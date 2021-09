Apologies if itís been posted already but this is the live gas prices.Apparently one of the reasons itís so low in Germany is because they use so much coal to generate their electricity where as we have moved everything to gas because it produces less CO2. Now, I know a lot of people wonít like this (canít say Iím a huge fan of it myself) but we have coal power stations that we can use if weíre running low on capacity - isnít it time to start bringing those online until either the gas price comes down or the wind picks up or the interconnecters from France are repaired?