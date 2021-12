So let me get this straight SAGE and the other expert government public health advisors are warning that at the current infection levels of Covid the NHS will be overwhelmed in a matter of days and restrictions may already be too late. However because of all the parties all law breaking the Prime Minister has no moral authority to impose them and will be ripped apart for hypocrisy if he tries to "ruin Christmas".



You then have the ultra right wing lunatic fringe (about 1/4 to 1/3) of the Government who are dangerously close to conspiracy theories actively arguing against Public Health Measures and having public attacks against Chris Whittey the Governments own public health advisor which has been jumped on by the likes of the mail and has thrown more fuel on the conspiracy theory fire arguing against experts.



As a result more than likely the NHS will be overwhelmed and we will suffer more unnecessary deaths both Covid and Non Covid what a complete fucking shitshow.