Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 844143 times)

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24360 on: December 3, 2021, 10:00:26 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December  3, 2021, 09:56:16 am

You reckon the Lib Dems would avoid the same mistake again...?

 ;D

They wouldn't be that self-destructive surely. Would they?!

Actually, I think on current polling there wouldn't be a majority in an case. It could be a right mess where the only options are:

Tories + SNP (not gonna happen)
Labour  +  Lib Dems + SNP (very tricky)
Minority government (probably highly unstable)
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24361 on: December 3, 2021, 10:04:22 am »
Quote from: Libertine on December  3, 2021, 10:00:26 am
They wouldn't be that self-destructive surely. Would they?!

Actually, I think on current polling there wouldn't be a majority in an case. It could be a right mess where the only options are:

Tories + SNP (not gonna happen)
Labour  +  Lib Dems + SNP (very tricky)
Minority government (probably highly unstable)

if it goes well enough SNP might not be needed
is there a rule on the party with most seats gets first choice of coalition
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24362 on: December 3, 2021, 10:38:30 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/02/michelle-mone-tory-peer-accused-of-sending-racist-abusive-messages

Tory peer Michelle Mone accused of sending racist and abusive message

The Conservative peer Michelle Mone has been accused of sending a racist message to a man of Indian heritage who alleged in an official complaint that she told him he was a waste of a mans white skin.

The phrase was allegedly used in a WhatsApp message sent by the Tory member of the House of Lords in June 2019 during a disagreement following a fatal yacht crash off the coast of Monaco.

The message was part of a series of WhatsApp exchanges, screenshots of which have been sent to the House of Lords commissioner for standards as part of a complaint alleging that Lady Mone sent racist and abusive messages.

The Guardian has seen the complaint and screenshots of the exchanges, in which Mone also appears to make derogatory remarks about the mental health of the mans partner, describing her as a mental loony and nut case bird. The commissioner responded that he was unable to investigate Mone because the messages were not sent in the course of her parliamentary duties.

Contacted by the Guardian, a representative of the Tory peer initially said: Baroness Mone is 100% not a racist. Baroness Mone and her husband have built over 15 schools in Africa in the past three years.

Her lawyers later provided another statement in which they said Mone had no access to the messages and no detailed memory of them.

She is not prepared to comment on the messages unless and until their authenticity has been confirmed but Baroness Mone, in any event, very strongly denies that she is a racist, a sexist or that she has a lack of respect for those persons genuinely suffering with mental health difficulties.

The statement added that it was as illogical as it is inconceivable that she could or would have made such a comment or made it with the slightest racist intent as, at the time, she had no knowledge that the complainant was anything other than white British, as his appearance is 100% white, with a cut-glass English accent.

Mone was appointed to the House of Lords by David Cameron in 2015, a year after selling an 80% stake in her Ultimo lingerie company. She was then selected to lead a government review on entrepreneurship. Iain Duncan Smith, then work and pensions secretary, said at the time: Theres no one I can think of thats better qualified to help young entrepreneurs from deprived backgrounds to turn a good idea into a flourishing business.

In separate correspondence, her lawyers also said their client believed at the time that the man had no trace whatsoever of non-white colouring or any features that would suggest he was not 100% white and British.

The yacht crash occurred in late May 2019, at the end of a day that Mone and her husband, the Isle of Man-based businessman Douglas Barrowman, had spent socialising on their boat with friends and guests who had arrived on another yacht. As their friends yacht was departing to head back to shore in Monaco, it crashed into Barrowmans and a crew member was killed.

In the weeks following the collision, Mone appears to have become embroiled in a disagreement on WhatsApp with the man of Indian heritage, who describes his appearance as brown-skinned, who had been a guest on the other boat along with his partner.

According to the complaint, on 13 June 2019 Mone used a WhatsApp group to question whether the mans partner had genuinely suffered psychologically after the accident, claiming that she had been partying only a few days after.

The man replied that his partner had been seriously traumatised by the yacht incident, adding: I would prefer you back the fuck off.

According to the complaint and the WhatsApp screenshots, the Tory peer then said: OMG what a pile of crap!! You are talking to me, a smart, bright individual who doesnt get taken in by your shit! In fact my bullshit detector was on you from day 1. You & your mental loony of a girlfriend have been parting [sic] like mad!  You need to get a grip and have respect for a guy that was killed!!! Funny how your mad girlfriend has now deleted all the pictures, dont worry I have screenshots of the dates and times. 48 hours after the guy was killed. Your [sic] a low life, a waste of a mans [sic] white skin so dont give us your lies. Your [sic] a total disgrace.

She added: Now you deal with the police enquiries including your nut case bird.

The man sent an immediate reply in which he said: A waste of a white mans skin? Did not know you were racist, Michelle. Fifteen minutes later, Mone said: Your [sic] blocked and take your mental case to the police station.

Responding to questions from the Guardian, Mones lawyers also questioned the motives of the complainant, who is a financial consultant who briefly worked for Barrowman. Seeking to cast doubt on the authenticity of the messages, they suggested they were written in a manic way, in keeping with someone with coherency issues, rather than from a well-educated and articulate Baroness.

The complainant, who does not want to be named, made a complaint to Martin Jelley, the Lords commissioner for standards, in August 2021. The document alleges that Mones conduct in the WhatsApp messages amounted to bullying and harassment, arguing that the messages were derogatory and racist towards him and abusive and derogatory towards his partners mental health.

Jelley replied that he could not investigate because the Lords code of conduct, which incorporates the Nolan principles for people in public life, applies only to members in the course of their parliamentary duties and activities.

The commissioner informed Mone that the complaint had been made, but that it would go no further. Contacted by the Guardian, Jelley said the Lords code prevented him from confirming or denying information regarding the complaint.


A House of Lords spokesperson said: Where a complaint does not relate to a members parliamentary duties, it is not covered by the code or the remit of the commissioner for standards.

The complainant subsequently wrote to the Committee on Standards in Public Life, an advisory body to the prime minister, arguing that this case suggested the Lords code was not fit for purpose as it takes no notice of its members conduct outside of the house, however reprehensible.

The Guardians publication of Mones WhatsApp messages will add to existing questions about her conduct. Last week Labour called for an investigation into Mones involvement in the award of £203m-worth of government contracts to a company, PPE Medpro.

Mone repeatedly denied last year any association with the company. However, it emerged earlier this month that she had referred PPE Medpro to the government as a potential supplier. Her lawyers have maintained that all her statements in relation to PPE Medpro were true.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24363 on: December 3, 2021, 11:33:32 am »
Lest we forget, 'Baroness' Mone is of course already being investigated over (more) dodgy Tory PPE contracts - £200m this time.
Bunch of self-serving criminals.

Full gory details at:
https://www.ft.com/content/a487276a-9f6d-4052-a049-51061030bc79
Article text

Just how close is Baroness Mone to PPE Medpro?
Lady Mone of Mayfair apparently has no involvement with this company in any capacity


Ah, Lady Mone of Mayfair, our favourite Glaswegian lingerie-entrepreneur-turned-Tory-peer-cum-shopping-channel-star-cum-world-expert-in-cryptocurrency-and-blockchain. Havent you missed her?

Well fear not  shes back.

Last week it was revealed that Baroness Mone had been the 'source of referral' between the government and PPE Medpro, a company that was awarded £203ms worth of contracts to supply PPE to the NHS via the governments 'high-priority lane', just a month-and-a-half after the firm had been set up in May 2020. (The government watchdog, the National Audit Office, has said that firms processed via this VIP lane were ten times more likely to secure contracts than those that came via the usual channel.)

Mone has always denied any involvement with the company. One of its directors, Anthony Page, had been the registered secretary for MGM Media  the company that manages her personal brand according to the House of Lords register of financial interests  until he quit the role on... the very same day that PPE Medpro was set up. Page is also a director of Knox House Trust, part of the Knox Group, a group of companies founded by Mones husband, Doug Barrowman  more on Knox in a bit.

When the FT asked Mones representatives in April about her links to PPE Medpro, we were told that:

'Baroness Mone has no involvement with this company in any capacity.'

So following the latest revelations on the governments own website, we asked whether Mone stood by this statement. We were told (emphasis ours, to show the subtle change in language):

'Baroness Mone is neither an investor, director or shareholder in any way associated with PPE Medpro. She has never had any role or function in PPE Medpro, nor in the process by which contracts were awarded to PPE Medpro. Baroness Mone had no knowledge of any high priority lane, and did not play any part in or have any knowledge of PPE Medpro being placed in such a lane.'

Now lets take a look at what 'no involvement with this company in any capacity' actually means...

'Incandescent with rage'

On February 10 of this year, when Britains Covid deaths were near their all-time peak, Jacqui Rock, chief commercial officer for the governments test and trace programme, sent a rather stressed-sounding email to colleagues, which FT Alphaville has seen, with the subject line 'RE: SENSITIVE: LFDs and the new variants':

'We do have an issue here.
Baroness Mone is going to Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove and Matt Hancock today as she is incandescent with rage on the way she believes Medpro have been treating [sic] in the matter'.

A test and trace official perceived this as 'Baroness Mone lobbying on behalf of Medpro' and told us: 'it riled me no end'.

Baroness Mone told the FT that no meeting with government ministers took place (though we were not told whether she had requested one). It should be noted that this is a woman who has very good links to the top brass in the Tory party. You might remember that she secured a Zoom call with the chancellor himself, our dishy Rishi Sunak, earlier this year. And former prime minister David Cameron made her his 'entrepreneurship tsar' before elevating her to a permanent place in Britains upper house of parliament. (Say what you like about Cameron, but you cant fault his excellent taste in businesspeople.)

The email continues:

'It would appear that no one has told them that they have failed anything and they are being, in her words, fobbed off with another round of testing'.

Rock told her colleagues that she would be raising the issue at the '8.30 exco meeting', adding 'this is going to blow up today'.

When we asked Mones representatives about the email, we were told:

'In relation to test and trace, she has advocated to government that all companies tendering for UK contracts be treated fairly and that a transparent process is adopted by DHSC in the award of contracts.

Early in the New Year, the UK government only had 3 approved suppliers of Lateral Flow Testing kits. This she considered to be unsatisfactory given that a key part of the Pandemic Exit Strategy was to extensively test the UK population. The independent process for accreditation of new test kits was taking too long and there were bottlenecks in the system for new suppliers'.

Thats the thing about Baroness Mone. Despite having only spoken a total of five times in the House of Lords since being made a lifetime peer in 2015, she really does care about this country.

We were also told, via email (emphasis ours; exclamation mark theirs):

'Baroness Mone is asked for her advice on a daily basis from the general public to helping businesses, charities and Governments all around the World. Her 25 years wealth of knowledge is priceless especially when it comes to Global manufacturing, branding, retail etc. This is the reason why she is where she is!

Baroness Mone gave the names of numerous manufacturing companies into the appropriate channels following a request by the UK Government, as I said she does this on a daily basis.'

Priceless is certainly one way of putting it  how could one possibly put a price on the value of Michelle Mone, founder of Ultimo Bras and the failed EQUI Capital (remember?), helping the government procure medical equipment during a pandemic? One thing you can put a price on however, is the £122m the government paid PPE Medpro for surgical gowns. Gowns, as it turns out, that were never actually used, according to a BBC investigation.

PPE Medpro was quoted by the BBC as stating that it 'delivered 100 per cent of the contract to the terms specified', and it supplied the equipment 'fully in accordance with the agreed contract'.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told us that 'proper due diligence is carried out for all government contracts' and that the process involves 'all contracts complying with robust rules and processes that prevent conflicts of interest'. They added that 'ministers have no involvement in deciding who is awarded contracts'.

Opportunity Knox

Companies House records show PPE Medpros registered office address is 16 High Holborn, in London. That is also the registered address for not just Knox House Trust, which we have already mentioned, but also Michelle Mone Interiors, and MMI Global Unlimited, which Mone is a shareholder and director of, according to Companies House filings.

Another company whose registered office address is in the same building is flexible office space provider Neospace, which Baroness Mone has been talking about in the press very excitedly. Here she is selflessly pushing the idea that working from home is bad for us, on GB News back in June:

Tweet:
'It's not nice working from home full-time... It's an absolute mental idea.'

Businesswoman Baroness Mone tells GB News the suggestion civil servants should work from the office four days a month is "ludicrous".

    What do you think of the idea? 🤔

     GB News (@GBNEWS) June 28, 2021

What seems important to us here are the directors of Neospace, which Mone was happy to say she had 'launched' with her husband. According to Companies House records, there are three directors of the company, none of whom are Mone or Barrowman. One is Anthony Page, who we have already mentioned, and another is a woman named Voirrey Coole. (The third is a man called Anthony Tat who isnt relevant here which is a shame as it would have been nice to put that surname to good use.)

PPE Medpro has just two directors: Page, as we have already mentioned, and yes, you guessed it, Coole. We asked Mones people about this curious link and were told:

'Anthony Page and Voirrey Coole are Directors of many companies, in fact hundreds, most of which are not associated with Baroness Mone and Mr Barrowman. This is the nature of their business providing CSP and taking on numerous directorships is part of their day to day job. The definition of a CSP: corporate service provider (CSP) is a professional firm that helps businesses with their corporate filings. They may also offer advisory services on accounting, taxation and legal advice and other services related to regulatory compliance.'

Voirrey and Page do seem to be directors of many companies, its true. Another of them is called PPE Group, a company registered in the Isle of Man (where Barrowman and Mone happen to live). PPE Group wasnt always called that, though. In yet another curious occurrence, the company changed its name the very next day after PPE Medpro was incorporated, on May 13 2020, according to the Isle of Man Companies Registry.

Before then, PPE Group had been called APV 24. APV comprises the initials of Aston Property Ventures which, according to its website, is part of Barrowmans Knox Group. Aston Property Ventures were also behind the luxury tower in Dubai that was going to sell apartments for bitcoin that Mone and Barrowman launched in 2017.

The Isle of Man registry also shows that PPE Groups 'registered agent' is Knox House Trust. Its 2017 annual return, back when it was called APV 24, shows one of its directors was a certain... Douglas Barrowman.

On May 11 2020 (the day before the PPE Medpro already mentioned was incorporated in the UK), another company called PPE Medpro was incorporated in the Isle of Man. On the same day, another company, PPE Medical Protection, was also registered there. Both companies used the same address, in the Isle of Man, as PPE Group.

Mones representatives declined to comment on any of these companies.

We called up PPE Medpro and got through to someone who said they were on 'reception' at the companys offices in Great Portland Street, but that nobody was available. Its office address, 85 Great Portland Street, also just so happens to be an address that you can buy as a 'virtual office address' from 'The London Office'. We were told we could not be given an email address of a press contact, but instead we would be called back. We are still waiting for the call.

Mones people gave us the kind of warning we have become used to in our dealings with her:

'We have sent your email to our media lawyer who will be closely watching what you publish. Ensure that you consult your Editor.'

It was once noted by Mones people that 'you have become a bit obsessed with Lady Mone', but quite frankly wed dropped the ball a bit recently. We can only say that we are happy to have had our fascination reignited  long may it grip us.

[close]
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24364 on: December 3, 2021, 12:13:37 pm »
Lest we forget, 'Baroness' Mone is of course already being investigated over (more) dodgy Tory PPE contracts - £200m this time.
Bunch of self-serving criminals.

Full gory details at:
https://www.ft.com/content/a487276a-9f6d-4052-a049-51061030bc79
As Nye Bevan said Tories are lower than Vermin, mind thats really doing a disservice to Rats, the same fucking day the Tories had their illegal party at No10 last year 484 people died from Covid mind you for some of the scum in the Cabinet I suppose thats a good reason to Celebrate, especially if some of were WOKE or Foreigner's!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24365 on: December 3, 2021, 05:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  3, 2021, 10:04:22 am
if it goes well enough SNP might not be needed
is there a rule on the party with most seats gets first choice of coalition
It's not so much a choice of coalition but technically the party with the most number of seats is able to attempt to form a government )particularly if it is the incumbent, i.e. get a Queen's Speech debate passed in parliament.  This could in theory be achieved by a minority government with the majority opposition parties abstaining from voting the Queen's Speech down.  Of course, if it becomes obvious to the incumbent that they are unable to form a government then they can of course tender their resignation by going to see the Queen and informing the Queen that she should ask another leader to attempt to form a government.

In 2010, if you remember, Gordon Brown remained as PM until the Tories and the Lib Dems were able to complete their negotiations at which point he resigned
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24366 on: December 3, 2021, 05:41:22 pm »
Don't know where to put this, but it makes me so livid.

A good guy - a dad who'd given a homeless lad some food from his 2 year old twins' birthday party then took issue with a gang of oxygen-thieving pieces of turd who were trying to take the food from the homeless guy - it stabbed to death. The shitstain who did this later brags about it on SM, yet a jury only just deliver a guilty verdict (10-2) and the judge orders a joke of a minimum term of 13 years.

https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/03/first-picture-of-joshua-sparks-boy-who-stabbed-dad-of-four-to-death-15712585/

What sort of deterrent does that send? The spunkrag murderer could be out aged just 29, young enough to have almost his whole pitiful life ahead of him.

If there's justice, he gets shanked and slowly bleeds to death inside.

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24367 on: December 3, 2021, 05:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on December  3, 2021, 09:43:17 am
Lib Dems seem to be throwing a lot into it. There was some internal polling based on postal votes I think (I know, big pinch of salt etc) that showed a gap of 10 points. So probably the Tories still on course to retain but could be close. Depends on how many Labour/Green voters realise it's a two horse race and are willing to then switch.

Result is in line with current polling/modelling apparently.

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1466587013629591555

So I guess it would mean a hung parliament with Tories as biggest party.
10% swing from Tories to Labour which on a uniform swing throughout the country would put the Tories about 1% ahead of Labour so a likely hung parliament, according to electoral calculous has the Tories 28 seats short of a majority.  Lets not forget though the gerrymandering of the constituency boundaries which will also benefit the Tories
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24368 on: December 3, 2021, 05:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on December  3, 2021, 05:43:28 pm
10% swing from Tories to Labour which on a uniform swing throughout the country would put the Tories about 1% ahead of Labour so a likely hung parliament, according to electoral calculous has the Tories 28 seats short of a majority.  Lets not forget though the gerrymandering of the constituency boundaries which will also benefit the Tories


Given the probably unrecoverable situation for Labour in Scotland, the SNP would almost certainly insist of Indy2 being a condition of any agreement. They might win as well.

I've always been opposed to PR on the basis that it would stop any prospect of a government more left than vaguely centre-left (and I believe this country needs revolutionary policies to redress the vast wealth inequality and the tax dodging endemic amongst the richest 1%).

But I think we need it now to prevent another hard-right Tory government like we've had since 2010. Additionally, with the SNP being mostly to the left of Labour, and the emergence of the Greens who definitely are, PR could still deliver a leftish government.

If Scotland were to leave the UK, then a continuance of FTPT would deliver an almost permanent Tory government, who'd have the confidence to lurch further to the right. Labour therefore need to bite on the bullet, accept PR, and deliver it at the first opportunity.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24369 on: December 3, 2021, 06:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on December  3, 2021, 05:43:28 pm
10% swing from Tories to Labour which on a uniform swing throughout the country would put the Tories about 1% ahead of Labour so a likely hung parliament, according to electoral calculous has the Tories 28 seats short of a majority.  Lets not forget though the gerrymandering of the constituency boundaries which will also benefit the Tories

Can't really extrapolate swings from a by-election with extremely low turnout nationwide.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24370 on: December 3, 2021, 11:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on December  3, 2021, 06:07:56 pm
Can't really extrapolate swings from a by-election with extremely low turnout nationwide.
I know
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24371 on: December 3, 2021, 11:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December  3, 2021, 05:52:03 pm

Given the probably unrecoverable situation for Labour in Scotland, the SNP would almost certainly insist of Indy2 being a condition of any agreement. They might win as well.

I've always been opposed to PR on the basis that it would stop any prospect of a government more left than vaguely centre-left (and I believe this country needs revolutionary policies to redress the vast wealth inequality and the tax dodging endemic amongst the richest 1%).

But I think we need it now to prevent another hard-right Tory government like we've had since 2010. Additionally, with the SNP being mostly to the left of Labour, and the emergence of the Greens who definitely are, PR could still deliver a leftish government.

If Scotland were to leave the UK, then a continuance of FTPT would deliver an almost permanent Tory government, who'd have the confidence to lurch further to the right. Labour therefore need to bite on the bullet, accept PR, and deliver it at the first opportunity.
I'm the same we need a change to the voting system, can't risk having another government like this utter shower
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24372 on: December 3, 2021, 11:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on December  3, 2021, 11:24:40 pm
I'm the same we need a change to the voting system, can't risk having another government like this utter shower

Boundary changes coming in 2023 are going the biggest worry going into the general election for both parties. Once accepted will come into force during the next general election.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24373 on: December 3, 2021, 11:57:40 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  3, 2021, 11:44:36 pm
Boundary changes coming in 2023 are going the biggest worry going into the general election for both parties. Once accepted will come into force during the next general election.
yep and naturally it is the Tories that will benefit although not by quite as much as when they were reducing to 600 MPs
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24374 on: December 4, 2021, 02:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on December  3, 2021, 11:24:40 pm
I'm the same we need a change to the voting system, can't risk having another government like this utter shower
Democracy huh 😄.

I'm being flippant. You are of course right that this is heavily stacked.  I guess as we meet getting Tory governments is the reason it doesn't change.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24375 on: December 5, 2021, 11:43:22 am »
I wouldn't normally post a picture of the Daily Fail, but fuck me - how unaware are the Tories and just how much they have fucked this country and it's people over?

Absolute total shithouses.

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24376 on: December 5, 2021, 02:35:06 pm »
Every time Raab is interviewed he says something incredibly idiotic. I hate the man. How does he have such a senior position in his line of work? How does he get paid so much despite being a fucking moron?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24377 on: December 5, 2021, 04:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December  5, 2021, 02:35:06 pm
Every time Raab is interviewed he says something incredibly idiotic. I hate the man. How does he have such a senior position in his line of work? How does he get paid so much despite being a fucking moron?
He just kept lying. He makes me sick.  Marr pressed but not enough.


One day  there  will be  an  opposition
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24378 on: December 5, 2021, 04:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  5, 2021, 04:16:23 pm
He just kept lying. He makes me sick.  Marr pressed but not enough.


One day  there  will be  an  opposition

Marr is being replaced by Sophie Raworth on an interim basis when he steps down this month apparently.

https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/03/sophie-raworth-to-replace-andrew-marr-as-interim-presenter-on-bbc-show-15709420/
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24379 on: December 5, 2021, 05:08:18 pm »
Quote from: TSC on December  5, 2021, 04:36:20 pm
Marr is being replaced by Sophie Raworth on an interim basis when he steps down this month apparently.

https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/03/sophie-raworth-to-replace-andrew-marr-as-interim-presenter-on-bbc-show-15709420/

That tribute to him from the Beeb implies he was a fearlessly independent and probing interviewer, with no hint of political bias. I dont think Im alone in assuming from all I saw and heard, that hes a Tory. That he should now be heading up the New Statesmans political dept. is odd to say the least.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24380 on: December 5, 2021, 11:26:15 pm »
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24381 on: Yesterday at 12:07:23 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on December  5, 2021, 11:26:15 pm


Im finding it mind boggling to recall that the Tories had to choose between these two, and the country between the winner and Jeremy Corbyn. Your worst nightmares arent so frightening.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24382 on: Yesterday at 12:28:39 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:07:23 am
Im finding it mind boggling to recall that the Tories had to choose between these two, and the country between the winner and Jeremy Corbyn. Your worst nightmares arent so frightening.

Is the party leader supposed to win votes from the members or the voters? That's the question which the Tories answered correctly.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24383 on: Yesterday at 12:56:29 am »
Enjoyed George Monbiots thread on his personal (recent) experience with the left.

https://twitter.com/georgemonbiot/status/1467597988906385409?s=21
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24384 on: Yesterday at 06:44:10 am »
Quote from: TSC on December  5, 2021, 04:36:20 pm
Marr is being replaced by Sophie Raworth on an interim basis when he steps down this month apparently.

https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/03/sophie-raworth-to-replace-andrew-marr-as-interim-presenter-on-bbc-show-15709420/
I was hoping for Emily Maitlis.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24385 on: Yesterday at 11:16:21 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 12:56:29 am
Enjoyed George Monbiots thread on his personal (recent) experience with the left.

https://twitter.com/georgemonbiot/status/1467597988906385409?s=21

Very good, and apposite. If the people hes referring to read it, is it likely theyll take it on board?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24386 on: Yesterday at 11:18:14 am »
Early signs of fascism you say...........

No 10 plans to let ministers strike out legal rulings they disagree with

Report increases fears government is determined to weaken judicial scrutiny

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is planning to let ministers throw out legal rulings they disagree with, according to a report which has increased fears that the government is determined to weaken judicial scrutiny after a series of defeats in court.

An ally of the prime minister told the Times that the judicial review and courts bill going through parliament doesnt go far enough for the prime minister, who is considering an option, drawn up by the lord chancellor, Dominic Raab, and the attorney general, Suella Braverman, which would enable it to strike out findings from judicial reviews with which the government does not agree.

A judicial review is a court proceeding where a judge examines the lawfulness of an action or a decision of a public body. It looks at the way a decision has been reached, rather than the rights and wrongs of that decision, but some Conservatives have accused judges of overreach.

The governments complaints date back to two Brexit-related government defeats in the supreme court on whether ministers or parliament had the right to trigger Brexit and the prorogation of parliament. The Conservative election manifesto subsequently pledged to end abuse of judicial review.

However, the judicial review bill, while placing some new restrictions on use of the process, including in immigration cases, did not go as far as some feared. Many saw this as a result of the then justice secretary, Robert Buckland, resisting further curbs on judicial powers. Buckland was sacked and replaced by Raab in Septembers cabinet reshuffle.

The Times reports that Johnson is unhappy with the bill but as the proposed changes come too late for inclusion in it, they will be included in legislation next year, citing sources close to Raab.

Critics warned that such a move would prevent the government being rightfully held to account when it acted unlawfully.

Joanna Cherry QC, a senior lawyer and SNP MP, tweeted: So now we know why Robert Buckland got the push for Dominic Raab. ⁦Clearly [Bucklands] approach to judicial review and human rights reform was too vanilla. These proposals are an affront to democracy and the rule of law.

Adam Wagner, a leading human rights lawyer, tweeted: The fact that a judgment has political ramifications doesnt mean judges engage in politics. Inevitably, if the govt messes up and acts outside the law, a judgment concluding that will inevitably have political impact. That doesnt justify messing with separation of powers.

The government has also faced a number of challenges over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In February, a high court judge ruled that the then health secretary, Matt Hancock, acted unlawfully by failing to publish multibillion-pound Covid-19 government contracts within the 30-day period required by law.

Last month, in a speech to the Public Law Project conference, Braverman claimed there had been a huge increase in political litigation and said judges should not be asked to answer inherently political questions.

At present, the only option if the government is dissatisfied with a judicial decision is to legislate accordingly but the suggestion is that it is determined to give itself greater powers.

Speaking on Times Radio on Sunday, Raab also outlined plans to reform the Human Rights Act to correct the balance between freedom of speech and privacy.

In the wake of the Mail on Sundays failed appeal over its publication of a letter written by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to her estranged father, Raab said he wanted to rectify the drift towards continental-style privacy laws, innovated in the courtroom, not by elected lawmakers in the House of Commons.

The Ministry of Justice and No 10 have both been approached for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/06/no-10-plans-to-let-ministers-strike-out-legal-rulings-they-disagree-with
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24387 on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:16:21 am
Very good, and apposite. If the people hes referring to read it, is it likely theyll take it on board?


If you read the subsequent thread... then no.

I can see both sides - which is a frustrating place to be in.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24388 on: Yesterday at 11:27:42 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:18:14 am
Early signs of fascism you say...........

No 10 plans to let ministers strike out legal rulings they disagree with

Report increases fears government is determined to weaken judicial scrutiny

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/06/no-10-plans-to-let-ministers-strike-out-legal-rulings-they-disagree-with
Taking back control my arse, they are Taking Control to put themselves above the law.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24389 on: Yesterday at 11:30:05 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:27:42 am
Taking back control my arse, they are Taking Control to put themselves above the law.

It was always about that - as most of us know in here.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24390 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:30:05 am
It was always about that - as most of us know in here.
Yep. I think Alarm bells started ringing over 5yrs ago. put themselves above the law and they can take away your Democratic rights to vote etc and your Human rights.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24391 on: Yesterday at 12:50:17 pm »
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24392 on: Yesterday at 01:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:30:05 am
It was always about that - as most of us know in here.

Pity most of the country don't know, although they should do as all the info is out there.

The other possibility is that most of the country do know and are happy to let them get on with it.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24393 on: Yesterday at 01:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 01:02:01 pm
Pity most of the country don't know, although they should do as all the info is out there.

The other possibility is that most of the country do know and are happy to let them get on with it.
Most of the country don't give a shit about politics, its all the go in here but amongst the average (potential) voter, nobody cares as much as many on here think they do.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24394 on: Yesterday at 01:14:29 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 01:06:06 pm
Most of the country don't give a shit about politics, its all the go in here but amongst the average (potential) voter, nobody cares as much as many on here think they do.
they're all the same innit.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24395 on: Yesterday at 01:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 01:02:01 pm
Pity most of the country don't know, although they should do as all the info is out there.

The other possibility is that most of the country do know and are happy to let them get on with it.

This is what happens when most people's idea of history is what they had for breakfast yesterday
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24396 on: Yesterday at 03:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:27:22 am

If you read the subsequent thread... then no.

I can see both sides - which is a frustrating place to be in.

I see that from all your posts. What frustrates me most is the knowledge that the differences between - lets call it the moderate left and the far left - however fundamental and heartfelt, are as nothing compared to the differences of all of Labour with this particular brand of Conservatism we are subjected to.

As things stand though, Im not hopeful that that boil can be lanced. And although its an entirely unoriginal thought, its nonetheless true that the beneficiaries are as ever, the Tories.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24397 on: Today at 01:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:18:14 am
Early signs of fascism you say...........

is a very interesting insight into some peoples' thinking that only *now* do they think we're seeing early signs of fascism. it's been there for years.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24398 on: Today at 06:18:30 pm »
