Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 623 624 625 626 627 [628]   Go Down

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 864809 times)

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,340
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25080 on: Today at 04:17:04 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 04:11:49 pm
My MP is a Labour MP in Cambridge where we mightily defeated and then trounced the Lib Dumbs in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The progressive alliance group of people who smugly shout at Labour for for fielding candidates. Yet Ed Davey has Lib Dems contesting every seat (which is the right thing), but these guys will always attack Labour............

We're not talking about Cambridge though are we. We're talking about North Shropshire (from your post it sounded like you lived there, apologies if I've misunderstood) where the only possible winners are a Tory or a Lib Dem. Anyone who doesn't vote for the Lib Dem candidate is saying they are happy with the Tory winning.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:05 pm by TheShanklyGates »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25081 on: Today at 04:23:45 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 03:41:20 pm
Actions of a Labour Party trying to win the seat in which they came in second last time......There are people in North Shropshire like myself. I can't imagine any circumstances at all in which I'd vote for them because I'm a social democrat, not a liberal. And they have no principles. I'm sure they voted as they did last night to keep in the good books of disaffected Tories in North Shropshire.

I am happy there is no kind of tacit agreement between Labour and the Lib Dems for Labour to ease off in North Shropshire and the Lib Dems in Bexley. Voters are not bargaining chips to be traded away by party managers behind closed doors. How undemocratic

Back in 1997, voters were traded away by the voters themselves. "I live in a constituency where Labour have no chance, so I'll vote Lib Dem and in exchange a normally Lib Dem voter will vote Labour to maximise the chance of getting the Tory out in both constituencies". Etc. Get the Tory out was the single message that everyone agreed on. Getting the Tory out was why Labour won the biggest majorities anyone alive has ever seen.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25082 on: Today at 04:27:20 pm »
I've no issues with tactical voting by people. I do have issues with having pacts.
Logged

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,491
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25083 on: Today at 04:30:45 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 04:27:20 pm
I've no issues with tactical voting by people. I do have issues with having pacts.

Labour could avoid the need for pacts by supporting PR.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25084 on: Today at 04:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 04:30:45 pm
Labour could avoid the need for pacts by supporting PR.

Not in this Parliament.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25085 on: Today at 04:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 04:30:45 pm
Labour could avoid the need for pacts by supporting PR.
?
Seems a bit of a contradiction to me.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,491
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25086 on: Today at 04:41:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:40:20 pm
?
Seems a bit of a contradiction to me.

If we had PR, there wouldn't be any need for tactical voting to keep Tories out.

(Hypothetically, it depends on the form of PR. We still have FPTP constituencies in Scotland for Holyrood along with the regional seats for examples)
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25087 on: Today at 05:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 04:41:07 pm
If we had PR, there wouldn't be any need for tactical voting to keep Tories out.

(Hypothetically, it depends on the form of PR. We still have FPTP constituencies in Scotland for Holyrood along with the regional seats for examples)
The point I answered was "if we had PR then there would be no need for pacts."  opposing tactical voting is a different issue entirely. a

I posted the article below 2 months ago and IMO unless people in favour of PR explain why they think he's wrong then the PR argument should be given the boot.
AV might be the better option but am not stating it as fact.  it really is a matter of being careful of what you wish for. PR looks like it would be a disaster for Labour.

If this is true and I assume it is then PR would be a disaster for Labour.
I think we have to be very careful about what we wish for.

Proportional representation would spell disaster for Labour. Party members should reject it
PR would make Labour majorities all but impossible, yet give the Lib Dems a permanent foothold on power

Richard Johnson is a lecturer in politics at Queen Mary University of London

At Labours annual conference this week, a motion is to be put forward calling for the party to back proportional representation (PR) for the election of MPs to the House of Commons.

There are many philosophical arguments that can be made against PR. PR makes coalition governments the norm rather than the exception. It reduces the ability of a party to deliver on its manifesto promises. It gives disproportionate weight to small parties. It encourages a more transactional form of politics, based on post-election horse-trading. It produces a more fragmented, inward-looking form of politics, whereby parties no longer need to seek broad-based electoral support in order to achieve power.

These ideas are worth debating, but there is a more immediate reason why Labour should not support PR: it would be electorally catastrophic for the party. PR would mean the end of majority Labour governments and possibly the Labour party itself.

It is easy to understand why small parties want PR. The Greens, Liberal Democrats, Ukip, the Brexit party and the BNP have all been hard done by the current first-past-the-post (FPTP) system. The electoral rationale is far more puzzling for Labour. FPTP has unquestionably been to Labours advantage. In every postwar election, with the exception of the 1950s and 2019, Labour has received a greater share of House of Commons seats than its share of the popular vote. This boost has sometimes been very substantial, giving Labour majorities it would not otherwise have. Even in minority, Labour usually gets more MPs than its proportionate strength in the electorate.

While this may seem unfair to opponents of Labour, it is strange that the party would voluntarily opt to weaken its own power. It is sometimes said that Labour should support PR, whatever the electoral costs, because it is the right thing to do. This attitude fetishises process and ignores the importance of outcomes. The FPTP system in Britain gives a boost to the major party of the left, making leftwing majority governments possible where they might not otherwise be. Surely, at least to party members, electing Labour governments is also the right thing to do.

There is also the alternative to consider. PR will not deliver majority leftwing governments in Britain. Supporters of PR like to think it will produce governments of Labour, Greens and Nationalists, collectively ushering together an eco-socialist political programme. The problem is there are not enough votes to do this under PR.

With the exception of the remarkable 1945 election, the British public have never voted in a majority for leftwing parties. Adding together the votes of Labour, the Greens, the SNP and Plaid Cymru at every other general election has never amounted to more than 50% of the vote. This is not to say that leftwing governments are impossible under PR, but there is virtually no evidence from British election history that more than 50% of British voters are prepared to vote for leftwing parties.

PR would make one party very powerful indeed: the Liberal Democrats. In fact, if MPs were allocated proportionately, the Lib Dems (and the SDP and Liberals before them) would have decided nearly every single British government in postwar history. While some commentators like to fantasise about the Lib Dems as left-of-centre fellow travellers, their recent record in government does not bear this out. When faced with the choice between giving the Conservatives a majority or supporting a Labour-led coalition in 2010, the Lib Dems opted for five years with the Conservatives, supporting some of the most vicious attacks to the British welfare state and public realm in recent history.

From a purely pragmatic view, Labours enchantment with PR makes little sense. From what we know about the British electorate, PR would eliminate the possibility of a future majority-Labour government. PR would not guarantee leftwing coalition governments either. What it would mean is the Lib Dems would effectively get to choose the prime minister after each election. You can understand why they are so keen, but why are Labour members?

Dr Richard Johnson is a lecturer in politics at Queen Mary University of London
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/27/proportional-representation-labour-party-lib-dems

« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:20 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25088 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm »
More relevantly, if a Labour supports PR, the Tories will defend British democracy against bad losers who want to change the rules because they can't win with the current ones. And they'll win another landslide on the back of that. Labour needs to win power using FPTP. If they want to change the rules then, then they can have a look.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,971
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25089 on: Today at 05:10:31 pm »
It must be serious. It looks like he's actually put a brush through his hair.

He's actually proud that people who are volunteering over actually paying people to sort this
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25090 on: Today at 05:22:52 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 04:11:49 pm
My MP is a Labour MP in Cambridge where we mightily defeated and then trounced the Lib Dumbs in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The progressive alliance group of people who smugly shout at Labour for for fielding candidates. Yet Ed Davey has Lib Dems contesting every seat (which is the right thing), but these guys will always attack Labour............

It's great to have the grown-ups back in charge of the Labour Party.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,971
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25091 on: Today at 05:39:18 pm »
Peston off the Christmas card list
Logged

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,491
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25092 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:00:35 pm
The point I answered was "if we had PR then there would be no need for pacts."  opposing tactical voting is a different issue entirely. a

I posted the article below 2 months ago and IMO unless people in favour of PR explain why they think he's wrong then the PR argument should be given the boot.
AV might be the better option but am not stating it as fact.  it really is a matter of being careful of what you wish for. PR looks like it would be a disaster for Labour.

If this is true and I assume it is then PR would be a disaster for Labour.
I think we have to be very careful about what we wish for.

Proportional representation would spell disaster for Labour. Party members should reject it
PR would make Labour majorities all but impossible, yet give the Lib Dems a permanent foothold on power

Richard Johnson is a lecturer in politics at Queen Mary University of London

At Labours annual conference this week, a motion is to be put forward calling for the party to back proportional representation (PR) for the election of MPs to the House of Commons.

There are many philosophical arguments that can be made against PR. PR makes coalition governments the norm rather than the exception. It reduces the ability of a party to deliver on its manifesto promises. It gives disproportionate weight to small parties. It encourages a more transactional form of politics, based on post-election horse-trading. It produces a more fragmented, inward-looking form of politics, whereby parties no longer need to seek broad-based electoral support in order to achieve power.

These ideas are worth debating, but there is a more immediate reason why Labour should not support PR: it would be electorally catastrophic for the party. PR would mean the end of majority Labour governments and possibly the Labour party itself.

It is easy to understand why small parties want PR. The Greens, Liberal Democrats, Ukip, the Brexit party and the BNP have all been hard done by the current first-past-the-post (FPTP) system. The electoral rationale is far more puzzling for Labour. FPTP has unquestionably been to Labours advantage. In every postwar election, with the exception of the 1950s and 2019, Labour has received a greater share of House of Commons seats than its share of the popular vote. This boost has sometimes been very substantial, giving Labour majorities it would not otherwise have. Even in minority, Labour usually gets more MPs than its proportionate strength in the electorate.

While this may seem unfair to opponents of Labour, it is strange that the party would voluntarily opt to weaken its own power. It is sometimes said that Labour should support PR, whatever the electoral costs, because it is the right thing to do. This attitude fetishises process and ignores the importance of outcomes. The FPTP system in Britain gives a boost to the major party of the left, making leftwing majority governments possible where they might not otherwise be. Surely, at least to party members, electing Labour governments is also the right thing to do.

There is also the alternative to consider. PR will not deliver majority leftwing governments in Britain. Supporters of PR like to think it will produce governments of Labour, Greens and Nationalists, collectively ushering together an eco-socialist political programme. The problem is there are not enough votes to do this under PR.

With the exception of the remarkable 1945 election, the British public have never voted in a majority for leftwing parties. Adding together the votes of Labour, the Greens, the SNP and Plaid Cymru at every other general election has never amounted to more than 50% of the vote. This is not to say that leftwing governments are impossible under PR, but there is virtually no evidence from British election history that more than 50% of British voters are prepared to vote for leftwing parties.

PR would make one party very powerful indeed: the Liberal Democrats. In fact, if MPs were allocated proportionately, the Lib Dems (and the SDP and Liberals before them) would have decided nearly every single British government in postwar history. While some commentators like to fantasise about the Lib Dems as left-of-centre fellow travellers, their recent record in government does not bear this out. When faced with the choice between giving the Conservatives a majority or supporting a Labour-led coalition in 2010, the Lib Dems opted for five years with the Conservatives, supporting some of the most vicious attacks to the British welfare state and public realm in recent history.

From a purely pragmatic view, Labours enchantment with PR makes little sense. From what we know about the British electorate, PR would eliminate the possibility of a future majority-Labour government. PR would not guarantee leftwing coalition governments either. What it would mean is the Lib Dems would effectively get to choose the prime minister after each election. You can understand why they are so keen, but why are Labour members?

Dr Richard Johnson is a lecturer in politics at Queen Mary University of London
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/27/proportional-representation-labour-party-lib-dems

The problem here is making it all about the Labour Party and not what is right, fair and best for the country. When you do that, you just open yourself and the party up to the criticism that Sangria talks about. But I think that article is fundamentally wrong. FPTP has been largely a disaster for the Labour Party. Only one Labour leader has managed to win a majority in the last 50 odd years.

It's also a mistake to think the fact they wouldn't be likely to win a majority is a disaster for Labour. That is what is expected under PR - it is very very rare for any party to win a majority.

Quote
There is also the alternative to consider. PR will not deliver majority leftwing governments in Britain. Supporters of PR like to think it will produce governments of Labour, Greens and Nationalists, collectively ushering together an eco-socialist political programme. The problem is there are not enough votes to do this under PR.

This is just conveniently ignoring the Lib Dems to make the maths work for his argument. In the last 5 elections, Labour, Lib Dems, Greens, and the SNP have had 50.2%, 52%, 46.8%, 54.6% and 59.7% of the votes, compared to 45.6%, 44.2%, 49.4%, 39.2% & 34.6% for Conservative/Brexit/UKIP. Only once have the "Progressive" side had less votes.

The article also ignores the way that people's votes would change when they didn't have to vote tactically. How many Labour party supporters are there across the country that vote Lib Dem every election because they live in a Tory/Lib Dem marginal? And to say that Lib Dems would be the permanent king makers just ignores the bountiful evidence from across Europe where that is just not the case. Or for example Scotland, where the Lib Dems were the "king makers" initially but now it is the Greens (but mathematically could be any one of 4 parties if the other 3 weren't so stubborn about working with the SNP).

On a slight tangent, what has been a disaster for Labour has been the loss of Scotland. For me, and a large number of nationalists to ever consider changing my mind on the union, introducing PR is basically a bare minimum. Labour aren't going to win back Scotland without it.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:13:14 pm by Jolly Elf? »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25093 on: Today at 06:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 06:10:47 pm
The problem here is making it all about the Labour Party and not what is right, fair and best for the country. When you do that, you just open yourself and the party up to the criticism that Sangria talks about. But I think that article is fundamentally wrong. FPTP has been largely a disaster for the Labour Party. Only one Labour leader has managed to win a majority in the last 50 odd years.

It's also a mistake to think the fact they wouldn't be likely to win a majority is a disaster for Labour. That is what is expected under PR - it is very very rare for any party to win a majority.

This is just conveniently ignoring the Lib Dems to make the maths work for his argument. In the last 5 elections, Labour, Lib Dems, Greens, and the SNP have had 50.2%, 52%, 46.8%, 54.6% and 59.7% of the votes, compared to 45.6%, 44.2%, 49.4%, 39.2% & 34.6% for Conservative/Brexit/UKIP. Only once have the "Progressive" side had less votes.

The article also ignores the way that people's votes would change when they didn't have to vote tactically. How many Labour party supporters are there across the country that vote Lib Dem every election because they live in a Tory/Lib Dem marginal? And to say that Lib Dems would be the permanent king makers just ignores the bountiful evidence from across Europe where that is just not the case. Or for example Scotland, where the Lib Dems were the "king makers" initially but now it is the Greens (but mathematically could be any one of 4 parties if the other 3 weren't so stubborn about working with the SNP).

On a slight tangent, what has been a disaster for Labour has been the loss of Scotland. For me, and a large number of nationalists to ever consider changing my mind on the union, introducing PR is basically a bare minimum. Labour aren't going to win back Scotland without it.
And the Lib Dems deciding who runs the country after ever election is fair?
The only fact that matters is no Labour majority government would have been elected since the war under PR. that fact should be paramount when it comes to forming a opinion.
You hit the nail on the head. Labours reluctance to work with the SNP. add the Lib Dems as well. PR would result in coalitions. we saw what happened in 2019.
Am not having a go at you but one of the reasons this country is in the shit is people on the far left keeping the same opinions they held 40-50 yrs ago. they never challenge those opinions. they ignore the counter arguments on the world moving on. Corbyn maybe still pro leave but I think he crapped himself like many other leave campaigners when they learned some facts on the consequences after the vote to leave. all could have been avoided if people would have challenged those outdated opinions formed decades ago.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:56 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25094 on: Today at 06:29:47 pm »
Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury. Another low life looking to get on the make, begging some fixer on WhatsApp to get him a cushy number with the Saudis and  describing himself as the most pro-Saudi member of parliament:
Quote
I am looking for a position with a company as non exec director or adviser/consultant. Obviously my passion for Anglo Arab relations [is] something which could help a company with relations in the UK or Middle East. Not sure what remuneration I am looking for but you are such a good negotiator!!! Best wishes Daniel.

Please do your best  I need an important strategic position which will allow me to spend time in Gulf ideally helping and advising an important company.

Ideally I am looking for a consultancy in monthly basis as I need the stability of regular income.

When do you think you could let me know about proposed role for me? Promise you will push for good remuneration too for me  I need it to pay school fees!
And when the opportunity appeared to be waning he urged the fixer to make his case more strongly:
Quote
Do they understand how genuinely pro Saudi I am???..."
:tosser
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/15/tory-mp-daniel-kawczynski-fixer-job-with-saudi-contacts-school-fees
Logged

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,491
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25095 on: Today at 06:35:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:28:09 pm
And the Lib Dems deciding who runs the country after ever election is fair?
The only fact that matters is no Labour majority government would have been elected since the war under PR. that fact should be paramount when it comes to forming a opinion.
You hit the nail on the head. Labours reluctance to work with the SNP. add the Lib Dems as well. PR would result in coalitions. we saw what happened in 2019.
Am not having a go at you but one of the reasons this country is in the shit is people on the far left keeping the same opinions they held 40-5yrs ago. they never challenge those opinions. they ignore the counter arguments on the world moving on. Corbyn maybe still pro leave but I think he crapped himself like many other leave campaigners when they learned some facts on the consequences after the vote to leave. all could have been avoided if people would have challenged those outdated opinions formed decades ago.

I addressed the point about the Lib Dems. That just doesn't really happen - voting patterns change with PR, and it allows for people to change their votes and pivot to new parties without fear of letting the party they like the least in.

I'm certainly not of the far left btw, neither are the Lib Dems, SNP, Plaid Cymru or of course UKIP who all support PR - it has support across the whole political spectrum.

Coalitions are not something to be frightened of - they are normal across Europe. Once we have a system in place that effectively ensures we will need them, the parties will adjust to it.

The key here is stop thinking about it tribally and all about Labour's chances, and think about what would be fairer, but also from a self interested POV, what would have resulted in governments that enacted progressive policies. Do you care more about that, or do you only want that if it is Labour doing it?
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25096 on: Today at 06:36:54 pm »
Interesting from Starmer in PMQs today. Ripped in to him, and pretty much said he should resign but almost feels like he was purposefully trying to avoid the word resign.

Adds to my feeling that he doesnt actually want him to resign because Johnson is a shitshow at the moment. Feels like hes trying to drive a wedge and cause fractions in the party.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25097 on: Today at 06:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:36:54 pm
Interesting from Starmer in PMQs today. Ripped in to him, and pretty much said he should resign but almost feels like he was purposefully trying to avoid the word resign.

Adds to my feeling that he doesnt actually want him to resign because Johnson is a shitshow at the moment. Feels like hes trying to drive a wedge and cause fractions in the party.


If anybody in the country knows if the wankers broke the law or not (parties & flat) then it's Starmer.

I envision him keeping a personal record of all the times they've broken the law,his end game being able to use it during the next GE.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25098 on: Today at 06:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:36:54 pm
Interesting from Starmer in PMQs today. Ripped in to him, and pretty much said he should resign but almost feels like he was purposefully trying to avoid the word resign.

Adds to my feeling that he doesnt actually want him to resign because Johnson is a shitshow at the moment. Feels like hes trying to drive a wedge and cause fractions in the party.
He's thinking ahead, calling for Johnsons resignation will have zero effect. water off a ducks back to Johnson. point Starmers making is Johnson is unfit to be PM. the fact he's unfit means he won't resign, he will have to be booted out by his party.
Who takes Johnsons place will argue it's time to move on. Starmer will tell them you enabled Johnson. you kept him in power when you had the power to boot him out, you chose party before country, you can't be trusted with power.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,623
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25099 on: Today at 06:49:28 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:38:35 am
That Manc fella will be on next to tell you your wrong and that Kier Starmer is part of an evil jewish cabal seeking world domination and even worse than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

Just one minor point that Manc fella as you so rudely put it was probably fighting for your rights and a better society while you were still filling your nappy, so let's have a bit of respect if you don't mind:
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25100 on: Today at 07:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 06:35:11 pm
I addressed the point about the Lib Dems. That just doesn't really happen - voting patterns change with PR, and it allows for people to change their votes and pivot to new parties without fear of letting the party they like the least in.

I'm certainly not of the far left btw, neither are the Lib Dems, SNP, Plaid Cymru or of course UKIP who all support PR - it has support across the whole political spectrum.

Coalitions are not something to be frightened of - they are normal across Europe. Once we have a system in place that effectively ensures we will need them, the parties will adjust to it.

The key here is stop thinking about it tribally and all about Labour's chances, and think about what would be fairer, but also from a self interested POV, what would have resulted in governments that enacted progressive policies. Do you care more about that, or do you only want that if it is Labour doing it?
I apologise if I gave the impression I was arguing you were far left. the point on the far left was not challenging outdated opinions they formed decades ago but the PR argument keeps getting raised as if it will bring great change when it will probably be a disaster for a few reasons.
Sorry I need more than Coalitions are not something to be afraid of. no Labour majority then am fine with any Labour coalition. what happens in practice. who will the Lib Dems choose to form a coalition with, not to mention ReformUK/UKIP.
The only UK party with the clout to improve lives is the Labour party. the Torys won't. the Lib Dems won't. who else can people vote for besides Labour?

« Last Edit: Today at 07:09:35 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.
Pages: 1 ... 623 624 625 626 627 [628]   Go Up
« previous next »
 