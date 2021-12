Possibly (probably?). Although incumbency is a powerful factor, especially when gained in such a fanfare. And the local Labour candidate will not be able to pretend to be the main challenger next time.



True, just can't imagine the context being quite so bad for an election the Tories can choose the timing of, and if Johnson hangs on short term then any prospective new leader will have one eye on the 2022 budget for a 2023 election. This and Chesham seem more encouraging for the Lib Dems in all those seats where they replaced Labour as second place party in 2019 as the softer Tory vote refused to switch to them for the obvious reason. Will be fascinating to see how the Tories try to resolve the pulls between two quite different parts of their coalition with the third they could use pretty much banished from the parliamentary party.edit: heh, promise I typed that before checking twitter and seeing Lewis Goodall talking about it too: https://twitter.com/lewis_goodall/status/1471713155495645193