Considering Boris got a 71 % disapproval rating at the moment and is trailing someone with a 28 % approval in opinion polls, they could gather a farmyard turkey, put a blue rossette on it and still defeat him in a Tory membership vote. The final nail in the current reign is that Reform have started to rise to 7 % in opinion polls and that's even without garage-man in charge. If he makes a comeback they'll probably hit 12 % purely from unhappy Tory voters and then Boris is toast.



That's all the Tories need to win in 2024 really, 'not run Boris again'.