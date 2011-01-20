Poll

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 881524 times)

Offline redbyrdz

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25560 on: Yesterday at 08:57:10 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:24:55 am
I am really enthused by the amount of articles coming out about Liz Truss including some articles which really praise her and her ability. There is a huge one in the Times today.

I always maintained and still do that there is no way that the Tories would be dumb enough to make her leader. But every article seems to make that more of a realistic push and if it were to happen then it would be fantastic.

Just need Boris gone now.

Depends how she does as a brexit negotiator,. Imo its an impossible job and she's been given it to remove her.
Offline Sangria

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25561 on: Yesterday at 09:03:36 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 08:49:40 am
That's the very point. The historical usage of the prefix "Neo" has fuck all at all to do with the classical political understanding of the core objectives of Liberalism. An insidious and deliberate usurpation is what it has always been, particularly predominant in Latin America as history shows.

So it should just be called liberalism then? Since their fixation on the free market is one of the core tenets of classical liberalism. Moreso than more recent additions like the state providing a baseline, civil rights, society's obligation to accept minority cultures, etc.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25562 on: Yesterday at 11:22:28 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on December 22, 2021, 08:58:55 am
What has always infuriated me is the term "neoliberalism". It's a total misnomer. It's neither "new" or "modern" and it's 100% misleading because in no way does it assure " any NEW political/moral philosophy based on liberty, consent of the governed and equality before the law" (historically and demonstrably, in the context of Chile, that much is for certain!)

The actual reality delivers right-wing pseudo-Fascists who are 100% committed to the rule of the rich and powerful (and bollocks to the rest!) I find such an invented convolution of ANYONE'S language to be just a total charade masking a straight-forward dictatorship of the ruling class. So I judge anyone espousing such views to be a ruthless Fascist and as such, a sworn enemy of my class and my family.

Neoliberalism doesn't mean 'Liberal' in the sense you mean it mate.

It means New Liberalism of money/trade and the like I believe.

Not liberalism as in Liberty.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25563 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 am »
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25564 on: Yesterday at 11:53:35 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:57:10 am
Depends how she does as a brexit negotiator,. Imo its an impossible job and she's been given it to remove her.

Yep. For all of Frosts right wing sabre rattling, there is a big feeling amongst the right of the party that he was shit, incompetent and a failure, which is true. Looks like Boris has given Truss the same role to bury her as well. She would no doubt bury herself because she is atrociously bad.
Offline Riquende

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25565 on: Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:53:35 am
She would no doubt bury herself because she is atrociously bad.

Pork markets!



It is true though, Brexit negotiations the way the Govt present them to the domestic market are doomed. Good way to stall a potential leadership rival, if you get them there long enough.
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25566 on: Yesterday at 05:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 11:24:07 am
These are some articles on the difference between Liberalism and Neoliberalism

https://mises.org/wire/whats-difference-between-liberalism-and-neoliberalism

https://oxfordre.com/communication/view/10.1093/acrefore/9780190228613.001.0001/acrefore-9780190228613-e-176

Just a little quote from one of the founders of Mises

" Anything other than free enterprise always means a society of compulsion and lower living standards, and any form of socialism strictly enforced means dictatorship and the total state."

Care to pick the bones out of that one?

Llewelyn H Rockwell jr
Online filopastry

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25567 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:53:35 am
Yep. For all of Frosts right wing sabre rattling, there is a big feeling amongst the right of the party that he was shit, incompetent and a failure, which is true. Looks like Boris has given Truss the same role to bury her as well. She would no doubt bury herself because she is atrociously bad.

I guess if you are Truss now the game is to keep making lots of tough Brexity noise, sabre rattle a bit, do nothing and hope the MPs remove Johnson before anyone notices you have achieved fuck all.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25568 on: Yesterday at 09:39:19 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:11:42 pm
I guess if you are Truss now the game is to keep making lots of tough Brexity noise, sabre rattle a bit, do nothing and hope the MPs remove Johnson before anyone notices you have achieved fuck all.

Too be fair to her, this is one of the greatest pieces of political oratory of all time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gygpvd9_Ra0

Up there with Pericles's Funeral Ovation and Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech.

Online filopastry

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25569 on: Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:39:19 pm
Too be fair to her, this is one of the greatest pieces of political oratory of all time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gygpvd9_Ra0

Up there with Pericles's Funeral Ovation and Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech.


;D ;D
Offline Robinred

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25570 on: Today at 01:16:28 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:39:19 pm
Too be fair to her, this is one of the greatest pieces of political oratory of all time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gygpvd9_Ra0

Up there with Pericles's Funeral Ovation and Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech.



Kinell 😳 Id forgotten that. Clean rivers and extra support for farmers... and that delivery, it truly boggles the mind.
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25571 on: Today at 07:48:25 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:16:28 am
Kinell 😳 Id forgotten that. Clean rivers and extra support for farmers... and that delivery, it truly boggles the mind.

Come on eh it's Christmas - and hard as it ever is, show a little compassion even for her clearly floundering, inept little girl lost act. (Only kidding here - she is a TORY and deserving of nothing but derision)
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25572 on: Today at 08:07:32 am »
I made it through about 45 seconds and then the cringe was too much for me and had to switch it off. :D
Online TSC

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25573 on: Today at 08:17:12 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:07:32 am
I made it through about 45 seconds and then the cringe was too much for me and had to switch it off. :D

Youre lucky.  I watched 3 mins before the cringe won out.  That along with a glance at the longevity. 11 mins, couldnt do it.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25574 on: Today at 12:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 08:07:32 am
I made it through about 45 seconds and then the cringe was too much for me and had to switch it off. :D
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:17:12 am
Youre lucky.  I watched 3 mins before the cringe won out.  That along with a glance at the longevity. 11 mins, couldnt do it.

You missed the best bit lads.

It changes gears at one point and she gets really angry about British people eating French cheese and drinking Italian wine. "It...is...a...disgrace!"
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25575 on: Today at 12:46:00 pm »
Considering Boris got a 71 % disapproval rating at the moment and is trailing someone with a 28 % approval in opinion polls, they could gather a farmyard turkey, put a blue rossette on it and still defeat him in a Tory membership vote. The final nail in the current reign is that Reform have started to rise to 7 % in opinion polls and that's even without garage-man in charge. If he makes a comeback they'll probably hit 12 % purely from unhappy Tory voters and then Boris is toast.

That's all the Tories need to win in 2024 really, 'not run Boris again'.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25576 on: Today at 12:46:52 pm »
2 Minutes for me. She must think her smile is irrestible.

Finally some serious competition for Peter (now Lord) Lilley.
Online PaulF

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25577 on: Today at 12:48:04 pm »
She's not engaging. But it's better than listening to Boris.
