Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 622 623 624 625 626 [627]   Go Down

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 864268 times)

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,098
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25040 on: Today at 02:15:51 am »
My God, look at that bellend wearing the braces, couldn't look more Tory if he tried
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25041 on: Today at 03:06:17 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,237
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25042 on: Today at 07:12:34 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:09:08 am
And I couldn't visit my father as he lay dying in hospital.
Thanks for everything, you scumbags.
And thats the deal isnt it.

Massive party vs people dying alone.  I can only imagine how awful that must have been for you.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,305
  • IFWT
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25043 on: Today at 07:23:42 am »
My Mum is currently in hospital with pneumonia and not allowed any visitors.  She is 91.  Then you see these twats.

I have no words.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,008
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25044 on: Today at 07:48:00 am »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 07:23:42 am
My Mum is currently in hospital with pneumonia and not allowed any visitors.  She is 91.  Then you see these twats.

I have no words.

Wishing her a speedy recovery
Logged

Online Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,305
  • IFWT
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25045 on: Today at 07:48:48 am »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,930
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25046 on: Today at 08:25:00 am »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 07:48:48 am
Thanks
Echo what Rob said. Hope shes better soon and look after yourself
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,930
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25047 on: Today at 08:43:45 am »
Grant Shapps on Good Morning Britain getting grilled about the parties and stuttering like Gareth Gates at a Penguin biscuits audition
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,049
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25048 on: Today at 09:16:55 am »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on Today at 08:25:00 am
Echo what Rob said. Hope shes better soon and look after yourself

I add my thoughts also.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,305
  • IFWT
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25049 on: Today at 09:19:14 am »
Thank folks
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,048
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25050 on: Today at 09:23:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:04:21 pm
Jeremy is now aligning himself with his even more weirdo brother

https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/1470822969010184192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1470822969010184192%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fpolitics%2Flive%2F2021%2Fdec%2F14%2Fuk-covid-live-lateral-flow-tests-unavailable-online-england-boris-johnson-booster-coronavirus-latest-updates

Obviously he has a long history of working with Far Right, even Fascist, movements like the Iranian regime and Hezbollah, but now the fella is in cahoots with the extreme right of the parliamentary Conservative party.

Yeah I saw that. Looks like his public persona was probably a bit of a lie. Obviously in the same mindset as his brother, but toned it down with his political career.

Imagine if he'd been in charge of the response. You'd have been piling the bodies 50 deep.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,048
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25051 on: Today at 09:24:46 am »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 09:14:28 pm
i find it weird that when we have a corrupt twat as PM  and a cabinet of total c*nts people are still obsessed with a yesterdays man voting alongside 100 tory members, they really need to wake up and start attacking the real problem for us rather than keep their futile hatred from the past

You have a reasonable point mate. His career has been voting with the Tories and against Labour - nearly 500 times.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,048
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25052 on: Today at 09:27:32 am »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 07:23:42 am
My Mum is currently in hospital with pneumonia and not allowed any visitors.  She is 91.  Then you see these twats.

I have no words.

My dad was ill for three weeks with no visitors allowed.

They finally released him for final pallative care and I saw him the once.

Then he died the next morning.

They are, indeed, c*nts.
Logged
I like cats

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25053 on: Today at 09:34:26 am »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 07:23:42 am
My Mum is currently in hospital with pneumonia and not allowed any visitors.  She is 91.  Then you see these twats.

I have no words.

Sorry to hear that. Hope she recovers and that you get to spend some time with her. Take care of yourself.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:07 am by lobsterboy »
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25054 on: Today at 09:38:35 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 09:23:57 am
Yeah I saw that. Looks like his public persona was probably a bit of a lie. Obviously in the same mindset as his brother, but toned it down with his political career.

Imagine if he'd been in charge of the response. You'd have been piling the bodies 50 deep.

That Manc fella will be on next to tell you your wrong and that Kier Starmer is part of an evil jewish cabal seeking world domination and even worse than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25055 on: Today at 09:39:07 am »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 07:23:42 am
My Mum is currently in hospital with pneumonia and not allowed any visitors.  She is 91.  Then you see these twats.

I have no words.

the very best of luck to you and your Mum
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,667
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25056 on: Today at 10:15:52 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 09:23:57 am
Yeah I saw that. Looks like his public persona was probably a bit of a lie. Obviously in the same mindset as his brother, but toned it down with his political career.

Imagine if he'd been in charge of the response. You'd have been piling the bodies 50 deep.

It's possible of course that being in actual charge might have disciplined him. There were signs of that during the Brexit referendum. The backbencher Corbyn would have campaigned tooth and nail for us to leave the EU. The leader Corbyn held his tongue and disappeared on holiday instead.

We are now seeing the same thing with Johnson. Johnson the backbencher would have gloried in marching into the 'No' lobbies last night alongside the other right-wing nutters (and Corbyn and Abbott). But the PM Johnson succumbed to the expert advice of his civil servants.

It's interesting I think. Johnson is a clown, a sloth, an opportunist, a vile man, and a liar, but he is not a full-blown populist like Trump. As with Corbyn, there's something that pulls him back from full immersion in his own crazy ideology. I suppose we have to be thankful for that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25057 on: Today at 11:20:26 am »
Tories now odds on favourites with the bookies.  A considerable movement over the past few days  :butt.

There's clearly a stubborn core of true blue Tory voters that won't ever move away from the party.  That core is outnumbered but the opposition is fragmented.

To be clear my heart sits with Labour but they're a bloody liability in this by election.  Why was Angela Rayner there yesterday (https://twitter.com/btwodo/status/1470749312959320074 )?  To increase Labour's vote share from 10% to 12%?

Labour can't stand their candidate down but there are ways to run a campaign.  My seat is and always has been a safe Tory seat and no Labour frontbencher has ever wasted their time coming for photo ops with the rotating cast of Labour candidates.  They could have run a low key campaign to keep the Labour 'til I die constituents happy but with a nod and a wink to the Lib Dems - with the expectation that the Lib Dems will reciprocate in seats where Labour are best placed to unseat the Tories.

My view is that if the Tories hold North Shropshire despite the MP effectively being forced out due to corruption and the Christmas party stories then they're going to be bouncing into 2022 emboldened and ready to accelerate their plans to fuck us over.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:40:14 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,048
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25058 on: Today at 11:28:19 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:20:26 am
Tories now odds on favourites with the bookies.  A considerable movement over the past few days  :butt.

There's clearly a stubborn core of true blue Tory voters that won't ever move away from the party.  That core is outnumbered but the opposition is fragmented.

To be clear my heart sits with Labour but they're a bloody liability in this by election.  Why was Angela Rayner there yesterday (https://twitter.com/btwodo/status/1470749312959320074)?  To increase Labour's vote share from 10% to 12%?

Labour can't stand their candidate down but there are ways to run a campaign.  My seat is and always has been a safe Tory seat and no Labour frontbencher has ever wasted their time coming for photo ops with the rotating cast of Labour candidates.  They could have run a low key campaign to keep the Labour 'til I die constituents happy but with a nod and a wink to the Lib Dems - with the expectation that the Lib Dems will reciprocate in seats where Labour are best placed to unseat the Tories.

My view is that if the Tories hold North Shropshire despite the MP effectively being forced out due to corruption and the Christmas party stories then they're going to be bouncing into 2022 emboldened and ready to accelerate their plans to fuck us over.

Not sure how you do it mate. I'd hate to live anywhere where I was surrounded by Tories.

Urgh.
Logged
I like cats

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25059 on: Today at 11:41:50 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:20:26 am
Tories now odds on favourites with the bookies.  A considerable movement over the past few days  :butt.

There's clearly a stubborn core of true blue Tory voters that won't ever move away from the party.  That core is outnumbered but the opposition is fragmented.

To be clear my heart sits with Labour but they're a bloody liability in this by election.  Why was Angela Rayner there yesterday (https://twitter.com/btwodo/status/1470749312959320074)?  To increase Labour's vote share from 10% to 12%?

Labour can't stand their candidate down but there are ways to run a campaign.  My seat is and always has been a safe Tory seat and no Labour frontbencher has ever wasted their time coming for photo ops with the rotating cast of Labour candidates.  They could have run a low key campaign to keep the Labour 'til I die constituents happy but with a nod and a wink to the Lib Dems - with the expectation that the Lib Dems will reciprocate in seats where Labour are best placed to unseat the Tories.

My view is that if the Tories hold North Shropshire despite the MP effectively being forced out due to corruption and the Christmas party stories then they're going to be bouncing into 2022 emboldened and ready to accelerate their plans to fuck us over.

Poll movements may be influenced by Johnsons speech on Sunday night which effectively knocked all focus on the parties, flat development, etc off the news.

Notwithstanding that I thought Labour was going to run a token gesture campaign re this by-election but maybe not?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25060 on: Today at 11:43:15 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 11:28:19 am
Not sure how you do it mate. I'd hate to live anywhere where I was surrounded by Tories.

Urgh.
The town I live in is pretty strong Labour judging by the posters I see in windows near election times.  Loads and loads of little Englander villages in the constituency that dominate the vote.
Logged

Online Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,548
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25061 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm »
God, Johnson truly is a piece of shit talking in riddles at PMQs.
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,008
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25062 on: Today at 12:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Today at 12:15:47 pm
God, Johnson truly is a piece of shit talking in riddles at PMQs.

I had to turn it off, I cannot bear to listen to the absolute c*nt.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,925
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25063 on: Today at 12:17:44 pm »
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,339
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25064 on: Today at 12:25:21 pm »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25065 on: Today at 12:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 12:16:48 pm
I had to turn it off, I cannot bear to listen to the absolute c*nt.
The lies just keep coming. He really is a nasty piece of work.

The format of PMQ is a farce and he just takes advantage. It really is pointless with Johnson and plays into his hands as he just lies and prevaricates knowing full well he won't be called out.
Logged

Online Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,548
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25066 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,966
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25067 on: Today at 12:34:10 pm »
First time he's been asked directly to resign. Sure it was from a SDLP MP but its something
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,048
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25068 on: Today at 12:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Today at 12:15:47 pm
God, Johnson truly is a piece of shit talking in riddles at PMQs.

He is a giant gonk
Logged
I like cats

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25069 on: Today at 01:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:17:44 pm
Still banging on about the world leading vaccination effort.....
...
Our World in Data is a great site.

If the UK was serious about being a 'global leader' they would be pushing to get vaccines to those least able to cope with the consequences. Until we do, we can only expect to see more variants.

Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,390
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25070 on: Today at 02:03:13 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:20:26 am
Tories now odds on favourites with the bookies.  A considerable movement over the past few days  :butt.

There's clearly a stubborn core of true blue Tory voters that won't ever move away from the party.  That core is outnumbered but the opposition is fragmented.

To be clear my heart sits with Labour but they're a bloody liability in this by election.  Why was Angela Rayner there yesterday (https://twitter.com/btwodo/status/1470749312959320074 )?  To increase Labour's vote share from 10% to 12%?

Labour can't stand their candidate down but there are ways to run a campaign.  My seat is and always has been a safe Tory seat and no Labour frontbencher has ever wasted their time coming for photo ops with the rotating cast of Labour candidates.  They could have run a low key campaign to keep the Labour 'til I die constituents happy but with a nod and a wink to the Lib Dems - with the expectation that the Lib Dems will reciprocate in seats where Labour are best placed to unseat the Tories.

My view is that if the Tories hold North Shropshire despite the MP effectively being forced out due to corruption and the Christmas party stories then they're going to be bouncing into 2022 emboldened and ready to accelerate their plans to fuck us over.

The Tories are not going to be emboldened to do anything because of this result. They have nothing to gain but everything to lose.
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,048
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25071 on: Today at 02:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 07:23:42 am
My Mum is currently in hospital with pneumonia and not allowed any visitors.  She is 91.  Then you see these twats.

I have no words.


And sorry to hear about your mum as well :(

Hope she's OK
Logged
I like cats

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25072 on: Today at 02:57:41 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:25:21 pm
And the worst thing is, with the absolute state of politics in Brexit Britain nobody can challenge him on this lie because they'll be accused of talking the country down.

When bluster alone is not enough Johnson can always be relied on to play the Brexit card.  His flip flopping today included reference to the UK vaccine programme being enabled by the leaving of the European Medicines Agency.  Im sure Starmer knows this is another lie but likely wanted to avoid getting drawn into a Brexit war of words, which Johnson would have turned it into.
Logged

Online Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,305
  • IFWT
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25073 on: Today at 03:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 02:10:10 pm

And sorry to hear about your mum as well :(

Hope she's OK

Thank you Andy, and everyone for your good wishes.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25074 on: Today at 03:41:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:20:26 am
Tories now odds on favourites with the bookies.  A considerable movement over the past few days  :butt.

There's clearly a stubborn core of true blue Tory voters that won't ever move away from the party.  That core is outnumbered but the opposition is fragmented.

To be clear my heart sits with Labour but they're a bloody liability in this by election.  Why was Angela Rayner there yesterday (https://twitter.com/btwodo/status/1470749312959320074 )?  To increase Labour's vote share from 10% to 12%?

Labour can't stand their candidate down but there are ways to run a campaign.  My seat is and always has been a safe Tory seat and no Labour frontbencher has ever wasted their time coming for photo ops with the rotating cast of Labour candidates.  They could have run a low key campaign to keep the Labour 'til I die constituents happy but with a nod and a wink to the Lib Dems - with the expectation that the Lib Dems will reciprocate in seats where Labour are best placed to unseat the Tories.

My view is that if the Tories hold North Shropshire despite the MP effectively being forced out due to corruption and the Christmas party stories then they're going to be bouncing into 2022 emboldened and ready to accelerate their plans to fuck us over.

Actions of a Labour Party trying to win the seat in which they came in second last time......There are people in North Shropshire like myself. I can't imagine any circumstances at all in which I'd vote for them because I'm a social democrat, not a liberal. And they have no principles. I'm sure they voted as they did last night to keep in the good books of disaffected Tories in North Shropshire.

I am happy there is no kind of tacit agreement between Labour and the Lib Dems for Labour to ease off in North Shropshire and the Lib Dems in Bexley. Voters are not bargaining chips to be traded away by party managers behind closed doors. How undemocratic

Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,339
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25075 on: Today at 04:02:03 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 03:41:20 pm
Actions of a Labour Party trying to win the seat in which they came in second last time......There are people in North Shropshire like myself. I can't imagine any circumstances at all in which I'd vote for them because I'm a social democrat, not a liberal. And they have no principles. I'm sure they voted as they did last night to keep in the good books of disaffected Tories in North Shropshire.

I am happy there is no kind of tacit agreement between Labour and the Lib Dems for Labour to ease off in North Shropshire and the Lib Dems in Bexley. Voters are not bargaining chips to be traded away by party managers behind closed doors. How undemocratic



Hope you're happy with your Tory MP.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,925
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25076 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 03:41:20 pm
Actions of a Labour Party trying to win the seat in which they came in second last time......There are people in North Shropshire like myself. I can't imagine any circumstances at all in which I'd vote for them because I'm a social democrat, not a liberal. And they have no principles. I'm sure they voted as they did last night to keep in the good books of disaffected Tories in North Shropshire.

I am happy there is no kind of tacit agreement between Labour and the Lib Dems for Labour to ease off in North Shropshire and the Lib Dems in Bexley. Voters are not bargaining chips to be traded away by party managers behind closed doors. How undemocratic


The winner will be a Tory or a Lib Dem. Every Labour or Green vote simply helps elect the Tory and keep Johnson in his job.

You can argue that all you want but those are the simple facts in this by-election.

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,173
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25077 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 03:41:20 pm
Actions of a Labour Party trying to win the seat in which they came in second last time......There are people in North Shropshire like myself. I can't imagine any circumstances at all in which I'd vote for them because I'm a social democrat, not a liberal. And they have no principles. I'm sure they voted as they did last night to keep in the good books of disaffected Tories in North Shropshire.

I am happy there is no kind of tacit agreement between Labour and the Lib Dems for Labour to ease off in North Shropshire and the Lib Dems in Bexley. Voters are not bargaining chips to be traded away by party managers behind closed doors. How undemocratic

Vote Labour for a Tory win - that'll show em  ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:09:20 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,169
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25078 on: Today at 04:09:17 pm »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt
Pages: 1 ... 622 623 624 625 626 [627]   Go Up
« previous next »
 