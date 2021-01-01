Poll

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24960 on: Yesterday at 07:14:12 pm »
Why is there a televised PM announcement at 9 pm
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24961 on: Yesterday at 07:16:10 pm »
Level 4, the one before lockdown.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24962 on: Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:16:10 pm
Level 4, the one before lockdown.

thanks Doc

am I still going to the game on Thursday?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24963 on: Yesterday at 07:40:51 pm »
Rumours that Starmer is going to address the nation too at some point, potentially after Johnson tonight.

A high profile way to start calling for his resignation, perhaps?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24964 on: Yesterday at 07:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:40:51 pm
Rumours that Starmer is going to address the nation too at some point


That'll put an end to Labour leading in the polls
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24965 on: Yesterday at 07:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:44:31 pm

That'll put an end to Labour leading in the polls

 ;D

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24966 on: Yesterday at 07:48:25 pm »
Bizarre comment.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24967 on: Yesterday at 07:53:24 pm »
Good idea if that's what Starmer does, that is if he speaks live and takes questions in contrast to Johnson's cowardly pre-recorded shite.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24968 on: Yesterday at 07:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:40:51 pm
Rumours that Starmer is going to address the nation too at some point, potentially after Johnson tonight.

A high profile way to start calling for his resignation, perhaps?
A Labour Party political broadcast ?
Hope so. the Tory MPs are enabling a lying corrupt incompetent PM. if they think they can come out with the old line of it's time to unite the country and move on after he is gone then they are badly mistaken.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24969 on: Yesterday at 07:59:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:54:13 pm
A Labour Party political broadcast ?
Hope so. the Tory MPs are enabling a lying corrupt incompetent PM. if they think they can come out with the old line of it's time to unite the country and move on after he is gone then they are badly mistaken.

He was on Marr this morning saying Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is not fit to govern and had a go about them taking the piss last year while the majority of us did what we were told.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24970 on: Yesterday at 08:03:52 pm »
Pure propaganda this.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24971 on: Yesterday at 08:05:27 pm »
Off camera they are all waiting to start the Christmas party
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24972 on: Yesterday at 08:06:59 pm »
Pretty sure they did this in House of Cards. The Underwoods were finished so they hyped up the panic and used the state to grt them off the front page. Also the Trump teams plan to turn the election. This man is a Poundland Orban.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24973 on: Yesterday at 08:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 07:59:50 pm
He was on Marr this morning saying Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is not fit to govern and had a go about them taking the piss last year while the majority of us did what we were told.
Only had to listen to his speeches to see he's been taking the piss for years. arrogance and contempt for the public lulled them into a false sense of security. it reached the point where they weren't even bothered to hide it.
"Don't worry about it, a bit of waffle from Boris and things will be fine. they love him"
Caroline Lucas had a go at Starmer this morning for not demanding Johnson resignation.
She missed Starmers point, It's a bit like asking Trump to resign. Johnson is unfit to be PM and the fact he is unfit to be leader means he won't stand down, he will have to be removed, the ball is in the Tory MPs hands.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24974 on: Yesterday at 08:13:44 pm »
Been out on the bag him, also...

That twat talking about protection...

Coming from a man with 10 kids all over the place...
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24975 on: Yesterday at 09:37:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:10:08 am

Canterbury high street

You're gonna need a longer flip chart....
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24976 on: Today at 08:26:22 am »
Tories now at 3/2 against to hold the North Shropshire seat on Thursday.  I'm tempted to lay a Judas bet just to soften the blow should the Tory 'til I die lot come out in force or the Labour 'til I die lot refuse to lend their vote to the Lib Dems.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24977 on: Today at 08:29:26 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:17:42 am
How do you feel about working class people who vote Tory and have always voted Tory? Do you feel any kind of fellowship with them?

Politically, I would find I had nothing in common with them.But a number of my mates from our footballing years who hold kind of neutral (some bordering on non-existent!) political views which I find strange but we snipe at each other like mates of over 50 years are able to do and still stay mates!

I have over the years often discussed and debated political views with work colleagues from many different strata of society. Some I found to be so shallow they were not worth much debating with, others held their views because they were raised that way and said "they had never been particularly political" and some of these latter folks actually changed their political viewpoint and said it was because of our discussions  - many of these discussions took place in the middle of the night - shift-workers ! - and could occasionally be quite deep and reasonable exchanges - occasionally effective for some it seems!! ;D ;D

On a historical background basis, my White forebears 4 generations back arrived in England from Co.Tipperary in the mid 1840's escaping the Great Starvation in Ireland. Settled in Widnes and over a generation my G-Grandad migrated to Manchester where they re-settled and raised the White clan of some 7 or 8 kids (1 died at birth!) My grandad Ted was a deep and very serious-minded man - a conscientious objector during WW1 but though he refused to fight and kill working class Germans he volunteered to go to France as a stretcher bearer. Came through some sticky conflicts and though not physically wounded, the sights he'd seen and the damaged bodies he'd ferried to the ambulances and field hospitals set his political views for the rest of his life. A socialist he remained all his life (as was my Dad, as I am and my 3 kids too) Anyway that's the backcloth of the Whites and my mother's mother (God rest her) was from Irish parents in Ancoats " Little Ireland". So basically I'm 3/4 Irish and perhaps as a result have always held socialist views and held a strong and long union membership tradition.

When Ted died in 1963 the undertakers took him to the chapel of rest and me and me Dad went to view him prior to the funeral. We were ushered into the viewing room and there was Ted - arrayed in a royal BLUE funereal gown!! We just said to the undertaker "That'll have to be changed for a RED gown. There's no way he's wearing BLUE for ever !"
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24978 on: Today at 10:12:14 am »
The cynical part of me tells me Johnson+co rhetoric over Omicron is going to be used to attack all the calls for him to stand down etc.
How the country is facing it's biggest test ever yet Labour want to play politics.

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24979 on: Today at 10:17:07 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:12:14 am
The cynical part of me tells me Johnson+co rhetoric over Omicron is going to be used to attack all the calls for him to stand down etc.
How the country is facing it's biggest test ever yet Labour want to play politics.

Yes, we all need to pull together and back The Leader. Anything else would be unpatriotic.

Laura Ks piece on Bozos speech last night (BBC) is quite the propaganda piece. Im surprised shes not up for Allegras job, but maybe shes more useful where she is.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24980 on: Today at 10:22:47 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:17:07 am
Yes, we all need to pull together and back The Leader. Anything else would be unpatriotic.

Laura Ks piece on Bozos speech last night (BBC) is quite the propaganda piece. Im surprised shes not up for Allegras job, but maybe shes more useful where she is.
Yeah, we've never faced anything like it before, it's unprecedented. be scared. it's time for a bit of National unity and hand clapping again.
Err don't worry though, we can all still go the pub and sit next to each other without wearing a mask.
