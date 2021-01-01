You can blame Corbyn for Brexit all you like - and with good reason - but no one, not even Blair in his prime (though he would probably get closer than anyone) would be getting all the good ol' working class voting Remain. It's sad but true. The long awaited euro conflict which, I think, we all anticipated would tear the tories apart, just exposed the great self-delusion at the heart of Labour politics. It was the Sun wot dunnit, a long time since, and we all missed it. It wasn't just telling us to vote Tory, it was turning half of us into scumbags.



I think the arguments made by Corbyn pre referendum was the best chance to stop Brexit, the public were willing to listen, leave won by approx 1.6mill, so it took a 650k swing and all the s.. since 2016 would have been averted.I wonder if Corbyn would do things differently back then if he knew just how bad things would get for him if the vote was to leave.Many left wingers knew the position he was in, John Mann summed it up.He was is in no doubt, Corbyn would have been standing next to him in the lobby to oppose all pro EU votes in Parliament. his supporters knew this.It's a tragedy really. he could of influenced 100.000s of thousands of his supporters into voting remain. we will never know but it could have been the difference between a remain or leave vote.Corbyn response in the first few weeks showed he didn't have a clue on what was to come.