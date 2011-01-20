Looking back at a few posts today. Labour would be mad to argue for PR.
A vote for the Lib Dems is a vote for the Torys, imagine what would happen after every election if Labour tried to form a coalition. it's never going to be with the Torys so that leaves us with just the Lib Dems and the odd Green seat etc. traitors getting into bed with the Tory enablers. as they say the right look for converts, the left look for traitors. they will hold a grudge against the Lib Dems for many years to come.
the electorate already do hold grudges against the Lib Dems, their vote has collapsed since they got into bed with Cameron.
They used to be popular with students, remember Cleggmania in 2010? Then they screwed the students over and are now a fringe party who do well occasionally in by-elections.
They are not a serious political party any more and have long since lost their 2nd follow up question at PMQs.
Yet their bedfellows now have an 80 seat majority! 🤷🏻♂️
I'd be more inclined to vote Green than ever consider voting for the Lib Dems if Labour weren't an option (I did so with my Party List vote at the Welsh Election in May)