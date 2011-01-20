Keir Starmer is a working class hero, or something.



Neither of them are. But listening to some people you'd think that Corbyn was a working-class pauper brought up in a shoebox in t'middle of t'road rather than being a very well off lad that was born into a rich household and had the opportunity to follow his own path in life with no money worries, unlike a lot of people.Starmer came from a fairly humble background in comparison and although now (I'm sure) very wealthy appears to have achieved that himself.It is a strange one where some Labour supporters seem to be angry at people that have done well in life. Personally I'd like to see the best people possible - successful people - to be running the Labour Party and using their talents to fight the Tories and to bring social benefits to everyone.