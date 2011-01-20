Poll

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 870890 times)

Offline TSC

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25280 on: Yesterday at 05:43:50 pm »
Online Nick110581

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25281 on: Yesterday at 05:45:37 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Yesterday at 04:45:29 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59701369

This was reported the day he was leading investigations and now confirmed.

He has now been removed.

Wonder who will take over ? Carrie ?
Offline Red Raw

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25282 on: Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm »
More detail from the joint investigation by Esther Webber (Politico) and Anna Isaac (The Independent).
Quote
Case was described as in and out of the gathering, drinking with colleagues. Crisps were also served and there were Christmas decorations on the tables, one of those present claimed. The same official said it was a fairly regular occurrence for civil servants to drink at their desks during this time but claimed that the gathering in Cases office was a piss-up including his team and members of other departments.
https://www.independent.co.uk/politics/simon-case-downing-street-covid-party-b1978167.html
It would be fucking hilarious if it wasn't so depressingly predictable.   :butt
Online PaulF

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25283 on: Yesterday at 05:55:24 pm »
The only surprising thing is it's taken this long for anyone to find out.
It leaves in tatters the findings of anyone appointed to the post.
(Unless they find Boris should be hung for the Christmas parties)
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25284 on: Yesterday at 06:03:15 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 05:02:29 pm
I think your analysis is correct. Rural seat Tories give very little thought to workers rights and even more sad is there's little evidence they give much of a passing toss about these last 11 punishing years of austerity. How shallow some comfortably cossetted ( and bloody self-centred) people can be!!

Some truth in this, as they always voted for Tory in a likely "well i am alright jack"  attitude:


Offline Alan_X

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25285 on: Yesterday at 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas on Yesterday at 10:18:50 am
Shrewd take and no doubt right.

I'm not going to requote the original post again, but for fucks sake it's borderline stupidity.

From a central perspective the labour campaign was the very definition of phoning it in. This week when there were hints of life in the Labour campaign, most on here were saying noooooooo. The bottom line is that there are seats in England that are nigh on impossible for Labour to win, and this is one of them. I'm not sure Labour will be too upset at the result.

I've always been an advocate of tactical voting because in the absence of the PR voting models it is the only thing that allows supporters of minority parties at constituency level to feel as though their vote can change things.

Ultimately there will be a debate between idealism and pragmatism and I fall firmly on the side of the latter, because any study of British voting patterns shows that a party with an openly hard left agenda will not get elected. Even if there is some level of voter appetite (and I'm not sure there is nationally), the press will mobilise to ensure it doesn't happen.

The situation the country is in is so serious that I don't care how they get defeated, as long as they do. We can work on the detail later.

Exactly. You have to take account of the constituency and who might switch to a particular party.

In North Shropshire, Labour came second in the last GE so it might seem logical for tactical voting to focus on Labour with Lib Dems switch ing their vote.

The problem with that is the Tories had almost 70% of the vote and Labour's second place was based on just 20%. Even if all of the LIb Dems switched to Labour the Tories would hold the seat.

So whatever happened it needed Tories to abstain and/or switch their votes. In North Shropshire the likelyhood of Tories switching straight to Labour was minimal.

So the only workable option, despite Lib Dems being in third place (on 10%) last time, was for Labour voters to vote Lib Dem and hope for Tories to switch to Lib Dem as well and abstain.

The bellends on Twitter making this about 'Keith' (it's hard to think of a more pathetic and childish bit of name-calling) completely miss the point, almost certainly deliberately.

 
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25286 on: Yesterday at 06:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:45:37 pm
This was reported the day he was leading investigations and now confirmed.

He has now been removed.

Wonder who will take over ? Carrie ?

That bad lip synching twat Redwood needs a job
Offline Robinred

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25287 on: Yesterday at 06:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:39:46 pm
Just seen Sky's interview with Johnson. He eventually says that he takes the blame but then, when pressed, accuses the electorate and the media of playing politics! This is going to be great. Oh yeah, he was obviously wearing a mask.

No one expects him to change, surely. I think it's probably best that he stays at the wheel, but the desire to see him humiliated by his own party is hard to resist.

I don't see him reacting well to the criticism, and ridicule coming his way, his inner 'pompous bastard' is going to find it very hard. I've got a day off, so it's slippers on, telly on, tea and toast duly demolished and move on to the beer phase,

Its yet another similarity to Trump - the inability to apologise, and to accept responsibility for anything bad.

Roy Cohn was Trump initial mentor and the mantra was, never apologise, go on the attack instead. Steve Bannon picked up the baton, and the approach, like so much else, crossed the pond.

The latest development does include a faux apology which usually starts, Im sorry if...
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25288 on: Yesterday at 06:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:03:34 pm



The bellends on Twitter making this about 'Keith' (it's hard to think of a more pathetic and childish bit of name-calling) completely miss the point, almost certainly deliberately.

There's more than a touch of snobbishness with all the Gemimas and Tarquins sneering at a name given to working class boys.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25289 on: Yesterday at 06:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:06:29 pm
Its yet another similarity to Trump - the inability to apologise, and to accept responsibility for anything bad.

Roy Cohn was Trump initial mentor and the mantra was, never apologise, go on the attack instead. Steve Bannon picked up the baton, and the approach, like so much else, crossed the pond.

The latest development does include a faux apology which usually starts, Im sorry if...
That is exactly his big problem here. What is required is an unambiguous apology and a promise to turn over a new leaf, but Johnson could never change anyway, and added to the 'never admit anything and never apologise' mantra he is as toxic as it gets. The momentum against him now should become very visible in the polls.
Online Fromola

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25290 on: Yesterday at 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Yesterday at 04:45:29 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59701369

Starting to feel like the 90s again for them when they led to their own downfall, overcome with sleaze, took the piss out of the country and drunk on power and long term rule.

Question is whether they have another election victory in them after they kick Boris out (i.e. 1992 post Thatcher) before the country kicks them out again.   At least people are starting to wake up.

If they win the next election the 2020s will be a grim decade politically. We'd be stuck with them till 2029. There bad enough now.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25291 on: Yesterday at 08:42:32 pm »
Online Jolly Elf?

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25292 on: Yesterday at 08:47:50 pm »
The problem they have is that all the nice friendly civil servants that they know will whitewash the whole thing in their investigation has probably been up to the same shit.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25293 on: Yesterday at 09:18:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:30:35 pm
So, the cabinet  Secretary who is investigating the Christmas parties?

Guess what.


He also had a Christmas  party.

:lmao

The stupidity of accepting a role that involves you investigating some you've done yourself is epic. Either that, or they genuinely think the public are mugs.
Online Jolly Elf?

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25294 on: Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:18:37 pm
The stupidity of accepting a role that involves you investigating some you've done yourself is epic. Either that, or they genuinely think the public are mugs.

You could make a Case for either.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25295 on: Yesterday at 09:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm
You could make a Case for either.

Case was only in charge of the investigation for a very Brief time.
Offline Sangria

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25296 on: Yesterday at 09:39:05 pm »
Mein Gott. They really are giving Starmer stick for last night's result. I'd thought they were being ironic, but they're serious.
Offline oldfordie

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25297 on: Yesterday at 09:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:39:05 pm
Mein Gott. They really are giving Starmer stick for last night's result. I'd thought they were being ironic, but they're serious.
They've been getting the piss taken out of them all day.
The people of North Shropshire punished Labour for not restoring the whip back to Jeremy. :)
Offline BobOnATank

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25298 on: Yesterday at 10:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on December 16, 2021, 04:33:06 pm
The voting in Wales is pretty much the same in the PR part of the election though so not entirely true that your belief that people vote diffently holds up in practice.

I do think we need a form of PR though but Old Fordie is correct, the only time in recent history where the Lib Dems were kingmakers, they smelt power and propped up one of the most regressive governments in history.

Will that happen again?

As opposed to a brexit enabling Labour party??? Throwing stones, glass houses etc...
Offline BobOnATank

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25299 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 01:19:47 pm
Forgot about this and despite my dislike of the Lib Dems, I have to concede that this is an incredible result, not even close, the political equivalent of a 5-0 drubbing at Old Trafford!


This has to spell the end for Johnson you would think, hopefully he somehow clings on because if he is leader the Tories are fucked at the next election.


The next election will be a perfect storm, tax rises hitting people in their pockets, the reality of Brexit hitting home and crucially Tory sleaze will still be the stick that the opposition parties have to beat them with. Sleaze eventually did for John Major, whilst 2024 is unlikely to be as spectacular as 1997, for the first time in a long time, I think the Tories won't be the largest party.


Excellent

Exactly  ;D
Offline TSC

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25300 on: Yesterday at 10:44:09 pm »
Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25301 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 10:26:19 pm
As opposed to a brexit enabling Labour party??? Throwing stones, glass houses etc...
so you thought the Lib Dems did a good job in government? Not entirely sure how Labour enabled Brexit but I would love to hear your explanation for it please
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25302 on: Today at 12:10:56 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm
so you thought the Lib Dems did a good job in government? Not entirely sure how Labour enabled Brexit but I would love to hear your explanation for it please

This piece is a pretty good starting point for an answer on your second question.

https://www.markpack.org.uk/153744/jeremy-corbyn-brexit/
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25303 on: Today at 12:19:37 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:10:56 am
This piece is a pretty good starting point for an answer on your second question.

https://www.markpack.org.uk/153744/jeremy-corbyn-brexit/

But what about an answer to the first one?

Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25304 on: Today at 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:19:37 am
But what about an answer to the first one?



Somebody else can have a bash at that if they think the Lib Dems did well in government, I certainly don't. At best you could say they restrained some of the Tories' worst impulses as they've clearly got a lot worse since they won enough seats to govern alone but it's a case of damning with faint praise.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25305 on: Today at 12:34:06 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm
so you thought the Lib Dems did a good job in government? Not entirely sure how Labour enabled Brexit but I would love to hear your explanation for it please

First question, answer: no. Second: fill your boots https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=jeremy+corbyn+asking+for+brexit * of course that was labour at that time.
Offline thejbs

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25306 on: Today at 12:54:48 am »
From the thick of it:
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25307 on: Today at 01:20:35 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Today at 12:34:06 am
First question, answer: no. Second: fill your boots https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=jeremy+corbyn+asking+for+brexit * of course that was labour at that time.

Of course, the Lib dems were resolute in their support of staying in the EU and were decimated at the polls. They've changed their tune since they lost their leader because of it

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-liberal-democrats-eu-ed-davey-europe-b404557.html

So, it could be argued by those that way inclined, there's nuance, they fell on their sword but have now moved on. It actually makes their victory in North Shropshire even more remarkable given the electorate were mostly Tory twat brexiteers. However, they got in by those said tory brexiteer twats staying away, some say at least 20,000, as much as smart labour voters lending their vote in order to register their protest at this scumbag, corrupt, tory government.

But Corbyn's a brexit enabler. It's all down to him. No nuance there, eh! The lib dems can move on but not labour, cos it's all Jezzers fault? Fucking hypocricy is alive and kicking in here as per.

Labour voters, proper labour voters, in this god forsaken, rural constituency...and yes, Sangria, I know rural politics well even though I'm a hairy arsed scouser who's been around...those who vote labour in these types of constituencies are devout labour supporters...leant their vote to expose the c*nts who are running this fucking country. They don't tip their cap to the landed gentry and their acolytes who infest this green and pleasant land and are far more ostracised for it than any City dweller. They are the finest labour supporters. They will be celebrating more than any lib dem phoney today because the hoi poloi gave the fucking toffs a bloody nose today and certain pubs will be celebrating wildly in leafy North Shropshire and beyond. But only certain pubs. There's the rub...


Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25308 on: Today at 02:14:37 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:20:35 am
But Corbyn's a brexit enabler. It's all down to him. No nuance there, eh! The lib dems can move on but not labour, cos it's all Jezzers fault? Fucking hypocricy is alive and kicking in here as per.

First of all, nobody said 'it's all Jezzer's fault', the blame of course lies predominantly with the Tory bastards, just that many actions of the Labour party at the time helped enable them in getting their way as you can read about here https://www.markpack.org.uk/153744/jeremy-corbyn-brexit/

Bob's point as I understood it (I'm sure he'll correct me if I'm wrong) is that it's hypocritical to still hold the coalition against the Lib Dems but forgive Labour for their role in Brexit. It's strange to forgive the latter but not the former.

So you're right that hypocrisy is 'alive and kicking in here', but it's not coming from where you're pointing the finger.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25309 on: Today at 02:23:35 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:14:37 am
First of all, nobody said 'it's all Jezzer's fault', the blame of course lies predominantly with the Tory bastards, just that many actions of the Labour party at the time helped enable them in getting their way as you can read about here https://www.markpack.org.uk/153744/jeremy-corbyn-brexit/

Bob's point as I understood it (I'm sure he'll correct me if I'm wrong) is that it's hypocritical to still hold the coalition against the Lib Dems but forgive Labour for their role in Brexit. It's strange to forgive the latter but not the former.
So you're right that hypocrisy is 'alive and kicking in here', but it's not coming from where you're pointing the finger.

If that rocks your boat, pal, go with it. It's all about POV innit? I point no finger just an opinion. In your case probably two
Online Riquende

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25310 on: Today at 09:40:53 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:23:35 am
I point no finger just an opinion

If you're not pointing fingers, then I guess it's just your opinion that there's a general air of hypocrisy in the thread? Such as when some people say that you can't trust Lib Dems because of the Coalition, but that Labour's sins (support for Brexit, the Iraq war) are all just water under the bridge?

That sort of hypocrisy?

Or going back a few weeks, how it's okay to contrast Rayner's background positively to Starmer's, but comparing Starmer to Corbyn  suddenly made people's backgrounds irrelevent and not of any interest?
