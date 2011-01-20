Poll

Author Topic: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!  (Read 886841 times)

Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25680 on: Yesterday at 06:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm
Johnno's right that a Jewish woman called Jo Bird was expelled from the Labour party. But it was for belonging to an outlawed organisation, not for "criticising the state of Israel" etc.

Christ, if that were actionable, Starmer would have to expel himself and practically every single member of the Labour party! 

What was the organisation?
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25681 on: Yesterday at 06:57:25 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 06:52:07 pm
I'm sure. Go check out Jewish expulsions from the Labour Party.
See the two links earlier in this thread for starters.

Have you got any proper sources, and not from them two pieces of shite?
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25682 on: Yesterday at 06:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:33:12 pm
Is skwawkbox and canary where you get your news from?

Just a couple of links - there are others if you care to double-check/search. I know of many long-standing Jewish members who have been hounded. Can't be arsed to debate today. I know what I know and my late brother-in-law Steve a Jew of course but as solidly opposed to what the Israeli state have long been perpetrating against their own Palestinian citizens. His sister lives in Israel and Steve told her he would never visit her there - and he never did. God rest you Steve mate!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25683 on: Yesterday at 07:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Yesterday at 06:57:25 pm
Have you got any proper sources, and not from them two pieces of shite?

If you really want to know, go search Jewish expulsions from the Labour Party from any other reporting source then you call it.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25684 on: Yesterday at 07:01:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:31:48 pm
Skwakbox is not a source. Its a piece of shit

Try again

Well, I've just found this after following Johnno's advice. Why don't you give it a try yourself?

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-labour-antisemitism-accused-purging-jews-over-claims
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25685 on: Yesterday at 07:05:41 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 06:59:33 pm
Just a couple of links - there are others if you care to double-check/search. I know of many long-standing Jewish members who have been hounded. Can't be arsed to debate today. I know what I know and my late brother-in-law Steve a Jew of course but as solidly opposed to what the Israeli state have long been perpetrating against their own Palestinian citizens. His sister lives in Israel and Steve told her he would never visit her there - and he never did. God rest you Steve mate!

The above still doesn't satisfactorily answer my question, what were they expelled for? The original post, and this reply, plays on their Jewish identity, which does not answer my question. The sources you gave to answer my question come from skwawkbox and canary, which are two of the most notoriously bad news sources on the left.

NB. if you reckon my question sounds hostile, note that I asked essentially the same question to yorky when he gave an answer: "Which organisation?", ie. can you expand your answer please, preferably with a decent source. When i make a statement of assumed fact, I assume that I should be able to answer questions on the source and its reliability. I made such a statement earlier, and I can answer questions thus.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25686 on: Yesterday at 07:07:49 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 06:52:07 pm
I'm sure. Go check out Jewish expulsions from the Labour Party.
See the two links earlier in this thread for starters.

I have done. There's no indication from your sources that these people were expelled for the reason you said. None at all.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25687 on: Yesterday at 07:14:27 pm »
I think someone went through all the mass expulsions individually a while back. could be wrong but was it 12? 11 for entryism, 1 for something else, nothing to do with Jews or Antisemitism. should have linked it.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25688 on: Yesterday at 07:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm
Johnno's right that a Jewish woman called Jo Bird was expelled from the Labour party. But it was for belonging to an outlawed organisation, not for "criticising the state of Israel" etc.

Christ, if that were actionable, Starmer would have to expel himself and practically every single member of the Labour party! 

Oh no he wouldn't matey. He's never yet offended his Labour Friends of Israel. So much for his care and compassion and that's one of the reasons I cannot be doing with Sir Starmer - there are others too.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25689 on: Yesterday at 07:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm
Johnno's right that a Jewish woman called Jo Bird was expelled from the Labour party. But it was for belonging to an outlawed organisation, not for "criticising the state of Israel" etc.

Christ, if that were actionable, Starmer would have to expel himself and practically every single member of the Labour party!

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-labour-antisemitism-accused-purging-jews-over-claims
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25690 on: Yesterday at 07:20:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:14:27 pm
I think someone went through all the mass expulsions individually a while back. could be wrong but was it 12? 11 for entryism, 1 for something else, nothing to do with Jews or Antisemitism. should have linked it.

Oh give it a rest eh? Entryism? Can't be arsed any more when you come that shite!! Tarra!!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25691 on: Yesterday at 07:21:44 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 06:16:46 pm
For criticising the state of Israel's oppression of Palestinian citizens over many years. Not a whisper of criticism from Sir Starmer and his Friends of Israel. There's a strange state of affairs eh? The world turned upside down and presented as acceptable comradely behaviour by that old Labour right-winger and fellow Friend of Israel Margaret Hodge recently declared as standing down next GE.

Is that true?

When I vote for the Labour Party and when I lived in Council Estates and Caravan Parks. I didn't vote Labour when I got old enough  to sort out Israel or World Issues.

I saw a country divided and wrecked by the Tory party and most of their decisions directly impacted myself and my family. My mum had many jobs and had to work her heart out and it was that overwork that killed her at 67.  I wanted better for the country and now what are you saying?

What do you vote for the Labour Party for? Israel? Not getting into that debate, but is that more 'important' than people being shafted by the Tories?

Sorry mate. Not sure I'm seeing your point? Am I wrong? Should I be voting for the Tories? Is that what you're saying?

I haven't been indoctrinated into 'the working class' or taught to 'see things that we should revolutionised' - I'm just some random dickhead that's lived in as many fucking shithouses as you can imagine with a mum that has done as much as possible and tried her best to bring me up to care about people and to try and make this world a better place.

That's all I'm after: Fairness, decency, people treated equally and everything that we can do to try and make this world a better place for everyone.


I've had a few people say I'm not a socialist. And you know what? Maybe I'm not. I haven't been formally or informally invited to that club. I just want the best for everyone - whatever they do and if people struggle then my mum always said to me "Never look down on someone until you're helping them up"

So yeah? Maybe I'm not a socialist? What's the word for someone that just wants everyone to get the best chance and for those in shite to be helped up?
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25692 on: Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 07:19:59 pm
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-labour-antisemitism-accused-purging-jews-over-claims

Concentrate Bobby!  ;D

Where is the evidence for members being expelled for "criticising the State of Israel".
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25693 on: Yesterday at 07:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm
Concentrate Bobby!  ;D

Where is the evidence for members being expelled for "criticising the State of Israel".

To be evenhanded in my questioning: what was the organisation that the member you referenced belonged to? What's your source?
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25694 on: Yesterday at 07:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm
Concentrate Bobby!  ;D

Where is the evidence for members being expelled for "criticising the State of Israel".

Concentrate Yorky

There is ample evidence in there of a purge of Jewish labour party members for holding 'anti-semetic' views which was the thrust of Johnno's post as you well know.

Your patronising and condescending persona does you no credit. My old dad would have referred to you as a 'clever alec' Is that your Oxbridge education? Or were you more redbrick as you're not as clever as you think? Second thoughts, Oxbridge is probably right
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25695 on: Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 07:35:57 pm
Concentrate Yorky

There is ample evidence in there of a purge of Jewish labour party members for holding 'anti-semetic' views which was the thrust of Johnno's post as you well know.

Your patronising and condescending persona does you no credit. My old dad would have referred to you as a 'clever alec' Is that your Oxbridge education? Or were you more redbrick as you're not as clever as you think? Second thoughts, Oxbridge is probably right

I'm not as clever as you, but that seems to be a bit patronising.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25696 on: Yesterday at 07:53:24 pm »
Christmas FFS.........
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25697 on: Yesterday at 07:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:27:46 pm
To be evenhanded in my questioning: what was the organisation that the member you referenced belonged to? What's your source?

It was something called 'Labour against the Witchhunt'. Outlawed by the NEC.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-59373343
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25698 on: Yesterday at 08:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:53:24 pm
Christmas FFS.........

Direct your frustrations at johnno, who made the original post sparking off this discussion.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25699 on: Yesterday at 08:06:32 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 07:35:57 pm
Concentrate Yorky

There is ample evidence in there of a purge of Jewish labour party members for holding 'anti-semetic' views which was the thrust of Johnno's post as you well know.

Your patronising and condescending persona does you no credit. My old dad would have referred to you as a 'clever alec' Is that your Oxbridge education? Or were you more redbrick as you're not as clever as you think? Second thoughts, Oxbridge is probably right

Yes, Oxford. Won a scholarship too. Working-class lad. Council estate. State school. Dad worked in the mills. Mum was a dinner lady. Died dad when I was a kid. There, you have my potted bio.

My dad would have said "smart alec" or "clever dick". (Not about me mind). Never "clever alec". That's crap. He was self-taught, but he got those things right.

He knew how to weight evidence too and how to spot a weak argument when he saw one  The stuff that you and Johnno have posted would have made him groan.

Any road, off now to see Part 3 of 'Get Back' (what a film!)

Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25700 on: Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 07:01:55 pm
Well, I've just found this after following Johnno's advice. Why don't you give it a try yourself?

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-labour-antisemitism-accused-purging-jews-over-claims
Thankyou for taking the time to give an acceptable source Bobby.

However, this isnt evidence.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25701 on: Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm »
The trouble with the expulsions is the only people interested are unreliable sources. Generally the only people commenting are those expelled, and there is the real risk of revisionism to further their aims. I dont believe there is a remotely objective public source.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25702 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
The trouble with the expulsions is the only people interested are unreliable sources. Generally the only people commenting are those expelled, and there is the real risk of revisionism to further their aims. I dont believe there is a remotely objective public source.
This is entirely fair and reasonable
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25703 on: Yesterday at 10:10:38 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
The trouble with the expulsions is the only people interested are unreliable sources. Generally the only people commenting are those expelled, and there is the real risk of revisionism to further their aims. I dont believe there is a remotely objective public source.

Given I have actually been at a local meeting where someone ended up being suspended (and eventually readmitted with a warning to future conduct), and have seen various claims that it was only due to comments on Israel/Palestine, I have learnt to take a lot of those claims with a pretty hefty pinch of salt.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25704 on: Today at 12:27:06 am »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
The trouble with the expulsions is the only people interested are unreliable sources. Generally the only people commenting are those expelled, and there is the real risk of revisionism to further their aims. I dont believe there is a remotely objective public source.

But we take that letter posted by Yorky as read do we? That was what heralded all the shenanigans. Explain to me how that works?
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25705 on: Today at 12:37:09 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Today at 12:27:06 am
But we take that letter posted by Yorky as read do we? That was what heralded all the shenanigans. Explain to me how that works?

Quite apart from the strangeness of being upset that a group that had been displeased with the Labour party was now happy with the Labour party, here is the johnno post that I replied to.

Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 05:45:22 pm
Beyond any comment this. How come there's not a peep of a mention of the expulsion of long standing JEWISH members from this version of the Labour Party led by Starmer? Beyond belief!!

This brought a couple of things to mind. One: why is the identity of the members being expelled cited as a decisive factor? Two: what were they expelled for? I decided not to ask the former, as I didn't have sufficient information. So I asked the latter, to try and get more information.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25706 on: Today at 12:59:56 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:06:32 pm
Yes, Oxford. Won a scholarship too. Working-class lad. Council estate. State school. Dad worked in the mills. Mum was a dinner lady. Died dad when I was a kid. There, you have my potted bio.

My dad would have said "smart alec" or "clever dick". (Not about me mind). Never "clever alec". That's crap. He was self-taught, but he got those things right.

He knew how to weight evidence too and how to spot a weak argument when he saw one  The stuff that you and Johnno have posted would have made him groan.

Any road, off now to see Part 3 of 'Get Back' (what a film!)

That was my point. It mightn't have been Oxford English but we knew what he meant. He was self taught too. The irony of your reply to it would not have been lost on the great man...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WQYSOWEd8_w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WQYSOWEd8_w</a>
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25707 on: Today at 01:17:54 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:37:09 am
Quite apart from the strangeness of being upset that a group that had been displeased with the Labour party was now happy with the Labour party, here is the johnno post that I replied to.

This brought a couple of things to mind. One: why is the identity of the members being expelled cited as a decisive factor? Two: what were they expelled for? I decided not to ask the former, as I didn't have sufficient information. So I asked the latter, to try and get more information.

I take you back to the original, deliberately incendiary post by Yorky that Johnno took issue with. He replied to it and was then rounded on by the same old, same old bully boys that frequent this thread. Seems to me like he was set up. I fucking hate bullies. I do not profess to know much about the infighting going on over the anti semitism war raging within the labour party other than to understand there is a difference between being pro Palestine and against the State of Israel. Anyway, I took Johnno's advice and googled. I read a particular article and felt it credible enough to post. Apparently it's not credible? Fair enough. So, what is?
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25708 on: Today at 01:47:46 am »
Shanks wouldn't have thought very much of Jezza and his tosspot of a brother.

He'd have seen straight through them both.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25709 on: Today at 02:02:15 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Today at 01:17:54 am
I take you back to the original, deliberately incendiary post by Yorky that Johnno took issue with. He replied to it and was then rounded on by the same old, same old bully boys that frequent this thread. Seems to me like he was set up. I fucking hate bullies. I do not profess to know much about the infighting going on over the anti semitism war raging within the labour party other than to understand there is a difference between being pro Palestine and against the State of Israel. Anyway, I took Johnno's advice and googled. I read a particular article and felt it credible enough to post. Apparently it's not credible? Fair enough. So, what is?

I didn't take much from yorky's post other than that the biggest and oldest Labour-affiliated Jewish group felt that things had improved for them in terms of hospitability within the Labour party. I'm not sure how that's provocative, but johnno responded with the post that I quoted above. I'm not sure how it directly relates to the letter, but what I took from johnno's post were the two points I listed above. Since I deemed I didn't know enough about the subject to ask about point one, I asked about point two instead.

Johnno's links were definitely not credible, nor was his original reply with a description but no sources. His subsequent post merely reiterated the first point I refer to above, that the identity of the person/group was what his post was about, rather than what they did. Note that I asked yorky for a source for his claim too, not just johnno. I gave up on evaluating sources after SP's post, which seems to me to better reflect the overall truth of the matter: barely anyone cares except those directly involved, so you're not likely to get unbiased sources.

I still think that journalistic standards are important to uphold in principle, as IMHO their decline in national media is what's ruining our democracy. If you're going to make factual claims, you should be able to back them up with credible sources. I hold myself to that standard, so I'm not being hypocritical.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25710 on: Today at 06:44:28 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Today at 01:17:54 am
I take you back to the original, deliberately incendiary post by Yorky that Johnno took issue with. He replied to it and was then rounded on by the same old, same old bully boys that frequent this thread. Seems to me like he was set up. I fucking hate bullies. I do not profess to know much about the infighting going on over the anti semitism war raging within the labour party other than to understand there is a difference between being pro Palestine and against the State of Israel. Anyway, I took Johnno's advice and googled. I read a particular article and felt it credible enough to post. Apparently it's not credible? Fair enough. So, what is?

I can't speak for anyone else, but for myself I am honestly confused.

Given what was said before I want to break it down. Who do people with Johnno's view think that normal punters like me should vote for come the general election.

That's the question. It's that simple.
