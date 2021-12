Nearly a 10% decrease in vote share from 2019? Even in a seat they weren't going to win that's pretty awful.



I get some will have tactical voted but most people don't.



We'll never know exactly. I'd like to think a good number did.All the examples I've seen so far have been the media interviewing people that traditionally voted Tory but switched to Lib Dems for this by election. They quoted a myriad of reasons although none of them were traditional Labour vote winning policies, I think the local health services being a mess were as close as you'd get (assuming Labour would increase public spending). Sleaze and the government just being a never-ending shambles seemed to be recurring themes for those interviewed but they didn't seem to have any real issues with the general squeeze on workers and workers' rights or 11 years of austerity, for example.As others have said, I don't think North Shropshire is ever going to be a Labour supporting area!