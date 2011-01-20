Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
Author Topic: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!  (Read 885039 times)

Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
Reply #25640 on: Today at 09:08:28 am
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:43:16 am
Yes. In my desire to demonstrate some seasonal goodwill, and on account of the mellowness daytime imbibing produces, I appeared to equate two politicians where no comparison is fair, nor intended.

Reading my post back, it was poorly presented. My intention, clumsily put, was to point out neither was a suitable leader. Foot made many valuable contributions to the Party. Corbyn, for once, and with that presentation, also did; that was the point. Its possible Corbyns motivation was devious too - I recognise that; but Id prefer to think otherwise.




I'm hoping that Corbyn gets back involved with the party with videos and support for the leadership and direction.

He could be an amazing force for good. All he has to do is apologise and then that's done.

What's more important? Apologising and eating some humble pie and helping rid the country of the Tories or sitting back?

He has shown with that video that he could still be a force for good in this country. As a few have said; he came across really well and looked comfortable and at ease. He's got a message to share and it's up to him what platform that message lands on.
I like cats

Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
Reply #25641 on: Today at 10:07:57 am
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 08:33:44 am
The BBC documentary about the PPE contract given to an NI sweet maker (Randox are from NI too btw) Some of the boxes were later sold for a fiver.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0012ljx/spotlight-covid-contracts-hunting-for-ppe

The actual boxes of PPE, same contract no, Lot No, etc as show in the documentary. that cost £1000 each, can now be bought on ebay for £95

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/403296785253?hash=item5de65c9365:g:CKkAAOSwugVhvY1g

I seen that programme last week.  Someone called Paul Girvan from the DUP appears to have been involved.  What a surprise.

The below links to the company awarded the contract to supply PPE gowns.  Note the nature of the business.

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/NI617785
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
Reply #25642 on: Today at 10:24:06 am
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm
To be fair doing all that on £37 was pretty good

Thought it cost a lot more than that to be honest
:) :)
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
Reply #25643 on: Today at 10:24:19 am
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 09:08:28 am
I'm hoping that Corbyn gets back involved with the party with videos and support for the leadership and direction.

He could be an amazing force for good. All he has to do is apologise and then that's done.

What's more important? Apologising and eating some humble pie and helping rid the country of the Tories or sitting back?

He has shown with that video that he could still be a force for good in this country. As a few have said; he came across really well and looked comfortable and at ease. He's got a message to share and it's up to him what platform that message lands on.

Completely agree all he has to do is say he doesn't agree with all the findings of the inquiry but accepts in hindsight he could have done things better and apologise for the hurt and distress caused by the antisemitism. Then try and get in Government to make a positive change to peoples lives. For example I always thought he should do deal with Labour leadership to lend support to them on the proviso they agree to relax student debt if they win power a cause that his supporter base could really get behind.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
Reply #25644 on: Today at 10:41:59 am
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 08:33:44 am
The BBC documentary about the PPE contract given to an NI sweet maker (Randox are from NI too btw) Some of the boxes were later sold for a fiver.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0012ljx/spotlight-covid-contracts-hunting-for-ppe

The actual boxes of PPE, same contract no, Lot No, etc as show in the documentary. that cost £1000 each, can now be bought on ebay for £95

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/403296785253?hash=item5de65c9365:g:CKkAAOSwugVhvY1g
Thanks Rob. that's the one. will watch later.
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
Reply #25645 on: Today at 11:01:18 am
Quote from: chalky52 on Today at 10:24:19 am
Completely agree all he has to do is say he doesn't agree with all the findings of the inquiry but accepts in hindsight he could have done things better and apologise for the hurt and distress caused by the antisemitism. Then try and get in Government to make a positive change to peoples lives. For example I always thought he should do deal with Labour leadership to lend support to them on the proviso they agree to relax student debt if they win power a cause that his supporter base could really get behind.

Don't hold your breath waiting for Abstarmer to have a twinge of conscience for the disgraceful way he has treated Jeremy. Were I JC, I'd never speak to the so-called Leader of the party that was my political home for 53 years. However, JC most likely will because he's a much better man than me.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
Reply #25646 on: Today at 11:04:56 am
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 11:01:18 am
Don't hold your breath waiting for Abstarmer to have a twinge of conscience for the disgraceful way he has treated Jeremy. Were I JC, I'd never speak to the so-called Leader of the party that was my political home for 53 years. However, JC most likely will because he's a much better man than me.


Why this name?
