I switched to Green only a few months ago. A few days ago I paid a fiver into a petition fund intended to put pressure on Kwarteng and provide help for the small independent energy companies.I got the email from the Green CEO today essentially explaining how the small energy companies were being stitched up by an entirely callous and morally bankrupt government. Its far too long and detailed to post, but the thrust of it is that this government are happy to return to an energy market where the cards are stacked against small independents, in favour of a monopoly by those majors whose pricing policies are not determined by market forces. Even Thatcher would baulk at such a departure from a free market philosophy.Incidentally, look at Kwartengs voting record on They work for you - the bloke is slightly to the right of Attila the Hun.Finally. This chart from the Green CEOs email is enlightening: