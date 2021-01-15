Absolutely no sympathy. She's upset she got caught out , that's all. An absolute disgrace she is.



I too have no sympathy with her but she is clearly being used as a scapegoat to get Johnson out of a difficult situation. He has lied, and lied again, yet he is refusing to take any sort of responsibility for this when at the end of the day the buck should stop with him.Even if he did not know about the party or if he knew about it but genuinely believed that the rules had been observed when clearly they weren't then to constantly deny that such an event occurred is just nuts. He needs to take ownership of it and show some leadership rather than simply passing the buck and just being in denial mode.This has got legs, it should cost him his job, whether it will or not, time will tellI thin that Sunak was behind the leak too, he's another snide c*nt