Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24880 on: Yesterday at 09:11:40 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:11:03 pm
Thanks for the answers lads. Yeah those 12% of Labour voters really need to hold their nose and vote lib dem.

Basically anywhere north of Dundee apart from Aberdeen itself has basically no Labour support.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24881 on: Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 09:11:40 pm
Basically anywhere north of Dundee apart from Aberdeen itself has basically no Labour support.

Expected that for Scotland was more an English focused question  ;D
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24882 on: Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm
Expected that for Scotland was more an English focused question  ;D

To be fair, that has been the case well before the huge rise in SNP support. Labour have never been strong up here outside the cities - it's always been SNP/Lib Dem/Tory.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24883 on: Yesterday at 09:16:59 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:01:03 pm
There's a difference between being open to the general idea of a Labour PM and supporting whoever is the current Labour leader to become PM no matter what. I believe the former may be true for a majority of the public, but the latter certainly isn't. There's more who would disagree with that than Corbyn supporters with an axe to grind.

Some of us have a universal distaste for any hints of social media activism after the experience of Brexit, and are wary of any signs of such. The difference being, the left's social media activism is much more prominent (certainly AFAICS), while the right's equivalent post-Brexit is less evident. Not that I regard most of the MSM highly; I've noted that the media-politics combo is why our democracy is dysfunctional. But unlike the ardent left, I don't think that their fringe media is any better. I value oldschool journalistic standards.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24884 on: Yesterday at 09:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm
To be fair, that has been the case well before the huge rise in SNP support. Labour have never been strong up here outside the cities - it's always been SNP/Lib Dem/Tory.

Ah now see that is interesting to me. Why do you think that is?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24885 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:16:59 pm
Some of us have a universal distaste for any hints of social media activism after the experience of Brexit, and are wary of any signs of such. The difference being, the left's social media activism is much more prominent (certainly AFAICS), while the right's equivalent post-Brexit is less evident. Not that I regard most of the MSM highly; I've noted that the media-politics combo is why our democracy is dysfunctional. But unlike the ardent left, I don't think that their fringe media is any better. I value oldschool journalistic standards.

The likes of Momentum, the Canary, Novara etc weren't a thing when the Lib Dems in the mid to late 00s were doing well and the SNP started to do so from 2007.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24886 on: Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:25:13 pm
Ah now see that is interesting to me. Why do you think that is?

I think traditional Labour politics just don't really apply in the Highands - there is not big unionised industry for example. The Lib Dems have always traditionally been good on local politics and the national politics of Westminster - and Holyrood since devolution - is perceived as distant and pretty irrelevant to life up there. That's how I understand it. The Tories will always have a reasonable vote share from the farmers etc but rarely enough to win (in NE it's a bit different with the fishing and oil industry).
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24887 on: Yesterday at 09:48:04 pm »
Observer opinium poll has Labour 9 points ahead, while 57% of voters think Johnson should resign.  Johnsons personal rating now -35%.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24888 on: Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm
The likes of Momentum, the Canary, Novara etc weren't a thing when the Lib Dems in the mid to late 00s were doing well and the SNP started to do so from 2007.

Social media wasn't a thing until the late 2000s, and Momentum started off as the Elect Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Leader campaign, so you can date their existence. But that's not the salient point. The salient point is that social media groups are closed off from outsiders, until the narrative they are pushing gets into mainstream discourse. We saw this with Cambridge Analytica in the Brexit campaign, and the difficulty of establishing exactly what they had said (since they weren't cooperating), yet it is undeniable that they were engaging in discourse without their propaganda receiving proper examination.

Why do I talk about the left and social media? Because I am seeing the same signs. Stories that aren't seen in the mainstream media, commonly using the same unusual language that you don't really see elsewhere other than from left wing enthusiasts who have a unifying belief that Corbyn was stabbed in the back. Same niche narrative that comes from nowhere. Except that this time there isn't even a mainstream media pushing a roughly similar narrative, meaning there is even less likelihood that this narrative has other sources.

I like my discourse to be open, and open to examination. I don't like it to be taken as received wisdom, without any idea of where the sources come from. That's why, despite the flak that I've received on numerous occasions, and accusations that I debate in bad faith, I have always been willing to answer every question that I ask, and apply to myself all the standards that I expect of others. I'm open to myself, and I'm open to others. That's what I want discourse to be.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24889 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm »
*Clive Tyldesley voice* Hello, hello...

@MirrorPolitics
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson pictured hosting Number 10 Xmas quiz in breach of Covid Laws
https://t.co/wkZh77S0Gv https://t.co/BYg7NJXOk3


Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was last night accused of personally breaking Covid laws by hosting a Christmas quiz in No10 last year.

The Prime Minister was pictured on screen, sitting underneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher as he read out questions.

A source said many staff huddled by computers, conferring on questions and knocking back fizz, wine and beer from a local Tesco Metro.

In one office, the insider said, there were four teams, each made up of six people.

It was December 15  three days before a gathering now being probed  and the PM was flanked by two members of his top team, although they were not drinking.

One was wearing a Santa hat and the other draped in tinsel.

London was then under Tier 2 regulations banning any social mixing between households  which Mr Johnson appeared to have breached by mixing with the aides.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24890 on: Yesterday at 10:24:37 pm »
:lmao

Hes actually in real shit now.

Tory MPs generally hate him, now hes making them a laughing stock every day in the papers.

And someone in the cabinet will be on  TV tomorrow morning and have to defend this.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24891 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm »
Throws press office under the bus, pictures turn up in the Mirror of him sat in the press office room with them. The horror.

Long way for Labour yet whether Tories get into defenestration or not. There's a lot of unconvinced 2019 Tory voters sitting out the polling at the moment. All very Millibandy but for Starmer not being Milliband and the Tory leader not being Cameron.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24892 on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm




A few rumours over the last couple of days of pics.  Guess this is the first to drop.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24893 on: Yesterday at 11:17:45 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:48:04 pm
Observer opinium poll has Labour 9 points ahead, while 57% of voters think Johnson should resign.  Johnsons personal rating now -35%.

He's even lower (-42) with YouGov. May's worst rating was -49 and Corbyn's -56. Seems doable if the coming week goes as badly as it could.

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2021/12/10/boris-johnsons-favourability-has-dropped-all-time-
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24894 on: Yesterday at 11:36:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
A few rumours over the last couple of days of pics.  Guess this is the first to drop.
The Mirror (and Pippa Crerar) torturing the bastards again.  They did it with Cummings - releasing a bit, letting them parade their lies and then burying them with another instalment - and now it's the turn of the elected Tories.

I hope they have something big saved up for the eve of the North Shropshire by-election.  I want such a big swing away from the Tories that there's brown stained kecks in every Tory office when the results are announced.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24895 on: Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm »
Even ignoring the fact they were breaking the law. Its not great that the governments most senior advisers and Ministers spent most of December while cases and deaths were soaring on the piss is it?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24896 on: Today at 12:09:07 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 04:47:19 pm
Say whatever you want about the depth of the Tory shite, but still there are those who really ought to know better than to buy the Tory/MSM assassination of JC and the "re-arrangement" of Labour's machinery by Starmer equalling a Labour "fight-back" that will shift these Tory shysters.

I'm astounded that so many average Joe's and Josie's have swallowed the Tories' peddled shite that destroyed JC and elevated Starmer, that fervent admirer and leading member of the Friends of Israel - most probably the NEW leading light of that shamefilled mob now that the venomous Margaret Hodge has thrown her traitorous towel in. I want the end of the Tories as much as any other socialist but I cannot in all conscience feel anything but revulsion for Starmer bearing our Red Flag onwards to mediocrity.
why would the Tories want to destroy JC, he was a gift to them from Labour's own hand, leading the party to its biggest election defeat since Ramsey MacDonald
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24897 on: Today at 12:30:01 am »
If Priti Patel becomes PM Ill move to Australia. A dangerous mix of being an awful person and incompetent.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24898 on: Today at 12:32:13 am »
You've missed the point. The MSM/Tory bloc  - no question but that they were working TOGETHER - set out to destroy JC with every single underhanded trick in the book! In so doing, they robbed our people of a man who would have delivered a better Britain for the many and of course, at the expense of the few. 

I know there are those of the left-ish persuasion on here who think slightly differently than I do - but as a 76 year old lifetime socialist, I hold to my conviction and I say JC spoke the language of MY class and MY people and he most certainly would have delivered a better deal for the many.

That the capitalist MSM owners in alliance with the Tories (owned by the same faceless dark powers in their tax-havens of course) launched THE single most despicable personal assault in all of my lifetime on the man tells me they feared him more than anyone else and therefore needed to destroy him - the fucking bastards!!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24899 on: Today at 12:32:42 am »
Its absolutely fucking mental this country. Youve got the worst prime minister in history making allsorts of fuck ups on basically a daily basis at the worst time in our countries history. He got into power with everyoner knowing this. Hundreds of  Thousands of deaths etc due to this governments incompetence. Billions squandered to his mates etc over failed Covid schemes involving their mates .

Yet here we are, with him maybe losing his job cos he went to a party

Honest to god. Its fucking laughable
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24900 on: Today at 12:42:03 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm
Even ignoring the fact they were breaking the law. Its not great that the governments most senior advisers and Ministers spent most of December while cases and deaths were soaring on the piss is it?

I don't know why no one has mentioned that the Queen had to sit all alone at the funeral of her husband whilst Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and his cabinet were having pissups and breaking the rules that forced the Queen to sit alone.

Just stating the above would cause Daily Mail voters to be absolutely furious at the Tories. 'The poor Queen having to sit and mourn alone the death of her lifelong companion due to rules set by HM Government, who themselves believed they were above those rules' something along those lines etc...
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24901 on: Today at 12:53:39 am »
But just remember, these are tories, they know what they are doing and, unlike labour, have the sense to change course when the wind changes

When everyone knew Foot could not win, labour soldiered on, they lost
When everyone knew Kinnock could not win, labour soldiered on, they lost
When everyone knew Brown could not win, labour soldiered on, they lost
When everyone knew Miliband could not win, labour soldiered on, they lost
When everyone knew Corbyn could not win, labour soldiered on, they lost

When everyone knew Thatcher could not win, the tories changed their leader
When everyone knew Hague could not win, the tories changed their leader
When everyone knew Duncan Smith could not win, the tories changed their leader
When they think everyone knows Johnson will not win, the tories will change their leader
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24902 on: Today at 01:00:12 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:42:03 am
I don't know why no one has mentioned that the Queen had to sit all alone at the funeral of her husband whilst Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and his cabinet were having pissups and breaking the rules that forced the Queen to sit alone.

Just stating the above would cause Daily Mail voters to be absolutely furious at the Tories. 'The poor Queen having to sit and mourn alone the death of her lifelong companion due to rules set by HM Government, who themselves believed they were above those rules' something along those lines etc...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pzj_wGSg4s8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pzj_wGSg4s8</a>

10:20.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24903 on: Today at 01:19:47 am »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on Today at 12:32:42 am
Its absolutely fucking mental this country. Youve got the worst prime minister in history making allsorts of fuck ups on basically a daily basis at the worst time in our countries history. He got into power with everyoner knowing this. Hundreds of  Thousands of deaths etc due to this governments incompetence. Billions squandered to his mates etc over failed Covid schemes involving their mates .

Yet here we are, with him maybe losing his job cos he went to a party

Honest to god. Its fucking laughable

Feels like a lifetime ago that Ed milliband had a funny face captured on photo whilst having a butty and that was that

I hope the mirror have more though. This photo is going to let the story rumble on but isn't something the govt can't just shrug off. Same happened with the Cummins fiasco and eventually the papers ran out of material. Hopefully there's more to come
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24904 on: Today at 01:40:17 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:00:12 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pzj_wGSg4s8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pzj_wGSg4s8</a>

10:20.

we need memes and social media pounded with that kind of imagery, the queen sat alone - boris with a drink in his hand with others
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24905 on: Today at 06:21:18 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:36:02 pm
The Mirror (and Pippa Crerar) torturing the bastards again.  They did it with Cummings - releasing a bit, letting them parade their lies and then burying them with another instalment - and now it's the turn of the elected Tories.

I hope they have something big saved up for the eve of the North Shropshire by-election.  I want such a big swing away from the Tories that there's brown stained kecks in every Tory office when the results are announced.

Now the headline on the beeb and sky news websites.  Wonder which minister will be thrown to the wolves this morning to face the media?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59625432

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-boris-johnson-accused-of-culture-of-disregard-for-coronavirus-rules-as-photo-of-downing-street-quiz-emerges-12493560
