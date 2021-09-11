Whilst people are more concerned with who's ideology should be leading the Labour party



There's stuff like the above about to happen.



Think you're jumping to the wrong conclusion. never loose sight of the goal. it's about being in power to actually improve lives, I don't class that as Ideology, I class it as decency. 80 seat majority, Labour can do sod all to stop it.Therese Coffey:Earns £149,437Employs her sister as a secretaryGets more than £10k a year rental income from a second homeSiobhan BenitaI watched this aghast - Therese Coffey says people - already working full time - can work for an extra two hours to make up for removing £20 universal credit uplift.Angela Rayner@AngelaRaynerThis is a lie and the Work and Pensions Secretary either knows shes lying or shouldnt be in the job. An additional £20 for a UC claimant isnt 2 hours work, thats not how the taper works. An extra £20 would require £50+ worth of hours, that is how the UC system works.