Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 756484 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22320 on: Today at 04:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:38:45 pm
Fucking hell, when you thought it couldn't get anymore dangerous, Dowden to become Education Secretary.

Jesus wept.






No, thankfully hes moving to Party Chair. Id rather he defended the faith from there than take on Education...our kids would all have been singing the national anthem every morning.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22321 on: Today at 04:57:06 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:20:49 pm
F*cking hell. The Telegraph thought it would go to Gove. I don't think anyone imagined a promotion for Truss.

That. Is. A. Dis. Grace.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22322 on: Today at 04:59:25 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:57:06 pm
That. Is. A. Dis. Grace.

I know youre referring to that amazing cheese outburst, but all the same, Id rather her there than Raab. Id rather not very good than not very good and also darkly dangerous as Foreign Secretary.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22323 on: Today at 05:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 04:56:16 pm
No, thankfully hes moving to Party Chair. Id rather he defended the faith from there than take on Education...our kids would all have been singing the national anthem every morning.


On the one hand... 'phew! not education!'

On the other... 'but which other malevolent tosser is going to get the job of picking fights with teachers?'
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22324 on: Today at 05:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 04:59:25 pm
I know youre referring to that amazing cheese outburst, but all the same, Id rather her there than Raab. Id rather not very good than not very good and also darkly dangerous as Foreign Secretary.

is she a Spurs fan?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22325 on: Today at 05:29:08 pm »
Some of these promotions are hilarious.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22326 on: Today at 05:49:12 pm »
Zehawi as education secretary is at least qualified.  He has had two junior roles in the department already.

Hes privately educated (which seems to be standard now) and has a degree in chemistry.

The last education to have a degree in chemistry was..?  Abhorrent
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22327 on: Today at 06:04:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:49:12 pm
Zehawi as education secretary is at least qualified.  He has had two junior roles in the department already.

Hes privately educated (which seems to be standard now) and has a degree in chemistry.

The last education to have a degree in chemistry was..?  Abhorrent

Thatcher?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22328 on: Today at 06:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:36:37 pm
Gove, the historic sexist, bigot & racist, now in charge of the "Levelling up" agenda  ;D ;D ;D

His time at Oxford and then as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster have prepared him perfectly to understand the struggles of the common man.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22329 on: Today at 06:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:12:44 pm
His time at Oxford and then as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster have prepared him perfectly to understand the struggles of the common man.

To be fair to Gove Wikipedia has this about his upbringing. He is hardly from the same kind of background as the Bullingdon lot. Interesting that he was actually a Labour Party member as a teen!

Quote
Graeme Andrew Logan was born on 26 August 1967. His biological mother, whom he originally believed to have been an unmarried Edinburgh student, was in fact a 23-year-old cookery demonstrator. Gove regarded his birthplace as Edinburgh until it was revealed in a biography in 2019 that he was born in a maternity hospital in Fonthill Road, Aberdeen. Logan was put into care soon after he was born. At the age of four months he was adopted by a Labour-supporting couple in Aberdeen, Ernest and Christine Gove, by whom he was brought up. After he joined the Gove family, Logan's name was changed to Michael Andrew Gove. His father, Ernest, ran a fish processing business and his mother, Christine, was a lab assistant at the University of Aberdeen, before working at the Aberdeen School for the Deaf.

Gove, his parents, and his sister Angela lived in a small property in the Kittybrewster area of Aberdeen, before relocating to Rosehill Drive. He was educated at two state schools (Sunnybank Primary School and Kittybrewster Primary School), and later, on the recommendation of his primary school teacher, he sat and passed the entrance exam for the independent Robert Gordon's College. In October 2012, he wrote an apology letter to his former French teacher for misbehaving in class. Gove joined the Labour Party in 1983 and campaigned on behalf of the party for the 1983 general election. Outside of school, he spent time as a Sunday school teacher at Causewayend Church. As he entered sixth year he had to apply for a scholarship as his family fell on difficult economic circumstances. He passed the scholarship exam and served as a school prefect in his final two years.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22330 on: Today at 06:34:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:04:35 pm
Thatcher?
No need for that language.

(Yes)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22331 on: Today at 07:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 06:31:24 pm
To be fair to Gove Wikipedia has this about his upbringing. He is hardly from the same kind of background as the Bullingdon lot. Interesting that he was actually a Labour Party member as a teen!

Same school as my dad (but not at the same time). It certainly isn't Bullingdon - it's a private school but my grandparents were certainly not super rich, very much middle class and were able to send their kids there just about (before my dad got expelled...).
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22332 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm »
Nadine Dorries is the Culture Secretary.

Is this because she's the gifted author of the Four Streets and Lovely Lane potboilers.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22333 on: Today at 08:00:41 pm »
I had the radio on while I was having a shower and unless I imagined it they said that Johnson, Biden and the Aussie PM were going to make a joint statement at 10PM but didnt say what it was about we gonna invade somewhere?!?!
