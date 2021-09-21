Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22400 on: Yesterday at 06:57:17 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:10:25 pm
Johnson on sky now blaming Covid alone for gas prices.


That's why gas prices in the UK are about the same as gas prices across Europe.

Oh wait...



(but it's not a direct symptom of Brexit, more the result of the shysterish corporate-capitalism model that puts short-term profit above all else)
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22401 on: Yesterday at 07:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:57:17 pm

That's why gas prices in the UK are about the same as gas prices across Europe.

Oh wait...



(but it's not a direct symptom of Brexit, more the result of the shysterish corporate-capitalism model that puts short-term profit above all else)
Got to give it to the Torys, credit where credits due, they conned millions into believing the Labour party was to blame for the 2008 crash. millions believed it was a UK crash rather than a crash that affected the world.
Here they are now telling us everything going wrong today is the fault of the rest of the world. the EU+ the rest of the world are to blame not Brexit. now that's what you call spin.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22402 on: Yesterday at 07:25:16 pm »
Abdul Qadir would have been impressed with the spin these fuckers put on things.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22403 on: Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:16:22 pm
Got to give it to the Torys, credit where credits due, they conned millions into believing the Labour party was to blame for the 2008 crash. millions believed it was a UK crash rather than a crash that affected the world.
Here they are now telling us everything going wrong today is the fault of the rest of the world. the EU+ the rest of the world are to blame not Brexit. now that's what you call spin.

Labour never did anything to dispell that narrative, Milliband did a lot of Tory propaganda. Now to this day, its always, Labour can't be trusted with money

Covid is the new excuse which will give the Tories a lot of mileage and one which will probably win them the next election
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22404 on: Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm
Labour never did anything to dispell that narrative, Milliband did a lot of Tory propaganda. Now to this day, its always, Labour can't be trusted with money

Covid is the new excuse which will give the Tories a lot of mileage and one which will probably win them the next election
Yeah I agree but it's not too late to make it a issue from now on, this is one of the most important hurdles Labour have to over come if they want to get the trust of the public in a GE, it's also not just about Labour defending themselves. it should also be about dispelling the myth of the Tory safe pair of hands running the economy.
we heard Cameron banging on about not leaving the national debt for our children to pay off, no mention of that debt for over 6yrs now, no surprise, the Torys nearly tripled it long before Covid hit. the Torys chopped and chopped yet still put us in more debt than Labour ever did. why isn't more made of this fact. never mind leaving the debt for our children to pay off, our grandchildren will be paying this off long after these Tory MPs have gone.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22405 on: Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22406 on: Today at 12:03:33 pm »
Business Secretary Kwarteng says Govt anticipated the spike in Gas prices, appearing in front of some committee.  Uk government should have shared this amazing foresight with the world.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22407 on: Today at 12:04:57 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22408 on: Today at 12:08:46 pm »
Angela Rayner deputising in PMQ today hammering Raab
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22409 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Yeah I agree but it's not too late to make it a issue from now on, this is one of the most important hurdles Labour have to over come if they want to get the trust of the public in a GE, it's also not just about Labour defending themselves. it should also be about dispelling the myth of the Tory safe pair of hands running the economy.
we heard Cameron banging on about not leaving the national debt for our children to pay off, no mention of that debt for over 6yrs now, no surprise, the Torys nearly tripled it long before Covid hit. the Torys chopped and chopped yet still put us in more debt than Labour ever did. why isn't more made of this fact. never mind leaving the debt for our children to pay off, our grandchildren will be paying this off long after these Tory MPs have gone.

Because their backers own the traditional media, they have the BBC sewn up and they give big tech huge tax cuts to push their message on social media. 
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22410 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm »
Gordon Brown being right again.

Quote
Austerity has been the theme of the past decade, but this cut is vindictive even beyond austerity. It comes 11 weeks before Christmas and it is being coldly and inhumanely executed in spite of the new evidence, mounting month by month, of worsening hardship and continuing crisis.

I have never seen a government act so callously and with so little concern for the consequences of their actions on the poorest in our society. Ministers have published no study to explain their cut; offered no justification in, say, falling poverty figures (they are in fact rising); and offered only one pretext, a throwaway claim by the work and pensions secretary, Thérèse Coffey, that people on benefits could simply work more.

This shows how little she  and her party  understand Britain today. The gain for working an extra hour on universal credit may be as low as £2.24. Yet the breadwinner, she claimed, could make up the £20 cut by working two hours extra a week. The reality is more like eight to nine hours, and for many already labouring too many hours, this would be a return to Victorian conditions.

Instead of levelling up as they claim, they are doubling down on a losing formula that makes no economic sense. If they wanted to start balancing the books they could do what Labour did in 1997 and initiate a one-time windfall tax. They could easily raise £6bn by imposing a tax on those who have made the greatest speculative gains from the pandemic  there is a mass of evidence to show that it is reasonable. Instead they have decided that the most vulnerable will pay the price.

Ministers not only refuse to back down, but also fail to take the opportunity to abandon some of the most backward and punitive aspects of the system. They could easily raise the amount each adult can earn before their universal credit is clawed back. Today, as soon as a family with children, or a disabled employee, earns more than the monthly work allowance (£515 for people who do not receive housing support) their payments are clawed back at a rate of 63p per pound earned. Ministers could also allow single parents to claim back more of their high childcare costs. They could restore the £30 a week payment for those with a limited capacity for work.

And they could have implemented the proposals of Rashfords child food poverty taskforce , ended the iniquitous two-child limit for many benefits (so inhumane that it could be subject to an appeal to the European courts), abolished the arbitrary cap on benefits that large families face, been more generous with rent allowances (which do not meet the full costs of housing), or removed the five-week wait for new payments which condemns so many families to spiralling debt. But little thought appears given to doing anything that could be seen as compensatory or even caring.

Twenty years ago we promised we would abolish child poverty in a generation. Now all we can do is offer charity to prevent destitution. Rashford spoke for millions when he said that his community had little in material goods but what they lacked in money they had in compassion for each other. And thats what they will now have to rely on: poor people having to come to the aid of the poorest; and all people of conscience and decency, from local businesses to national charities, stepping up to fill the gap in empathy and moral fibre that this government has opened up.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/22/20-benefit-cut-universal-credit-welfare-state-poorest-people-cast-aside-gordon-brown

Wonder if the windfall tax idea will be picked up by this government in the same way they clutched at the roadmap he offered them for handling furlough.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22411 on: Today at 02:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:23:23 pm
Gordon Brown being right again.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/22/20-benefit-cut-universal-credit-welfare-state-poorest-people-cast-aside-gordon-brown

Wonder if the windfall tax idea will be picked up by this government in the same way they clutched at the roadmap he offered them for handling furlough.

Pushing on an open door in the Guardian - it may be right but it wont go very far.......plus......Gordon sold all the gold and labour raise taxes while bankrupting the country
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22412 on: Today at 02:19:34 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22413 on: Today at 05:19:10 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22414 on: Today at 05:30:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:19:10 pm
Guess this is as good a place as any for this

https://news.sky.com/story/energy-supplier-green-to-cease-trading-as-it-becomes-latest-casualty-of-energy-crisis-12414462



I was a customer of Avro energy until this afternoon, and I have to say the price increases are frightening checking price comparison sites. Id say about 70% more then what I was paying, and a lot of the providers are pushing 24-36 month deals so they can screw you for even longer.

Theres going to be an awful lot of people making some very hard choices over the next few months between what they chose to pay for.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22415 on: Today at 05:41:00 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22416 on: Today at 05:49:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:41:00 pm
Great, so that's a new energy company I need to find.  :butt

The advice seems to be not to do anything, one will be appointed and then you chose to stick with them or jump ship but either way, the cost is absolutely frightening. Another cracking example of free market capitalism and Toryism with a splash of Brexit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22417 on: Today at 05:55:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:30:50 pm
I was a customer of Avro energy until this afternoon, and I have to say the price increases are frightening checking price comparison sites. Id say about 70% more then what I was paying, and a lot of the providers are pushing 24-36 month deals so they can screw you for even longer.

Theres going to be an awful lot of people making some very hard choices over the next few months between what they chose to pay for.

Are you automatically moved to another provider or are you left to fend for yourself

I was with Extra Energy who went bust in 2018 and was moved to someone else but put on their variable rate and wasn't allowed to move initially

Probably should have read the rest of the thread as seen your answer  ;D
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22418 on: Today at 06:07:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:49:05 pm
The advice seems to be not to do anything, one will be appointed and then you chose to stick with them or jump ship but either way, the cost is absolutely frightening. Another cracking example of free market capitalism and Toryism with a splash of Brexit.

I looked into my account the other day and was in credit for £700! I am just hoping that is protected, my brother has just advised to wait and see what you are offered. As you say, doubtless it will cost more.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22419 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 05:55:31 pm
Are you automatically moved to another provider or are you left to fend for yourself

I was with Extra Energy who went bust in 2018 and was moved to someone else but put on their variable rate and wasn't allowed to move initially

Probably should have read the rest of the thread as seen your answer  ;D

Yes, basically a new supplier is appointed automatically, then they contact you and tell you what their terms are. Most official bodies advise to wait until you hear from them, as your energy will not be cut off.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22420 on: Today at 06:16:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:10:47 pm
Yes, basically a new supplier is appointed automatically, then they contact you and tell you what their terms are. Most official bodies advise to wait until you hear from them, as your energy will not be cut off.

Same that happened with us then , we were automatically moved to Scottish Power on their variable rate but wasn't allowed to move straight away , it was roughly 3 to 4 months while it was all sorted
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22421 on: Today at 06:21:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:07:16 pm
I looked into my account the other day and was in credit for £700! I am just hoping that is protected, my brother has just advised to wait and see what you are offered. As you say, doubtless it will cost more.

I imagine you're going to lose that money sorry Jill :(

I'm with Octopus Energy and our rate is a lot lower than what I was paying prior to switching so I've got my fingers crossed that they aren't next!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22422 on: Today at 06:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:21:18 pm
I imagine you're going to lose that money sorry Jill :(

I'm with Octopus Energy and our rate is a lot lower than what I was paying prior to switching so I've got my fingers crossed that they aren't next!

I have just been on some website that said it's supposed to be "protected" but I am somewhat cynical about that to be honest. We will wait and see, you are not wrong they won't be the last to go.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22423 on: Today at 06:27:08 pm »
I've been on the end of these companies going bust before. It was relatively painless but they didn't owe me money at the time, it was the reverse.

You get tranferred to another provider and then you can just choose to leave. If you were in a lot credit then good luck getting that money though....

I do think this was sort of inevitable for a lot of these companies, though maybe not on this scale. They undercut the big providers by not hedging enough and with no reserves to tide them through periods like this.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22424 on: Today at 06:27:14 pm »
Oh then I really hope it is protected and you get it back mate, will make the pain of paying more a lot less if you can us that money to cover the cost.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22425 on: Today at 06:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:27:14 pm
Oh then I really hope it is protected and you get it back mate, will make the pain of paying more a lot less if you can us that money to cover the cost.

Thanks, I am ready for either possibility.  :D
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22426 on: Today at 06:28:32 pm »
For what it's worth, Martin Lewis is saying that any credit you've built up will be paid back when you're transferred over to a new supplier.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22427 on: Today at 06:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:21:18 pm
I'm with Octopus Energy and our rate is a lot lower than what I was paying prior to switching so I've got my fingers crossed that they aren't next!

I think they've got various ownership stakes from foreign energy companies (Japan, Australia, etc), so hopefully some of them will keep them going. They do generally lose money, but "intentionally" as they grow.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22428 on: Today at 06:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:27:08 pm
I've been on the end of these companies going bust before. It was relatively painless but they didn't owe me money at the time, it was the reverse.

You get tranferred to another provider and then you can just choose to leave. If you were in a lot credit then good luck getting that money though....

I do think this was sort of inevitable for a lot of these companies, though maybe not on this scale. They undercut the big providers by not hedging enough and with no reserves to tide them through periods like this.

It could well be, I was on a really good deal with Avro. I did wonder on occasions as to how it could be that good.

Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:28:32 pm
For what it's worth, Martin Lewis is saying that any credit you've built up will be paid back when you're transferred over to a new supplier.


Thanks for that, fingers crossed then.  :)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22429 on: Today at 06:34:29 pm »
Quote from: halfpoundcheesy on Today at 06:30:06 pm
I think they've got various ownership stakes from foreign energy companies (Japan, Australia, etc), so hopefully some of them will keep them going. They do generally lose money, but "intentionally" as they grow.

Fingers crossed mate, really selfishly want them to survive because I'm on a fixed rate until March next year so will avoid winter price rises and hopefully things won't be as bad then as they are now. Will increase my energy price substantially otherwise.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22430 on: Today at 06:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:21:18 pm
I imagine you're going to lose that money sorry Jill :(

I'm with Octopus Energy and our rate is a lot lower than what I was paying prior to switching so I've got my fingers crossed that they aren't next!

Just download all your bills as Avros site has pulled all that info
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22431 on: Today at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:35:54 pm
Just download all your bills as Avros site has pulled all that info

Will do mate. I've just read something that has raised my confidence though. Their CEO on Twitter has said they'll be fine but are starting a special recruitment drive to help staff who have lost their jobs at other companies. Hope that's not misplaced hope!!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22432 on: Today at 06:47:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:30:43 pm
It could well be, I was on a really good deal with Avro. I did wonder on occasions as to how it could be that good.

Thanks for that, fingers crossed then.  :)

Sorry, I didn't have source to hand, it's here if you want that bit of reassurance beyond rando on the interwebs saying. ;)

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/news/2021/09/energy-supplier-green-ceases-trading---here-s-everything-you-nee/

Quote
Energy credit is protected even if you left the company recently  so you won't lose any money you're owed

You may be owed money by Avro Energy or Green if your account had built up credit. In this scenario, the supplier Ofgem appoints will pay you back any money you're owed - this applies even if you'd already started to switch away. Here, the Ofgem appointed supplier should get in touch to arrange a refund - even for those who won't have been switched to it - but this can take a while, so there's no harm in getting in contact sooner. 
