Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 04:28:58 pm
I just wonder how neutral are youGov when they "canvass" opinion in the manner that they shape the options? I've done a few of theirs and sometimes I've felt like saying the posing of the question is somewhat "questionable". Do youGov accept donations from political parties I wonder?



Nadhim Zahawi was a co-founder of YouGov.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on September 15, 2021, 06:31:24 pm
To be fair to Gove Wikipedia has this about his upbringing. He is hardly from the same kind of background as the Bullingdon lot. Interesting that he was actually a Labour Party member as a teen!

As my late mother used to say of him,
No wonder he was left on a step to be adopted
The old can be so direct.

He is the worst type of Tory. The one (like Thatcher)who thinks they have to be a bigger shit in order to fit in with those born to be shits.
Some of the worst examples of this type are Williamson, McVey, Currie, that prick in Derbyshire who went on about parent swapping their kids food vouchers for crack and sex, and new Boudicca of the right Nadine thick as a brick Dorries.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm
Nadhim Zahawi was a co-founder of YouGov.

Kind to animals as well.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
The thing about the allegations of bias in polling companies is that they use the accuracy of their political polling to help drum up business elsewhere where they make the real money. The political polls are by far the most high profile work they do.

It's really not in their interests to have inaccurate political polling (which it would be if they were making it biased intentionally).
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:01:05 pm
At a basic level what exactly has government done in the last week to result in 6% increase?  They appear to lurch from one poor decision to another and it has seemingly little to no effect

Deciding not to introduce vaccine passports?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:43:28 pm
Deciding not to introduce vaccine passports?

Yep, that'll have made them popular with the thick c*nts, that and how they are going to ramp up Brexit for the racist c*nts.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:48:02 pm
Yep, that'll have made them popular with the thick c*nts, that and how they are going to ramp up Brexit for the racist c*nts.

And they've announced that the CE mark on pint glasses is to be replaced by the traditional Crown stamp.

Great news except most of our beer glasses are no longer made at Ravenhead in St Helens but in the EU.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Thought this was interesting. It's a series of journalists and politicians and experts talking about the housing crisis we've got.

https://www.politico.eu/podcast/why-doesnt-britain-ever-build-enough-homes/

Nick Boles is fascinating going through how he misunderstood the problem and didn't find solutions even as his plans to build more made him unpopular with the Tory base for where most of the new homes would need to be built.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:43:28 pm
Deciding not to introduce vaccine passports?

Then theyll probably like todays replacement of the (albeit rubbish) Covid travel traffic light system with either red or open.  Shame the criteria doesnt work both ways, so depends which countries dont have UK on their respective red lists.

https://news.sky.com/story/travel-latest-green-amber-and-red-list-to-be-updated-by-uk-government-this-week-12406937
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:54:49 pm
And they've announced that the CE mark on pint glasses is to be replaced by the traditional Crown stamp.

Great news except most of our beer glasses are no longer made at Ravenhead in St Helens but in the EU.
Oh that's made me chortle. Thanks.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
This cabal would celebrate the opening of an envelope.

https://news.sky.com/story/this-house-of-peace-boris-johnson-celebrates-100-years-of-prime-ministers-using-chequers-12410293

Such a shame almost all of the living ex PMs have turned their invitations down.  Looks like it will just be Theresa May and Johnson.  Maybe they should hold this celebration in a phone box.
