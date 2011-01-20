First question, answer: no. Second: fill your boots https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=jeremy+corbyn+asking+for+brexit * of course that was labour at that time.



Of course, the Lib dems were resolute in their support of staying in the EU and were decimated at the polls. They've changed their tune since they lost their leader because of itSo, it could be argued by those that way inclined, there's nuance, they fell on their sword but have now moved on. It actually makes their victory in North Shropshire even more remarkable given the electorate were mostly Tory twat brexiteers. However, they got in by those said tory brexiteer twats staying away, some say at least 20,000, as much as smart labour voters lending their vote in order to register their protest at this scumbag, corrupt, tory government.But Corbyn's a brexit enabler. It's all down to him. No nuance there, eh! The lib dems can move on but not labour, cos it's all Jezzers fault? Fucking hypocricy is alive and kicking in here as per.Labour voters, proper labour voters, in this god forsaken, rural constituency...and yes, Sangria, I know rural politics well even though I'm a hairy arsed scouser who's been around...those who vote labour in these types of constituencies are devout labour supporters...leant their vote to expose the c*nts who are running this fucking country. They don't tip their cap to the landed gentry and their acolytes who infest this green and pleasant land and are far more ostracised for it than any City dweller. They are the finest labour supporters. They will be celebrating more than any lib dem phoney today because the hoi poloi gave the fucking toffs a bloody nose today and certain pubs will be celebrating wildly in leafy North Shropshire and beyond. But only certain pubs. There's the rub...