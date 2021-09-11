Keep it nice. Keep it respectful.MODS: If some inbred gobshite dickhead says 'Corbinista', 'Blairite', 'Red Tory' or other such fucking inbred guff then feel free to lock the thread and delete the c*nts xx kisses Aaaaaanyway...Politics thread III. Don't be a gang of c*nts.
Whilst people are more concerned with who's ideology should be leading the Labour partyhttps://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/12/tories-universal-credit-20-upliftThere's stuff like the above about to happen.
Can Rayner get this message out properly - thats what we need
It won't get reported by the mainstream press though, they feed the Tory lie that the majority of the working class populace are work shy
This is what is so pernicious. Most are very hardworking (like any other group in society), just trapped.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58547881
Think you're jumping to the wrong conclusion. never loose sight of the goal. it's about being in power to actually improve lives, I don't class that as Ideology, I class it as decency. 80 seat majority, Labour can do sod all to stop it. Therese Coffey:Earns £149,437Employs her sister as a secretaryGets more than £10k a year rental income from a second homeSiobhan BenitaI watched this aghast - Therese Coffey says people - already working full time - can work for an extra two hours to make up for removing £20 universal credit uplift.https://twitter.com/SiobhanBenita/status/1437328734844080133?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1437328734844080133%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=Angela Rayner@AngelaRaynerThis is a lie and the Work and Pensions Secretary either knows shes lying or shouldnt be in the job. An additional £20 for a UC claimant isnt 2 hours work, thats not how the taper works. An extra £20 would require £50+ worth of hours, that is how the UC system works.
Coffey was born in Liverpool and apparently supports the Reds.I do genuinely wonder what causes such a clearly bright, very well educated person from a northern background to become such a callous, grasping, warped individual. Her voting record is pretty damning too.
