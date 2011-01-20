The extreme right win votes by creating anger.Frottage is a con man looking for money and power, he will move on to stir the shit over our personal freedoms. restrictions and masks. those voters will vote for them because the support their so called views. they won't vote for them as a protest.

Ive never argued FPTP is a brilliant system but that doesn't mean we should ditch it thinking something else will be better when it looks like the option argued could be a disaster.

Do you vote for a person under PR.? isn't that the cornerstone of our democracy. you have the choice to decide who represents you in Parliament rather than just the Party.

I think a lot of votes are wasted under PR. maybe a system that allows people to vote for a particular person/party/cause on the first vote knowing they will loose but also knowing the next vote will be the crunch vote which will probably concern maybe just 2 choices, LabourTory/Lib Dem. that would allow new party's to grow if people want that. it would also be more democratic as you would be voting for a Person and they would have to win the majority rather than the most votes to win the seat.



Quote

I think a lot of votes are wasted under PR

It depends on the form of PR. I think AMS is a good compromise in most ways, where you have a consituency MP you vote for with FPTP and then a regional list vote whrere you vote for a party rather than a person. It has the added bonus of meanign you ahve lots of different MPs you can go to for help, from multiple parties, so you don't need to ask a Tory if you are unfortunate enough to live in a Tory constituency. AMS' weakness is that parties nominate the order of who their candidates on their list are so you get the situation where parties can basically ensure someone is elected and it is very hard to vote them out howvere unpopular a candidate they are.It is entirely the opposiste. FPTP leaves the majority of people with meaningless votes that don't mean anything due to being in safe seats. PR gets rif that, so every vote counts.