Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 557 558 559 560 561 [562]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 762824 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,095
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22440 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm
We've been moved to British Gas as People's Energy went bankrupt.  Of all the companies I wouldn't want to give a single penny to those fire-and-rehire merchants would be right at the top of the list.

I've read a few of the articles kindly linked above but still not entirely sure how long I need to stick with British Gas before I'm able to change.  Is it just a case of waiting for them to send my account details out so that I can then bail?

As others have said, we had a decent surplus on the account as most direct debit payers tend to have at the end of the summer.  Doubly annoying.

I think this article covers it.

https://www.which.co.uk/news/2021/09/energy-price-rises-and-supplier-failures-your-questions-answered/
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22441 on: Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm
I think this article covers it.

https://www.which.co.uk/news/2021/09/energy-price-rises-and-supplier-failures-your-questions-answered/
Thanks Jill.  That was one of the articles I scanned through but - to paraphrase - it says to just wait.  There's worse things in the world than giving a few hundred quid to British Gas whilst they draw this out but I'd still like to swap away as soon as I can.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:30:14 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,545
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22442 on: Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm »
Im with bulb and theyre pretty big. But it looks like they may go under.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,095
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22443 on: Yesterday at 10:36:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm
Thanks Jill.  That was one of the articles I scanned through but - to paraphrase - it says to just wait.  There's worse things in the world than giving a few hundred quid to British Gas whilst they draw this out but I'd still like to swap away as soon as I can.

No problem.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Im with bulb and theyre pretty big. But it looks like they may go under.


Im not sure whether any of them are safe at the moment. I hope you are wrong though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22444 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Im with bulb and theyre pretty big. But it looks like they may go under.



Download all your bills, statements etc just to be on the safe side.

Avro have removed all the documents from my account by about an hour after they went under.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,985
  • Red since '64
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22445 on: Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm »
I switched to Green only a few months ago. A few days ago I paid a fiver into a petition fund intended to put pressure on Kwarteng and provide help for the small independent energy companies.

I got the email from the Green CEO today essentially explaining how the small energy companies were being stitched up by an entirely callous and morally bankrupt government. Its far too long and detailed to post, but the thrust of it is that this government are happy to return to an energy market where the cards are stacked against small independents, in favour of a monopoly by those majors whose pricing policies are not determined by market forces. Even Thatcher would baulk at such a departure from a free market philosophy.

Incidentally, look at Kwartengs voting record on They work for you - the bloke is slightly to the right of Attila the Hun.

Finally. This chart from the Green CEOs email is enlightening:

https://i.imgur.com/mphPiDg.png

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22446 on: Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm »
I saw that chart on the BBC yesterday, I suspect thats a huge reason why we are where we are but doesnt seem to get a lot of coverage, as usual the Tories are comfortably blaming everyone else.

As for Kwateng, hes my local MP the twat.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22447 on: Today at 12:39:52 am »
Whats everyone paying a month/year then. Can't believe some of the low figures I've been hearing...I've been on around 130 quid a month duel fuel (4 bed semi) for a while now. Average was around 90 asking around at work, I guess that will rise now
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22448 on: Today at 05:21:01 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:47:25 pm
Sorry, I didn't have source to hand, it's here if you want that bit of reassurance beyond rando on the interwebs saying. ;)

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/news/2021/09/energy-supplier-green-ceases-trading---here-s-everything-you-nee/

There was a spokesperson  ( possibly chief exec) for one of the bigger providers on the radio the other day. The thrust of what he was saying is that the few that survive don't want to be lumbered with the customers of those that have gone bankrupt. Ie. They will have to take on the credit owed. It wasn't as clear but he seemed to be not too happy about honouring the tarrifs either.

I'm not sure how much the government is to blame. Ofgem are there and are perfectly capable of knowing the brokers should be hedging their prices. The problem is that leads to higher prices, which kind of defeats the remit of ofgem. That and ofgem only change the cap every few years and we just hit a perfect storm in the UK energy market .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22449 on: Today at 05:25:03 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
I switched to Green only a few months ago. A few days ago I paid a fiver into a petition fund intended to put pressure on Kwarteng and provide help for the small independent energy companies.

I got the email from the Green CEO today essentially explaining how the small energy companies were being stitched up by an entirely callous and morally bankrupt government. Its far too long and detailed to post, but the thrust of it is that this government are happy to return to an energy market where the cards are stacked against small independents, in favour of a monopoly by those majors whose pricing policies are not determined by market forces. Even Thatcher would baulk at such a departure from a free market philosophy.

Incidentally, look at Kwartengs voting record on They work for you - the bloke is slightly to the right of Attila the Hun.

Finally. This chart from the Green CEOs email is enlightening:

https://i.imgur.com/mphPiDg.png


From memory we've run close to running out of gas a few times over three last few years. Clearly government had more important friends to waste money on than storing more gas.

Can only hope for a windy October to get the turbines spinning.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,860
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22450 on: Today at 07:21:18 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
I switched to Green only a few months ago. A few days ago I paid a fiver into a petition fund intended to put pressure on Kwarteng and provide help for the small independent energy companies.

I got the email from the Green CEO today essentially explaining how the small energy companies were being stitched up by an entirely callous and morally bankrupt government. Its far too long and detailed to post, but the thrust of it is that this government are happy to return to an energy market where the cards are stacked against small independents, in favour of a monopoly by those majors whose pricing policies are not determined by market forces. Even Thatcher would baulk at such a departure from a free market philosophy.

Incidentally, look at Kwartengs voting record on They work for you - the bloke is slightly to the right of Attila the Hun.

Finally. This chart from the Green CEOs email is enlightening:

https://i.imgur.com/mphPiDg.png
Kwarteng is another old Etonian millionaire who probably agrees with the Tory belief that everyone else is there to make him richer.
Not outstandingly clever, merely privileged.

 Really hate the fact that people think because the Tories wear smart suits and have Oxbridge educations they are somehow clever financial geniuses. Javid Sunak Barclay were all senior bankers who were part of the system who screwed the world economy in 2007-9 with their incompetence and greed.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22451 on: Today at 07:36:46 am »
Inspirational stuff from Johnson.  After all, Kermit the frog resonates with environmentalists everywhere.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-says-kermit-frog-25050125
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22452 on: Today at 07:41:56 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:21:18 am
Really hate the fact that people think because the Tories wear smart suits and have Oxbridge educations they are somehow clever financial geniuses. Javid Sunak Barclay were all senior bankers who were part of the system who screwed the world economy in 2007-9 with their incompetence and greed.

I think it's more greed than incompetence. Literally they are gambling with other people's money. Same as the energy brokers that are all going to the wall now. Make hay when the sun shines. When it rains rob your customers' umbrella. Not nice, not ethical, but not incompetent.

ps was it Redwood on the R5L yesterday morning that was arguing the cut in UB should be reversed? Isn't he usually one of the first Tories to to stick the boot in?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,433
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22453 on: Today at 08:09:25 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:39:52 am
Whats everyone paying a month/year then. Can't believe some of the low figures I've been hearing...I've been on around 130 quid a month duel fuel (4 bed semi) for a while now. Average was around 90 asking around at work, I guess that will rise now

I pay £77 a month. 4 bed house with 4 adults living in it, which is why I'm really hoping Octopus survive!
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22454 on: Today at 08:10:40 am »
Mine has gone from about £70 per month to about £90 per month (though have just moved so we'll see what it actually turns out to be). Single person in 2 bed flat.

Admittedly I am pretty bad for burning through electricity - might have to start being more stingy.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,860
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22455 on: Today at 08:40:30 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:09:25 am
I pay £77 a month. 4 bed house with 4 adults living in it, which is why I'm really hoping Octopus survive!
Thing is, all these smaller companies who provide cheaper energy are going to the wall, because their margins are so thin. Yet the big ones who can cope are the very ones who have been fleecing the customer with overcharging.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22456 on: Today at 08:41:36 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:09:25 am
I pay £77 a month. 4 bed house with 4 adults living in it, which is why I'm really hoping Octopus survive!
Wow. Are you sure you aren't tapping in to your neighbours supply ?
4 bed detached, 2 adults , 2 children about £120 a month. Though we do have solar and an electric car which I think offset each other .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,038
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22457 on: Today at 08:42:12 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:40:30 am
Thing is, all these smaller companies who provide cheaper energy are going to the wall, because their margins are so thin. Yet the big ones who can cope are the very ones who have been fleecing the customer with overcharging.

Your overcharging is another man's hedging.
Truth is somewhere between.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,925
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22458 on: Today at 08:46:06 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:09:25 am
I pay £77 a month. 4 bed house with 4 adults living in it, which is why I'm really hoping Octopus survive!

Also Octopus, ours has gone up from £85 a month to £117, to get us back in credit, because we're doing £25 a week just in lecky. Us 2 WFH FT and the kids having all kinds of shite plugged in is the issue.

The founder says as octopus is a global company and will be fine.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,697
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22459 on: Today at 09:07:49 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:39:52 am
Whats everyone paying a month/year then. Can't believe some of the low figures I've been hearing...I've been on around 130 quid a month duel fuel (4 bed semi) for a while now. Average was around 90 asking around at work, I guess that will rise now

Our 2 bedroom flat (all leccy) will be going up to £100 per month.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,433
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22460 on: Today at 09:24:23 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:41:36 am
Wow. Are you sure you aren't tapping in to your neighbours supply ?
4 bed detached, 2 adults , 2 children about £120 a month. Though we do have solar and an electric car which I think offset each other .

In London as well! I chose Octopus for a number of reasons, cost being one and there's no charge to leave your contract early with them either. They're also a huge green energy supplier as well so maybe that's where they make their savings? I dont know, as long as they don't go bust I'm happy haha I'd encourage everyone to look into them if they can, can even supply a reference for credit for us both as well if needed  ;)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,508
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22461 on: Today at 09:41:53 am »
Just been transferred over to EDF, as my new supplier of two weeks went bust.



« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:46 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,925
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22462 on: Today at 09:52:45 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:24:23 am
In London as well! I chose Octopus for a number of reasons, cost being one and there's no charge to leave your contract early with them either. They're also a huge green energy supplier as well so maybe that's where they make their savings? I dont know, as long as they don't go bust I'm happy haha I'd encourage everyone to look into them if they can, can even supply a reference for credit for us both as well if needed  ;)

I'm on the full green energy tariff now, I love it.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22463 on: Today at 10:00:11 am »
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22464 on: Today at 10:15:44 am »
I was with Avro and as has been mentioned above, i cant access my old bills to see what the last amount i owed was.

I've got an electric car and solar, but my usage outweighed the gains and if i recall correctly, i was about £350 in the red....i am due a FiT payment for my solar which will pay a chunk of that off but now i dont know where i am.

I understand that all those that were in the black were ok and will get there money back, those in the red will have to wait and see what  happens with administrators etc to see if they will look to clear or reclaim the debt.

How did people hear about the company they were moving to?  email i  assume?
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22465 on: Today at 10:17:33 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:24:23 am
In London as well! I chose Octopus for a number of reasons, cost being one and there's no charge to leave your contract early with them either. They're also a huge green energy supplier as well so maybe that's where they make their savings? I dont know, as long as they don't go bust I'm happy haha I'd encourage everyone to look into them if they can, can even supply a reference for credit for us both as well if needed  ;)

Octopus page currently unavailable.....high demand hopefully!!
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,433
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22466 on: Today at 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:17:33 am
Octopus page currently unavailable.....high demand hopefully!!

I can get on their home page
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 557 558 559 560 561 [562]   Go Up
« previous next »
 