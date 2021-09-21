Labour never did anything to dispell that narrative, Milliband did a lot of Tory propaganda. Now to this day, its always, Labour can't be trusted with money



Covid is the new excuse which will give the Tories a lot of mileage and one which will probably win them the next election



Yeah I agree but it's not too late to make it a issue from now on, this is one of the most important hurdles Labour have to over come if they want to get the trust of the public in a GE, it's also not just about Labour defending themselves. it should also be about dispelling the myth of the Tory safe pair of hands running the economy.we heard Cameron banging on about not leaving the national debt for our children to pay off, no mention of that debt for over 6yrs now, no surprise, the Torys nearly tripled it long before Covid hit. the Torys chopped and chopped yet still put us in more debt than Labour ever did. why isn't more made of this fact. never mind leaving the debt for our children to pay off, our grandchildren will be paying this off long after these Tory MPs have gone.