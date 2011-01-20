Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22200 on: Today at 12:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:47:40 pm
Keir Starmer is a working class hero, or something.

Neither of them are. But listening to some people you'd think that Corbyn was a working-class pauper brought up in a shoebox in t'middle of t'road rather than being a very well off lad that was born into a rich household and had the opportunity to follow his own path in life with no money worries, unlike a lot of people.

Starmer came from a fairly humble background in comparison and although now (I'm sure) very wealthy appears to have achieved that himself.

It is a strange one where some Labour supporters seem to be angry at people that have done well in life. Personally I'd like to see the best people possible - successful people - to be running the Labour Party and using their talents to fight the Tories and to bring social benefits to everyone.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22201 on: Today at 01:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:47:40 pm
Keir Starmer is a working class hero, or something.


Id say he was born working class, but certainly not a hero
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22202 on: Today at 01:05:13 pm »
I think the same thing about Starmer bashers as I do Corbyn bashers.

Thick selfish c*nts who's infighting is causing us to be stuck with a Tory governent.

He is a Sir and member of Queens Council for god sake, one of the best critical minds England has, and he can't get one over on Boris because his own people refuse get behind him.

Absolute morons.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22203 on: Today at 01:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:45:31 pm
The current discussion came from the following post. Have you read it? What do you think of it?

Oh that post is even worse, you don't need to persuade me of that.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22204 on: Today at 01:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 01:05:13 pm
I think the same thing about Starmer bashers as I do Corbyn bashers.

Thick selfish c*nts who's infighting is causing us to be stuck with a Tory governent.

He is a Sir and member of Queens Council for god sake, one of the best critical minds England has, and he can't get one over on Boris because his own people refuse get behind him.

Absolute morons.

Labour aren't "his" people. He is "no true Labour leader and neither is he much of a card sharp. A sleeper 5th columnist Tory is what he is and he's been long in the planning.53 years I was an active member until he got the stiletto out and assassinated and publicly humiliated  JC. No more money or campaigning effort out of me whilst an Establishment plant leads what once was my party." (sic).

(c) Johnowhite 2021.

(c) Johnowhite 2021.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22205 on: Today at 01:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:07:32 pm
Oh that post is even worse, you don't need to persuade me of that.

And thus that it was that generated the current heat. If that post hadn't been posted, there wouldn't be accusations of Corbynites believing in conspiracy theories. Because no one would imagine that anyone would believe in that kind of thing, were it not for the evidence in front of their eyes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22206 on: Today at 01:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:11:03 pm
And thus that it was that generated the current heat. If that post hadn't been posted, there wouldn't be accusations of Corbynites believing in conspiracy theories. Because no one would imagine that anyone would believe in that kind of thing, were it not for the evidence in front of their eyes.

Not sure how that really has anything to do with my post about Andy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22207 on: Today at 01:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 01:05:13 pm
I think the same thing about Starmer bashers as I do Corbyn bashers.

Thick selfish c*nts who's infighting is causing us to be stuck with a Tory governent.

He is a Sir and member of Queens Council for god sake, one of the best critical minds England has, and he can't get one over on Boris because his own people refuse get behind him.

Absolute morons.

its upto him to get thepeople behind him - thats his job

hes made decisions and that have lost him the dressing room
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22208 on: Today at 01:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:12:11 pm
Not sure how that really has anything to do with my post about Andy.

If you want to accuse someone of being the victim of irony, trace the argument back to its source. Andy is livid at the antics of Corbynites, because of posts like Johnowhite's, and similar that his former friends inundated him with. Just because there are lots of Corbyn followers backing each other up against Andy doesn't mean they have a point and he doesn't. Trace the argument back to its source, ie. Johnowhite's post. Judge that post on its own merits, rather than on how many likes it gets.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22209 on: Today at 01:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:16:54 pm
If you want to accuse someone of being the victim of irony, trace the argument back to its source. Andy is livid at the antics of Corbynites, because of posts like Johnowhite's, and similar that his former friends inundated him with. Just because there are lots of Corbyn followers backing each other up against Andy doesn't mean they have a point and he doesn't. Trace the argument back to its source, ie. Johnowhite's post. Judge that post on its own merits, rather than on how many likes it gets.

So Johnos post which I didnt agree with excuses Andy to talk absolute shite?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22210 on: Today at 01:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:20:08 pm
So Johnos post which I didnt agree with excuses Andy to talk absolute shite?

I disagreed with Andy's point, and he agreed that he got it wrong and reoriented his point. Was there a problem with that?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22211 on: Today at 01:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:16:54 pm
If you want to accuse someone of being the victim of irony, trace the argument back to its source. Andy is livid at the antics of Corbynites, because of posts like Johnowhite's, and similar that his former friends inundated him with. Just because there are lots of Corbyn followers backing each other up against Andy doesn't mean they have a point and he doesn't. Trace the argument back to its source, ie. Johnowhite's post. Judge that post on its own merits, rather than on how many likes it gets.

I didn't accuse them of being the victim of irony.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22212 on: Today at 01:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:22:18 pm
I disagreed with Andy's point, and he agreed that he got it wrong and reoriented his point. Was there a problem with that?

Didnt realise Andys admission, so ill apologise
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22213 on: Today at 01:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:25:56 pm
Didnt realise Andys admission, so ill apologise

Yeah I was wrong pinning it on Corbyn. That was wrong. It's the cult-like followers that are the issue.

And I do apologise for going off on one (again) - I've lost a few good friends over this and it's not like it's a one off. So I'm kind of fighting a battle that has been going on for months/years so in that regard it's totally unfair doing it on here.

I just am a bit disappointed that Starmer is being made out to be some evil devil-like figure when he comes across to me as a decent enough fella. I don't think he's the long term answer, but at least he stepped up to try and repair some of the damage.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22214 on: Today at 01:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:37:55 pm
Yeah I was wrong pinning it on Corbyn. That was wrong. It's the cult-like followers that are the issue.

And I do apologise for going off on one (again) - I've lost a few good friends over this and it's not like it's a one off. So I'm kind of fighting a battle that has been going on for months/years so in that regard it's totally unfair doing it on here.

I just am a bit disappointed that Starmer is being made out to be some evil devil-like figure when he comes across to me as a decent enough fella. I don't think he's the long term answer, but at least he stepped up to try and repair some of the damage.

thats ok Andy youve had worse opinions  :wave
