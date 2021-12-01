What a novel idea.



When people he say Boric isn't your traditional South American socialist (/communist) where would he sit on the European scale of left/right? I'm guessing more Corbyn's Labour than Starmer's Labour?



As mentioned by Yorky and Johnno, it is impossible to make that kind of equivalence from British or European over to South American politics, as the contexts are so completely different.What I would say is that Boric does champion a "European-style" of Social Democracy. Indeed, comparing ambitions to the European or US-context is vital in terms of winning over the votes of people in the centre (from my time there I saw signficant sections of Chilean society that are inclined to be embarressed or see anything Chilean as inherently low-brow - whereas anything done in Europe or North America is to be admired and copied. Framing your politics in the language of Europe is a good way to win that kind of support).It remains to be seen how many people in the centre supported Boric out of conviction, or because they had the good sense to see that Kast would be a thoroughly monstrous, tasteless, internationally embarrassing and retrograde choice (none of which stopped the poshest sections of Chilean society voting Kast)The reforms he wants to bring in would not be considered particularly radical in the European context - but with Chile so far to the right economically any such changes are considered radical. But importantly the way he plans to bring about those changes is incrementally and through consensus, and compromise where necessary.Indeed this is vital as one of his other great challenges is the broad coalition coalition he is leading. It includes everything from out-and-out Communists (who hold 12 seats in Congress), to avowed enviromentalists, indigenous rights activists and more moderate centre-left social democrats. For now, they are all united on the need to overturn the system and bring Chile back from the path of unrestrained neoliberal capitalism, starting with bringing in a new constitution. Past this you can expect large disagreements.At the same time he will need to maintain support from other parts of the centre that stand outside of this coalition. While he romped home in the Presidential election, and the constitutional referendum was won with a resounding majority, the Chilean Congress maintains a more 50/50 left/right balance.