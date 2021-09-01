Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 557 558 559 560 561 [562]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 762382 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,095
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22440 on: Today at 10:07:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:05:20 pm
We've been moved to British Gas as People's Energy went bankrupt.  Of all the companies I wouldn't want to give a single penny to those fire-and-rehire merchants would be right at the top of the list.

I've read a few of the articles kindly linked above but still not entirely sure how long I need to stick with British Gas before I'm able to change.  Is it just a case of waiting for them to send my account details out so that I can then bail?

As others have said, we had a decent surplus on the account as most direct debit payers tend to have at the end of the summer.  Doubly annoying.

I think this article covers it.

https://www.which.co.uk/news/2021/09/energy-price-rises-and-supplier-failures-your-questions-answered/
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22441 on: Today at 10:18:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:07:52 pm
I think this article covers it.

https://www.which.co.uk/news/2021/09/energy-price-rises-and-supplier-failures-your-questions-answered/
Thanks Jill.  That was one of the articles I scanned through but - to paraphrase - it says to just wait.  There's worse things in the world than giving a few hundred quid to British Gas whilst they draw this out but I'd still like to swap away as soon as I can.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:14 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,545
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22442 on: Today at 10:26:55 pm »
Im with bulb and theyre pretty big. But it looks like they may go under.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,095
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22443 on: Today at 10:36:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:18:23 pm
Thanks Jill.  That was one of the articles I scanned through but - to paraphrase - it says to just wait.  There's worse things in the world than giving a few hundred quid to British Gas whilst they draw this out but I'd still like to swap away as soon as I can.

No problem.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:26:55 pm
Im with bulb and theyre pretty big. But it looks like they may go under.


Im not sure whether any of them are safe at the moment. I hope you are wrong though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,921
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22444 on: Today at 10:46:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:26:55 pm
Im with bulb and theyre pretty big. But it looks like they may go under.



Download all your bills, statements etc just to be on the safe side.

Avro have removed all the documents from my account by about an hour after they went under.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,985
  • Red since '64
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22445 on: Today at 11:31:18 pm »
I switched to Green only a few months ago. A few days ago I paid a fiver into a petition fund intended to put pressure on Kwarteng and provide help for the small independent energy companies.

I got the email from the Green CEO today essentially explaining how the small energy companies were being stitched up by an entirely callous and morally bankrupt government. Its far too long and detailed to post, but the thrust of it is that this government are happy to return to an energy market where the cards are stacked against small independents, in favour of a monopoly by those majors whose pricing policies are not determined by market forces. Even Thatcher would baulk at such a departure from a free market philosophy.

Incidentally, look at Kwartengs voting record on They work for you - the bloke is slightly to the right of Attila the Hun.

Finally. This chart from the Green CEOs email is enlightening:

https://i.imgur.com/mphPiDg.png

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: 1 ... 557 558 559 560 561 [562]   Go Up
« previous next »
 