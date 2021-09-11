Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
September 11, 2021, 07:11:45 pm
Been at work all day




Never do a 75 hour week if you can help it.

Although it might explain much in this thread.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
September 11, 2021, 07:28:22 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on December  1, 2019, 07:58:14 pm
Keep it nice. Keep it respectful.

MODS: If some inbred gobshite dickhead says 'Corbinista', 'Blairite', 'Red Tory' or other such fucking inbred guff then feel free to lock the thread and delete the c*nts xx kisses :)



Aaaaaanyway...


Politics thread III. Don't be a gang of c*nts.

Going back to the first post in this thread on page 1.. made me chuckle people obviously not taking any notice  ;D
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
September 11, 2021, 07:37:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 11, 2021, 07:11:45 pm
Been at work all day




Never do a 75 hour week if you can help it.

Although it might explain much in this thread.

You switched to driving HGVs?  :o
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
September 11, 2021, 07:41:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 11, 2021, 07:37:49 pm
You switched to driving HGVs?  :o


Only since the shortage - a real british hero  :champ



Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 11:24:32 am
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 11:48:25 am
Whilst people are more concerned with who's ideology should be leading the Labour party

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/12/tories-universal-credit-20-uplift

There's stuff like the above about to happen.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 12:22:16 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:48:25 am
Whilst people are more concerned with who's ideology should be leading the Labour party

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/12/tories-universal-credit-20-uplift

There's stuff like the above about to happen.
Think you're jumping to the wrong conclusion. never loose sight of the goal. it's about being in power to actually improve lives, I don't class that as Ideology, I class it as decency. 80 seat majority, Labour can do sod all to stop it.

Therese Coffey:
Earns £149,437
Employs her sister as a secretary
Gets more than £10k a year rental income from a second home


Siobhan Benita
I watched this aghast - Therese Coffey says people - already working full time -  can work for an extra two hours to make up for removing £20 universal credit uplift.
https://twitter.com/SiobhanBenita/status/1437328734844080133?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437328734844080133%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=


Angela Rayner
@AngelaRayner
This is a lie and the Work and Pensions Secretary either knows shes lying or shouldnt be in the job. An additional £20 for a UC claimant isnt 2 hours work, thats not how the taper works. An extra £20 would require £50+ worth of hours, that is how the UC system works.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 01:22:25 pm
Can Rayner get this message out properly - thats what we need
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 02:09:16 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:22:25 pm
Can Rayner get this message out properly - thats what we need
It won't get reported by the mainstream press though, they feed the Tory lie that the majority of the working class populace are work shy
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 02:16:04 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:09:16 pm
It won't get reported by the mainstream press though, they feed the Tory lie that the majority of the working class populace are work shy

Theres a piece in the Gaurdian about this, not seen it elsewhere
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 02:26:49 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:09:16 pm
It won't get reported by the mainstream press though, they feed the Tory lie that the majority of the working class populace are work shy
This is what is so pernicious. 

Most are very hardworking (like any other group in society), just trapped.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 04:29:53 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:09:16 pm
It won't get reported by the mainstream press though, they feed the Tory lie that the majority of the working class populace are work shy

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58547881
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 05:02:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:26:49 pm
This is what is so pernicious. 

Most are very hardworking (like any other group in society), just trapped.
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 04:29:53 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58547881
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:22:16 pm
Think you're jumping to the wrong conclusion. never loose sight of the goal. it's about being in power to actually improve lives, I don't class that as Ideology, I class it as decency. 80 seat majority, Labour can do sod all to stop it.

Therese Coffey:
Earns £149,437
Employs her sister as a secretary
Gets more than £10k a year rental income from a second home


Siobhan Benita
I watched this aghast - Therese Coffey says people - already working full time -  can work for an extra two hours to make up for removing £20 universal credit uplift.
https://twitter.com/SiobhanBenita/status/1437328734844080133?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437328734844080133%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=


Angela Rayner
@AngelaRayner
This is a lie and the Work and Pensions Secretary either knows shes lying or shouldnt be in the job. An additional £20 for a UC claimant isnt 2 hours work, thats not how the taper works. An extra £20 would require £50+ worth of hours, that is how the UC system works.

Coffey was born in Liverpool and apparently supports the Reds.

I do genuinely wonder what causes such a clearly bright, very well educated person from a northern background to become such a callous, grasping, warped individual. Her voting record is pretty damning too.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 05:40:51 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:02:07 pm
Coffey was born in Liverpool and apparently supports the Reds.

I do genuinely wonder what causes such a clearly bright, very well educated person from a northern background to become such a callous, grasping, warped individual. Her voting record is pretty damning too.
Lots and lots of high profile fans have been tories over the years (and players). 

It wasnt that long ago that Liverpool was Tory from time to time.
