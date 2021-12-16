Wow
that wasnt even close in the end. That was a total thrashing.
And turnout wasnt even that low really
Theres a couple of issues with this now. Firstly, Johnsons position will be under serious threat. Any backbencher with any doubt about keeping their seat will now be worried, it would surprise me if theres a leadership challenge soon. Obviously I want Johnson gone, but I want a Labour government, not a different Tory.
The second issue are the calls for a return to conservatism. Basically, tax cuts funded but cuts to public services.
What can they cut? Theyve spent a decade ruining everything with cuts cuts cuts. The public dont want poorer public services, but they can be swayed by tax cuts