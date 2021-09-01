Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 557 558 559 560 561 [562]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 762505 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,095
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22440 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm
We've been moved to British Gas as People's Energy went bankrupt.  Of all the companies I wouldn't want to give a single penny to those fire-and-rehire merchants would be right at the top of the list.

I've read a few of the articles kindly linked above but still not entirely sure how long I need to stick with British Gas before I'm able to change.  Is it just a case of waiting for them to send my account details out so that I can then bail?

As others have said, we had a decent surplus on the account as most direct debit payers tend to have at the end of the summer.  Doubly annoying.

I think this article covers it.

https://www.which.co.uk/news/2021/09/energy-price-rises-and-supplier-failures-your-questions-answered/
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22441 on: Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm
I think this article covers it.

https://www.which.co.uk/news/2021/09/energy-price-rises-and-supplier-failures-your-questions-answered/
Thanks Jill.  That was one of the articles I scanned through but - to paraphrase - it says to just wait.  There's worse things in the world than giving a few hundred quid to British Gas whilst they draw this out but I'd still like to swap away as soon as I can.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:30:14 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,545
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22442 on: Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm »
Im with bulb and theyre pretty big. But it looks like they may go under.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,095
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22443 on: Yesterday at 10:36:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm
Thanks Jill.  That was one of the articles I scanned through but - to paraphrase - it says to just wait.  There's worse things in the world than giving a few hundred quid to British Gas whilst they draw this out but I'd still like to swap away as soon as I can.

No problem.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Im with bulb and theyre pretty big. But it looks like they may go under.


Im not sure whether any of them are safe at the moment. I hope you are wrong though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22444 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Im with bulb and theyre pretty big. But it looks like they may go under.



Download all your bills, statements etc just to be on the safe side.

Avro have removed all the documents from my account by about an hour after they went under.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,985
  • Red since '64
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22445 on: Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm »
I switched to Green only a few months ago. A few days ago I paid a fiver into a petition fund intended to put pressure on Kwarteng and provide help for the small independent energy companies.

I got the email from the Green CEO today essentially explaining how the small energy companies were being stitched up by an entirely callous and morally bankrupt government. Its far too long and detailed to post, but the thrust of it is that this government are happy to return to an energy market where the cards are stacked against small independents, in favour of a monopoly by those majors whose pricing policies are not determined by market forces. Even Thatcher would baulk at such a departure from a free market philosophy.

Incidentally, look at Kwartengs voting record on They work for you - the bloke is slightly to the right of Attila the Hun.

Finally. This chart from the Green CEOs email is enlightening:

https://i.imgur.com/mphPiDg.png

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22446 on: Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm »
I saw that chart on the BBC yesterday, I suspect thats a huge reason why we are where we are but doesnt seem to get a lot of coverage, as usual the Tories are comfortably blaming everyone else.

As for Kwateng, hes my local MP the twat.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22447 on: Today at 12:39:52 am »
Whats everyone paying a month/year then. Can't believe some of the low figures I've been hearing...I've been on around 130 quid a month duel fuel (4 bed semi) for a while now. Average was around 90 asking around at work, I guess that will rise now
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,030
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22448 on: Today at 05:21:01 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:47:25 pm
Sorry, I didn't have source to hand, it's here if you want that bit of reassurance beyond rando on the interwebs saying. ;)

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/news/2021/09/energy-supplier-green-ceases-trading---here-s-everything-you-nee/

There was a spokesperson  ( possibly chief exec) for one of the bigger providers on the radio the other day. The thrust of what he was saying is that the few that survive don't want to be lumbered with the customers of those that have gone bankrupt. Ie. They will have to take on the credit owed. It wasn't as clear but he seemed to be not too happy about honouring the tarrifs either.

I'm not sure how much the government is to blame. Ofgem are there and are perfectly capable of knowing the brokers should be hedging their prices. The problem is that leads to higher prices, which kind of defeats the remit of ofgem. That and ofgem only change the cap every few years and we just hit a perfect storm in the UK energy market .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,030
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22449 on: Today at 05:25:03 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
I switched to Green only a few months ago. A few days ago I paid a fiver into a petition fund intended to put pressure on Kwarteng and provide help for the small independent energy companies.

I got the email from the Green CEO today essentially explaining how the small energy companies were being stitched up by an entirely callous and morally bankrupt government. Its far too long and detailed to post, but the thrust of it is that this government are happy to return to an energy market where the cards are stacked against small independents, in favour of a monopoly by those majors whose pricing policies are not determined by market forces. Even Thatcher would baulk at such a departure from a free market philosophy.

Incidentally, look at Kwartengs voting record on They work for you - the bloke is slightly to the right of Attila the Hun.

Finally. This chart from the Green CEOs email is enlightening:

https://i.imgur.com/mphPiDg.png


From memory we've run close to running out of gas a few times over three last few years. Clearly government had more important friends to waste money on than storing more gas.

Can only hope for a windy October to get the turbines spinning.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 557 558 559 560 561 [562]   Go Up
« previous next »
 