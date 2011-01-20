Xmas argument yesterday at the dinner table
Mum: "I could never vote for Keir Starmer, he stuck up for Jimmy Saville"
Me: "No he didn't you moron, for starters he worked for the CPS, the ones who prosecute the crimes, not a defence lawyer"
Dad: "Theres no point in trying to convince your mum, she buys the Daily Mail every day and doesnt think it is a right wing newspaper"
Mum: "No I don't! I only buy it once a week"
Here's to a 2022 where that fat c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson gets booted out or dies.