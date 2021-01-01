Fucking hell, when you thought it couldn't get anymore dangerous, Dowden to become Education Secretary.Jesus wept.
F*cking hell. The Telegraph thought it would go to Gove. I don't think anyone imagined a promotion for Truss.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
That. Is. A. Dis. Grace.
No, thankfully hes moving to Party Chair. Id rather he defended the faith from there than take on Education...our kids would all have been singing the national anthem every morning.
I know youre referring to that amazing cheese outburst, but all the same, Id rather her there than Raab. Id rather not very good than not very good and also darkly dangerous as Foreign Secretary.
Zehawi as education secretary is at least qualified. He has had two junior roles in the department already.Hes privately educated (which seems to be standard now) and has a degree in chemistry.The last education to have a degree in chemistry was
..? Abhorrent
Gove, the historic sexist, bigot & racist, now in charge of the "Levelling up" agenda
His time at Oxford and then as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster have prepared him perfectly to understand the struggles of the common man.
Graeme Andrew Logan was born on 26 August 1967. His biological mother, whom he originally believed to have been an unmarried Edinburgh student, was in fact a 23-year-old cookery demonstrator. Gove regarded his birthplace as Edinburgh until it was revealed in a biography in 2019 that he was born in a maternity hospital in Fonthill Road, Aberdeen. Logan was put into care soon after he was born. At the age of four months he was adopted by a Labour-supporting couple in Aberdeen, Ernest and Christine Gove, by whom he was brought up. After he joined the Gove family, Logan's name was changed to Michael Andrew Gove. His father, Ernest, ran a fish processing business and his mother, Christine, was a lab assistant at the University of Aberdeen, before working at the Aberdeen School for the Deaf.Gove, his parents, and his sister Angela lived in a small property in the Kittybrewster area of Aberdeen, before relocating to Rosehill Drive. He was educated at two state schools (Sunnybank Primary School and Kittybrewster Primary School), and later, on the recommendation of his primary school teacher, he sat and passed the entrance exam for the independent Robert Gordon's College. In October 2012, he wrote an apology letter to his former French teacher for misbehaving in class. Gove joined the Labour Party in 1983 and campaigned on behalf of the party for the 1983 general election. Outside of school, he spent time as a Sunday school teacher at Causewayend Church. As he entered sixth year he had to apply for a scholarship as his family fell on difficult economic circumstances. He passed the scholarship exam and served as a school prefect in his final two years.
Thatcher?
To be fair to Gove Wikipedia has this about his upbringing. He is hardly from the same kind of background as the Bullingdon lot. Interesting that he was actually a Labour Party member as a teen!
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]