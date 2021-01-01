Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22480 on: Today at 01:23:18 pm »
Not sure if true but I have seen comments elsewhere that Octopus seem to have taken down their (capped) variable/flexible tariff for new customers, if that is the case I think you would only be able to get one of the pretty expensive looking fixed tariffs if you sign up now
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22481 on: Today at 01:24:53 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:23:18 pm
Not sure if true but I have seen comments elsewhere that Octopus seem to have taken down their (capped) variable/flexible tariff for new customers, if that is the case I think you would only be able to get one of the pretty expensive looking fixed tariffs if you sign up now

You're right.

More expensive than most now.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22482 on: Today at 01:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:24:53 pm
You're right.

More expensive than most now.

Yes, it is not a small difference in price, my flexible tariff will move to £126 when the price increase comes through, compared to £158 on the cheapest fixed tariff they are offering me

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22483 on: Today at 03:31:05 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:50:46 pm
Yes, it is not a small difference in price, my flexible tariff will move to £126 when the price increase comes through, compared to £158 on the cheapest fixed tariff they are offering me



cheapest quote i got was £184 a month.......yeesh - almost double what i was quoted this time last year
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22484 on: Today at 04:08:01 pm »
And now we have petrol shortages due to a lack or lorry drivers.

This country is literally falling apart on a daily basis.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22485 on: Today at 04:11:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:08:01 pm
And now we have petrol shortages due to a lack or lorry drivers.

This country is literally falling apart on a daily basis.

Tick, Tock...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22486 on: Today at 04:31:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:08:01 pm
And now we have petrol shortages due to a lack or lorry drivers.

This country is literally falling apart on a daily basis.

I know, its fantastic.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22487 on: Today at 04:36:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:31:44 pm
I know, its fantastic.


Expect queues on forecourts imminently, with panic-buying amplifying the problem.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22488 on: Today at 04:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:36:30 pm

Expect queues on forecourts imminently, with panic-buying amplifying the problem.

It'll be a bit of a quandary - petrol or bog rolls.

Although my nearest Sainsbury's had hardly any Branstons or equivalent pickles. Bizarre.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22489 on: Today at 04:40:09 pm »
Labour/Lib Dem/SNP/Green politicians, when interviewed or on any TV programme, all need to be talking about 'the crisis created by this Tory government' and have reasons for why these problems are occurring:

Lorry drivers/food shortages - ploughing through an extreme form of Brexit when compromise was needed
Gas prices/company failures - allowing Centrica to close 70% of the country's storage capacity and not replacing it

etc...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22490 on: Today at 04:40:56 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:31:44 pm
I know, its fantastic.

I could probably share your enthusiasm if it actually resulted in some kind of change, but it wont. Well just stumble from one cock-up to another, but come election time people will still vote this omnishambles back into power.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22491 on: Today at 04:43:31 pm »
Meanwhile, chief Government shill, 'comical Ali' Kuenssberg, gushingly declared that Bozo 'made a huge impression in Washington'

I don't think she was talking about the one created by his fat arse when he sat on that sofa.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22492 on: Today at 04:43:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:40:56 pm
I could probably share your enthusiasm if it actually resulted in some kind of change, but it wont. Well just stumble from one cock-up to another, but come election time people will still vote this omnishambles back into power.

Yep.

Boris will come up with another 3-word slogan and the cap doffers will fall in line!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22493 on: Today at 04:47:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:40:42 pm
Nah, Octopus are great, switched to them about 3 maybe 4 years ago. We batter the fuck out of the lecky, washing machine going most days, 4 showers a day, electric oven and hob running for at least 30 minutes every day, two PS4s, 3 tellies and its always been around £85 with Octopus. Its only just gone up on a temp basis as we are using more than we did and we've got arrears, so its £117 a month to cover expected winter usage and clear the arrears. I can pay the £140 we owe and then it'll be £104, but we're sticking with the £117 as we will twat the lecky over winter and the heating will be on

All of the energy we get from Octopus is from renewable sources, we're on the full green I think it is.

Energy geekery incoming....

The energy from Octopus is probably not from wholly renewable sources. They'll most likely get it from one of the major providers who have sold Octopus the renewable obligation certificates so Octopus can claim it's green.
In reality the electricity that powers your massively global warming house :)  is from a variety of sources. They can't separate the green sourced electrons from the others.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22494 on: Today at 04:49:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:47:37 pm
Energy geekery incoming....

The energy from Octopus is probably not from wholly renewable sources. They'll most likely get it from one of the major providers who have sold Octopus the renewable obligation certificates so Octopus can claim it's green.
In reality the electricity that powers your massively global warming house :)  is from a variety of sources. They can't separate the green sourced electrons from the others.



Fuck it then, I'm off to burn some logs for warmth
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22495 on: Today at 04:53:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:40:56 pm
I could probably share your enthusiasm if it actually resulted in some kind of change, but it wont. Well just stumble from one cock-up to another, but come election time people will still vote this omnishambles back into power.

Possibly. But its certainly not going to result in a change if everything is good.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22496 on: Today at 04:55:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:49:44 pm
Fuck it then, I'm off to burn some logs for warmth


Has your missus stopped producing her own methane?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22497 on: Today at 04:59:43 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:53:25 pm
Possibly. But its certainly not going to result in a change if everything is good.

Hey . you lost . Get over it.
Just a bitter bremoaner.

The firefighting the government is having to do is staggering though.
Imagine the shit they'd be in if they didn't own the media.

Not going to go all politics about this, but if Labour can find a way to filter past the mainstream media gatekeepers they'll not have this government on the ropes, but on the floor begging for mercy.
A concerted effort , as suggested above, that points out that these problems are the government (and previous Tory governments) own making and that Europe is doing much better will start to hold water.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22498 on: Today at 05:40:51 pm »
https://thecurrent.lcp.uk.com/europe

Apologies if its been posted already but this is the live gas prices.

Apparently one of the reasons its so low in Germany is because they use so much coal to generate their electricity where as we have moved everything to gas because it produces less CO2. Now, I know a lot of people wont like this (cant say Im a huge fan of it myself) but we have coal power stations that we can use if were running low on capacity - isnt it time to start bringing those online until either the gas price comes down or the wind picks up or the interconnecters from France are repaired?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22499 on: Today at 05:44:40 pm »
I had an email sent to me from Avro urging me to submit my latest readings, of course you go through the link and nothing happens! It's just as well we have three days to comply with everything. I will try later tonight when hopefully it's less busy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22500 on: Today at 05:58:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:40:51 pm
https://thecurrent.lcp.uk.com/europe

Apologies if its been posted already but this is the live gas prices.

Apparently one of the reasons its so low in Germany is because they use so much coal to generate their electricity where as we have moved everything to gas because it produces less CO2. Now, I know a lot of people wont like this (cant say Im a huge fan of it myself) but we have coal power stations that we can use if were running low on capacity - isnt it time to start bringing those online until either the gas price comes down or the wind picks up or the interconnecters from France are repaired?

They already have:

The UK fired up an old coal power plant on Monday to meet its electricity needs.

Warm, still, autumn weather has meant wind farms have not generated as much power as normal, while soaring prices have made it too costly to rely on gas.

As a result, National Grid ESO - which is responsible for balancing the UK's electricity supply - confirmed coal was providing 3% of national power.

It said it asked EDF to fire up West Burton A, which had been on standby.

On Tuesday, the use of coal returned to 2.2% of the UK's electricity generation.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58469238
