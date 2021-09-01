Sorry, I didn't have source to hand, it's here if you want that bit of reassurance beyond rando on the interwebs saying.



There was a spokesperson ( possibly chief exec) for one of the bigger providers on the radio the other day. The thrust of what he was saying is that the few that survive don't want to be lumbered with the customers of those that have gone bankrupt. Ie. They will have to take on the credit owed. It wasn't as clear but he seemed to be not too happy about honouring the tarrifs either.I'm not sure how much the government is to blame. Ofgem are there and are perfectly capable of knowing the brokers should be hedging their prices. The problem is that leads to higher prices, which kind of defeats the remit of ofgem. That and ofgem only change the cap every few years and we just hit a perfect storm in the UK energy market .