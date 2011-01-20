Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 747562 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22040 on: Today at 12:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:20:15 pm
I remember "Combat 18" getting sprawled on the walls of my school when I was younger, which was probably the most multicultural school in the city at the time (it was definitely up there anyway)

Plenty of out-and-out racists in this city as well, even if they are anti-Tory

I think Liverpool has a bit of a problem at the moment in that a lot of people seem to think it's enough to say "fuck the tories" and not go any further than that in terms of actually demonstrating left wing values / helping people, but that's for another thread perhaps.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22041 on: Today at 12:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:20:15 pm
I remember "Combat 18" getting sprawled on the walls of my school when I was younger, which was probably the most multicultural school in the city at the time (it was definitely up there anyway)

Plenty of out-and-out racists in this city as well, even if they are anti-Tory

There'll be racists everywhere mate, bigger numbers in bigger cities as well but they are not common here whatsoever.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22042 on: Today at 12:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:24:13 pm
There'll be racists everywhere mate, bigger numbers in bigger cities as well but they are not common here whatsoever.



That might be (but again personal experience) whenever there are England games on and we're slumming it in a 'cheap and cheerful foreign holiday' then the number of England-shirted racist gobshites all sound Southern/Cockney to me. Usually with a smattering of Lancashire-sounding knuckle-draggers.

I think as has been opined there are probably sadly more of these bellends about than we think. I'd imagine that most of them keep their gobs shut until in similar company. More than once we've been with a group on holiday and they've gone off on a racist tirade and me and the missus have got up and left. Don't need it do you?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22043 on: Today at 12:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:23:59 pm
I think Liverpool has a bit of a problem at the moment in that a lot of people seem to think it's enough to say "fuck the tories" and not go any further than that in terms of actually demonstrating left wing values / helping people, but that's for another thread perhaps.

I think that's the crux of what's been wrong for a long,long time to be honest, and not just in Liverpool; in my experience, Liverpool is a better city than all the others I have been to, but that's only my experience, and it cannot be used to paint broad strokes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22044 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:46:39 am
I lived in London for around 5 years on and off when I worked there.

Yes. There are plenty of areas that are 'left wing' but there are places which very much weren't.

I used to live in Finsbury Park in the 80s/Early 90s.

It was as rough as a bears arse.

I lived in Finsbury Park in the early 90s as well,it really was!!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22045 on: Today at 12:32:36 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22046 on: Today at 12:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:46:23 am
The question is who could do better against the backdrop of the media in this country and the fact that many voters get their political input from facebook memes.
As people have said above, I've seen Starmer destroy Johnson at PMQ, but the only bit on the mainstream media is a Johnson soundbite like Captain hindsight. I actaully saw a professional journalist on daytime TV refer to Starmer in that way too.

So against that backdrop, who does better?

It's a solid question and I don't have the answer (I'm not anti-Starmer BTW, just pointing out the disconnect between his performance and the perception thereof). Maybe it's not Starmer himself, but how much sway the party machine currently has with editorial departments? But that doesn't really cover the online user-led areas.

I do think people look at all the Tory messes and wonder why they stay polling so highly, but endless retweets of scandals and incompetence doesn't automatically put Starmer's name in the frame.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22047 on: Today at 12:40:10 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:31:46 pm
I lived in Finsbury Park in the early 90s as well,it really was!!

Bits were, but around the Finsbury Park Leisure Centre - those boozers there were 'well naughty' in the words of that shady cockernee TV bod..

But yeah there were certainly areas that were very Labour as well. That's the weird thing about London - lots of little towns and villages that kind of met up and expanded. You can be in one 'bit' and walking across a road back then it would completely change.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22048 on: Today at 12:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:31:11 pm
I think that's the crux of what's been wrong for a long,long time to be honest, and not just in Liverpool; in my experience, Liverpool is a better city than all the others I have been to, but that's only my experience, and it cannot be used to paint broad strokes.

For me, it has varied from city to city - some cities have done better on racial harmony, some have been better in terms of how they treat the LGBTQ community, some do more for the homeless and so on.

Liverpool and Leeds are the two places I have lived the longest and from what I saw, Liverpool has less overt racism than I have seen in Leeds (although both have very low levels compared to a lot of other places) although both have an undercurrent of casual racism in their own way.

One story I always remember from my mum was, about 10 years ago, there was an effort to include more BAME names within the learning materials at schools to better represent the country at large. Due to the fact that Liverpool, particularly the north of it, is so monocultural there were a number of students at the school she taught at who found it almost offputting as they just weren't used to seeing those sorts of names.

One thing I have found with Anfield has been that the number of shouts about players that include a racial reference is down massively since the mid 00s. It used to be standard that someone would be shouting about that Spanish prick, or German bastard or whatever and this has died off which is a positive.

Where Liverpool fails compared to Leeds, and this has been an issue going back 15 years, is on homophobia. What I've seen around Leeds has been a community that is just part of the rest of the city whereas there always felt like there was a sense of discomfort in Liverpool when people were around someone who was LGBTQ, if not outright being homophobic - this is reflected in the Lawless thread with the current run of homophobic attacks.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22049 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:47:30 am
IT's not defined at all - it's beasically whatever the government at the time of your retirement decides.

There is no defined percentage of final salary, or average salary - that is what a defined benefit scheme is.

The only promise really is that the government will give you something to help you get by when you retire.
No.
A defined benefit is exactly that. ie a benefit which is defined, it doesn't have to be a % of salary. A final salary or CARE scheme are just types of defined benefit scheme. Defined benefit schemes can be funded or unfunded - the state scheme and many public sector schemes are unfunded.

The current State Pension is £179.60 per year and you need 35 years of contributions to qualify, which means that each year you pay NI, you accrue about £5.13 per week in State Pension.

Now of course the Govt can change it, as they have done, but the changes we have seen are things like increasing the state pension age, and tweaking the rate of increase. Not by reducing the cash amount.

In the same way, an employer that offered a final salary scheme based on 60ths of pay can change the scheme rules so that in the future a year of service earns 1/80th instead.

Either way, the state pension is arguably as close to a defined benefit as you are likely to see. It's just expressed in a different way.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22050 on: Today at 12:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:43:24 pm
No.
A defined benefit is exactly that. ie a benefit which is defined, it doesn't have to be a % of salary. A final salary or CARE scheme are just types of defined benefit scheme. Defined benefit schemes can be funded or unfunded - the state scheme and many public sector schemes are unfunded.

The current State Pension is £179.60 per year and you need 35 years of contributions to qualify, which means that each year you pay NI, you accrue about £5.13 per week in State Pension.

Now of course the Govt can change it, as they have done, but the changes we have seen are things like increasing the state pension age, and tweaking the rate of increase. Not by reducing the cash amount.

In the same way, an employer that offered a final salary scheme based on 60ths of pay can change the scheme rules so that in the future a year of service earns 1/80th instead.

Either way, the state pension is arguably as close to a defined benefit as you are likely to see. It's just expressed in a different way.

Per year!!?!

:O
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22051 on: Today at 12:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:30:57 pm
That might be (but again personal experience) whenever there are England games on and we're slumming it in a 'cheap and cheerful foreign holiday' then the number of England-shirted racist gobshites all sound Southern/Cockney to me. Usually with a smattering of Lancashire-sounding knuckle-draggers.

I think as has been opined there are probably sadly more of these bellends about than we think. I'd imagine that most of them keep their gobs shut until in similar company. More than once we've been with a group on holiday and they've gone off on a racist tirade and me and the missus have got up and left. Don't need it do you?

TBF, estuary English covers quite a wide swathe of the country nowadays, with southern English being its biggest influence.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22052 on: Today at 12:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:45:21 pm
Per year!!?!

:O
;D
Yes, haven't you heard? It was in the small print of yesterdays announcement along with the reintroduction of workhouses.

Sorry - my mistake I of course meant per week!  ;D
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22053 on: Today at 12:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:04:50 pm
Sorry Kenny that's not what I mean by asking the question. On the issue of the NI increase what would you or others who aren't happy with Starmer have liked him to do instead?

I think he's done well on this issue, there's lots of things that he hasn't done well at that people can rightly point to but I don't think it's the case here.

He's criticised the Tories, he's made the point that it's a tax on the young and working class and the said that the burden should be shared across society and has done so repetitively. I don't think anyone is disagreeing with that are they? So, what would you have done different on this?

I know its not mate- He needs to galvanise the middle income PAYE Workers who pay a higher% of NI than higher earners - to rebel and get behind HIM

Can he do that ?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22054 on: Today at 12:50:37 pm »
If were speaking on personal experiences, a former colleague of mine - who was born in Sri Lanka but moved to the UK when he was in primary school - lived and was brought up in Manchester, moved to London for university and then lived in Liverpool for a year (thats how I met him), moved to Leeds afterwards where he lives now. He experienced racism more here (in Liverpool) than anywhere else, and I dont think it was even close. Maybe it can depend particular area that you live in but I remember him saying that he was lucky if a day went by without something being said to him. Thoroughly depressing.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22055 on: Today at 12:55:33 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:50:37 pm
If were speaking on personal experiences, a former colleague of mine - who was born in Sri Lanka but moved to the UK when he was in primary school - lived and was brought up in Manchester, moved to London for university and then lived in Liverpool for a year (thats how I met him), moved to Leeds afterwards where he lives now. He experienced racism more here (in Liverpool) than anywhere else, and I dont think it was even close. Maybe it can depend particular area that you live in but I remember him saying that he was lucky if a day went by without something being said to him. Thoroughly depressing.

Where was it in Liverpool? As has been said, the South and centre is a bit more multi-cultural than the North by all accounts (Though I didn't see anything myself when I lived at the North End)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22056 on: Today at 01:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:43:24 pm
No.
A defined benefit is exactly that. ie a benefit which is defined, it doesn't have to be a % of salary. A final salary or CARE scheme are just types of defined benefit scheme. Defined benefit schemes can be funded or unfunded - the state scheme and many public sector schemes are unfunded.

The current State Pension is £179.60 per year and you need 35 years of contributions to qualify, which means that each year you pay NI, you accrue about £5.13 per week in State Pension.

Now of course the Govt can change it, as they have done, but the changes we have seen are things like increasing the state pension age, and tweaking the rate of increase. Not by reducing the cash amount.

In the same way, an employer that offered a final salary scheme based on 60ths of pay can change the scheme rules so that in the future a year of service earns 1/80th instead.

Either way, the state pension is arguably as close to a defined benefit as you are likely to see. It's just expressed in a different way.

You're missing my point. I'm not talking about whether it is funded or not. And the figures you give for the current rate are just that - the current rate. There is no promise of anything in terms of what the figure will be when any someone reaches retirement age. The only thing is the 35 years - and the only think that tells you is what proportion of whatever the current going rate is at the time. Nothing to do with how much that going rate is.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22057 on: Today at 01:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:55:33 pm
Where was it in Liverpool? As has been said, the South and centre is a bit more multi-cultural than the North by all accounts (Though I didn't see anything myself when I lived at the North End)

Walton was where he lived (not all that from from Orrell Park if I remember correctly), but yes, the north of the city is definitely not as multi-cultural as the south or the centre. I live in Norris Green and my house has been in the family for over 40 years, and it was only in the last five or so years (when a housing association took over the stock) that a non-white family moved in to our street.

Also, although its not racism, I was in our local the other week for the Norwich game with a friend of mine, just us two lads, normally wed be with our partners or some other friends but not on this occasion - stuck around after full-time to have a few more drinks and celebrate the victory, and about half nine we were sitting in the beer garden when some lad came over to us (definitely on something) and said Listen, I have no problem with you two being here together, but there are people in here who dont want to see it so just be respectful please, so I asked him what he meant and he basically thought we were gay. In light of the well-documented recent incidents it was a bit of a stressful situation to be in, we ended up getting off because I didnt want to get jumped. Cant even imagine what it must be like for people who are actually a part of those marginalised groups.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22058 on: Today at 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:55:33 pm
Where was it in Liverpool? As has been said, the South and centre is a bit more multi-cultural than the North by all accounts (Though I didn't see anything myself when I lived at the North End)

I would suggest that is mostly because there was nothing for people to be racist about.

I can't say for sure whether the north half are more racist than those in the south half, vice versa, or equally racist, but I would say that in my experience people are rarely outright racist if there isn't anyone around to be racist about.

With how monocultural the northern part is, there will rarely be a BAME person around and so whatever it is within these people that gets offended by the sight of them doesn't get stoked.

I think that is likely why cities with greater BAME populations have more instances of anti immigrant protests and the like.

Similarly with ljycb's story about the issue in the pub - those people were unlikely to have been sitting around drinking their pints going, "you know who I really hate, the gays. Wouldn't have them in my pub" but once they had made the assumption about ljycb and their mate something triggers in the peanut of a brain and stirs up the homophobic sentiments
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22059 on: Today at 01:42:05 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:39:01 pm
I would suggest that is mostly because there was nothing for people to be racist about.

I can't say for sure whether the north half are more racist than those in the south half, vice versa, or equally racist, but I would say that in my experience people are rarely outright racist if there isn't anyone around to be racist about.

With how monocultural the northern part is, there will rarely be a BAME person around and so whatever it is within these people that gets offended by the sight of them doesn't get stoked.

I think that is likely why cities with greater BAME populations have more instances of anti immigrant protests and the like.

Similarly with ljycb's story about the issue in the pub - those people were unlikely to have been sitting around drinking their pints going, "you know who I really hate, the gays. Wouldn't have them in my pub" but once they had made the assumption about ljycb and their mate something triggers in the peanut of a brain and stirs up the homophobic sentiments

I couldnt agree more with you, Ian.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22060 on: Today at 01:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:16:16 pm
You're missing my point. I'm not talking about whether it is funded or not. And the figures you give for the current rate are just that - the current rate. There is no promise of anything in terms of what the figure will be when any someone reaches retirement age. The only thing is the 35 years - and the only think that tells you is what proportion of whatever the current going rate is at the time. Nothing to do with how much that going rate is.
I'm not missing your point. The comment about funding was to illustrate that some schemes that define a benefit can be unfunded - such as the state scheme

I bolded the second bit because final salary schemes don't do that either. It's a fairly mute point to be fair because most private schemes have closed to future accrual  :(. But anyway employers never wanted to create expectations of future salary growth, so most benefit statements assumed membership would continue, but at the same salary. Even then they still couldn't promise that membership would remain open in the future, and even if they did, they wouldn't guarantee the rate. So the statements members received became fairly meaningless as a planning tool.

You seem to be comparing the state scheme with some sort of utopian private final salary scheme that virtually guarantees what people will get. What I am trying to explain is that that comparator scheme does not exist and that the state scheme formula gives as good an indication of future benefits as any.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22061 on: Today at 01:47:18 pm »
I thought the general view was the opposite. If you work with , go into shops with and travel on trains with other people you get to know them better .
It's when you only read bad things about other people  , people you never see do you begin to believe the  nonsense .

Suspect the truth is somewhere in between .
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22062 on: Today at 01:48:10 pm »
Oh I came in here to check... Will employers have to pay this new version of ni? Or just employees?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22063 on: Today at 01:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:55:33 pm
Where was it in Liverpool? As has been said, the South and centre is a bit more multi-cultural than the North by all accounts (Though I didn't see anything myself when I lived at the North End)
I grew up in the north of Liverpool, and although it's always been left-wing at the polling station I can't say that it ever felt inclusive and showing genuine socialist principles in practice. I loathed living in Liverpool back then as I found it horribly averse to difference. People trying to better themselves were scorned. Minority groups were routinely abused, and if you were different in any way you'd often get a dog's life.

I knew no different. I was young, had not travelled so had nothing to compare it to. I just knew I felt trapped in an environment that resisted positive growth, difference and change. I'm talking 70s and 80s here. Racism, homophobia and a general fear of anyone different was routine.

I've always had a love/hate relationship with our city. Now I'm older and more travelled I have a better perspective. I've made my peace with the city and I get on just fine here now. It still has its warts, but I can see and appreciate the many qualities too. We still have a long way to go if we are to genuinely exhibit socialist principles in actual practice rather than just on the ballot paper, though. Like everywhere else these days, greed, selfishness and 'my way is the only way' Tory behaviour are still rife. As is the intolerance of difference. Of course, it's not as bad as those dark days of my youth, but it's still there, lurking beneath the surface, and it still shows its face far too often.

Regarding multiculturalism in the city. I now have a foot in both the north of the city and the south. Living around Sefton Park was like living in a different city to me when I first met my now partner. I couldn't believe the difference and the diversity compared to the north. I often see openly gay/lesbian couples walking hand-in-hand in Sefton Park, but never in the north end. Strangely, in actual practice, the streets in much of the north of the city feel more right wing than left, even though the vote is staunchly left wing.

I might get jumped on for saying the above, but it's simply my lived experience. Others' experiences will differ accordingly.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22064 on: Today at 01:51:42 pm »
He's a disgrace.
Just watched PMQs. It's like his whole performance is about getting one soundbite or clip that can then be used as the basis for future propaganda which of course would contain no context at all.

He was trying to claim that Labour want to get rid of universal credit which would play well as a soundbite to the unengaged, but of course it allowas no debate on the alternative proposals.

I actually despair that the country has come to this.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22065 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:19:27 pm
It used to be a bit hairy back then :D

I actually think (and am probably wrong) that the country is better and more decent than it used to be.

The homophobic attacks in Liverpool are disgraceful - absolutely shite and out of order. Given the number of bloody cameras around here, I have no idea why the police haven't collared them either.

Possibly because they aren't all from the City? Two recent ones I can think of were done by a fella from Bolton and a group on a weekend away from either Cardiff or Swansea.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22066 on: Today at 01:55:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:47:18 pm
I thought the general view was the opposite. If you work with , go into shops with and travel on trains with other people you get to know them better .
It's when you only read bad things about other people  , people you never see do you begin to believe the  nonsense .

Suspect the truth is somewhere in between .

That is where the bigots fallacy that "Tony over there is fine, its the rest of them I hate" lives isn't it? They know one or two of whatever group they are bigoted against so those specifically are fine - its just the ones they don't know who are the problem.

What we were saying above is to do with the expression publicly of bigoted statements - most people won't be just sat round venting about a group but the second someone who isn't "one of us" walks in to the pub (or whatever place) that would spark it off for them.

If you live around people who are of the opinion that immigrants are stealing your jobs, that wouldn't fly if you lived in Waterloo or Formby because there are few at all to blame for this lack of work.

If you live in central Bradford or in Seacroft in Leeds though then there are plenty around and so it is easier to justify to yourself that you don't want them out because of their skin colour, its because they are unfairly coming over and being gifted a job that you would have done.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22067 on: Today at 02:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:48:36 pm
Regarding multiculturalism in the city. I now have a foot in both the north of the city and the south. Living around Sefton Park was like living in a different city to me when I first met my now partner. I couldn't believe the difference and the diversity compared to the north. I often see openly gay/lesbian couples walking hand-in-hand in Sefton Park, but never in the north end. Strangely, in actual practice, the streets in much of the north of the city feel more right wing than left, even though the vote is staunchly left wing.

I've lived near Sefton Park, in town and now I'm in L5 and I'd say that's pretty accurate.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22068 on: Today at 02:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:48:36 pm
I grew up in the north of Liverpool, and although it's always been left-wing at the polling station I can't say that it ever felt inclusive and showing genuine socialist principles in practice. I loathed living in Liverpool back then as I found it horribly averse to difference. People trying to better themselves were scorned. Minority groups were routinely abused, and if you were different in any way you'd often get a dog's life.

I knew no different. I was young, had not travelled so had nothing to compare it to. I just knew I felt trapped in an environment that resisted positive growth, difference and change. I'm talking 70s and 80s here. Racism, homophobia and a general fear of anyone different was routine.

I've always had a love/hate relationship with our city. Now I'm older and more travelled I have a better perspective. I've made my peace with the city and I get on just fine here now. It still has its warts, but I can see and appreciate the many qualities too. We still have a long way to go if we are to genuinely exhibit socialist principles in actual practice rather than just on the ballot paper, though. Like everywhere else these days, greed, selfishness and 'my way is the only way' Tory behaviour are still rife. As is the intolerance of difference. Of course, it's not as bad as those dark days of my youth, but it's still there, lurking beneath the surface, and it still shows its face far too often.

Regarding multiculturalism in the city. I now have a foot in both the north of the city and the south. Living around Sefton Park was like living in a different city to me when I first met my now partner. I couldn't believe the difference and the diversity compared to the north. I often see openly gay/lesbian couples walking hand-in-hand in Sefton Park, but never in the north end. Strangely, in actual practice, the streets in much of the north of the city feel more right wing than left, even though the vote is staunchly left wing.

I might get jumped on for saying the above, but it's simply my lived experience. Others' experiences will differ accordingly.

This mirrors my experience almost perfectly - it is why I've said for a long time that Liverpool is very socially conservative, even if it still votes for Labour overall.

I've dealt with issues around homophobia in the city and even in the 00s when I was in my teens it was pretty horrendous so I can only imagine things would have been worse in the 70s.

Your point about people trying to better themselves rings true as well - very much seen as turning your back on where you came from.

My gran grew up in Everton and when she married my granddad and moved to Crosby there were a significant number of her friends who ditched her.

I experienced it when I went off to Uni and because I wasn't back in Blues in Crosby every other week, a lot of people I went to school with saw that as me cutting myself off from the City - all a very strange mentality.

I figure a lot of it now is almost a siege mentality against anything and everything that is different from what is "the norm" for the city - due to how the city has been treated over the last 40 years there is maybe a push against change or outside influence to an extent?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22069 on: Today at 02:14:38 pm »
Quote
Tom Newton Dunn
@tnewtondunn
This is unfortunate...

'Has Gavin Williamson ever met Marcus Rashford? We met over Zoom and he seemed incredibly engaged, compassionate and charming". Later Williamsons team tell me he actually met the rugby player Maro Itoje, not Rashford.'


https://twitter.com/tnewtondunn/status/1435559102718091264
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22070 on: Today at 02:26:34 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22071 on: Today at 02:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:46:28 pm
I'm not missing your point. The comment about funding was to illustrate that some schemes that define a benefit can be unfunded - such as the state scheme

I bolded the second bit because final salary schemes don't do that either. It's a fairly mute point to be fair because most private schemes have closed to future accrual  :(. But anyway employers never wanted to create expectations of future salary growth, so most benefit statements assumed membership would continue, but at the same salary. Even then they still couldn't promise that membership would remain open in the future, and even if they did, they wouldn't guarantee the rate. So the statements members received became fairly meaningless as a planning tool.

You seem to be comparing the state scheme with some sort of utopian private final salary scheme that virtually guarantees what people will get. What I am trying to explain is that that comparator scheme does not exist and that the state scheme formula gives as good an indication of future benefits as any.

I'm not really talking about final salary schemes specifically, most DB schemes are based on average rather than final salary nowadays (for example the NHS pension). The point is there is a defined rule in place that come retirement age, your pension can be calculated from. That is not the case with the state pension, other than working out the proportion of the full pension you get if you haven't done your full 35 years NI contributions.

With the NHS pension for example, you can project by working out your pension will be if you do x number of years on y salary etc.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22072 on: Today at 02:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:29:20 pm
I'm not really talking about final salary schemes specifically, most DB schemes are based on average rather than final salary nowadays (for example the NHS pension). The point is there is a defined rule in place that come retirement age, your pension can be calculated from. That is not the case with the state pension, other than working out the proportion of the full pension you get if you haven't done your full 35 years NI contributions.

With the NHS pension for example, you can project by working out your pension will be if you do x number of years on y salary etc.
As I've said in previous posts you are still relying on assumptions and the scheme remaining open. For example I saw an average earnings scheme change from 1/60th per year to a 1/120th. That tends to affect calculations as does things like post 2015 service for the likes of teachers having a retirement age of 67.

Anyway I don't want to distract the thread from the disgrace that is Johnson and his cabinet.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22073 on: Today at 02:51:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:53:20 pm
Possibly because they aren't all from the City? Two recent ones I can think of were done by a fella from Bolton and a group on a weekend away from either Cardiff or Swansea.
Few years ago i posted on here aboot an attack on one of my
 cousins who was left for dead. He was in a coma for a while after a group battered him an his mate in the town center. His mate had his leg broken and has since moved away from liverpool whilst my Cousin had a metal plate put in his head and  had allsorts of surgery to fix him up. The lads who attackled him were from Yorkshire i think but it took ages to get them. Not sure if they were ever arrested but the police knew who they were. They actually filmed the attack and returned to the scene .

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/two-men-rushed-hospital-after-15102906



Still hasnt gone to court i think. Its been a few years though and last time i saw anyone i remember them saying how it hadnt moved along even though they had footage etc and records of credit cards in bars
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22074 on: Today at 02:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:01:34 pm
Changing the subject...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58481326

Comes at a great time for my anxiety this, as we ot an email on Friday asking if we want to renew our tenancy, we moved into this flat last November. We've asked for another 12 month agreement.

Me and my partner are now on tenterhooks waiting to find out if they're going to put our rent up (which is already £695 per month for a two bed flat). I don't see why they wouldn't, especially since we had the audacity to ask them to fix both our broken cooker and our broken radiator within the first few months of living there.

I can't bear living like this, I really can't.


I do despair for the younger generations. My kids are 11 and 13 now and I worry about their futures and how much a house is going to cost and just where they will end up living. Wifes brother paid £42k for his 2 bed semi 30 years ago, her sister bought on the same road 20 years ago for £85k, wife bought the house next door to her brother in 2006 for £142k and if we put it on the market now, we're looking at £285k or more. Rent on our road is £900+. They've had to put the Ma in laws house for rent as she's in a home and they need to find £2k a month, that's rented out for £1300 a month. Its obscene. How the fuck can my kids live around here unless they bump us off for the house?

I've had shit off friends because I refuse to buy to let, I get all the "its your kids futures" shite, but I refuse to be a part of the problem, I refuse to take a house off the market just to make money and to assist in driving prices up and up.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22075 on: Today at 02:59:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:56:32 pm
I do despair for the younger generations. My kids are 11 and 13 now and I worry about their futures and how much a house is going to cost and just where they will end up living. Wifes brother paid £42k for his 2 bed semi 30 years ago, her sister bought on the same road 20 years ago for £85k, wife bought the house next door to her brother in 2006 for £142k and if we put it on the market now, we're looking at £285k or more. Rent on our road is £900+. They've had to put the Ma in laws house for rent as she's in a home and they need to find £2k a month, that's rented out for £1300 a month. Its obscene. How the fuck can my kids live around here unless they bump us off for the house?

I've had shit off friends because I refuse to buy to let, I get all the "its your kids futures" shite, but I refuse to be a part of the problem, I refuse to take a house off the market just to make money and to assist in driving prices up and up.

I'm not going to go on a landlord rant, nor am I going to say what I really think about landlords (it wouldn't be appropriate for RAWK ;D), but the sheer selfishness of that is nauseating. "It's your kids' futures (and we're stealing other kids' futures to do it)" more like.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22076 on: Today at 03:08:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:56:32 pm
I do despair for the younger generations. My kids are 11 and 13 now and I worry about their futures and how much a house is going to cost and just where they will end up living. Wifes brother paid £42k for his 2 bed semi 30 years ago, her sister bought on the same road 20 years ago for £85k, wife bought the house next door to her brother in 2006 for £142k and if we put it on the market now, we're looking at £285k or more. Rent on our road is £900+. They've had to put the Ma in laws house for rent as she's in a home and they need to find £2k a month, that's rented out for £1300 a month. Its obscene. How the fuck can my kids live around here unless they bump us off for the house?

I've had shit off friends because I refuse to buy to let, I get all the "its your kids futures" shite, but I refuse to be a part of the problem, I refuse to take a house off the market just to make money and to assist in driving prices up and up.

The rise in house values is quite shocking - some of the families I grew up with moved from our end of Crosby in to Blundellsands in the late 90s and whilst the houses weren't cheap then, the value now is eye watering.

With the buy to let - is there any argument for doing good on both counts through buying a property to let out (assuming you have the capital) so that there is something for your kids but also being an "ethical landlord" (or in an ideal work you'd just call them a landlord but sadly, there are too many horrendous ones to counteract the ones who do act in good faith) and providing a property for rent that is well maintained, reasonable rental cost but with enough on top to cover you in case of something going wrong?

I get the idea that doing a buy to let takes a property off the market that a first time buyer could have had but there are plenty of people for whom renting suits much better and odds are it will simply be a less scrupulous person buying it and renting out anyway.

I'm not saying what you have done is wrong or anything, just thinking as a tangent to what you said and Sian's point about her experience of dodgy landlords
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22077 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:56:32 pm
I do despair for the younger generations. My kids are 11 and 13 now and I worry about their futures and how much a house is going to cost and just where they will end up living. Wifes brother paid £42k for his 2 bed semi 30 years ago, her sister bought on the same road 20 years ago for £85k, wife bought the house next door to her brother in 2006 for £142k and if we put it on the market now, we're looking at £285k or more. Rent on our road is £900+. They've had to put the Ma in laws house for rent as she's in a home and they need to find £2k a month, that's rented out for £1300 a month. Its obscene. How the fuck can my kids live around here unless they bump us off for the house?

I've had shit off friends because I refuse to buy to let, I get all the "its your kids futures" shite, but I refuse to be a part of the problem, I refuse to take a house off the market just to make money and to assist in driving prices up and up.
I agree with everything you've said Rob, but the last few weeks have really brought home the less obvious barriers some young people will face too.

Let's imagine that a child from a disadvantaged background has got to uni, dealt with the finances etc. got a good degree, maybe even a masters and then got themselves a good graduate job.

They then need to rent from a private landlord, and because they are on probation, the landlord wants a guarantor, so the parents income is effectively underwritten to see if they are good for any shortfall in rent. Not a good start if the parents don't pass the underwriting.

They then may need to drive to work because there's no suitable public transport. So even if they passed when they were younger(which isn't cheap) they need to buy a car, then insure it.

If their parent(s) haven't had experience of car insurance, or been able to give their child any driving experience, they are trying to insure a car with zero no claims. So they google young persons car insurance and get the likes of Marmalade who in our experience wanted £2.5k to insure a car worth £4k.

In addition kids from disadvantaged backgrounds may not have anyone to help with job applications, get leases explained, help negotiate with car insurance companies.

Just a really simple example of how there are so many subtle, hidden barriers to social mobility and how the system is weighted in favour of a certain section of society.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22078 on: Today at 03:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:59:23 pm
I'm not going to go on a landlord rant, nor am I going to say what I really think about landlords (it wouldn't be appropriate for RAWK ;D), but the sheer selfishness of that is nauseating. "It's your kids' futures (and we're stealing other kids' futures to do it)" more like.

Exactly and that was the argument I had with someone who owned two houses, I said there was no way I was prepared to ruin the futures for everyone just to make a bit of money for my kids. I saw all this shite starting in the late 80's/early 90's as buy to let started and house prices rocketed and I got priced out of buying in Southport when £15k houses suddenly were going for £90k and I was earning £7k. A lad I worked with was buying properties in Anfield with his mates for £5k and ended up with property worth £1 million due to the nutty escalations, my Dad lived in Varthen Street and sold his house for £8k in about 1989, 15 years later it was £50-52k to live in that street.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22079 on: Today at 03:19:31 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:08:01 pm
The rise in house values is quite shocking - some of the families I grew up with moved from our end of Crosby in to Blundellsands in the late 90s and whilst the houses weren't cheap then, the value now is eye watering.

With the buy to let - is there any argument for doing good on both counts through buying a property to let out (assuming you have the capital) so that there is something for your kids but also being an "ethical landlord" (or in an ideal work you'd just call them a landlord but sadly, there are too many horrendous ones to counteract the ones who do act in good faith) and providing a property for rent that is well maintained, reasonable rental cost but with enough on top to cover you in case of something going wrong?

I get the idea that doing a buy to let takes a property off the market that a first time buyer could have had but there are plenty of people for whom renting suits much better and odds are it will simply be a less scrupulous person buying it and renting out anyway.

I'm not saying what you have done is wrong or anything, just thinking as a tangent to what you said and Sian's point about her experience of dodgy landlords


That is a good point and one my wife has said, that why can't we buy something for the lads and rent at enough to cover the mortgage and put a bit in the pot. I just worry that by buying the house, it drives the market and then people like Sian, who needs a house now, can't afford one.

I've been dead lucky in that after growing up on Tower Hill and being poor as fuck, I've managed to get a decent job, earn good money, we've been looked after by my father in law and are able to do something like buy to let, but I still have my doubts. Its really tough as I do not want to fuck others over.
