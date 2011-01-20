The likes of Momentum, the Canary, Novara etc weren't a thing when the Lib Dems in the mid to late 00s were doing well and the SNP started to do so from 2007.



Social media wasn't a thing until the late 2000s, and Momentum started off as the Elect Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Leader campaign, so you can date their existence. But that's not the salient point. The salient point is that social media groups are closed off from outsiders, until the narrative they are pushing gets into mainstream discourse. We saw this with Cambridge Analytica in the Brexit campaign, and the difficulty of establishing exactly what they had said (since they weren't cooperating), yet it is undeniable that they were engaging in discourse without their propaganda receiving proper examination.Why do I talk about the left and social media? Because I am seeing the same signs. Stories that aren't seen in the mainstream media, commonly using the same unusual language that you don't really see elsewhere other than from left wing enthusiasts who have a unifying belief that Corbyn was stabbed in the back. Same niche narrative that comes from nowhere. Except that this time there isn't even a mainstream media pushing a roughly similar narrative, meaning there is even less likelihood that this narrative has other sources.I like my discourse to be open, and open to examination. I don't like it to be taken as received wisdom, without any idea of where the sources come from. That's why, despite the flak that I've received on numerous occasions, and accusations that I debate in bad faith, I have always been willing to answer every question that I ask, and apply to myself all the standards that I expect of others. I'm open to myself, and I'm open to others. That's what I want discourse to be.