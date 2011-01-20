Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 625 626 627 628 629 [630]   Go Down

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 867751 times)

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,625
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25160 on: Yesterday at 06:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 10:13:29 am
Not sure calling someone from Manchester a 'Manc' is an insult to be honest mate. I'd imagine that many Manchester born people would be proud of being called 'a Manc'

No idea why though as it's a shithole :P

It all comes down to the context and the tone of his post, but i figure you know that anyway fella!

He used it as a derogatory comment to belittle a decent person:
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,300
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25161 on: Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm »
So, do we think the tories will hang on in North Shrops?

I think they will, I simply cant see them losing theyve never lost it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,625
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25162 on: Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm »
As for the other topic , i have always thought given roughly two thirds of the electorate never get the party they voted for elected, P.R. seems a better option and lets face it a lot of mature countries use this system quite well and without the sometimes pointless confrontational politics we suffer from in this country:

Thing is though neither of the main parties will vote for it!
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,937
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25163 on: Yesterday at 06:56:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm
So, do we think the tories will hang on in North Shrops?

I think they will, I simply cant see them losing theyve never lost it.

Betting markets have swung back to LD in last few hours....

https://smarkets.com/event/42453874/politics/uk/by-elections/north-shropshire-by-election2

Will be very close I think.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,686
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25164 on: Yesterday at 07:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm
As for the other topic , i have always thought given roughly two thirds of the electorate never get the party they voted for elected, P.R. seems a better option and lets face it a lot of mature countries use this system quite well and without the sometimes pointless confrontational politics we suffer from in this country:

Thing is though neither of the main parties will vote for it!

The voters certainly didn't.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,507
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25165 on: Yesterday at 07:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:26:41 pm
The voters certainly didn't.

It's a catch 22 though isn't it? The 2 big parties won't support it, and a huge amount of voters can't vote for other parties becasue of the nature of FPTP.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,686
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25166 on: Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 07:30:56 pm
It's a catch 22 though isn't it? The 2 big parties won't support it, and a huge amount of voters can't vote for other parties becasue of the nature of FPTP.

I was thinking of the referendum which returned a vast majority for FPTP.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,706
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25167 on: Yesterday at 07:41:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm
So, do we think the tories will hang on in North Shrops?

I think they will, I simply cant see them losing theyve never lost it.

It'll be tight but the Tories will get in.
Logged

Offline Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,507
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25168 on: Yesterday at 07:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm
I was thinking of the referendum which returned a vast majority for FPTP.

The alternative wasn't PR though.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,686
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25169 on: Yesterday at 07:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 07:44:32 pm
The alternative wasn't PR though.

It was AV, which is usually considered fairer than PR.

But I'd be happy to see evidence that PR is more popular with the voters.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,507
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25170 on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:51:23 pm
It was AV, which is usually considered fairer than PR.

But I'd be happy to see evidence that PR is more popular with the voters.

Whether it's fairer is irrelevant to your point though (I'm not sure I have ever seen it referred to as fairer mind you).

It hasn't ever been voted on directly.

I do get that it is a niche thing that it's hard to get people that aren't into politics interested in though.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,686
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25171 on: Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 07:54:34 pm
Whether it's fairer is irrelevant to your point though (I'm not sure I have ever seen it referred to as fairer mind you).

Not so. I'd expect a fairer alternative to FPTP to garner more votes than an unfairer one.

(I have no skin in the game either. I'm still not sure, after one hundred and fifty years of thinking about it, which system would be best for the UK).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,507
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25172 on: Yesterday at 10:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
Not so. I'd expect a fairer alternative to FPTP to garner more votes than an unfairer one.

(I have no skin in the game either. I'm still not sure, after one hundred and fifty years of thinking about it, which system would be best for the UK).

Yougov have a clear lead for PR in their tracker - though obviously once you start asking specific questions on different forms of PR the lead might not be so clear.

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/should-we-change-our-current-british-voting-system

I suspect that even amongst those that would support it though, a lot will not have it as a high priority though.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25173 on: Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
Not so. I'd expect a fairer alternative to FPTP to garner more votes than an unfairer one.

(I have no skin in the game either. I'm still not sure, after one hundred and fifty years of thinking about it, which system would be best for the UK).

Looking back at a few posts today. Labour would be mad to argue for PR.
A vote for the Lib Dems is a vote for the Torys, imagine what would happen after every election if Labour tried to form a coalition. it's never going to be with the Torys so that leaves us with just the Lib Dems and the odd Green seat etc. traitors getting into bed with the Tory enablers. as they say the right look for converts, the left look for traitors. they will hold a grudge against the Lib Dems for many years to come.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25174 on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
Not so. I'd expect a fairer alternative to FPTP to garner more votes than an unfairer one.

(I have no skin in the game either. I'm still not sure, after one hundred and fifty years of thinking about it, which system would be best for the UK).

You have been thinking about it for 150 years?

You're looking good for it.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,142
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25175 on: Today at 12:35:19 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 05:43:55 pm
Why not? You're making the point that the Lib Dems were complicit in some bad stuff while in office, but so was Labour yet you, and others to be fair, seem to only hold the past against the Lib Dems.
I think the war in Iraq was a big mistake and I was against it at the time but you carry on defending the Lib Dems enabling the Tories all you want and I'll carry on having my own opinion on them
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25176 on: Today at 12:41:45 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:35:19 am
I think the war in Iraq was a big mistake and I was against it at the time but you carry on defending the Lib Dems enabling the Tories all you want and I'll carry on having my own opinion on them

Is it ok for someone to think that neither is a decisive sin? I opposed Iraq, and I didn't vote for the coalition government. But I think neither is anything to hold a grudge against for years.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,142
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25177 on: Today at 12:43:26 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm

Looking back at a few posts today. Labour would be mad to argue for PR.
A vote for the Lib Dems is a vote for the Torys, imagine what would happen after every election if Labour tried to form a coalition. it's never going to be with the Torys so that leaves us with just the Lib Dems and the odd Green seat etc. traitors getting into bed with the Tory enablers. as they say the right look for converts, the left look for traitors. they will hold a grudge against the Lib Dems for many years to come.
the electorate already do hold grudges against the Lib Dems, their vote has collapsed since they got into bed with Cameron.

They used to be popular with students, remember Cleggmania in 2010? Then they screwed the students over and are now a fringe party who do well occasionally in by-elections.

They are not a serious political party any more and have long since lost their 2nd follow up question at PMQs.

Yet their bedfellows now have an 80 seat majority! 🤷🏻‍♂️


I'd be more inclined to vote Green than ever consider voting for the Lib Dems if Labour weren't an option (I did so with my Party List vote at the Welsh Election in May)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:07 am by Wabaloolah@xmas »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,142
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25178 on: Today at 12:51:44 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:41:45 am
Is it ok for someone to think that neither is a decisive sin? I opposed Iraq, and I didn't vote for the coalition government. But I think neither is anything to hold a grudge against for years.
fair point, the coalition government though gives a stick to beat the Lib Dems with but ironically Labour need them to be strong in Tory areas to help prevent a Tory majority.

I still don't get their reasoning for a full coalition though when a confidence and supply arrangement would have prevented many of the most destructive policies from coming to fruition.

As I said I was against the Iraq War, it was a major political mistake by Tony Blair although he was still by a country mile the best PM in my lifetime (remember nothing about Heath, Wilson and Callaghan though)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25179 on: Today at 01:06:30 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:51:44 am
fair point, the coalition government though gives a stick to beat the Lib Dems with but ironically Labour need them to be strong in Tory areas to help prevent a Tory majority.

I still don't get their reasoning for a full coalition though when a confidence and supply arrangement would have prevented many of the most destructive policies from coming to fruition.

As I said I was against the Iraq War, it was a major political mistake by Tony Blair although he was still by a country mile the best PM in my lifetime (remember nothing about Heath, Wilson and Callaghan though)

It might not have occurred to anyone that anything but a coalition government would be the result of negotiations. It certainly never occurred to me that a newly elected government would start off on a supply as needed basis. It became obvious after 2017, both because of the narrow margin separating the Tories from a majority, and how the Lib Dems were screwed over in a formal coalition. It wasn't obvious before 2010. It seemed like the Tories' turn to have a go at government. No one could have foreseen what would come from that.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25180 on: Today at 01:22:10 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:43:26 am
the electorate already do hold grudges against the Lib Dems, their vote has collapsed since they got into bed with Cameron.

They used to be popular with students, remember Cleggmania in 2010? Then they screwed the students over and are now a fringe party who do well occasionally in by-elections.

They are not a serious political party any more and have long since lost their 2nd follow up question at PMQs.

Yet their bedfellows now have an 80 seat majority! 🤷🏻‍♂️


I'd be more inclined to vote Green than ever consider voting for the Lib Dems if Labour weren't an option (I did so with my Party List vote at the Welsh Election in May)
Politicians come and go. if we all decided not to vote for a party because you didn't like what they did over a decade or so ago then you would probably sit at home every election. it's about dealing with realty at the time. that's not to say the Lib Dems have more in common with Labour than they have with the Torys but I wouldn't have had a problem with Labour forming a coalition with them in 2019. we are paying the price for it now.
The point is though what would happen if every election resulted in a coalition government, what would Labour do then ?
Walk away from the Lib Dems and allow them to form a coalition with the Torys after every election.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:50 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,341
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25181 on: Today at 01:55:59 am »
The Lib Dems sound confident that they've won North Shropshire...
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25182 on: Today at 01:58:25 am »
WOW, Torys over 10/1 to win by-election.
Lib Dems 1.07
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,802
  • Kloppite
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25183 on: Today at 02:03:41 am »
Lib Dems confident of winning big too, not just on a small margin.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,802
  • Kloppite
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25184 on: Today at 02:11:28 am »
Tories held North Shropshire seat with a majority of 22.949 at the 2019 general election.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,571
  • Justice.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25185 on: Today at 02:25:39 am »
Labour saying Lib Dems have it. Talking of a 30 point swing.

Labour ahead in the polls for longest time since 2013.

Bets on when needed number of letters get sent into 1922 committee should start in earnest now.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,802
  • Kloppite
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25186 on: Today at 02:40:53 am »
North Shropshire has been a Tory seat ever since it's creation in 1832 too.

To put it in context, Tories won the seat with 62.7% of the vote, Lib Dems were 3rd on 10% of the vote at the last general election.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:45:27 am by Statto Red »
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,571
  • Justice.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25187 on: Today at 02:49:25 am »
Be interesting if it means we're seeing (with Chesham) the start of the Lib Dems becoming a safe option for Tory voters and the protest vote again. You'd expect Tories to win this one back next election though...

Genuinely bonkers that it's a result of Johnson and a load of Tory MPs deciding that their mate shouldn't have to face any consequences. Think Stephen Bush has said today that Patterson would have just about served his suspension by now and be heading back to Parliament.

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,830
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25188 on: Today at 03:06:57 am »
Let battle commence for the Tory leadership. May it be bloody, cruel, and protracted.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,802
  • Kloppite
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25189 on: Today at 04:18:51 am »
Lib Dems win North Shropshire
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,830
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25190 on: Today at 04:20:41 am »
LibDem   17957
Con.         12032
Lab.           3686
Green.      1738
Ukip.           378

  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,795
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25191 on: Today at 04:22:52 am »
First time in my life Im drawing up a seat to enjoy a blood sport.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,830
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25192 on: Today at 04:31:38 am »
A constituency that was sixty percent in favour of Brexit voting in a LibDem!
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25193 on: Today at 04:48:24 am »
Surely that will be the end of Boris as PM. Then off to do the corporate gig, public speaking tour and earn sum serious coin for his brood of children. Also throw in a knighthood before the Queens Birthday next year.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,937
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25194 on: Today at 05:13:15 am »
Wow, spectacular result. A far bigger win than anyone was expecting - 34.2% swing  :o

LDEM: 47.2% (+37.2)
CON: 31.6% (-31.1)
LAB: 9.7% (-12.4)
GRN: 4.6% (+1.4)

The crazy thing is that this is a very different constituency to Amersham - rural and a strong leave vote. There'll be lots of Tories wondering today about their much slimmer majorities than North Shropshire.

Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:49:25 am
Be interesting if it means we're seeing (with Chesham) the start of the Lib Dems becoming a safe option for Tory voters and the protest vote again. You'd expect Tories to win this one back next election though...

Possibly (probably?). Although incumbency is a powerful factor, especially when gained in such a fanfare. And the local Labour candidate will not be able to pretend to be the main challenger next time.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,571
  • Justice.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25195 on: Today at 05:32:35 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:13:15 am
Possibly (probably?). Although incumbency is a powerful factor, especially when gained in such a fanfare. And the local Labour candidate will not be able to pretend to be the main challenger next time.

True, just can't imagine the context being quite so bad for an election the Tories can choose the timing of, and if Johnson hangs on short term then any prospective new leader will have one eye on the 2022 budget for a 2023 election. This and Chesham seem more encouraging for the Lib Dems in all those seats where they replaced Labour as second place party in 2019 as the softer Tory vote refused to switch to them for the obvious reason. Will be fascinating to see how the Tories try to resolve the pulls between two quite different parts of their coalition with the third they could use pretty much banished from the parliamentary party.

edit: heh, promise I typed that before checking twitter and seeing Lewis Goodall talking about it too: https://twitter.com/lewis_goodall/status/1471713155495645193
« Last Edit: Today at 05:35:23 am by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,714
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25196 on: Today at 05:49:55 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
Not so. I'd expect a fairer alternative to FPTP to garner more votes than an unfairer one.

(I have no skin in the game either. I'm still not sure, after one hundred and fifty years of thinking about it, which system would be best for the UK).
Might the difficulty in finding an answer be because it depends on what's happening at the time? If we can't always equate left is good right is bad . If sometimes the centre is the best option.  Or maybe sometimes the other parties are more likely to enable bad policies, yet at others not?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,795
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25197 on: Today at 06:06:42 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:32:35 am
True, just can't imagine the context being quite so bad for an election the Tories can choose the timing of, and if Johnson hangs on short term then any prospective new leader will have one eye on the 2022 budget 
Theres a paucity of talent and likeability to replace him, though; Telegraph readers are placing their hope in Liz Truss.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 625 626 627 628 629 [630]   Go Up
« previous next »
 