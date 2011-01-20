Yes. In my desire to demonstrate some seasonal goodwill, and on account of the mellowness daytime imbibing produces, I appeared to equate two politicians where no comparison is fair, nor intended.



Reading my post back, it was poorly presented. My intention, clumsily put, was to point out neither was a suitable leader. Foot made many valuable contributions to the Party. Corbyn, for once, and with that presentation, also did; that was the point. Its possible Corbyns motivation was devious too - I recognise that; but Id prefer to think otherwise.









I'm hoping that Corbyn gets back involved with the party with videos and support for the leadership and direction.He could be an amazing force for good. All he has to do is apologise and then that's done.What's more important? Apologising and eating some humble pie and helping rid the country of the Tories or sitting back?He has shown with that video that he could still be a force for good in this country. As a few have said; he came across really well and looked comfortable and at ease. He's got a message to share and it's up to him what platform that message lands on.