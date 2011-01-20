Poll

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,860
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24640 on: Today at 08:33:14 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:19:24 am
Just saw this.
How the actual fuck can she say that there is no evidence when there were policemen on site.
If there was no party then the police on site would be able to confirm nothing happened. Otherwise one assumes something did happen.
Then again the policemen on site are either negligent in their duty, or their bosses were aware as well and duty log books have disappeared we know how that trick works.

Was discussing this with my stepdad last night and I said there was no way Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can deny knowledge it happened, as his protection detail and the other plod would all have to know who was in the buildings and would be there keeping watch.

We all know the Met are corrupt c*nts, no better than SYP.
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,570
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24641 on: Today at 08:33:23 am »
Is there not the small problem of her apparently being thick as mince, or does that not matter anymore?
Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,087
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24642 on: Today at 08:49:34 am »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 08:33:23 am
Is there not the small problem of her apparently being thick as mince, or does that not matter anymore?

??

This could be about many people  ;D
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,090
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24643 on: Today at 09:00:56 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:19:24 am
Just saw this.
How the actual fuck can she say that there is no evidence when there were policemen on site.
If there was no party then the police on site would be able to confirm nothing happened. Otherwise one assumes something did happen.
Then again the policemen on site are either negligent in their duty, or their bosses were aware as well and duty log books have disappeared we know how that trick works.

Protect your own. Its a dark country that is so corrupt.

Remember the way they dealt with the vigil for Sarah Everard. Kate Middleton also turned up without a mask and that was fine then the Met actually assaulted people who were there peacefully.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,570
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24644 on: Today at 09:16:28 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:49:34 am
??

This could be about many people  ;D

Fair point! I thought she was particularly bad. But its a low bar all round.
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,457
  • JFT96.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24645 on: Today at 09:27:48 am »
It seems as though the Mail and Telegraph have a list of attendees for Carrie Johnson's party on November 13 last year but they are not realising it. It'll surely be leaked at some point today if that is the case.


Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24646 on: Today at 09:31:05 am »
https://mobile.twitter.com/ukiswitheu/status/1468648403601174541

Dominic Grieve dropping truth bombs all over the place here.
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,570
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24647 on: Today at 09:31:20 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:27:48 am
It seems as though the Mail and Telegraph have a list of attendees for Carrie Johnson's party on November 13 last year but they are not realising it. It'll surely be leaked at some point today if that is the case.


If anyone who went to it was sensible theyd fess up early. Apologise and grovel for a bit and hope they dodge a bullet. Surely it will be worse for those who keep quiet and then get named on the list.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,330
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24648 on: Today at 09:51:36 am »
Dont know if its been mentioned but Starmer was utter shite at PMQ’s yesterday. Really poor.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24649 on: Today at 09:52:07 am »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 08:33:23 am
Is there not the small problem of her apparently being thick as mince, or does that not matter anymore?


Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:49:34 am
??

This could be about many people  ;D

Truss right?
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24650 on: Today at 09:57:09 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:51:36 am
Dont know if its been mentioned but Starmer was utter shite at PMQs yesterday. Really poor.

he was rubbish

unless he thinks he needs to keep Boris in a job as they only chance of winning

like when we stopped attacking at 5-0
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24651 on: Today at 09:58:09 am »
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,619
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24652 on: Today at 10:04:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:01:28 am


This is the only way the Tories will win the next general election. 

Johnson knows it too, which is why he hits the "playing politics" line so hard.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,090
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24653 on: Today at 10:22:38 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:27:48 am
It seems as though the Mail and Telegraph have a list of attendees for Carrie Johnson's party on November 13 last year but they are not realising it. It'll surely be leaked at some point today if that is the case.




You would hope that and some photos come out.

A web of lies will unfold soon although I doubt it will finish him.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,740
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24654 on: Today at 10:26:06 am »
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,090
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24655 on: Today at 10:30:07 am »
Johnson just become a father for the 11th time (possibly more).

A bouncing baby distraction.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,827
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24656 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:30:07 am
Johnson just become a father for the 11th time (possibly more).

A bouncing baby distraction.

Incredible timing from Carrie ::)
Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24657 on: Today at 10:39:59 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:30:07 am
Johnson just become a father for the 11th time (possibly more).

A bouncing baby distraction.

Yet another Parasite for Johnson to deny in future and how fucking convenient for a wholly complicit press to take all their masters bad news off the front pages!
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,635
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24658 on: Today at 10:49:57 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 07:41:24 pm
Met police not investigating.

Cressida looking after her own.

Dick is one them: educated at the Dragon School & Oxford High School independent schools. Shes a public schoolgirl Tory. Its in her DNA to protect her class. Its a disgrace that such an unworthy & corrupt minority continue to hold sway over the fate of a whole country in the 21st century.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,635
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24659 on: Today at 10:52:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm

Genius..

:lmao

The songs are ace.

Club Torycaners 😂
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24660 on: Today at 10:52:03 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:49:57 am
Dick is one them: educated at the Dragon School & Oxford High School independent schools. Shes a public schoolgirl Tory. Its in her DNA to protect her class. Its a disgrace that such an unworthy & corrupt minority continue to hold sway over the fate of a whole country in the 21st century.

 I dont think the stance of the met, who were meters away from the party, is getting enough scrutiny

its fucking outrageous
Online RainbowFlick@xmas

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,941
  • Twitter me bro
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24661 on: Today at 10:55:05 am »
what will it take for Starmer to actually attack the Tories beyond a slap on the wrist? despite the numerous terrible things the Tories have done for *years* this is the one time the country seems united in anger, even if there's been far worse done by then. and yet... he's just... whimpering. there were people in here saying this was a 'calculated' approach by him and was all part of the plan. i'm not sure how true that is and in fact, he is a donkey.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24662 on: Today at 10:58:00 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:52:03 am
I dont think the stance of the met, who were meters away from the party, is getting enough scrutiny

its fucking outrageous

Are you surprised?

If you think everyone is equal in this country, you are very much mistaken.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,619
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24663 on: Today at 10:58:19 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 10:55:05 am
what will it take for Starmer to actually attack the Tories beyond a slap on the wrist? despite the numerous terrible things the Tories have done for *years* this is the one time the country seems united in anger, even if there's been far worse done by then. and yet... he's just... whimpering. there were people in here saying this was a 'calculated' approach by him and was all part of the plan. i'm not sure how true that is and in fact, he is a donkey.

What should he have said?
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24664 on: Today at 11:00:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:58:19 am
What should he have said?

honest question Yorky

What do you think he should have said/done?
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,641
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24665 on: Today at 11:00:36 am »
I didn't hear all of PMQ. What's Starmer's response to 'playing politics'?
I did wonder about " in case the Prime Minister isn't aware we are all politicians, but some of us are good at our jobs.   " , but decided that's a bit shit.
I prefer "You might call it 'playing politics', I call it 'holding the government to account, keeping them honest as it were'

I'm sure there are better options out there. Needs to be something simple though that can be flung back at him and makes him think twice before trying to use the playing politics card again.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,090
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24666 on: Today at 11:01:32 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:58:00 am
Are you surprised?

If you think everyone is equal in this country, you are very much mistaken.

They attacked innocent people at a vigil for a girl murdered by one of their own.

Utterly disgusting organisation.
Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,570
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24667 on: Today at 11:01:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:58:19 am
What should he have said?
obviously he should have ripped his shirt off, exposing his full chest england flag tattoo and shouted 'Boris, you're a cnut'

Or something like that i'm guessing........
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24668 on: Today at 11:01:50 am »
Tories trying to get the winter recess brought forward 2 days to avoid next weeks PMQ's and other media commitments
Online RainbowFlick@xmas

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,941
  • Twitter me bro
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24669 on: Today at 11:01:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:58:19 am
What should he have said?

answer my question first.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,740
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24670 on: Today at 11:03:31 am »
Sam Coates Sky
@SamCoatesSky
How does No 10 square this:

In May the PM told Lord Geidt that he did not know who was behind No11 flat refurb until Feb 2021

Today the Electoral Commission says Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Whatsapped Lord Brownlow in November 2020 asking for more cash for the No11 refurb



https://twitter.com/SamCoatesSky/status/1468892847835340806
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,635
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24671 on: Today at 11:03:35 am »
He  (Starmer) could have reminded everyone that it was Johnson & Co. playing politics  with the pandemic when they decided to go down the herd immunity/let the bodies pile high route instead of following scientific advice & what other countries were doing successfully.
Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,570
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24672 on: Today at 11:04:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:03:31 am
Sam Coates Sky
@SamCoatesSky
How does No 10 square this:

In May the PM told Lord Geidt that he did not know who was behind No11 flat refurb until Feb 2021

Today the Electoral Commission says Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Whatsapped Lord Brownlow in November 2020 asking for more cash for the No11 refurb




you mean, he lied......colour me astounded....
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,740
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24673 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:04:35 am
you mean, he lied......colour me astounded....


He misled the official inquiry.

Also, the Cabinet Office stated categorically that Bozo had subsequently paid all the suppliers' bills personally, yet the report finds that suppliers were paid by Brownlow directly.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24674 on: Today at 11:35:03 am »
How many more times is this fat twat going to be allowed to lie and get away with it.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,090
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24675 on: Today at 11:35:57 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:35:03 am
How many more times is this fat twat going to be allowed to lie and get away with it.

Forever I suspect.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,827
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24676 on: Today at 11:37:22 am »
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,740
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24677 on: Today at 11:37:39 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:35:03 am
How many more times is this fat twat going to be allowed to lie and get away with it.

"Getting Brexit done" gives him a platinum Get out of Jail Free card.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,619
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24678 on: Today at 11:39:21 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 11:01:53 am
answer my question first.

The 'slapped wrist' thing? I thought that was a rhetorical question.

I thought Starmer was excellent yesterday and played it just right.

Over to you. What should he have asked?
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24679 on: Today at 11:45:07 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:14:29 am

He misled the official inquiry.

Also, the Cabinet Office stated categorically that Bozo had subsequently paid all the suppliers' bills personally, yet the report finds that suppliers were paid by Brownlow directly.

Is it normally considered worse to lie to Parliament or to an official inquiry? Is either covered by law?
