Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 877621 times)

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25480 on: Yesterday at 06:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:07:21 pm
No apparently not. Can't remember her name but it's the one that looks like Torres. Should have been Maitlis.

Sophie Raworth
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25481 on: Yesterday at 07:13:48 pm »
So let me get this straight SAGE and the other expert government public health advisors are warning that at the current infection levels of Covid the NHS will be overwhelmed in a matter of days and restrictions may already be too late. However because of all the parties all law breaking the Prime Minister has no moral authority to impose them and will be ripped apart for hypocrisy if he tries to "ruin Christmas".

You then have the ultra right wing lunatic fringe (about 1/4 to 1/3) of the Government who are dangerously close to conspiracy theories actively arguing against Public Health Measures and having public attacks against Chris Whittey the Governments own public health advisor which has been jumped on by the likes of the mail and has thrown more fuel on the conspiracy theory fire arguing against experts.

As a result more than likely the NHS will be overwhelmed and we will suffer more unnecessary deaths both Covid and Non Covid what a complete fucking shitshow.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25482 on: Yesterday at 11:20:23 pm »
They've had enough of experts.
Popcorn's Art

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25483 on: Yesterday at 11:37:52 pm »
The split at todays Cabinet in terms of Covid restrictions.

- Pro restrictions now: Sajid Javid, Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, Simon Clarke

- Anti restrictions: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Stephen Barclay, Grant Shapps, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Kwasi Kwarteng and (ultimately) Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25484 on: Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:37:52 pm
The split at todays Cabinet in terms of Covid restrictions.

- Pro restrictions now: Sajid Javid, Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, Simon Clarke

- Anti restrictions: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Stephen Barclay, Grant Shapps, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Kwasi Kwarteng and (ultimately) Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

Nice position for Gove to take up. When/if Johnson gets the push he has this in his armoury.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25485 on: Yesterday at 11:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm
Nice position for Gove to take up. When/if Johnson gets the push he has this in his armoury.

Tory membership are nuts though, even more than they used to be with all the UKIP entryists they have had, hence Truss and Sunak firmly on board the no restrictions train.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25486 on: Yesterday at 11:48:15 pm »
According to Polly Toynbee in the Guardian,
"Much worse may happen if the unexpurgated tapes of former No 10 spokesperson Allegra Stratton emerge. Long recordings of her rehearsals exist, reports the Mail on Sunday, where she is thrown all the unanswerable questions about Johnsons love children, mistresses, his money and every lifelong wrongdoing. ".

I'm looking forward to those.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25487 on: Today at 12:41:20 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:37:52 pm
The split at todays Cabinet in terms of Covid restrictions.

- Pro restrictions now: Sajid Javid, Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, Simon Clarke

- Anti restrictions: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Stephen Barclay, Grant Shapps, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Kwasi Kwarteng and (ultimately) Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

What a bunch of fucking nutters the anti restrictions are. Absolutely maddening that fucking Rees-Mogg is listened to by anyone about anything.

Lots of fence sitters by the sounds of it. Zahawi, Dowden, Dorries etc
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25488 on: Today at 06:53:30 am »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 11:48:15 pm
According to Polly Toynbee in the Guardian,
"Much worse may happen if the unexpurgated tapes of former No 10 spokesperson Allegra Stratton emerge. Long recordings of her rehearsals exist, reports the Mail on Sunday, where she is thrown all the unanswerable questions about Johnsons love children, mistresses, his money and every lifelong wrongdoing. ".

I'm looking forward to those.
I want the box set for Christmas please
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25489 on: Today at 07:47:10 am »
Is Chile now the dream?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25490 on: Today at 08:07:22 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:47:10 am
Is Chile now the dream?

Quite a few nation states heading left as per recent elections.  Germany and Denmark spring to mind and before that of course NZ.  Covid exposing the right globally.

Edit and of course Trump ousted last year.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25491 on: Today at 10:27:59 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:07:22 am
Quite a few nation states heading left as per recent elections.  Germany and Denmark spring to mind and before that of course NZ.  Covid exposing the right globally.

Edit and of course Trump ousted last year.

A great result in Chile.

It will be interesting to watch Chile's new government. Boric belongs to the Salvador Allende tradition rather than the Castro tradition. Indeed he has been highly critical of Cuba (and Venezuela's) despotism and their human-rights abuses. He has an all-mighty task to replace the Chilean constitution which treats private enterprise as a sacred principle and has helped create one of the most unequal countries on earth.  But he has a huge mandate. Good luck to them.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25492 on: Today at 11:13:34 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:27:59 am
A great result in Chile.

It will be interesting to watch Chile's new government. Boric belongs to the Salvador Allende tradition rather than the Castro tradition. Indeed he has been highly critical of Cuba (and Venezuela's) despotism and their human-rights abuses. He has an all-mighty task to replace the Chilean constitution which treats private enterprise as a sacred principle and has helped create one of the most unequal countries on earth.  But he has a huge mandate. Good luck to them.

The constitution is certainly one very important battle.

However the Chilean constutional process will now be very hands off for Boric. Indeed, the hardest battle of actually winning the right to change the constitution is already over. The process is already in motion (via successful referendum - again with a very large mandate of over 70%), with it currently in the hands of an elected constitutional assembly, the outcome of which will be returned to the Chilean people next year for ratification in another referendum.

The big difference between him and Kast in terms of the constitutional process is that Kast and his supporters would have been doing everything in their power to disrupt both the constitutional assembly and the subsequent referendum.

You are also right that his brand of socialism is very much at odds with the strongmen of the continent who he has spoken out against (Indeed the likes of Cuba and Nicaragua are yet to send their well wishes...). That did not stop Kast getting this far by basically fear-mongering that Boric is a Communist-in-disguise, with millions still buying into it.

But Boric undoubtedly has a massive task ahead of him. The Chilean peso has already sank as foreign investors get their obligatory jitters (especially in the relation the massively damaging but highly profitable mining sector).

Their public healthcare system is practically non-existent, their state-education is an appalling mess, their entirely privatised pension system no where near fit for purpose, and the country is still reeling from the pandemic and the social upheavels of 2019.

This is all coupled with an incredibly powerful and very well entrenched ruling class who, if you visit, really do live in a completely paralell reality (Geographically, culturally, politically and socially). Many of whom still see Pinochet as a "necessary evil". Many of them also come from the very conservative Opus Dei branch of Catholicism (hence support for Chile´s punitive abortion laws). Also worth pointing out this ruling class seems to include some of the very worst kinds of "ex-pats" (Brits, American´s and Australian´s especially) - who are predictably already threatening to leave the country.

On the plus side the Cold War is over (although still being waged in the minds of the upper classes!) - which was enough to earn Allende a bullet in the head.

And what a bloody relief that Kast did not win. How depressing that would be!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25493 on: Today at 12:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:41:20 am
What a bunch of fucking nutters the anti restrictions are. Absolutely maddening that fucking Rees-Mogg is listened to by anyone about anything.

Lots of fence sitters by the sounds of it. Zahawi, Dowden, Dorries etc

They are terrified of upsetting the far right fascist elements of the ERG
