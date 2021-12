Tories now odds on favourites with the bookies. A considerable movement over the past few daysThere's clearly a stubborn core of true blue Tory voters that won't ever move away from the party. That core is outnumbered but the opposition is fragmented.To be clear my heart sits with Labour but they're a bloody liability in this by election. Why was Angela Rayner there yesterday ( https://twitter.com/btwodo/status/1470749312959320074)? To increase Labour's vote share from 10% to 12%?Labour can't stand their candidate down but there are ways to run a campaign. My seat is and always has been a safe Tory seat and no Labour frontbencher has ever wasted their time coming for photo ops with the rotating cast of Labour candidates. They could have run a low key campaign to keep the Labour 'til I die constituents happy but with a nod and a wink to the Lib Dems - with the expectation that the Lib Dems will reciprocate in seats where Labour are best placed to unseat the Tories.My view is that if the Tories hold North Shropshire despite the MP effectively being forced out due to corruption and the Christmas party stories then they're going to be bouncing into 2022 emboldened and ready to accelerate their plans to fuck us over.