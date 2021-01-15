Yeah I saw that. Looks like his public persona was probably a bit of a lie. Obviously in the same mindset as his brother, but toned it down with his political career.



Imagine if he'd been in charge of the response. You'd have been piling the bodies 50 deep.



It's possible of course that being in actual charge might have disciplined him. There were signs of that during the Brexit referendum. The backbencher Corbyn would have campaigned tooth and nail for us to leave the EU. The leader Corbyn held his tongue and disappeared on holiday instead.We are now seeing the same thing with Johnson. Johnson the backbencher would have gloried in marching into the 'No' lobbies last night alongside the other right-wing nutters (and Corbyn and Abbott). But the PM Johnson succumbed to the expert advice of his civil servants.It's interesting I think. Johnson is a clown, a sloth, an opportunist, a vile man, and a liar, but he is not a full-blown populist like Trump. As with Corbyn, there's something that pulls him back from full immersion in his own crazy ideology. I suppose we have to be thankful for that.