Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing with a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 609 610 611 612 613 [614]   Go Down

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 847394 times)

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24520 on: Today at 04:07:07 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:45:37 pm
Allegra Stratton has resigned, the first of many hopefully.

The stupid bint has crocodile tears in her resignation statement, could she be anymore false.

Surely the investigation into whether there was a party or not is moot now? I mean you dont resign for being at a party that never happened, do you?

It happened, everyone knows that now (they did anyway) its just a matter of finding out who went.  Should be pretty easy as presumably theres a system in Downing Street that requires staff/visitors to sign in and out for security purposes?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,323
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24521 on: Today at 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:45:37 pm
Allegra Stratton has resigned, the first of many hopefully.

The stupid bint has crocodile tears in her resignation statement, could she be anymore false.

She really is smug, as she was on Peston's show. Love to see people like that lose their jobs.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,323
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24522 on: Today at 04:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:03:22 am

If the next leader was Liz Truss, I think Labour would destroy her. She's gaff-prone, ponderous when needing to think on her feet, but also lacks the public school  'masters of the universe' sheer arrogance of Bozo and his ilk, which allows them to brazenly dismiss accusations and fuck-ups.

Sunak's favourite, but largely inexperienced and untried in leadership roles. I also suspect there's a few skeletons in his closet from his pre-politician days (he was a bankster/investment fund parasite)

Liz Truss is a bit of a joke inside the party. She gets good scores from the grass roots because they like the things she talks about but even they know that if she were Tory leader, she would die on her feet. I have always wanted her to get the job for that reason.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
  • 7 is the magic number
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24523 on: Today at 04:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 12:05:31 pm
Resign CuntFace.

I know people are angry but I don't really see how bringing El Hadji Diouf back into Liverpool's attacking lineup can help anyone?
Logged

Offline Mistletoe Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24524 on: Today at 04:22:12 pm »
Douglas Ross calling for him to go if he has misled Parliament. That's how these things always start. It's never the heavy hitters who put the boot in first. I think he won't survive this now to be honest.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24525 on: Today at 04:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Mistletoe Gripweed on Today at 04:22:12 pm
Douglas Ross calling for him to go if he has misled Parliament. That's how these things always start. It's never the heavy hitters who put the boot in first. I think he won't survive this now to be honest.

That'll be DRoss out the door shortly to be replaced by Andrew Six Chip Bowie then.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,608
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24526 on: Today at 04:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:04:17 pm

it wont be Truss, I think Sunak would get them a GE victory.  Your average voter would have no interest in his banking career

Hes the guy who gave us all Furlough

Your average voter, particularly in Red wall constituencies, may not be interested in his banking career but his ethnicity may be a non starter for some.

Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,375
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24527 on: Today at 04:40:08 pm »
Lots of people bashing Starmer (the usual suspects) for demanding an apology and not asking for his resignation.

The shit is finally starting to stick to Johnson. The public opinion of him and his government is deteriorating. The moment he is sacked and Rishi comes along the slate is wiped clean.

For as long as the Tories are in power, I want Johnson to continue to dismantle them.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,291
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24528 on: Today at 04:41:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:38:45 pm
Your average voter, particularly in Red wall constituencies, may not be interested in his banking career but his ethnicity may be a non starter for some.

Yep, that's how I see it too. A lot of the support they have picked up over the past few years will suddenly disappear and nobody will be able to explain why. Well openly explain why anyway.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24529 on: Today at 04:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Mistletoe Gripweed on Today at 04:22:12 pm
Douglas Ross calling for him to go if he has misled Parliament. That's how these things always start. It's never the heavy hitters who put the boot in first. I think he won't survive this now to be honest.
Like it's the first time that's happened  :lmao

Sadly if this continues, it'll be because he's seen as a liability, not out of any sense of right. It will be a new broom and anything bad will be blamed on Johnson.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,129
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24530 on: Today at 04:44:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:38:45 pm
Your average voter, particularly in Red wall constituencies, may not be interested in his banking career but his ethnicity may be a non starter for some.

Agrees.

For many, Sunak is far too brown to be PM.
Logged

Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,534
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24531 on: Today at 04:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:44:59 pm
Agrees.

For many, Sunak is far too brown to be PM.

Weve had Gordon.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,608
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24532 on: Today at 04:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 04:51:50 pm
Weve had Gordon.

He was too Scottish for some.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,061
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24533 on: Today at 04:54:51 pm »
Will anyone else resign?

What about the blokes in that video? What about the people at the Party?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,931
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24534 on: Today at 04:55:04 pm »
The guy lied to the fucking Queen and survived.  Yet it's a Christmas party from 12 months ago that could force him out.

I hate Thatcher, but she would have ripped this corrupt bastard's bollocks off for his attitude.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24535 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:55:04 pm
The guy lied to the fucking Queen and survived.  Yet it's a Christmas party from 12 months ago that could force him out.

I hate Thatcher, but she would have ripped this corrupt bastard's bollocks off for his attitude.

I never thought I'd live to see a worse PM than Thatcher but Kim Il Johnson is a whole next level c*nt.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24536 on: Today at 04:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:44:07 pm
Like it's the first time that's happened  :lmao

Sadly if this continues, it'll be because he's seen as a liability, not out of any sense of right. It will be a new broom and anything bad will be blamed on Johnson.
Yep. I think the point should be hammered if Johnson is sent packing.

My Signature
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,942
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24537 on: Today at 05:09:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:16:49 pm
She really is smug, as she was on Peston's show. Love to see people like that lose their jobs.

Absolutely no sympathy. She's upset she got caught out , that's all. An absolute disgrace she is.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,162
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24538 on: Today at 05:11:57 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:09:45 pm
Absolutely no sympathy. She's upset she got caught out , that's all. An absolute disgrace she is.

Exactly that. She'll be in the House of Lords within 18 months. c*nt.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,909
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24539 on: Today at 05:12:57 pm »
6pm press conference called.

probably to announce plan b
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,061
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24540 on: Today at 05:15:23 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:09:45 pm
Absolutely no sympathy. She's upset she got caught out , that's all. An absolute disgrace she is.

Crocodile tears.

At least she resigned but probably the fall guy for Johnson.

He won't go.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24541 on: Today at 05:17:39 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:09:45 pm
Absolutely no sympathy. She's upset she got caught out , that's all. An absolute disgrace she is.
I too have no sympathy with her but she is clearly being used as a scapegoat to get Johnson out of a difficult situation.  He has lied, and lied again, yet he is refusing to take any sort of responsibility for this when at the end of the day the buck should stop with him.

Even if he did not know about the party or if he knew about it but genuinely believed that the rules had been observed when clearly they weren't then to constantly deny that such an event occurred is just nuts.  He needs to take ownership of it and show some leadership rather than simply passing the buck and just being in denial mode.

This has got legs, it should cost him his job, whether it will or not, time will tell

I thin that Sunak was behind the leak too, he's another snide c*nt
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24542 on: Today at 05:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:15:23 pm
Crocodile tears.

At least she resigned but probably the fall guy for Johnson.

He won't go.
100%, he won't go immediately, I doubt he will resign but like Thatcher, if the Tories see him as a liability rather than an asset they won't hesitate to stab him in the back
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,061
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24543 on: Today at 05:21:03 pm »
Stratton was always leaving too cause of the COP26 work.

There is defo something in the journalists attending one of these parties too hence how quiet some have been.

Country is rotten to the core.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 609 610 611 612 613 [614]   Go Up
« previous next »
 