Only had coppers on at 100/30 a few weeks back for similar reasons.

Am sure the Torys will say it's only a by election and how they expect to win the seat back at the next GE. privately they may crap themselves. voters not only turning against them, they are voting tacitly to boot them out.



I think it's that unofficial alliance that would cause the most concerns. If Labour, Lib Dems and Greens voters demonstrate they can cooperate to overhaul a huge Tory majority then it sets a precedent for every other seat. North Shropshire is a bit of a one off in that the sitting MP was forced out due to corruption but certainly Tories sitting on smaller majorities would get spooked.On the flip side, it would be galling if Labour and the Greens took away enough votes for the Tories to sneak home. Tories knowing they can still hold seats despite everything locally and nationally would embolden the pricks even more.