Where was it in Liverpool? As has been said, the South and centre is a bit more multi-cultural than the North by all accounts (Though I didn't see anything myself when I lived at the North End)



I grew up in the north of Liverpool, and although it's always been left-wing at the polling station I can't say that it ever felt inclusive and showing genuine socialist principles in practice. I loathed living in Liverpool back then as I found it horribly averse to difference. People trying to better themselves were scorned. Minority groups were routinely abused, and if you were different in any way you'd often get a dog's life.I knew no different. I was young, had not travelled so had nothing to compare it to. I just knew I felt trapped in an environment that resisted positive growth, difference and change. I'm talking 70s and 80s here. Racism, homophobia and a general fear of anyone different was routine.I've always had a love/hate relationship with our city. Now I'm older and more travelled I have a better perspective. I've made my peace with the city and I get on just fine here now. It still has its warts, but I can see and appreciate the many qualities too. We still have a long way to go if we are to genuinely exhibit socialist principles in actual practice rather than just on the ballot paper, though. Like everywhere else these days, greed, selfishness and 'my way is the only way' Tory behaviour are still rife. As is the intolerance of difference. Of course, it's not as bad as those dark days of my youth, but it's still there, lurking beneath the surface, and it still shows its face far too often.Regarding multiculturalism in the city. I now have a foot in both the north of the city and the south. Living around Sefton Park was like living in a different city to me when I first met my now partner. I couldn't believe the difference and the diversity compared to the north. I often see openly gay/lesbian couples walking hand-in-hand in Sefton Park, but never in the north end. Strangely, in actual practice, the streets in much of the north of the city feel more right wing than left, even though the vote is staunchly left wing.I might get jumped on for saying the above, but it's simply my lived experience. Others' experiences will differ accordingly.