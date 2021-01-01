How do you feel about working class people who vote Tory and have always voted Tory? Do you feel any kind of fellowship with them?



Politically, I would find I had nothing in common with them.But a number of my mates from our footballing years who hold kind of neutral (some bordering on non-existent!) political views which I find strange but we snipe at each other like mates of over 50 years are able to do and still stay mates!I have over the years often discussed and debated political views with work colleagues from many different strata of society. Some I found to be so shallow they were not worth much debating with, others held their views because they were raised that way and said "they had never been particularly political" and some of these latter folks actually changed their political viewpoint and said it was because of our discussions - many of these discussions took place in the middle of the night - shift-workers ! - and could occasionally be quite deep and reasonable exchanges - occasionally effective for some it seems!!On a historical background basis, my White forebears 4 generations back arrived in England from Co.Tipperary in the mid 1840's escaping the Great Starvation in Ireland. Settled in Widnes and over a generation my G-Grandad migrated to Manchester where they re-settled and raised the White clan of some 7 or 8 kids (1 died at birth!) My grandad Ted was a deep and very serious-minded man - a conscientious objector during WW1 but though he refused to fight and kill working class Germans he volunteered to go to France as a stretcher bearer. Came through some sticky conflicts and though not physically wounded, the sights he'd seen and the damaged bodies he'd ferried to the ambulances and field hospitals set his political views for the rest of his life. A socialist he remained all his life (as was my Dad, as I am and my 3 kids too) Anyway that's the backcloth of the Whites and my mother's mother (God rest her) was from Irish parents in Ancoats " Little Ireland". So basically I'm 3/4 Irish and perhaps as a result have always held socialist views and held a strong and long union membership tradition.When Ted died in 1963 the undertakers took him to the chapel of rest and me and me Dad went to view him prior to the funeral. We were ushered into the viewing room and there was Ted - arrayed in a royal BLUE funereal gown!! We just said to the undertaker "That'll have to be changed for a RED gown. There's no way he's wearing BLUE for ever !"