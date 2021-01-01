Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:36:33 am
The Lib Dems odds were over 3/1 just a few weeks back . I knew the locals weren't happy with the Tory's but never expected the odds to crash so much. can't see the price getting any shorter whatever happens.

Lib Dems have thrown huge resources into it, lots of activists and big name (yes, I know, all things are relative!) visits.

I got on a small bet at 1.88 when it started to become a real possibility. Still to close to call though definitely - suspect the LD-Lab-Green combined vote will be well in excess of the Tories. Just a matter of how unevenly they are distributed.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:51:34 am
Lib Dems have thrown huge resources into it, lots of activists and big name (yes, I know, all things are relative!) visits.

I got on a small bet at 1.88 when it started to become a real possibility. Still to close to call though definitely - suspect the LD-Lab-Green combined vote will be well in excess of the Tories. Just a matter of how unevenly they are distributed.
Only had coppers on at 100/30 a few weeks back for similar reasons.
Am sure the Torys will say it's only a by election and how they expect to win the seat back at the next GE. privately they may crap themselves. voters not only turning against them, they are voting tacitly to boot them out.
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.
