Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 751055 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22120 on: Yesterday at 11:35:40 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:10:01 am
If that's a serious question, are you taking the current parliamentary arithmetic into account, or are we just allowed to handwave a new majority into existence?

No it's all hypothetical and doesn't need to fit the maths. It's just Jonno is bemoaning our government, yet mere days ago was saying that labour and their leader weren't fit for government.

I was intrigued to learn where his idealism would find a government he was content with, that was better than the Tories or Labour that he thinks shouldn't be in power.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22121 on: Yesterday at 11:44:45 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 12:41:42 am
Incompetence, inequality, needless death, child poverty, cruelty, hate-mongering, spite, migrant bashing, self destructive jingoism - all fine.

tax hike - youve gone too far this time Boris!
Excellent point, + Corruption . Cronyism. Lies.
Johnsons contempt for scrutiny and the public also has to be hammered . refusing to answer direct questions by performing Pantomime.
"Mr Speaker. Mr Speaker" waiving his arms all over the place. turning side to side then pointing his finger at Starmer and accusing him of something instead of answering the question.
All these points have to be repeated over and over until they sink in. they obviously have to be backed up with evidence, easy enough.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22122 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:53:40 am
What is the source and quantity of data for the polls above?

My suspicion is that it's of little more value than a chocolate teapot - if anybody is using it as a tool to predict popularity if a GE was dropped today.
I've got no particular problem with Keir Starmer - certainly compared to some on here! - but any talk of a GE would need to take account of Johnson almost certainly campaigning better than Starmer.  Johnson is at his best when he's dealing with soundbites and he's also got the advantage of not being constrained by the truth or reality.

That said, any opinion poll where the Tories aren't ahead is welcome news.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22123 on: Yesterday at 12:21:37 pm »
Johnson jumping on the tennis.  The replies will provide a chuckle

https://mobile.twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1436210384860598277
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22124 on: Yesterday at 12:26:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:21:37 pm
Johnson jumping on the tennis.  The replies will provide a chuckle

https://mobile.twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1436210384860598277
Johnson loves a good backhander.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22125 on: Yesterday at 12:28:42 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:53:40 am
What is the source and quantity of data for the polls above?

My suspicion is that it's of little more value than a chocolate teapot - if anybody is using it as a tool to predict popularity if a GE was dropped today.

As said in the post, it's by Chris Curtis who ran the polls for Yougov and now runs them for Opinium. You can debate his understanding of polling breakdowns with him here: https://twitter.com/chriscurtis94/status/1436241168862523396

I wouldn't predict a general election on them, you'd have to be a fool to read them that way, but they're useful to illustrate how Labour has got a lot of work to do even were nearly half of the Tory 2019 vote not to show up to vote for them at the next general election.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22126 on: Yesterday at 01:17:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:26:20 pm
Johnson loves a good backhander.


 :lmao
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22127 on: Yesterday at 04:35:02 pm »
Another disgraceful decision, Cressida Dick given a 2 year contract extension.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22128 on: Yesterday at 04:48:03 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22129 on: Yesterday at 04:48:19 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22130 on: Yesterday at 05:15:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:35:02 pm
Another disgraceful decision, Cressida Dick given a 2 year contract extension.

What a surprise.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22131 on: Yesterday at 06:05:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:46:43 am
I've got no particular problem with Keir Starmer - certainly compared to some on here! - but any talk of a GE would need to take account of Johnson almost certainly campaigning better than Starmer.  Johnson is at his best when he's dealing with soundbites and he's also got the advantage of not being constrained by the truth or reality.

That said, any opinion poll where the Tories aren't ahead is welcome news.

The ace up Starmers sleeve come election time hopefully is the debates, assuming Johnson doesnt bottle it Starmer should absolutely wipe the fucking floor with him. Not sure it will be enough mind, but it will help.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22132 on: Yesterday at 06:12:50 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:35:02 pm
Another disgraceful decision, Cressida Dick given a 2 year contract extension.

Down with Dick extensions.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22133 on: Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:05:20 pm
The ace up Starmers sleeve come election time hopefully is the debates, assuming Johnson doesnt bottle it Starmer should absolutely wipe the fucking floor with him. Not sure it will be enough mind, but it will help.

By then he will have clear figures on the damage to the economy Brexit has done, how much it has cost each family, how much money the rich made from it, clear figures on the backhanders to tory donors for PPE, etc, clear figures on how much the c*nts fucked up the pandemic and how many lives should NOT have been lost.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22134 on: Yesterday at 08:55:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm
By then he will have clear figures on the damage to the economy Brexit has done, how much it has cost each family, how much money the rich made from it, clear figures on the backhanders to tory donors for PPE, etc, clear figures on how much the c*nts fucked up the pandemic and how many lives should NOT have been lost.


The excess deaths is going to be a big issue imo.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22135 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm »
Don't see why Johnson will debate if he doesn't have to. I can't see him coming under much pressure or scrutiny for refusing. Part of the reason we're in this mess is the lack of accountability due to the media never asking the tough questions, or demanding the answers.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22136 on: Today at 05:56:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:05:20 pm
The ace up Starmers sleeve come election time hopefully is the debates, assuming Johnson doesnt bottle it Starmer should absolutely wipe the fucking floor with him. Not sure it will be enough mind, but it will help.

Nearly burst out in a massive guffaw when I read "The ace up Starmers sleeve . . ." He's no true Labour leader and neither is he much of a card sharp. A sleeper 5th columnist Tory is what he is and he's been long in the planning.53 years I was an active member until he got the stiletto out and assassinated and publicly humiliated  JC. No more money or campaigning effort out of me whilst an Establishment plant leads what once was my party.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22137 on: Today at 06:42:16 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 05:56:50 am
Nearly burst out in a massive guffaw when I read "The ace up Starmers sleeve . . ." He's no true Labour leader and neither is he much of a card sharp. A sleeper 5th columnist Tory is what he is and he's been long in the planning.53 years I was an active member until he got the stiletto out and assassinated and publicly humiliated  JC. No more money or campaigning effort out of me whilst an Establishment plant leads what once was my party.
:lmao

OMFG
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22138 on: Today at 07:23:41 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 05:56:50 am
Nearly burst out in a massive guffaw when I read "The ace up Starmers sleeve . . ." He's no true Labour leader and neither is he much of a card sharp. A sleeper 5th columnist Tory is what he is and he's been long in the planning.53 years I was an active member until he got the stiletto out and assassinated and publicly humiliated  JC. No more money or campaigning effort out of me whilst an Establishment plant leads what once was my party.

Galloway's your man.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22139 on: Today at 08:00:08 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:23:41 am
Galloway's your man.

Nah mate. He's always been in it just for George. Angry as feck at how these treacherous lowlives rose to leadership of my one time party - curiously, traitors always seem to prosper . . . .
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22140 on: Today at 08:04:06 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 05:56:50 am
Nearly burst out in a massive guffaw when I read "The ace up Starmers sleeve . . ." He's no true Labour leader and neither is he much of a card sharp. A sleeper 5th columnist Tory is what he is and he's been long in the planning.53 years I was an active member until he got the stiletto out and assassinated and publicly humiliated  JC. No more money or campaigning effort out of me whilst an Establishment plant leads what once was my party.

No tru ScotsLabourman
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22141 on: Today at 09:00:30 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 05:56:50 am
until he got the stiletto out and assassinated and publicly humiliated  JC.

 Julius Caesar? Jesus Christ? John Candy?

Quote
No more money or campaigning effort out of me whilst an Establishment plant leads what once was my party.

What is it about the internet's effect on people of a certain age demographic where they become convinced that everything is part of some shadowy consipiracy? Who exactly makes up this "Establishment" anyway?

And if the Establishment is so powerful, how likely is it that a non-Establishment leader would be able to win an election?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22142 on: Today at 09:42:07 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:00:30 am
Julius Caesar? Jesus Christ? John Candy?

What is it about the internet's effect on people of a certain age demographic where they become convinced that everything is part of some shadowy consipiracy? Who exactly makes up this "Establishment" anyway?

And if the Establishment is so powerful, how likely is it that a non-Establishment leader would be able to win an election?

Starmer must have been one hell of a long standing Tory plant, considering he was named after the first Labour MP at birth.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22143 on: Today at 09:58:30 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:00:30 am
Julius Caesar? Jesus Christ? John Candy?

What is it about the internet's effect on people of a certain age demographic where they become convinced that everything is part of some shadowy consipiracy? Who exactly makes up this "Establishment" anyway?

And if the Establishment is so powerful, how likely is it that a non-Establishment leader would be able to win an election?

What is it with those of a certain age demographic where they become convinced those of a certain age demographic become convinced that everything is part of some shadowy conspiracy and mock them for it as if they are some sort of sad, senile, non entity when in truth it is those of a certain age demographic who should shut the fuck up and allow those of a certain age demographic to vent, even if it falls on deaf ears on this Tory friendly thread. Go 'ed Johnno
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22144 on: Today at 10:40:43 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:58:30 am
What is it with those of a certain age demographic where they become convinced those of a certain age demographic become convinced that everything is part of some shadowy conspiracy

Well, we're less likely to be the ones joining up to stuff like Qanon en mass and thinking that Hillary Clinton is abducting children and hiding them under a pizza parlour. By and large it's the older generations that are falling for the various antivax movements (with often fatal results at the present time).

If you can't see that the barrage of misinformation available across the internet has had a terrible effect on people who didn't grow up with it compared to those that did, then that's on you. Nobody has a right to vent just because they're "sad, senile non-entities" without being called out for their nonsense.
