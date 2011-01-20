Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 624 625 626 627 628 [629]   Go Down

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 866425 times)

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25120 on: Today at 02:17:12 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 06:29:47 pm
Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury. Another low life looking to get on the make, begging some fixer on WhatsApp to get him a cushy number with the Saudis and  describing himself as the most pro-Saudi member of parliament:And when the opportunity appeared to be waning he urged the fixer to make his case more strongly: :tosser
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/15/tory-mp-daniel-kawczynski-fixer-job-with-saudi-contacts-school-fees

Poor bastard can't manage on £80-odd grand so goes pimping?? This surely cannot be consistent with "public service"? Ought to be disbarred. He's a disgrace and brings shame on his Polish origins (my wife is of Polish descent so my children carry 50% Polish genes -  and the other 50% Irish - sometimes a volatile cocktail!)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:19:04 am by JohnnoWhite »
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25121 on: Today at 06:23:53 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 02:17:12 am
Poor bastard can't manage on £80-odd grand so goes pimping?? This surely cannot be consistent with "public service"? Ought to be disbarred. He's a disgrace and brings shame on his Polish origins (my wife is of Polish descent so my children carry 50% Polish genes -  and the other 50% Irish - sometimes a volatile cocktail!)

How can you be expected to put your kids through Eton on a measly £80 grand?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,250
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25122 on: Today at 06:50:01 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 06:23:53 am
How can you be expected to put your kids through Eton on a measly £80 grand?
It takes about £45k a year to send a kid to eton.

If you can afford that on an MPs salary, something really really odd is going on.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,499
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25123 on: Today at 06:56:35 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:17:37 am
The extreme right win votes by creating anger.Frottage is a con man looking for money and power, he will move on to stir the shit over our personal freedoms. restrictions and masks. those voters will vote for them because the support their so called views. they won't vote for them as a protest. 
Ive never argued FPTP is a brilliant system but that doesn't mean we should ditch it thinking something else will be better when it looks like the option argued could be a disaster.
Do you vote for a person under PR.? isn't that the cornerstone of our democracy. you have the choice to decide who represents you in Parliament rather than just the Party.
I think a lot of votes are wasted under PR. maybe a system that allows people to vote for a particular person/party/cause on the first vote knowing they will loose but also knowing the next vote will be the crunch vote which will probably concern maybe just 2 choices, LabourTory/Lib Dem. that would allow new party's to grow if people want that. it would also be more democratic as you would be voting for a Person and they would have to win the majority rather than the most votes to win the seat.

It depends on the form of PR. I think AMS is a good compromise in most ways, where you have a consituency MP you vote for with FPTP and then a regional list vote whrere you vote for a party rather than a person. It has the added bonus of meanign you ahve lots of different MPs you can go to for help, from multiple parties, so you don't need to ask a Tory if you are unfortunate enough to  live in a Tory constituency. AMS' weakness is that parties nominate the order of who their candidates on their list are so you get the situation where parties can basically ensure someone is elected and it is very hard to vote them out howvere unpopular a candidate they are.

Quote
I think a lot of votes are wasted under PR

It is entirely the opposiste. FPTP leaves the majority of people with meaningless votes that don't mean anything due to being in safe seats. PR gets rif that, so every vote counts.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25124 on: Today at 08:09:55 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 06:29:47 pm
Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury. Another low life looking to get on the make, begging some fixer on WhatsApp to get him a cushy number with the Saudis and  describing himself as the most pro-Saudi member of parliament:And when the opportunity appeared to be waning he urged the fixer to make his case more strongly: :tosser
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/15/tory-mp-daniel-kawczynski-fixer-job-with-saudi-contacts-school-fees

An example of how not to land a job.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25125 on: Today at 08:34:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:50:01 am
It takes about £45k a year to send a kid to eton.

If you can afford that on an MPs salary, something really really odd is going on.

My point was rather that you don´t go into public service and expect it to pay the wages to put your kids into Eton.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,250
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25126 on: Today at 09:04:35 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:34:09 am
My point was rather that you don´t go into public service and expect it to pay the wages to put your kids into Eton.
Exactly!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25127 on: Today at 09:13:03 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:34:09 am
My point was rather that you don´t go into public service and expect it to pay the wages to put your kids into Eton.

These people go into politics for what they earn/milk/graft when they're out of politics through mates jobs, consulting, speaking circuit, boardships, pensions.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,065
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25128 on: Today at 09:54:51 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 04:11:49 pm
My MP is a Labour MP in Cambridge where we mightily defeated and then trounced the Lib Dumbs in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The progressive alliance group of people who smugly shout at Labour for for fielding candidates. Yet Ed Davey has Lib Dems contesting every seat (which is the right thing), but these guys will always attack Labour............

Cambridge is a strange place. I used to work at the airport and lived down that end (near the Racecourse pub)

Some bits are massively posh and expensive.

The councile estate I lived in wasn't..

Might have changed now, but that was about 30 years ago
Logged
I like cats

Online Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25129 on: Today at 10:11:30 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 09:54:51 am
Cambridge is a strange place. I used to work at the airport and lived down that end (near the Racecourse pub)

Some bits are massively posh and expensive.

The councile estate I lived in wasn't..

Might have changed now, but that was about 30 years ago
There was an article in I think The Guardian last week covering exactly that. Contrasting the wealth from the tech sector etc with the obvious poverty in other areas. Abbey was one of the deprived places that was mentioned.
There must be places like this all over the areas of England that are considered wealthy.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/dec/09/johnson-britain-equal-cambridge-rich-poor
This was the one I read, but it looks like there's another couple on Cambridge too. There's one in Jan 20 that covered the launch of a new initiative to tackle inequality.
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,065
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25130 on: Today at 10:13:29 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:29:03 pm
That Manc feller is incredibly disrespectful to someone who has been on this site for a lot longer than you and was supporting our campaigns for Justice as well as talking sense about footie.
Just because he has strong opinions about socialism -based on life experience, doesnt give you the right to play the manc card trying to belittle him.

Not sure calling someone from Manchester a 'Manc' is an insult to be honest mate. I'd imagine that many Manchester born people would be proud of being called 'a Manc'

No idea why though as it's a shithole :P
Logged
I like cats

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25131 on: Today at 10:19:08 am »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 06:56:35 am
It depends on the form of PR. I think AMS is a good compromise in most ways, where you have a consituency MP you vote for with FPTP and then a regional list vote whrere you vote for a party rather than a person. It has the added bonus of meanign you ahve lots of different MPs you can go to for help, from multiple parties, so you don't need to ask a Tory if you are unfortunate enough to  live in a Tory constituency. AMS' weakness is that parties nominate the order of who their candidates on their list are so you get the situation where parties can basically ensure someone is elected and it is very hard to vote them out howvere unpopular a candidate they are.

It is entirely the opposiste. FPTP leaves the majority of people with meaningless votes that don't mean anything due to being in safe seats. PR gets rif that, so every vote counts.
Yeah. No idea why I wrote votes are wasted under PR. I was thinking of FPTP when I was posting.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25132 on: Today at 10:50:28 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 09:54:51 am
Cambridge is a strange place. I used to work at the airport and lived down that end (near the Racecourse pub)

Some bits are massively posh and expensive.

The councile estate I lived in wasn't..

Might have changed now, but that was about 30 years ago

No it hasn't changed. Cambridge in terms of inequality amongst cities in England is highest on the list. Which is also reflected in the covid stats. North Cambridge and parts of East Cambridge has lots of inequality whilst South Cambridge, centre of Cambridge are the most affluent.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25133 on: Today at 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas on Today at 10:11:30 am
There was an article in I think The Guardian last week covering exactly that. Contrasting the wealth from the tech sector etc with the obvious poverty in other areas. Abbey was one of the deprived places that was mentioned.
There must be places like this all over the areas of England that are considered wealthy.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/dec/09/johnson-britain-equal-cambridge-rich-poor
This was the one I read, but it looks like there's another couple on Cambridge too. There's one in Jan 20 that covered the launch of a new initiative to tackle inequality.

Yep that is correct. I live in Arbury which is in North Cambridge and Abbey is slightly to the east but similar. Sometimes going from Arbury to where I work in Cambridge is like two different worlds.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25134 on: Today at 11:28:47 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:09:55 am
An example of how not to land a job.
He is universally detested that prick, regularly reduces his staff to tears with his bullying.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,107
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25135 on: Today at 01:19:42 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 04:17:04 pm
We're not talking about Cambridge though are we. We're talking about North Shropshire (from your post it sounded like you lived there, apologies if I've misunderstood) where the only possible winners are a Tory or a Lib Dem. Anyone who doesn't vote for the Lib Dem candidate is saying they are happy with the Tory winning.
well given that Labour were in a comfortable 2nd place at the last GE, I think they have every right to go for it and as history tells us, the Lib Dems will happily prop up a minority Tory government so vote Lib Dem and get a Tory
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,932
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25136 on: Today at 01:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 01:19:42 pm
well given that Labour were in a comfortable 2nd place at the last GE, I think they have every right to go for it and as history tells us, the Lib Dems will happily prop up a minority Tory government so vote Lib Dem and get a Tory

They had a right to go for it as soon as the by-election was called and it was unknown who would be the main challenger. But while they put up a candidate, the Labour leadership clearly put very little effort into it and effectively ceded the fight to the Lib Dems. Hence why they are over 50/1 outsiders now. For the local Labour party to still be trying hard to get votes, and still claiming they are the main opposition in the seat, they are playing right into Tory hands.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25137 on: Today at 03:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 11, 2021, 09:57:33 pm
Social media wasn't a thing until the late 2000s, and Momentum started off as the Elect Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Leader campaign, so you can date their existence. But that's not the salient point. The salient point is that social media groups are closed off from outsiders, until the narrative they are pushing gets into mainstream discourse. We saw this with Cambridge Analytica in the Brexit campaign, and the difficulty of establishing exactly what they had said (since they weren't cooperating), yet it is undeniable that they were engaging in discourse without their propaganda receiving proper examination.

Why do I talk about the left and social media? Because I am seeing the same signs. Stories that aren't seen in the mainstream media, commonly using the same unusual language that you don't really see elsewhere other than from left wing enthusiasts who have a unifying belief that Corbyn was stabbed in the back. Same niche narrative that comes from nowhere. Except that this time there isn't even a mainstream media pushing a roughly similar narrative, meaning there is even less likelihood that this narrative has other sources.

I like my discourse to be open, and open to examination. I don't like it to be taken as received wisdom, without any idea of where the sources come from. That's why, despite the flak that I've received on numerous occasions, and accusations that I debate in bad faith, I have always been willing to answer every question that I ask, and apply to myself all the standards that I expect of others. I'm open to myself, and I'm open to others. That's what I want discourse to be.

Genuine question: Do you work in market research at all?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25138 on: Today at 03:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:24:27 pm
Genuine question: Do you work in market research at all?

Can you answer your own question and explain why you're asking it?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25139 on: Today at 03:35:12 pm »
If Johnson gets replaced with Rishi-la and interest rates continue to rise, it could all get very interesting.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,179
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25140 on: Today at 03:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:35:12 pm
If Johnson gets replaced with Rishi-la and interest rates continue to rise, it could all get very interesting.

Increasing inflation, plus increasing interest rates, will really put the squeeze on millions!

Interest rate rises is the only mechanism that the BoE has for lowering inflation, but I don't believe it'll work this time.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,790
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25141 on: Today at 04:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 04:09:17 pm
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1471125380228653060


These over-entitled, posh Tory scumbags having knees-ups should be thankful they weren't a bunch of women in the open air holding a vigil for a murdered woman (murdered by and employee of the corrupt and inept Tory stooge, Dick)
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,107
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25142 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:57:32 pm
They had a right to go for it as soon as the by-election was called and it was unknown who would be the main challenger. But while they put up a candidate, the Labour leadership clearly put very little effort into it and effectively ceded the fight to the Lib Dems. Hence why they are over 50/1 outsiders now. For the local Labour party to still be trying hard to get votes, and still claiming they are the main opposition in the seat, they are playing right into Tory hands.
Elect a Lib Dem, and you get an MP who enables Tory policies so don't really see the point
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,107
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25143 on: Today at 04:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 06:35:11 pm
I addressed the point about the Lib Dems. That just doesn't really happen - voting patterns change with PR, and it allows for people to change their votes and pivot to new parties without fear of letting the party they like the least in.

I'm certainly not of the far left btw, neither are the Lib Dems, SNP, Plaid Cymru or of course UKIP who all support PR - it has support across the whole political spectrum.

Coalitions are not something to be frightened of - they are normal across Europe. Once we have a system in place that effectively ensures we will need them, the parties will adjust to it.

The key here is stop thinking about it tribally and all about Labour's chances, and think about what would be fairer, but also from a self interested POV, what would have resulted in governments that enacted progressive policies. Do you care more about that, or do you only want that if it is Labour doing it?
The voting in Wales is pretty much the same in the PR part of the election though so not entirely true that your belief that people vote diffently holds up in practice.

I do think we need a form of PR though but Old Fordie is correct, the only time in recent history where the Lib Dems were kingmakers, they smelt power and propped up one of the most regressive governments in history.

Will that happen again?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25144 on: Today at 04:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:31:09 pm
Can you answer your own question and explain why you're asking it?

I'm not sure I can answer a question about your employment, but if you don't want to answer a genuine question that's cool.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 624 625 626 627 628 [629]   Go Up
« previous next »
 