Zehawi as education secretary is at least qualified. He has had two junior roles in the department already. Hes privately educated (which seems to be standard now) and has a degree in chemistry. The last education to have a degree in chemistry was ..? Abhorrent

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W