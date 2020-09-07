Apologies if its been posted already but this is the live gas prices.Apparently one of the reasons its so low in Germany is because they use so much coal to generate their electricity where as we have moved everything to gas because it produces less CO2. Now, I know a lot of people wont like this (cant say Im a huge fan of it myself) but we have coal power stations that we can use if were running low on capacity - isnt it time to start bringing those online until either the gas price comes down or the wind picks up or the interconnecters from France are repaired?