For criticising the state of Israel's oppression of Palestinian citizens over many years. Not a whisper of criticism from Sir Starmer and his Friends of Israel. There's a strange state of affairs eh? The world turned upside down and presented as acceptable comradely behaviour by that old Labour right-winger and fellow Friend of Israel Margaret Hodge recently declared as standing down next GE.



Is that true?When I vote for the Labour Party and when I lived in Council Estates and Caravan Parks. I didn't vote Labour when I got old enough to sort out Israel or World Issues.I saw a country divided and wrecked by the Tory party and most of their decisions directly impacted myself and my family. My mum had many jobs and had to work her heart out and it was that overwork that killed her at 67. I wanted better for the country and now what are you saying?What do you vote for the Labour Party for? Israel? Not getting into that debate, but is that more 'important' than people being shafted by the Tories?Sorry mate. Not sure I'm seeing your point? Am I wrong? Should I be voting for the Tories? Is that what you're saying?I haven't been indoctrinated into 'the working class' or taught to 'see things that we should revolutionised' - I'm just some random dickhead that's lived in as many fucking shithouses as you can imagine with a mum that has done as much as possible and tried her best to bring me up to care about people and to try and make this world a better place.That's all I'm after: Fairness, decency, people treated equally and everything that we can do to try and make this world a better place for everyone.I've had a few people say I'm not a socialist. And you know what? Maybe I'm not. I haven't been formally or informally invited to that club. I just want the best for everyone - whatever they do and if people struggle then my mum always said to me "Never look down on someone until you're helping them up"So yeah? Maybe I'm not a socialist? What's the word for someone that just wants everyone to get the best chance and for those in shite to be helped up?