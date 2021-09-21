Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22400 on: Yesterday at 06:57:17 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:10:25 pm
Johnson on sky now blaming Covid alone for gas prices.


That's why gas prices in the UK are about the same as gas prices across Europe.

Oh wait...



(but it's not a direct symptom of Brexit, more the result of the shysterish corporate-capitalism model that puts short-term profit above all else)
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22401 on: Yesterday at 07:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:57:17 pm

That's why gas prices in the UK are about the same as gas prices across Europe.

Oh wait...



(but it's not a direct symptom of Brexit, more the result of the shysterish corporate-capitalism model that puts short-term profit above all else)
Got to give it to the Torys, credit where credits due, they conned millions into believing the Labour party was to blame for the 2008 crash. millions believed it was a UK crash rather than a crash that affected the world.
Here they are now telling us everything going wrong today is the fault of the rest of the world. the EU+ the rest of the world are to blame not Brexit. now that's what you call spin.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

rob1966

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22402 on: Yesterday at 07:25:16 pm »
Abdul Qadir would have been impressed with the spin these fuckers put on things.
Machae

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22403 on: Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:16:22 pm
Got to give it to the Torys, credit where credits due, they conned millions into believing the Labour party was to blame for the 2008 crash. millions believed it was a UK crash rather than a crash that affected the world.
Here they are now telling us everything going wrong today is the fault of the rest of the world. the EU+ the rest of the world are to blame not Brexit. now that's what you call spin.

Labour never did anything to dispell that narrative, Milliband did a lot of Tory propaganda. Now to this day, its always, Labour can't be trusted with money

Covid is the new excuse which will give the Tories a lot of mileage and one which will probably win them the next election
oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22404 on: Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm
Labour never did anything to dispell that narrative, Milliband did a lot of Tory propaganda. Now to this day, its always, Labour can't be trusted with money

Covid is the new excuse which will give the Tories a lot of mileage and one which will probably win them the next election
Yeah I agree but it's not too late to make it a issue from now on, this is one of the most important hurdles Labour have to over come if they want to get the trust of the public in a GE, it's also not just about Labour defending themselves. it should also be about dispelling the myth of the Tory safe pair of hands running the economy.
we heard Cameron banging on about not leaving the national debt for our children to pay off, no mention of that debt for over 6yrs now, no surprise, the Torys nearly tripled it long before Covid hit. the Torys chopped and chopped yet still put us in more debt than Labour ever did. why isn't more made of this fact. never mind leaving the debt for our children to pay off, our grandchildren will be paying this off long after these Tory MPs have gone.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22405 on: Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm »
TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22406 on: Today at 12:03:33 pm »
Business Secretary Kwarteng says Govt anticipated the spike in Gas prices, appearing in front of some committee.  Uk government should have shared this amazing foresight with the world.
lobsterboy

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22407 on: Today at 12:04:57 pm »
TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22408 on: Today at 12:08:46 pm »
Angela Rayner deputising in PMQ today hammering Raab
lobsterboy

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22409 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Yeah I agree but it's not too late to make it a issue from now on, this is one of the most important hurdles Labour have to over come if they want to get the trust of the public in a GE, it's also not just about Labour defending themselves. it should also be about dispelling the myth of the Tory safe pair of hands running the economy.
we heard Cameron banging on about not leaving the national debt for our children to pay off, no mention of that debt for over 6yrs now, no surprise, the Torys nearly tripled it long before Covid hit. the Torys chopped and chopped yet still put us in more debt than Labour ever did. why isn't more made of this fact. never mind leaving the debt for our children to pay off, our grandchildren will be paying this off long after these Tory MPs have gone.

Because their backers own the traditional media, they have the BBC sewn up and they give big tech huge tax cuts to push their message on social media. 
Zeb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22410 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm »
Gordon Brown being right again.

Quote
Austerity has been the theme of the past decade, but this cut is vindictive even beyond austerity. It comes 11 weeks before Christmas and it is being coldly and inhumanely executed in spite of the new evidence, mounting month by month, of worsening hardship and continuing crisis.

I have never seen a government act so callously and with so little concern for the consequences of their actions on the poorest in our society. Ministers have published no study to explain their cut; offered no justification in, say, falling poverty figures (they are in fact rising); and offered only one pretext, a throwaway claim by the work and pensions secretary, Thérèse Coffey, that people on benefits could simply work more.

This shows how little she  and her party  understand Britain today. The gain for working an extra hour on universal credit may be as low as £2.24. Yet the breadwinner, she claimed, could make up the £20 cut by working two hours extra a week. The reality is more like eight to nine hours, and for many already labouring too many hours, this would be a return to Victorian conditions.

Instead of levelling up as they claim, they are doubling down on a losing formula that makes no economic sense. If they wanted to start balancing the books they could do what Labour did in 1997 and initiate a one-time windfall tax. They could easily raise £6bn by imposing a tax on those who have made the greatest speculative gains from the pandemic  there is a mass of evidence to show that it is reasonable. Instead they have decided that the most vulnerable will pay the price.

Ministers not only refuse to back down, but also fail to take the opportunity to abandon some of the most backward and punitive aspects of the system. They could easily raise the amount each adult can earn before their universal credit is clawed back. Today, as soon as a family with children, or a disabled employee, earns more than the monthly work allowance (£515 for people who do not receive housing support) their payments are clawed back at a rate of 63p per pound earned. Ministers could also allow single parents to claim back more of their high childcare costs. They could restore the £30 a week payment for those with a limited capacity for work.

And they could have implemented the proposals of Rashfords child food poverty taskforce , ended the iniquitous two-child limit for many benefits (so inhumane that it could be subject to an appeal to the European courts), abolished the arbitrary cap on benefits that large families face, been more generous with rent allowances (which do not meet the full costs of housing), or removed the five-week wait for new payments which condemns so many families to spiralling debt. But little thought appears given to doing anything that could be seen as compensatory or even caring.

Twenty years ago we promised we would abolish child poverty in a generation. Now all we can do is offer charity to prevent destitution. Rashford spoke for millions when he said that his community had little in material goods but what they lacked in money they had in compassion for each other. And thats what they will now have to rely on: poor people having to come to the aid of the poorest; and all people of conscience and decency, from local businesses to national charities, stepping up to fill the gap in empathy and moral fibre that this government has opened up.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/22/20-benefit-cut-universal-credit-welfare-state-poorest-people-cast-aside-gordon-brown

Wonder if the windfall tax idea will be picked up by this government in the same way they clutched at the roadmap he offered them for handling furlough.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
And your money will have bought you nothing."

stewil007

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22411 on: Today at 02:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:23:23 pm
Gordon Brown being right again.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/22/20-benefit-cut-universal-credit-welfare-state-poorest-people-cast-aside-gordon-brown

Wonder if the windfall tax idea will be picked up by this government in the same way they clutched at the roadmap he offered them for handling furlough.

Pushing on an open door in the Guardian - it may be right but it wont go very far.......plus......Gordon sold all the gold and labour raise taxes while bankrupting the country
Nobby Reserve

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22412 on: Today at 02:19:34 pm »
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22413 on: Today at 05:19:10 pm »
