's some sort of vile vendetta. As I said, that seems a bit unlikely to me.
Logged
I like cats

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25728 on: December 28, 2021, 01:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 28, 2021, 01:10:04 pm
Which pack is that?

You seem to think there is an organised team on RAWK 'out to get you'

How exciting!

Doesn't seem very likely though. I question Johnno now and then when he confuses me as I'm not really sure what he's saying sometimes. Maybe it's because I'm thick, but he seems to give out mixed messages like 'oppose the Tories at all costs' but 'Don't vote for Labour'

As I'm a bit dim, those two statements appear to condradict each other. I created this thread so that people could chime in and discuss current or recent or even older events. Largely I think that it's been an interesting thread that's gone off the rails here and there, but a lot of good info has been discussed. Quite often that's got me going off to other websites to read up on stuff and in other occasions, I've bought books relating to the subject as I like to try and learn stuff.

That's why, when I'm confused about what the script is, I'm asking questions. You seem to be saying that people asking questions can't be permitted and that it's some sort of vile vendetta. As I said, that seems a bit unlikely to me.
It's actually a crucial question that doesn't get asked enough.
It's one of the reasons I despise Ken Loach so much, leaving out his racist holocaust denial. he has spent decades making a very nice living producing heart breaking TV/Movie dramas attacking the Tory's cruel policy's on society, yet he has refused to vote Labour many times. one reason in particular was just absurd.
Labour subs paid by direct debit. selling out to the capitalist system.
Seems he has 2 heads like Worzel Gummidge. his preaching head to tell us how much he cares and his left wing political head when all those people suffering aren't a consideration. nahh I can't stomach that, I think you loose the right to preach about how much you care when you refuse to support the only party who can actually do something about it.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • IFWT
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25729 on: December 28, 2021, 01:34:38 pm »
Andy you are. not the only one who is confused.  How on earth, especially with the FPTP system, do you get rid of the Tories if some people are finding any opportunity to slag off the Labour Party?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,876
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25730 on: December 28, 2021, 01:34:55 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 28, 2021, 12:27:41 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/20/jewish-woman-accused-antisemitism-labour-threatens-sue-anti-zionism

Thanks for that. It's certainly not without interest.

The woman was banned for anti-semitism of course. That was the explanation given by the Labour party itself. But her case certainly exists on that blurry and deeply political line between what constitutes anti-semitism and what is anti-zionism. The line has achieved some definition in recent months because of the (bleated) decision of the LP to adhere to the IHRA definition of anti-semitism. In my view, which is now officially Labour's own view, a good deal of anti-semitism used to hide behind anti-zionism, because 'anti-zionism' seemed more acceptable. But I accept that the IHRA definition is controversial.

Slightly annoyingly we don't actually get to read all of the woman's tweets in that article. Maybe they are sub-judice pr something? Have you seen them?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25731 on: December 28, 2021, 03:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 28, 2021, 01:34:55 pm
Thanks for that. It's certainly not without interest.

The woman was banned for anti-semitism of course. That was the explanation given by the Labour party itself. But her case certainly exists on that blurry and deeply political line between what constitutes anti-semitism and what is anti-zionism. The line has achieved some definition in recent months because of the (bleated) decision of the LP to adhere to the IHRA definition of anti-semitism. In my view, which is now officially Labour's own view, a good deal of anti-semitism used to hide behind anti-zionism, because 'anti-zionism' seemed more acceptable. But I accept that the IHRA definition is controversial.

Slightly annoyingly we don't actually get to read all of the woman's tweets in that article. Maybe they are sub-judice pr something? Have you seen them?

No, I haven't. I am learning this only in response to Johnno's post that followed yours and the google search that ensued. I abhor discrimination in any form but would the labour party's alleged systemic anti semitism stop me voting for it? No. I do abhor its leader who, in my opinion, betrayed the good people of my City for writing in that fucking scumbag tabloid. Starmer is a fraud, a charlatan who has taken my vote for granted. I will never forgive him and I will never vote Labour while he is the leader of the party safe in the knowledge he would never be elected as Prime Minister of this God forsaken Country with or without my vote anyway.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,875
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25732 on: December 28, 2021, 03:26:12 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 28, 2021, 03:11:52 pm
No, I haven't. I am learning this only in response to Johnno's post that followed yours and the google search that ensued. I abhor discrimination in any form but would the labour party's alleged systemic anti semitism stop me voting for it? No. I do abhor its leader who, in my opinion, betrayed the good people of my City for writing in that fucking scumbag tabloid. Starmer is a fraud, a charlatan who has taken my vote for granted. I will never forgive him and I will never vote Labour while he is the leader of the party safe in the knowledge he would never be elected as Prime Minister of this God forsaken Country with or without my vote anyway.
Who would you have instead? Realistically
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,272
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25733 on: December 28, 2021, 03:35:58 pm »
Fuck me.


Locked.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,272
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25734 on: December 28, 2021, 03:39:57 pm »
I know it's hard to believe but bringing back Corbyn and making Palestine a core issue will not get Labour elected.

Arguing about it on a LIverpool website is about as pointless as it's possible to get.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,883
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25735 on: Today at 12:10:04 am »
The arrogant fucking entitlement of the arseholes. That Johnson smirk may finally bring him down.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 639 640 641 642 643 [644]   Go Up
« previous next »
 