The Lib Dems odds were over 3/1 just a few weeks back . I knew the locals weren't happy with the Tory's but never expected the odds to crash so much. can't see the price getting any shorter whatever happens.



Lib Dems have thrown huge resources into it, lots of activists and big name (yes, I know, all things are relative!) visits.I got on a small bet at 1.88 when it started to become a real possibility. Still to close to call though definitely - suspect the LD-Lab-Green combined vote will be well in excess of the Tories. Just a matter of how unevenly they are distributed.