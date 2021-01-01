Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22120 on: Today at 11:35:40 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:10:01 am
If that's a serious question, are you taking the current parliamentary arithmetic into account, or are we just allowed to handwave a new majority into existence?

No it's all hypothetical and doesn't need to fit the maths. It's just Jonno is bemoaning our government, yet mere days ago was saying that labour and their leader weren't fit for government.

I was intrigued to learn where his idealism would find a government he was content with, that was better than the Tories or Labour that he thinks shouldn't be in power.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22121 on: Today at 11:44:45 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:41:42 am
Incompetence, inequality, needless death, child poverty, cruelty, hate-mongering, spite, migrant bashing, self destructive jingoism - all fine.

tax hike - youve gone too far this time Boris!
Excellent point, + Corruption . Cronyism. Lies.
Johnsons contempt for scrutiny and the public also has to be hammered . refusing to answer direct questions by performing Pantomime.
"Mr Speaker. Mr Speaker" waiving his arms all over the place. turning side to side then pointing his finger at Starmer and accusing him of something instead of answering the question.
All these points have to be repeated over and over until they sink in. they obviously have to be backed up with evidence, easy enough.

Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22122 on: Today at 11:46:43 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:53:40 am
What is the source and quantity of data for the polls above?

My suspicion is that it's of little more value than a chocolate teapot - if anybody is using it as a tool to predict popularity if a GE was dropped today.
I've got no particular problem with Keir Starmer - certainly compared to some on here! - but any talk of a GE would need to take account of Johnson almost certainly campaigning better than Starmer.  Johnson is at his best when he's dealing with soundbites and he's also got the advantage of not being constrained by the truth or reality.

That said, any opinion poll where the Tories aren't ahead is welcome news.
