Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 871410 times)

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25320 on: Today at 10:59:23 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:52:38 am
May didn't get a future deal. she agreed to a WA and put the talks of deals into the future. her red lines meant no Norwegian type deal. it meant a hard Brexit. nobody voted for a hard Brexit. the hard right nutters did not have the right to argue for a no deal or a hard brexit. that question should have been put to the country.

Any second referendum should have been on the terms of our withdrawal from the EU. But Labour/Lib Dems continually kept pushing for Remain on the ballot. The result of which saw the 2019 catastrophe as Boris walked it with the simplistic "Get Brexit Done".
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25321 on: Today at 11:04:21 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:59:23 am
Any second referendum should have been on the terms of our withdrawal from the EU. But Labour/Lib Dems continually kept pushing for Remain on the ballot.
I can't remember Labour Officially pushing for a 2nd ref until they were dragged into arguing it in late 2019. I agree though, many Labour MPs did and they were right to do so.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25322 on: Today at 11:15:25 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:04:21 am
I can't remember Labour Officially pushing for a 2nd ref until they were dragged into arguing it in late 2019. I agree though, many Labour MPs did and they were right to do so.

It was electoral suicide. Most Labour seats were in Brexit majority constituencies. 
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25323 on: Today at 11:27:14 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:15:25 am
It was electoral suicide. Most Labour seats were in Brexit majority constituencies.
Well. this is were Corbyns Labour come in and how the right wing run over them. it's easy to bounce back and forth to different stages which is why I started pre referendum.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25324 on: Today at 11:36:56 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:31:35 am
I don't think there's any doubt, Corbyn not only enabled Brexit he enabled a hard Brexit. he also influenced possibly 100.000s of thousands of Labour voters to vote leave. there were so many different important milestones when it comes to Brexit and sadly for all of us we had the worst man possible in charge to defend us from the hard right wing nutters.
Rhetorical question. Do left wingers consider Nationalisation important?
I think we can all agree. they are passionately in favour of Nationalisation.
Does Corbyn know this? 100% certain he does.
Why did Corbyn tell us time and time again that the EU stops us from Nationalising our railways.? it was either down to ignorance or lets call it misleading people. he claimed this for years. it was bollo.. no different from Johnsons Bendy Banana bull.
I wonder how many left winger voted leave because they believed the EU were against Nationalization.. from posts just over the last few weeks I would think many.
Could have been the difference between a vote to remain and leave.
He also made a few other anti EU pre referendum arguments. calling them student politics is a compliment.

Good post.

Those complaining about Corbyn being "dragged" back into the conversation are not thinking clearly enough. He is still part of the conversation for an obvious reason. That is because he drove the party to a place they had not been since 1935. Worse than that actually since at least in 1935 Labour was on an upward curve. That means that Starmer has to rebuild the party and, even more difficult, repair its shattered reputation. That shattered reputation is Corbyn's legacy.

We still talk about the effect of Blair and New Labour in this thread. Perhaps no one talked about these things more than the Corbyn supporters five years ago. I thought it was perfectly ok to do that since Blair was also a legitimate part of the conversation. But Blair has long gone. Corbyn's stench is still around (unfortunately). That's why, from time to time, he and his rotten legacy will need to be mentioned.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25325 on: Today at 11:44:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:44:18 am
The damage of a hard Brexit was done by the 'second referendum' crowd.

Labour should have just accepted May's deal and then let the divided Tories implode.

May's deal was a hard Brexit. It took us out of the single market and customs union. It's a sign of how much the Tories were allowed to control the narrative after the referendum that people somehow believe that what she was offering was a soft Brexit compromise.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25326 on: Today at 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:36:56 am
Good post.

Those complaining about Corbyn being "dragged" back into the conversation are not thinking clearly enough. He is still part of the conversation for an obvious reason. That is because he drove the party to a place they had not been since 1935. Worse than that actually since at least in 1935 Labour was on an upward curve. That means that Starmer has to rebuild the party and, even more difficult, repair its shattered reputation. That shattered reputation is Corbyn's legacy.

We still talk about the effect of Blair and New Labour in this thread. Perhaps no one talked about these things more than the Corbyn supporters five years ago. I thought it was perfectly ok to do that since Blair was also a legitimate part of the conversation. But Blair has long gone. Corbyn's stench is still around (unfortunately). That's why, from time to time, he and his rotten legacy will need to be mentioned.
It was certain to happen, people trying to re-write history. it cant be allowed, Corbyn can not come out of Brexit with sympathy, poor Jeremy. I will never forgive him.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25327 on: Today at 12:01:49 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:44:31 am
May's deal was a hard Brexit. It took us out of the single market and customs union. It's a sign of how much the Tories were allowed to control the narrative after the referendum that people somehow believe that what she was offering was a soft Brexit compromise.

Soft/hard Brexit is neither here nor there. The massive Establishment con - and rammed right up our collective jaxies - was getting us out at all!! By Christ, the dark faceless masters (owners of both the MSM AND the Tories) hiding on their tax haven islands HAD to pull a belter to get us out of the EU to AVOID their billions being subject to EU taxation!! And the dirty bastards fucking well did it!! Fucking despise these c*nts!!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25328 on: Today at 12:05:45 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 12:01:49 pm
Soft/hard Brexit is neither here nor there. The massive Establishment con - and rammed right up our collective jaxies - was getting us out at all!! By Christ, the dark faceless masters (owners of both the MSM AND the Tories) hiding on their tax haven islands HAD to pull a belter to get us out of the EU to AVOID their billions being subject to EU taxation!! And the dirty bastards fucking well did it!! Fucking despise these c*nts!!

Oh I agree. Hard Brexit, soft Brexit, there's no such thing as a good Brexit. I was just challenging the suggestion from Fromola that we ended up where we are because some people tried their best to oppose it.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25329 on: Today at 12:10:06 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 12:01:49 pm
Soft/hard Brexit is neither here nor there. The massive Establishment con - and rammed right up our collective jaxies - was getting us out at all!! By Christ, the dark faceless masters (owners of both the MSM AND the Tories) hiding on their tax haven islands HAD to pull a belter to get us out of the EU to AVOID their billions being subject to EU taxation!! And the dirty bastards fucking well did it!! Fucking despise these c*nts!!

Who are these "dark faceless masters"?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25330 on: Today at 12:13:49 pm »
You can blame Corbyn for Brexit all you like - and with good reason - but no one, not even Blair in his prime (though he would probably get closer than anyone) would be getting all the good ol' working class voting Remain. It's sad but true. The long awaited euro conflict which, I think, we all anticipated would tear the tories apart, just exposed the great self-delusion at the heart of Labour politics. It was the Sun wot dunnit, a long time since, and we all missed it. It wasn't just telling us to vote Tory, it was turning half of us into scumbags.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25331 on: Today at 12:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:10:06 pm
Who are these "dark faceless masters"?
Barts?


Sorry read that wrong - thought you said 'where are these...........'
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25332 on: Today at 12:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:10:06 pm
Who are these "dark faceless masters"?
Are we going down the Rothschilds route?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25333 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:27:20 pm
There's more than a touch of snobbishness with all the Gemimas and Tarquins sneering at a name given to working class boys.

He should have a working mans name like Jeremy. Puerile name calling is self sabotaging if you actually want to persuade someone outside your circle. With unknown accounts on SM, Keith, Bliar, and the like are red flags that the post will not likely be in good faith. I generally just skip their posts - life is too short. 
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25334 on: Today at 12:46:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:24:59 pm
Are we going down the Rothschilds route?

Murdoch, Barclays, Rothermere, Oder, Hoskins, Banks and Hargreaves. Not faceless, but definitely back room. Oh, and the Russian money that we dont know about because the Vote Leave alumni decided not to look.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25335 on: Today at 12:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:13:49 pm
You can blame Corbyn for Brexit all you like - and with good reason - but no one, not even Blair in his prime (though he would probably get closer than anyone) would be getting all the good ol' working class voting Remain. It's sad but true. The long awaited euro conflict which, I think, we all anticipated would tear the tories apart, just exposed the great self-delusion at the heart of Labour politics. It was the Sun wot dunnit, a long time since, and we all missed it. It wasn't just telling us to vote Tory, it was turning half of us into scumbags.
I think the arguments made by Corbyn pre referendum was the best chance to stop Brexit, the public were willing to listen, leave won by approx 1.6mill, so it took a 650k swing and all the s.. since 2016 would have been averted.
I wonder if Corbyn would do things differently back then if he knew just how bad things would get for him if the vote was to leave.
Many left wingers knew the position he was in, John Mann summed it up.
He was is in no doubt, Corbyn would have been standing next to him in the lobby to oppose all pro EU votes in Parliament. his supporters knew this.
It's a tragedy really. he could of influenced 100.000s of thousands of his supporters into voting remain. we will never know but it could have been the difference between a remain or leave vote.
Corbyn response in the first few weeks showed he didn't have a clue on what was to come.
