But just remember, these are tories, they know what they are doing and, unlike labour, have the sense to change course when the wind changes
When everyone knew Foot could not win, labour soldiered on, they lost
When everyone knew Kinnock could not win, labour soldiered on, they lost
When everyone knew Brown could not win, labour soldiered on, they lost
When everyone knew Miliband could not win, labour soldiered on, they lost
When everyone knew Corbyn could not win, labour soldiered on, they lost
When everyone knew Thatcher could not win, the tories changed their leader
When everyone knew Hague could not win, the tories changed their leader
When everyone knew Duncan Smith could not win, the tories changed their leader
When they think everyone knows Johnson will not win, the tories will change their leader