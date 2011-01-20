*Clive Tyldesley voice* Hello, hello...
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was last night accused of personally breaking Covid laws by hosting a Christmas quiz in No10 last year.
The Prime Minister was pictured on screen, sitting underneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher as he read out questions.
A source said many staff huddled by computers, conferring on questions and knocking back fizz, wine and beer from a local Tesco Metro.
In one office, the insider said, there were four teams, each made up of six people.
It was December 15 three days before a gathering now being probed and the PM was flanked by two members of his top team, although they were not drinking.
One was wearing a Santa hat and the other draped in tinsel.
London was then under Tier 2 regulations banning any social mixing between households which Mr Johnson appeared to have breached by mixing with the aides.