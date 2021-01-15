Poll

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.

12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24600 on: Today at 07:30:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:41 pm
Yet they fined others for hosting parties.

Also isnt Downing Street heavily policed with tight security?

I thought the Met had said they would.
Starmer referred to a police investigation in PMQs
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24601 on: Today at 07:32:16 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:29:54 pm
He is the Hunt who ignored the Cygnus exercise report and reduced the PPE stockpiles and the capacity to deal with a pandemic.

if there the only failings hes a shoe in  ;D

it will be Sunak IMO

Tower of Power @ Xmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24602 on: Today at 07:33:30 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:27:41 pm
credible opposition required

An Ant & Dec/Rashford coalition?
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24603 on: Today at 07:36:08 pm
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 07:33:30 pm
An Ant & Dec/Rashford coalition?

Sounds good

no room for Gary Neville
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24604 on: Today at 07:39:14 pm
Saw this on twitter..
Quote
I have to say, seeing that video tonight, remembering that I was burying my father with a few selected people, each of us almost with a pew to ourselves, and I couldn't even hug my own mother in the crematorium as we shed our isolated tears, I feel fooled, deceived and lied to.

Brings it all home really.

And this guy is a Tory.
W

Walshy nMe®

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24605 on: Today at 07:41:24 pm
Met police not investigating.

Cressida looking after her own.
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24606 on: Today at 07:48:44 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:29:54 pm
He is the Hunt who ignored the Cygnus exercise report and reduced the PPE stockpiles and the capacity to deal with a pandemic.


Yep, hes a twat of the highest order. But to the shadowy people who decide these things, hes not tainted by close association to Johnson.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24607 on: Today at 07:54:39 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:30:36 pm
I thought the Met had said they would.
Starmer referred to a police investigation in PMQs

Met just confirmed.
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24608 on: Today at 07:58:09 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:30:36 pm
I thought the Met had said they would.
Starmer referred to a police investigation in PMQs

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:54:39 pm
Met just confirmed.

not just the Government with you turns then
Jshooters

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24609 on: Today at 08:02:23 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:27:24 pm
The Met have said they won't investigate the party. 
That's why they kept someone as incompetent as Cressida Dick on as Commissioner. Protect your masters at all times is basically the slogan for the Met.
.


Hopefully something comes of this then



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24610 on: Today at 08:03:05 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:58:09 pm
not just the Government with you turns then

Not enough evidence despite the security on the building.

Imagine they want to protect certain people.
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24611 on: Today at 08:03:57 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:02:23 pm
.


Hopefully something comes of this then





you have to go past the police to get in, theyre complicit
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24612 on: Today at 08:11:14 pm
So one of the PM's advisers drove the length of the country pretty much during the height of COVID and now another has gone over this latest episode over the party. Maybe the person choosing these individuals should be on a scolding hot seat right now.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24613 on: Today at 08:15:07 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:11:14 pm
So one of the PM's advisers drove the length of the country pretty much during the height of COVID and now another has gone over this latest episode over the party. Maybe the person choosing these individuals should be on a scolding hot seat right now.

Think this is different as the lines are so blurry.

Did Stratton leak this herself ? Her best man at her wedding was Sunak.
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24614 on: Today at 08:16:00 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:11:14 pm
So one of the PM's advisers drove the length of the country pretty much during the height of COVID and now another has gone over this latest episode over the party. Maybe the person choosing these individuals should be on a scolding hot seat right now.

Thatd be Mrs. Johnson then🤗
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24615 on: Today at 08:16:30 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:15:07 pm
Think this is different as the lines are so blurry.

Did Stratton leak this herself ? Her best man at her wedding was Sunak.

In every day life if somebody keeps hiring individuals that then have to resign they'd come under serious pressure for hiring those individuals. Politics is so far removed from reality it's extraordinary. A story like this will arise every so often just to reinforce it.
Machae

  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24616 on: Today at 08:16:40 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:13:02 pm

Some are changing their minds.....

@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 38% (+2)
CON: 34% (-4)
LDEM: 11% (+2)
GRN: 6% (-)
REFUK: 5% (+1)

via @RedfieldWilton 08 Dec

I hope all these parties can unite and not select candidates where they have no chance of winning, so as to not let the Tories in through the backdoor
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24617 on: Today at 08:21:05 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:16:30 pm
In every day life if somebody keeps hiring individuals that then have to resign they'd come under serious pressure for hiring those individuals. Politics is so far removed from reality it's extraordinary. A story like this will arise every so often just to reinforce it.

He wont resign over it but theres definitely something underhand about this
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24618 on: Today at 08:49:45 pm
So Cressida Dick was at this party then?
Jolly Elf?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24619 on: Today at 08:56:58 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:49:45 pm
So Cressida Dick was at this party then?

Not the only dick that was there.
UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24620 on: Today at 09:11:49 pm
Can anyone explain why you can go to Christmas work parties but not to work in an office?
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24621 on: Today at 09:13:56 pm

Genius..

:lmao

The songs are ace.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24622 on: Today at 09:14:16 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:11:49 pm
Can anyone explain why you can go to Christmas work parties but not to work in an office?

Popularity contest.
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24623 on: Today at 09:19:38 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:11:49 pm
Can anyone explain why you can go to Christmas work parties but not to work in an office?

Because work from home orders without furlough will kill hospitality, this way they can pretend its not their fault.
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24624 on: Today at 09:23:12 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:11:49 pm
Can anyone explain why you can go to Christmas work parties but not to work in an office?

because Christmas parties need positive spin at this current time
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24625 on: Today at 09:24:24 pm
oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24626 on: Today at 09:30:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:56 pm

Genius..

:lmao

The songs are ace.
:) ;) Brilliant
Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24627 on: Today at 09:50:41 pm
Alastair Campbell I see.  8)
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24628 on: Today at 09:55:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:56 pm

Genius..

:lmao

The songs are ace.

Capon!?
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24629 on: Today at 10:01:57 pm
A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24630 on: Today at 10:32:19 pm
dfgdfgdfgdf" border="0
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,084
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24631 on: Today at 10:35:21 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:11:49 pm
Can anyone explain why you can go to Christmas work parties but not to work in an office?

Even that dickhead didn't have the balls to stand up there and tell everyone they couldn't have Christmas parties.
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,987
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24632 on: Today at 10:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:25:14 pm
Like others, I dont think Johnson will lead the Tories into the next election.

If I were to bet on his successor, it would be Hunt. Hes kept his powder dry, and unlike the current, talentless cabinet members who couldnt command a fraction of the loyalty Johnson does with the wider (once) adoring public, he does possess political skills (though not, of course any charisma).
In a way, I hope they elect Sunak or Javid, because the great unwashed Brexit fuckers will struggle to vote for "a person of colour"

Also both are totally useless too, Javid is particularly incompetent and I am 100% certain that Sunak leaked the non Christmas Party  and the video confirming that such an event "did not in any way" take place!
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,987
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24633 on: Today at 11:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:19:38 pm
Because work from home orders without furlough will kill hospitality, this way they can pretend its not their fault.
spot on, the c*nt of a bloke knows that companies will cancel their parties and that will be on them, he will share no responsibility for parties being cancelled and pubs going out of business.

The bloke is a 100% c*nt, the country would have been much better off had he died when he supposedly caught it.

Yes he would have been replaced by another Tory c*nt but any fucker would appear competent when compared with this fat prick
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,987
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24634 on: Today at 11:27:44 pm »
Nadhim Zahawi is now turning into a bumbling wreck trying to defend the parties and the Stratton resignation. The touch of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson affects them all
