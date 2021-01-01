Poll

Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Resign CuntFace.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Fat scruffy twat.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Hes just lied to the house.

Then some Tory twat stands up and stammers her way through blaming Labour for bins not being collected or something.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
'I apologise, I'm furious about it, but it didn't happen'

Absolutely shameless.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
'It was in his house!!'
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Tory PM in lying scumbag shocker..............
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:08:38 pm
'It was in his house!!'
I was wondering that. I had heard downing st. I don't know if only 10 and 11 are used. Or if it was like #2.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 11:08:26 am
Plan B is go according to FT.

https://twitter.com/SebastianEPayne/status/1468528194777145344?s=20
Working from home... like the attendees of the alleged party were doing?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Fucking hell fire.

Throwing his staff under the bus - lying in Parliament.

Starmer fucking eviserating him here. Visibly angry aswell. Also telling the Tories to shut up and listen.

How has he not fucking gone.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 11:13:53 am
My fear is this could cause unrest.

Oh you'd love a bit of unrest. Civil disobediance, picket lines and what not.
Not a proper commie if not !
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:08:38 pm
'It was in his house!!'
Good point. could they just all march in and have a party without Johnson knowing about it, I doubt it, they must have asked for permission.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
I know it's obvious.

But what an evil bunch of c*nts that front bench is.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
He might as well just whip his cock out at the dispatch box and tell the country to suck it (as that is what he's doing metaphorically).
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Starmer throwing the queen out there. Throwing a comparison between the Queen and PM.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
The 'playing politics' line has to be the laziest, most disingenuous rebuttal around.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Ian Blackford putting it right to the c*nt. Go on lad.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
'I can walk onto times square, shoot someone and I wouldn't lose a vote'
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:12:32 pm
Oh you'd love a bit of unrest. Civil disobediance, picket lines and what not.
Not a proper commie if not !

My Black Bloc days are far behind me! To be honest, wouldn't want to be anywhere alongside the anti-vax crackpots that will inevitably be on the streets the moment the passports get announced!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
I'd get Blackford on first to rough him up a bit first some strong early punches and then get Starmer on to pick him apart on detail.
A bit like getting your pace bowlers to put a few nasty ones in and then getting your spinners to pick up the bits.

As always, he was a disgrace. Playing politics, country want to look forward, vaccine roll out boosters, lie, lie, lie.

That session was a microcosm of what it would have been like had Starmer gone for everything on Covid. Would have been a no win situation.

The sooner this lying, lazy, amoral piece of shit is removed the better.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Bit soon for the pace bowler analogy after last night

Interesting point. The PM committed to cooperating with the Met police. Means one of two things - 1) hes going to have to hand over incriminating stuff or likely 2) Cressidas said dont worry lads Ill bury itZ
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Horrible nasty c*nt of a man
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:33:33 pm
Bit soon for the pace bowler analogy after last night

Interesting point. The PM committed to cooperating with the Met police. Means one of two things - 1) hes going to have to hand over incriminating stuff or likely 2) Cressidas said dont worry lads Ill bury itZ

He's going to throw his junior staff under the bus.

There hasn't been any major names mentioned on who was actually at the party. Every MP interviewed so far has been 'Well I wasn't there'. What we need is a list of who was in the room. I would bet good money on the Mirror sitting on this until the opportune moment 
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:36:48 pm
He's going to throw his junior staff under the bus.

There hasn't been any major names mentioned on who was actually at the party. Every MP interviewed so far has been 'Well I wasn't there'. What we need is a list of who was in the room. I would bet good money on the Mirror sitting on this until the opportune moment

Many are conspicuous in their silence. That includes journos.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:36:48 pm
He's going to throw his junior staff under the bus.

There hasn't been any major names mentioned on who was actually at the party. Every MP interviewed so far has been 'Well I wasn't there'. What we need is a list of who was in the room. I would bet good money on the Mirror sitting on this until the opportune moment 

Stratton and the other bloke aren't junior. There will have been senior SPADs there aswell.

Someone he's throwing under that bus will have something on him.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Bunch of corrupt lying Tory rats

Did you just eat a chocolate bar.
No.
Are you sure..
Yes
Are you lying
No..



The fat lying corrupt twat needs to resign. Whether or not he was there, it was in his feckin house, he allowed that to happen.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:41:53 pm
Stratton and the other bloke aren't junior. There will have been senior SPADs there aswell.

Someone he's throwing under that bus will have something on him.

Not enough to take down the party.

Even Cummings has come out today asking them to investigate a number of smaller parties held within the party the day he was removed from his role within the government. Implied heavily there were a number of Cummings sacked parties held.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
The British public voted them in.

Question is: what you going to do about it? Anywhere else and these c*nts would be having their windows pelted round about now.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
They are literally unaccountable.

Its all a big laugh to them.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:41:53 pm
Stratton and the other bloke aren't junior. There will have been senior SPADs there aswell.

Someone he's throwing under that bus will have something on him.

The problem for Boris is with surrounding himself with people like him, self centred narcissists don't really do "taking one for the team", see that Cummings chap.

For the first time I think he knows he's in serious trouble, he didn't seem to have his heart fully in his bluster today, it could come soon as liars can fold spectacularly quickly when they know the games up.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Petition demanding the IOPC Investigate Met Police For Failing to Stop/investigate 2020 Downing Street party

https://chng.it/8FVbpX6N

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Going back a bit - will be interesting to see what adaptions get made to Hansard of this exchange:

Starmer: "Will the prime minister support the police and support the CPS by handing over everything the government knows about parties in Downing Street to the Metropolitan Police?"

Johnson: "Of course we will do that."

This is the classic barrister vs blagger exchange. Johnson answered the question he expected, not the one asked. Johnson's clearly happy(ish) with the focus being on the one on the 18th he wasn't at and throwing staffers and Senior civil servants under the bus. What he agreed to on the record was broader.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
There was some talk around our breakfast table this morning about them leaking this themselves as a distraction tactic for something. Nobody could really come up with an idea for what the something would be though.

Increased restrictions was about the best we managed. But it seems like a bit of an own goal to piss off the country with a flagrant disregard for restrictions in the same week you enforce more on said pissed off people? Unless they don't actually want people to be following them but know they have to at least be seen implementing them? Which would be just as deliberately batshit as revealing you didn't follow the rules at the same time as reimposing more. But I guess taunting people towards death is a Tory enough move.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
The Christmas party scandal seems like a more lightweight distraction from their utterly shameful corruption scandals (why arent the Met investigating those?). It would be funny if it took down a few of them where the theft of billions of public pounds could not.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:54:09 pm
The Christmas party scandal seems like a more lightweight distraction from their utterly shameful corruption scandals (why arent the Met investigating those?). It would be funny if it took down a few of them where the theft of billions of public pounds could not.

I read a tweet today which said the government getting major flack for the Christmas party feels like how the FBI got Al Capone on tax evasion of all things  ;D
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
They have had to deny that Simon Case why is investigating wasn't't at the party.

You can only laugh now as they are openingly taking the piss.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
New Lib Dem leaflet for the by-election.

Not exactly subtle, but could be effective.





Edit:

Now favourites to win North Shropshire.

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Allegra Stratton has resigned, the first of many hopefully.

The stupid bint has crocodile tears in her resignation statement, could she be anymore false.
