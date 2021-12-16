Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 626 627 628 629 630 [631]   Go Down

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 867983 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,303
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25200 on: Today at 06:55:33 am »
Wowthat wasnt even close in the end.  That was a total thrashing.
And turnout wasnt even that low really


Theres a couple of issues with this now.  Firstly, Johnsons position will be under serious threat.  Any backbencher with any doubt about keeping their seat will now be worried, it would surprise me if theres a leadership challenge soon.  Obviously I want Johnson gone, but I want a Labour government, not a different Tory.

The second issue are the calls for a return to conservatism.   Basically, tax cuts funded but cuts to public services.
What can they cut?  Theyve spent a decade ruining everything with cuts cuts cuts.  The public dont want poorer public services, but they can be swayed by tax cuts
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,412
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25201 on: Today at 07:02:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:55:33 am
Wowthat wasnt even close in the end.  That was a total thrashing.
And turnout wasnt even that low really


Theres a couple of issues with this now.  Firstly, Johnsons position will be under serious threat.  Any backbencher with any doubt about keeping their seat will now be worried, it would surprise me if theres a leadership challenge soon.  Obviously I want Johnson gone, but I want a Labour government, not a different Tory.

The second issue are the calls for a return to conservatism.   Basically, tax cuts funded but cuts to public services.
What can they cut?  Theyve spent a decade ruining everything with cuts cuts cuts.  The public dont want poorer public services, but they can be swayed by tax cuts

There will be tax cuts at the next election anyway, no matter who is the leader.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,303
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25202 on: Today at 07:19:12 am »
Amazing really.


If Patterson had taken his 30 day suspension, and the tories hadnt tried to change the rules, hed have a nice safe seat still and would be back working.


:lmao you do it to yourselves, and thats what really hurts : lmao


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25203 on: Today at 07:25:49 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:20:41 am
LibDem   17957
Con.         12032
Lab.           3686
Green.      1738
Ukip.           378

  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Nice one. Even diehard conservatives have had enough.
It wouldnt be a surprise if this money grabbing c*nt from the neighboring constituency is kicked out next.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/16/tory-mp-daniel-kawczynski-pleaded-saudi-work-reported-standards-watchdog
Logged

Online west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25204 on: Today at 07:26:08 am »
Nice to wake up to some truly wonderful news.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,410
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25205 on: Today at 07:31:56 am »
Get in!  ;D
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25206 on: Today at 07:45:05 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:53:08 am
I dont think they are. Everyone knows Truss is a joke. But I hope she gets the gig.

Oh and what a loss for the Tories and by some distance.
I based that on reading their comments- unbelievably a lot of them are championing her.
Not just the readers - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/12/16/everything-falling-place-liz-truss/?li_source=LI&li_medium=liftigniter-rhr
« Last Edit: Today at 07:49:51 am by No666 »
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25207 on: Today at 07:46:43 am »
Wasn't so much other parties converting voters, it's that tory voters stayed away from the ballot box. Over 20000 tory voters didn't show up, and only about 3500 tory votes went Lib Dem.

Johnson will be gone by Spring. Liz Truss as leader.

Don't want Sunak to get it. He's been awful during covid. Him and the treasury are a big part of the reason why we fucked thia Covid response to this up.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:48:39 am by OOS »
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25208 on: Today at 07:49:31 am »
Repeat that swing at the general and the Tories are left with 3 seats apparently!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 626 627 628 629 630 [631]   Go Up
« previous next »
 